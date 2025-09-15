MEXC birža
AI Gaming Memecoin Kart Rumble ($RBT) About to Blaze Past $200K in Red-Hot Presale
AI tokens are amongst the leading narratives in 2025, and meme coins such as PEPE, FLOKI, and DogWifHat still command billion-dollar market capitalizations. That said, investors are searching for the next hybrid breakout that will deliver outsized returns. Kart Rumble (RBT) brings forward an AI-powered meme racing game that’s built on Polygon Supernets. It has […]
GAME
$28.7773
+3.54%
MEMECOIN
$0.002033
+6.71%
AI
$0.1363
-8.64%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/15 18:12
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Social Media Feels Worse Today
The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Social Media Feels Worse Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Who’s ruining the internet? The debate just got a new voice – Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. In a post on X, Buterin argued that the decline of online spaces isn’t only about “evil billionaires” pulling the strings. The real issue, he says, lies in algorithms and the way platforms are built. “The pro blaming evil …
T
$0.01675
-0.11%
REAL
$0.06284
-0.30%
PRO
$0.7058
-0.99%
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 18:10
Whales Pour into Bitcoin Hyper Presale, Sending It to $16M in its Bid to Supercharge Bitcoin
The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale continues to heat up, with whales buying $64K worth of $HYPER tokens over the past weekend. This saw the project raise over $16M on its ongoing fundraiser. As a Layer 2 project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has the potential to transform the Bitcoin ecosystem and make transactions faster and cheaper, while […]
BID
$0.09932
-1.16%
HYPER
$0.30423
-0.51%
LAYER
$0.5186
-1.89%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/15 18:10
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Cardano News Today & How The Media Have Sent Layer Brett Into Viral Trending Status
Shiba Inu eyes resistance, Cardano shows renewed whale interest, while Layer Brett goes viral with 735% APY staking and breakout presale momentum.
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
SENT
$0.000009
-62.50%
LAYER
$0.5186
-1.89%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15 18:10
Hyperscale Data announces $100 million Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on September 15th that Hyperscale Data (NYSE: GPUS) announced the launch of a $100 million Bitcoin reserve strategy, intending to make Bitcoin its primary corporate reserve asset. The initiative will be funded in part by the sale of its Montana data center assets and equity financing. The company will accelerate the expansion of its Michigan AI data center, aiming to increase power capacity to 70 megawatts within 20 months, with potential expansion to 340 megawatts. Hyperscale Data will also disclose its cryptocurrency holdings weekly to enhance transparency.
AI
$0.1363
-8.64%
PART
$0.2044
+0.19%
PANews
2025/09/15 18:09
Galaxy Digital Buys 1.2M Solana as $SOL Faces Major Breakout
The post Galaxy Digital Buys 1.2M Solana as $SOL Faces Major Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Galaxy Digital buys 1.2M Solana tokens, totaling $306 million in 24 hours. $SOL tests $240-$250 resistance level, with potential for breakout after months of consolidation. Analysts predict Solana could reach $400 by Q4 if it breaks the current resistance zone. Galaxy Digital Buys 1.2M Solana as $SOL Faces Major Breakout Resistance Galaxy Digital has added another large amount of Solana (SOL) to its holdings. The move comes as the token tests a key price zone that has held for months. Solana is trading near a critical resistance level that some analysts say could define its next price direction. Galaxy Digital Ramps Up Solana Purchases According to the Lookonchain platform, which tracks on-chain movements, Galaxy Digital has purchased 1.2 million Solana (SOL) tokens worth around $306 million within the past 24 hours. This adds to the firm’s larger buying trend, which has acquired nearly 6.5 million SOL over the last five days, totaling approximately $1.55 billion. These transactions suggest Galaxy Digital’s ongoing involvement in large-scale digital asset strategies. The buying spree may also reflect confidence in Solana’s network or price potential. Long-Term Resistance Level Approaches with a Breakout Potential However, Solana is currently testing a price range between $240 and $250, which has acted as a strong resistance area since 2021. Technical analysts note that Solana has bounced off a multi-year ascending trendline several times since 2021. Now, it is again near a key resistance level that could define its short-term and long-term path. As of press time, the price of SOL is $236.78, showing a decrease of 3.96% over the last 24 hours. The daily trading volume has reached over $9 billion. Resistance Level | Source: X Crypto analyst Mr. APE, aka GEM Hunter, notes that $SOL is about to make a generational breakout. He points out that…
NEAR
$2.678
+2.01%
SOL
$235.78
-0.02%
MOVE
$0.1252
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 18:08
Crypto Industry Warns Bank Of England: Stablecoin Limits Bad For UK Savers, Sterling, City
The crypto industry is warning the Bank of England against imposing limits on stablecoin holdings, after a Financial Times report said it plans to cap [...]
CITY
$1.0404
-0.89%
CAP
$0.15493
+0.19%
BANK
$0.09168
+14.48%
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/15 18:05
Project Gears Up for Its Biggest Upgrade Yet
The post Project Gears Up for Its Biggest Upgrade Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 15 September 2025 | 12:55 The Pi Network is entering one of the most important phases in its history, as developers push forward with a sweeping upgrade designed to prepare the project for full-scale mainnet deployment. Version 23 of its blockchain protocol is now in sight — an update that pioneers see as the technical turning point toward real-world adoption. The Big Picture: Why Version 23 Is Crucial Unlike previous incremental improvements, v23 is expected to boost network capacity and strengthen consensus in a way that allows Pi to handle far more transactions under real conditions. Developers say it will make the chain more resilient and compatible with other blockchain components, laying the groundwork for utility beyond the test environment. Community members argue that this is the step that could finally push Pi from being a long-running experiment into a usable decentralized ecosystem. Although ordinary users may not see immediate differences, the stability and throughput gains are expected to support future apps, payment channels, and tokenized projects. Progress Behind the Scenes Testnet environments have already been running newer versions, with one testnet fully advanced through multiple upgrades in preparation for v23. Account mapping — the process of linking user balances from earlier stages to the live network — has also been making steady progress. Many pioneers have confirmed their tokens are now ready for mainnet once the transition happens. The staged rollout mirrors best practices seen in other ecosystems. Stellar, the blockchain underpinning parts of Pi’s architecture, has also recently completed its own move to version 23, a sign that Pi is aligning its infrastructure with established players. Ecosystem Momentum While engineers refine the protocol, Pi’s global presence continues to grow. The project was recently confirmed as a gold sponsor of TOKEN2049 in Singapore, where co-founder Dr. Chengdiao Fan…
REAL
$0.06284
-0.30%
MORE
$0.08819
-1.90%
MOVE
$0.1252
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 18:00
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 15)
Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for September 15, 2025! In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH […]
SIX
$0.0219
+0.04%
HYPER
$0.30423
-0.51%
LIVE
$0.01823
-1.40%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/15 18:00
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 15)
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 15, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDC
$0.9997
+0.02%
LIVE
$0.01823
-1.40%
TALK
$0.056
-18.72%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/15 18:00
