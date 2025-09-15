Project Gears Up for Its Biggest Upgrade Yet

Blockchain 15 September 2025 | 12:55 The Pi Network is entering one of the most important phases in its history, as developers push forward with a sweeping upgrade designed to prepare the project for full-scale mainnet deployment. Version 23 of its blockchain protocol is now in sight — an update that pioneers see as the technical turning point toward real-world adoption. The Big Picture: Why Version 23 Is Crucial Unlike previous incremental improvements, v23 is expected to boost network capacity and strengthen consensus in a way that allows Pi to handle far more transactions under real conditions. Developers say it will make the chain more resilient and compatible with other blockchain components, laying the groundwork for utility beyond the test environment. Community members argue that this is the step that could finally push Pi from being a long-running experiment into a usable decentralized ecosystem. Although ordinary users may not see immediate differences, the stability and throughput gains are expected to support future apps, payment channels, and tokenized projects. Progress Behind the Scenes Testnet environments have already been running newer versions, with one testnet fully advanced through multiple upgrades in preparation for v23. Account mapping — the process of linking user balances from earlier stages to the live network — has also been making steady progress. Many pioneers have confirmed their tokens are now ready for mainnet once the transition happens. The staged rollout mirrors best practices seen in other ecosystems. Stellar, the blockchain underpinning parts of Pi's architecture, has also recently completed its own move to version 23, a sign that Pi is aligning its infrastructure with established players. Ecosystem Momentum While engineers refine the protocol, Pi's global presence continues to grow. The project was recently confirmed as a gold sponsor of TOKEN2049 in Singapore, where co-founder Dr. Chengdiao Fan…