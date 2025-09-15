2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

REX-Osprey ETFs Will Launch This Thursday, Solana Attempts $250 Breakout, Galaxy Digital Buys $306M $SOL, and More…

The post REX-Osprey ETFs Will Launch This Thursday, Solana Attempts $250 Breakout, Galaxy Digital Buys $306M $SOL, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: REX-Osprey ETFs Will Launch This Thursday, Solana Attempts $250 Breakout, Galaxy Digital Buys $306M $SOL, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-15-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:19
London Stock Exchange Group rolls out blockchain platform for tokenized private funds

The London Stock Exchange Group joined the tokenization trend with its Digital Markets Infrastructure platform, initially focused on private funds.
Coinstats2025/09/15 18:18
Crypto News XRP: Tundra Presale Combines Solana and XRPL Tokens in Single Package

The post Crypto News XRP: Tundra Presale Combines Solana and XRPL Tokens in Single Package appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP community has spent years waiting for ways to do more with their holdings than simply store and transfer value. September 2025 brings a turning point with the launch of the XRP Tundra presale, an initiative that gives investors exposure to two blockchains through a single purchase. Alongside this presale, the project also introduces …
CoinPedia2025/09/15 18:18
Hyperliquid Launches USDH Stablecoin with Native Markets at the Helm

Hyperliquid is set to launch the USDH stablecoin with Native Markets leading. The initial launch will involve limited trading, aiming for long-term stability. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid Launches USDH Stablecoin with Native Markets at the Helm The post Hyperliquid Launches USDH Stablecoin with Native Markets at the Helm appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/15 18:17
Snorter Gains Spotlight While Solana Price Jumps 16%

The post Snorter Gains Spotlight While Solana Price Jumps 16% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Those looking for the best crypto to buy now are considering diving into the Solana territory as the cryptocurrency powering the “people’s blockchain” has surged by more than 16% over the last 7 days. While there has been a daily drop of 1.5%, the investor community is still confident in Solana and Solana-driven assets. Among those Solana-driven assets, Snorter has been making a lot of buzz lately. The crypto that powers a Solana meme coin trading bot of the same name has raised close to $4 million to date. Being available at a discount price of just $0.1043, the project has attracted many looking for low-cap and high-potential projects. Popular cryptocurrency analyst ClayBro said in his video uploaded about 2 weeks ago that the Snorter token has 10x potential. The sentiment about this project remains the same and many are saying that Snorter might be the best crypto to buy now. Is it true? Solana Price Surges Thanks to Tech and Institutional Reasons Solana’s recent price action has been the result of a mix of technical and institutional reasons, similar to what other high-caps are going through. Like other high-cap assets that have grown big enough to penetrate institutions, Solana has also generated massive institutional interest. Galaxy Digital has been accumulating massive amounts of SOL tokens, buying $1.2 billion worth of SOL last week. Additionally, companies like Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are also placing large bets involving Solana. Sol Strategies also began trading on Nasdaq recently. Other institutional drivers pushing Solana include VanEck and Jito filing for an ETF backed by JitoSOL. Technical factors pushing the Solana price up involve Solana’s Total Value Locked reaching new highs. It has now reached $14.781 billion, according to DefiLlama. SOL being able to break past its previous resistance levels has also contributed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:17
Bitcoin Price History, Points To The Next Millionaire Ethereum-Based Memecoin

Bitcoin’s price history still shapes how investors think. From a tiny experiment to a global crypto benchmark, every cycle rewrote rules, and fortunes.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 18:16
The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Layer Brett As Dogecoin & Hedera Are Just Behind In 2nd & 3rd

The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Layer Brett As Dogecoin & Hedera Are Just Behind In 2nd & 3rd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the next crypto bull run almost upon us, Dogecoin and Hedera (HBAR) are emerging as top picks for investors looking to capitalize on the next crypto boom. However, there’s a new dawg in town, Layer Brett is emerging as the Best Crypto To Buy Now. Its advanced Layer 2 capabilities are key. The Layer Brett presale has already surpassed $3 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.058. This crypto presale offers early backers an opportunity to engage with a meme token that combines viral culture with genuine blockchain utility. Layer Brett: Why it outpaces Dogecoin and Hedera for the future Layer Brett presents a blend of meme appeal and technical prowess, distinguishing itself from older memecoins like Dogecoin. As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, it tackles congestion and high fees. Coverage cites 10,000 TPS and gas fees as low as $0.0001, enabling swift, affordable interactions.  Early stakers can earn an advertised APY as high as 700%, a significant draw. This low gas fee crypto provides advantages over less scalable alternatives, making it the Best Crypto To Buy Now. Layer Brett is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2memecoin that fuses viral culture with real blockchain utility. It aims to escape the limitations of utility-free tokens by offering lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and substantial staking rewards. The project notes it’s “a movement built for speed, rewards, and a whole lot of character.” Unlike the original Brett on Base, $LBRETT is purpose-built for performance and user benefits. Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain, compressing fees and unlocking throughput. Users buy and stake $LBRETT in seconds with ETH, USDT, or BNB (via MetaMask or Trust Wallet).  Its Layer 2 scaling amplifies rewards, leveraging efficiency and making it the Best Crypto To Buy Now. Plans include NFT integrations, gamified staking, and bridging solutions. It’s an…
UnitedHealth ($UNH) Stock: CEO Races to Trump as Shares Crash 30% in 2025

TLDR UnitedHealth stock closed at $352.51, down 30% YTD, with pre-market trading at $355.27. CEO Stephen Hemsley seeks Trump meeting, meeting White House staff instead. Company faces federal investigations into Medicare billing practices. Stock trails S&P 500 significantly across 1-year and 3-year returns. Lobbying efforts aim to influence Medicare and healthcare policy. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [...] The post UnitedHealth ($UNH) Stock: CEO Races to Trump as Shares Crash 30% in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 18:16
Solana Holders Looking For The Highest Growth In 2026 Bet Big On New Viral Altcoin Remittix

Solana has become one of the most important blockchains in the crypto universe. Thanks to […]
London Stock Exchange launches blockchain private equity platform, completes first transaction

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to CoinDesk , the London Stock Exchange Group ( LSEG ) announced that its blockchain-based private equity platform, Digital Markets Infrastructure ( DMI ), has completed its first transaction. The initial clients are investment management firm MembersCap and digital asset exchange Archax , and the transaction closed the fundraising for MembersCap 's MCM Fund 1. LSEG stated that DMI covers the entire asset lifecycle, improving efficiency from issuance to settlement, and will be compatible with existing blockchain and traditional financial services.
