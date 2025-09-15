2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Whales Load Up on Ozak AI as Presale Crosses $2.8M in Stage 5

Whales Load Up on Ozak AI as Presale Crosses $2.8M in Stage 5

Crypto investors are looking closely as Ozak AI (OZ) continues to break presale records, crossing $2.8 million raised in its stage 5 presale. Priced at just $0.01, consistent with the token, the project has already sold over 860 million tokens, displaying sturdy call for from both retail traders and large traders. Whales, specifically, are collecting […] The post Whales Load Up on Ozak AI as Presale Crosses $2.8M in Stage 5 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-1.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-8.51%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01821-1.51%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 17:30
Dalintis
Pepe Price Prediction: Why Pepenode Could Be The Top Meme Coin to Watch

Pepe Price Prediction: Why Pepenode Could Be The Top Meme Coin to Watch

The crypto market has once again entered a period many investors recognize as altseason, a time when alternative tokens see increased momentum. While this phase traditionally drives significant growth across a wide variety of projects, the current trend appears slightly different. Utility-driven tokens are capturing much of the spotlight, yet meme coins are showing early […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001081-0.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00263+4.86%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 17:30
Dalintis
XRP Price Prediction 2025-2031: Will XRP Reach $5?

XRP Price Prediction 2025-2031: Will XRP Reach $5?

XRP sees a slight short-term decline but maintains a strong market presence with a market cap of $181.64 billion and 4.49% market dominance. The experts are also projecting slow increases in upcoming years, with XRP potentially reaching $5 by 2025 and much higher in the long term. The current price of XRP is at $ 3.05, […]
Capverse
CAP$0.15493+0.19%
XRP
XRP$3.0333+1.54%
Dalintis
Tronweekly2025/09/15 17:30
Dalintis
Worldcoin, Solana & Layer Brett Top The Trending Crypto Charts This Month With One Set For A Major Breakout

Worldcoin, Solana & Layer Brett Top The Trending Crypto Charts This Month With One Set For A Major Breakout

Worldcoin, Solana, MYX, and Layer Brett lead trending crypto charts, with LBRETT stealing the spotlight as the top breakout contender this month.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5186-1.89%
Major
MAJOR$0.16017+0.14%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 17:30
Dalintis
Nemo Protocol Issues NEOM Debt Tokens to Compensate $2.6M Exploit Victims

Nemo Protocol Issues NEOM Debt Tokens to Compensate $2.6M Exploit Victims

Nemo Protocol launched its NEOM debt token program to compensate victims of a $2.6 million exploit that devastated the Sui-based DeFi platform on September 7. The protocol will issue one NEOM token for every dollar lost, allowing users to claim debt tokens while migrating remaining assets to secure multi-audited contracts. The hack originated from a rogue developer who secretly deployed unaudited code containing critical vulnerabilities, bypassing internal review processes through single-signature deployment. The attacker exploited flash loan functions incorrectly exposed as public and query functions that could modify contract state without authorization. Nemo’s total value locked collapsed from $6.3 million to $1.57 million as users withdrew over $3.8 million worth of USDC and SUI tokens following the breach. The exploit occurred during one of crypto’s worst security days in 2025, coinciding with SwissBorg’s $41.5 million SOL hack and the Yala stablecoin depeg attack. Rogue Developer’s Secret Code Deployment Triggers Security Catastrophe The post-mortem investigation revealed systematic security failures dating to January 2025 when the unnamed developer submitted code containing unaudited features to MoveBit auditors. The developer failed to highlight new additions while mixing previously audited fixes with unreviewed functionality, creating a compromised foundation. MoveBit issued its final audit report based on incomplete information, as the developer used unauthorized smart contract versions. The team deployed contract version 0xcf34 using a single-signature address 0xf55c, rather than audit-confirmed hashes, thereby circumventing established review protocols entirely. Asymptotic team identified the critical C-2 vulnerability in August, warning that functions could modify code without permission. The developer dismissed severity concerns and failed to implement necessary fixes despite available support from security partners. Attack execution began at 16:00 UTC on September 7 with hackers leveraging the flash loan function and a known query vulnerability. Detection occurred thirty minutes later when YT yields displayed over 30x returns, indicating system compromise. The developer drew inspiration from Aave and Uniswap protocols to maximize composability through flash loan capabilities, but critically underestimated security risks. Functions designed for read-only purposes contained write capabilities, creating the primary attack vector that enabled the devastating breach. NEOM Recovery Program Offers Market-Based Exit Strategy The three-step recovery program begins with asset migration, allowing users to transfer residual value from compromised pools to new secure contracts through one-click actions. Users simultaneously receive NEOM debt tokens pegged 1:1 to their USD losses determined by pre-hack snapshots. Nemo will inject value into NEOM through a multi-tiered redemption waterfall model, with recovered hacker funds forming the primary source for proportional claims. External capital injections, such as liquidity loans and strategic investments, will provide secondary support as confidence anchors. The protocol established immediate AMM liquidity pools with significant depth on major Sui DEXs, creating instant market-based exit paths for users prioritizing liquidity over long-term recovery. The NEOM/USDC trading pair enables market pricing based on perceived recovery timelines and protocol success probability. The hack contributes to 2025’s devastating DeFi security crisis, with over $2.37 billion lost across 121 incidents during the first half alone. September emerged as particularly destructive with SwissBorg’s SOL compromise, npm supply chain attacks affecting billions of downloads, and the Yala stablecoin losing its dollar peg. Particularly, the Yala stablecoin (YU) attack, which happened this weekend, saw YU lose its dollar peg following a protocol attack that sent the Bitcoin-native over-collateralized stablecoin crashing to $0.2074 before recovering to $0.917. The suspected attacker minted 120 million YU tokens on Polygon and sold 7.71 million across Ethereum and Solana for 7.7 million USDC. For Nemo Protocol, stolen assets totaling $2.59 million moved through sophisticated laundering operations via Wormhole CCTP before final aggregation on Ethereum. Security teams established monitoring protocols for holding addresses while coordinating with centralized exchanges on potential asset freezing measures. The protocol implemented emergency incremental audits with Asymptotic while planning additional independent security firm reviews
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001103-17.91%
Dalintis
CryptoNews2025/09/15 17:28
Dalintis
London Stock Exchange Launches Blockchain Platform with Tokenized Fund Debut

