Tom Lee Predicts 1 Ethereum Worth by 2035

Bitmine chairman Tom Lee has predicted that Ethereum has significant upside potential from its current price. Here’s how high it can go by 2035.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/15 17:50
BTC Price, LTC Price, DOGE Price Fluctuations – Sjmine Cloud Mining Provides a More Reasonable Way to Manage Crypto Income Through Short-Term Contracts

SJMine offers cloud mining with no hardware needed, low entry fees, instant start, and a $15 trial bonus, letting users earn crypto without market risk.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 17:50
Best Presale Cryptos for 2025: Lyno AI Leads Over BlockchainFX and Ozak AI

The best presale cryptos in 2025 are under serious consideration, and Lyno AI is leading. The Early Bird round is providing tokens at $0.05, which makes investors hurry. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are also some interesting competitors but lag behind the innovative advantage of Lyno AI. We discuss below why Lyno AI beats them and […] The post Best Presale Cryptos for 2025: Lyno AI Leads Over BlockchainFX and Ozak AI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 17:50
Capital B Confirms 48 BTC Purchase, Now Holds 2,249 BTC With 1,536.6% YTD BTC Yield

The post Capital B Confirms 48 BTC Purchase, Now Holds 2,249 BTC With 1,536.6% YTD BTC Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital B (The Blockchain Group, Euronext Growth Paris: ALCPB) said it acquired 48 BTC for about $5.5 million (€4.7 million), bringing total group holdings to 2,249 BTC valued at over $242 million (€206.3 million). The purchases were funded via recently completed capital raises: an €1.8 million “ATM‑type” round with TOBAM at €1.72 per share enabling […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/capital-b-confirms-48-btc-purchase-now-holds-2249-btc-with-1536-6-ytd-btc-yield/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:49
India And Pakistan, Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, Is At Boiling Point After Controversy

The post India And Pakistan, Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, Is At Boiling Point After Controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India dominated Pakistan in the Asia Cup (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images For a brief, somewhat tranquil time, there was a belief that India and Pakistan’s passionate rivalry in cricket was a rare opportunity for diplomacy between the bitter nuclear-armed neighbors. While bad blood around the contests – watched by literally hundreds of millions around the world – had often been fuelled by nationalistic fans and warring governments, the players had generally shown sportsmanship and goodwill on the field. There was seemingly a healthy respect between the players, like opposing superstars Virat Kohli and Babar Azam sharing a laugh in an enduring image, in what was a snapshot of the possibilities when the stench of politics is absent. But those relatively cordial days appear over after the latest chapter in this rivalry took a controversial turn at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. In what was a predetermined move, aligning with its right-winged government and the all-powerful BCCI – India’s players did not shake hands with their opponents in an unsportsmanlike act that has left Pakistan fuming. Pakistan captain Salman Agha was angry at the end of the Asia Cup match against India (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The Pakistan governing body has lodged a formal complaint to the International Cricket Council. The bloodletting has seemingly only just begun in a tense postscript of the first game between the countries since a gun massacre of tourists in April in Kashmir pushed nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan to the brink of war. With cricket used as a political football, it appeared that the highly lucrative biennial Asia Cup – essentially cricket’s only continental championship of note – was in grave doubt. After a lot of posturing and veiled…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:48
Best ETH Cryptos to Ride the Next Ethereum Bull Run

The post Best ETH Cryptos to Ride the Next Ethereum Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Ethereum on the cusp of what experts think could be its next giant bull cycle, all eyes are on projects building in its ecosystem. Of those, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are quickly becoming one of the best coins to be on the next bullrun. Though Shiba Inu (SHIB) retains its performance, the future-oriented nature of Mutuum Finance is creating serious interest from investors after the next step of ETH-fueled growth. Shiba Inu Stays Close to $0.0000142 During Low-Key Market Activity Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at $0.00001421, as the current price has ranged from $0.00001322 to $0.00001424. The token appears to be consolidating, as it registers little volatility and retains recent support and resistance levels. Volume is reasonably steady, and no clear breakout can be identified on short-term charts. Traders are considering SHIB’s behavior in the context of Ethereum’s growing DeFi ecosystem, especially as new initiatives create traction. Attention to emerging tokens such as Mutuum Finance is also part of the larger context. Mutuum Finance: Risk Mechanisms and Protocol Security Mutuum Finance has strong protection protocols for any asset that is collateralized to ensure the security of the protocol and the users. These are target collateral rates, deposit caps, and lending caps. To offer systemic stability, liquidators are encouraged to close undercollateralized positions, initiate penalties and enforce liquidation guarantee remediation on time. Collateral effectiveness is optimized in correlated assets, i.e., lending capacity increases proportionally with Loan-to-Value (LTV) levels in heavily secured lending. Reserve factors are provided as insurance during exceptional market conditions, and higher reserves are levied on risky assets to offset volatility. Phase 6 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Token Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has already recorded more than 16,300 investors and $15.8 million with massive demand. On its quest for increased security and transparency, the project…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:45
Bitcoin Stagnation Explained: Whales Profit-Take in $115K–$125K Zone

Whales sold 116K BTC ($13B) in 30 days, the largest dump since July 2022, creating a supply glut that ETF inflows can’t fully absorb.
CryptoPotato2025/09/15 17:45
Dogecoin May Pause Above $0.27 Before Charging Toward $0.45

The post Dogecoin May Pause Above $0.27 Before Charging Toward $0.45 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:43
Bitcoin ETFs lock $2.3b in inflows as BTC steadies above $115K

The post Bitcoin ETFs lock $2.3b in inflows as BTC steadies above $115K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a flood of inflows last week, reversing the negative momentum seen in early September and adding a fresh layer of support to the price of Bitcoin. Across the week, net inflows surpassed $2.32 billion. The turnaround began on Sep. 8, when ETFs posted $364 million in net inflows. A smaller print of $23 million followed on Sep. 9, before momentum accelerated midweek: $741 million on Sep. 10, $553 million on Sep. 11, and $642 million on Sep. 12. Inflows were spread across major products, with BlackRock’s IBIT, Fidelity’s FBTC, and Ark’s ARKB absorbing the bulk of allocations. This reversal came after a difficult start to September. ETFs logged repeated outflow days, most notably Sep. 4, which saw $223 million in redemptions across issuers, followed by $160 million in outflows on Sep. 5. Table showing the inflows and outflows for spot Bitcoin ETFs from Aug. 27 to Sep. 12, 2025 (Source: Farside) Bitcoin’s price action confirmed this shift. BTC closed Sep. 8 at roughly $112,000 before rebounding alongside ETF inflows. By Sep. 13, it was trading just under $116,000, up about 3.5% week over week. Intraday swings remained contained within a $2,000 band, reflecting resilience in the face of heavier spot volumes. The scale of buying stood out compared to previous weeks. The $2.32 billion absorbed last week was nearly ten times the total net inflows of the first week of September and far larger than late August, when aggregate flows barely broke into positive territory. Importantly, the inflows came without destabilizing volatility, showing the market’s ability to absorb allocations efficiently. Data suggests that ETF inflows are affecting price stability. At the end of August, the spot ETF market saw significant outflows as Bitcoin drifted towards $112,000. In early September, the turnaround in flows supported BTC as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:35
XRP Millionaires Are Loading Up on These 2 Coins Below $0.50 to Make Big Returns Like They Did in 2017

The crypto market has always rewarded those who identify opportunities before the crowd.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 17:34
