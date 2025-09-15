MEXC birža
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
COPX Introduces 'COPX AI Tool' for Smarter Trading with AI
COPX debuts AI-powered trading tool to deliver predictive insights, real-time analytics, and smarter strategies to revolutionize decision-making for trading.
REAL
$0.06288
-0.23%
AI
$0.1367
-8.37%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15 18:00
Yala's YU Stablecoin Fails to Bounce Back After Suspected Attack
Yala has suffered instability on its YU stablecoin, which is backed by Bitcoin, following a suspected attack on Sunday. The attack led to a sharp decline of the token value to $0.2046, which is much lower than the peg of $1. Even after attempts to revive the peg, the stablecoin has not been able to […]
YALA
$0.13696
-7.32%
TOKEN
$0.01353
-1.24%
NOT
$0.001874
+0.96%
Tronweekly
2025/09/15 18:00
Vance Will Host Charlie Kirk's Show Today
The post Vance Will Host Charlie Kirk's Show Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Vice President JD Vance announced he will host an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Monday, just days after the conservative activist Charlie Kirk—who was a close ally of Vance—was shot and killed in Utah on Wednesday. Vice President JD Vance will host Charlie Kirk's show on Monday. Getty Images Key Facts Vance made the announcement in a post on X on Sunday night, saying: "Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show…Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend." The post was accompanied by a photo of the vice president's desk with a microphone and a cup. The show will air at 12 noon EDT on the video-sharing platform Rumble—a YouTube alternative popular among conservative creators, which Vance's former venture capital firm had backed. Friday's broadcast, hosted by Andrew Kolvet, one of the Charlie Kirk Show's producers, was a 3-hour-long episode paying tribute to Kirk. Kirk's Rumble channel also carried a live stream of a Washington D.C. prayer vigil for the slain conservative activist and an address by his widow Erika Kirk. What Has Vance Said About Kirk's Death? Vance, a close friend of Kirk's, paid tribute to him in a lengthy post on X just hours after his death last week. Vance wrote that he first got in touch with Charlie in 2017 after appearing on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. "Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today." The vice president said Kirk was "one of the first people I called when I thought about running for senate in early 2021. I was interested but skeptical there was a pathway…He introduced…
C
$0.26004
+0.97%
D
$0.03394
-2.49%
HONOR
$0.933
-4.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 17:57
QCP Asia: Institutional funds are returning, and BTC and ETH spot ETFs have recorded consecutive net inflows
PANews reported on September 15th that according to QCP Asia analysis, institutional funds returned to the crypto market after market volatility driven by CPI data. BTC spot ETFs saw significant net inflows for five consecutive days, while ETH saw its largest single-day net inflow in two weeks. XRP and SOL strengthened following the SEC's decision delay, which the market interpreted as a delay rather than a rejection. The CMC Altcoin Seasonal Index rose to 72, with a total market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, both reaching 90-day highs. BTC remained stable above $107,000, but stubborn inflation and weak employment may complicate the Federal Reserve's outlook.
SOL
$235.74
-0.04%
BTC
$115,432.61
+0.46%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005258
-9.21%
PANews
2025/09/15 17:55
Pi Network News: Project Gears Up for Its Biggest Upgrade Yet
Version 23 of its blockchain protocol is now in sight — an update that pioneers see as the technical turning […] The post Pi Network News: Project Gears Up for Its Biggest Upgrade Yet appeared first on Coindoo.
PI
$0.35752
+3.07%
NOW
$0.00594
+2.41%
Coindoo
2025/09/15 17:55
Nemo Protocol rolls out debt token plan for $2.6M hack victims
Nemo Protocol introduces NEOM debt tokens to compensate users hit by a $2.59 million exploit on September 7.
DEBT
$0.0011037
-17.86%
TOKEN
$0.01353
-1.24%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 17:55
Vitalik Buterin relaunches the "human jury": this is how info-finance can safeguard crypto treasuries from AI attacks after the MCP exploit
Vitalik Buterin proposes adopting a human jury to oversee crypto decisions and treasury, assisted by LLM.
LLM
$0.001105
+2.75%
AI
$0.1367
-8.37%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/15 17:55
Hetmantsev did not rule out passing the cryptocurrency draft law "as an inheritance" to the next convocation of the Rada
On September 3, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to adopt the draft law "On Virtual Assets" in the first reading. Later, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, the head of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, noted that the bill could be amended. The politician noted that he does […] Сообщение Hetmantsev did not rule out passing the cryptocurrency draft law "as an inheritance" to the next convocation of the Rada появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
RBC
$0.010408
-2.21%
VIRTUAL
$1.2393
+1.79%
NOT
$0.001874
+0.96%
Incrypted
2025/09/15 17:53
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In
The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy's future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi's warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation's path remains uncertain. "Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken," Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor's Julien Bittel Visser insists the "recession is cancelled." In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. "The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise," Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
$3.5734
+1.24%
BTC
$115,432.61
+0.46%
COM
$0.017603
+3.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 17:53
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Bridge Hit by $3M Exploit
The Shibarium bridge, a key channel connecting the Shiba Inu Layer 2 network with Ethereum, was struck by a major security breach recently. In a flash loan attack, an exploiter drained assets worth nearly $3 million, mainly in ETH and SHIB.Visit Website
SHIB
$0.00001306
-0.30%
BRIDGE
$0.17823
+791.15%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/15 17:53