London Stock Exchange Launches Blockchain Platform with Tokenized Fund Debut

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a blockchain-based infrastructure platform for private funds, marking a significant step.
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 17:27
Dalintis
Is $88,000 Bitcoin Possible? Top Trader Reveals Grim New Price Prediction

Is $88,000 Bitcoin Possible? Top Trader Reveals Grim New Price Prediction

Top trader reveals how Bitcoin will fall to $88,000, and soon enough
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0002867-9.64%
SOON
SOON$0.3077-2.44%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 17:26
Dalintis
Bitcoin Cohorts Return to Net Selling as Market Continues to Consolidate

Bitcoin Cohorts Return to Net Selling as Market Continues to Consolidate

Glassnode data shows that all wallet cohorts have returned to distribution mode, with a net selling of bitcoin, according to the Accumulation Trend Score breakdown by wallet cohort.This metric disaggregates the Accumulation Trend Score to show the relative behavior of different groups of wallet. It measures the strength of accumulation for each balance size based on both the entities’ size and the volume of coins acquired over the past 15 days. (For more details on the methodology, see this Academy entry.)A value closer to 1 signals accumulation by that cohort.A value closer to 0 signals distribution.Exchanges, miners and other similar entities are excluded from the calculation.Currently, all cohorts, from wallets holding less than one bitcoin to those holding more than 10,000, are net sellers. This follows last week’s rally, when some whales — most notably the 10-100 BTC and 1,000-10,000 BTC cohorts were buying. They have since flipped back to selling.Bitcoin was recently hovering near $117,000 after Asia’s trading session pushed it up from $115,000 dollars over the weekend. Over the past three months, Asia has consistently driven bitcoin roughly 10 percent higher, according to Velo data. In contrast, the European trading session has been marked by pullbacks, which has been seen on Monday so far. In addition, bitcoin is down more than 10% in the EU market over the past three months. Overall, the market remains in consolidation, a trend likely to persist through September. On current data, the $107,000 marked at the start of September still appears to be the most probable bottom.
NEAR
NEAR$2.683+2.20%
Mode Network
MODE$0.00175-1.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,432.59+0.46%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 17:25
Dalintis
K9 Finance offers $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium exploit

K9 Finance offers $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium exploit

Shiba Inu’s DeFi team offers a $23,000 bounty to the Shibarium bridge attacker after a $2.4 million exploit, urging the return of stolen funds. Shiba Inu’s decentralized finance platform on its Shibarium layer-2 network has offered a 5 Ether ($23,000) bounty to the attacker behind a recent bridge exploit, urging the return of stolen assets.On Monday, the DeFi platform sent an onchain message to the attacker saying that the bounty offer will remain open for 30 days. The protocol added a deadline and a condition where the bounty amount will start to decrease in seven days.“Settlement is atomic when we call recoverKnine(). If you call accept() we cannot cancel the deal. Code is law,” K9 Finance wrote. “Bounty is live. Please, act fast.”Read more
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.17784+789.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08819-1.90%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.59%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 17:25
Dalintis
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett; Which Of These Are Top Crypto Analysts Expecting To Skyrocket In September

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett; Which Of These Are Top Crypto Analysts Expecting To Skyrocket In September

The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett; Which Of These Are Top Crypto Analysts Expecting To Skyrocket In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 12:15 As the crypto market gains momentum in September, meme coins are once again at the center of investor discussions. With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu reclaiming headlines and Layer Brett (LBRETT) gaining traction during its presale, many traders are trying to figure out which of these tokens could offer the biggest return in the coming weeks. While each has a different story and market position, analysts say they all carry upside, though one may stand out for early-stage potential. Dogecoin: The OG meme coin with fresh momentum Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.30 as of mid-September, bouncing back alongside the broader altcoin recovery. DOGE continues to benefit from its brand power, grassroots community, and association with Elon Musk, whose posts on X (formerly Twitter) often spark trading volume. Although Dogecoin lacks smart contracts or a complex DeFi ecosystem, its simplicity is part of its appeal. It’s fast, cheap to send, and widely recognized. Recent speculation around a potential DOGE ETF has also added fuel to the fire, even if formal filings haven’t been made yet. Technical analysts are watching the $0.35 to $0.38 range as a potential breakout zone. If the meme coin trend continues and social engagement remains high, DOGE could see another wave of retail interest this September. Shiba Inu: Building a full ecosystem beyond the meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no longer just a copycat meme coin. It has evolved into a multi-layered project with real infrastructure and utility. Currently trading around $0.0000137, SHIB operates on its own Layer 2 blockchain, called Shibarium, which significantly reduces transaction costs and speeds up processing. The Shiba Inu ecosystem also includes tokens like BONE and LEASH, along with projects such as SHIB: The Metaverse, NFT collections, and growing DeFi tools. Shibarium’s recent upgrades have…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06288-0.23%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001307-0.22%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:21
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history