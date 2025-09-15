2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30403-0.58%
Dalintis
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Dalintis
Nepal’s first female prime minister elected with once-silenced social media

Nepal’s first female prime minister elected with once-silenced social media

The post Nepal’s first female prime minister elected with once-silenced social media appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nepal got the first-ever woman prime minister last week as KP Oli’s two-thirds majority government was thrown out by the massive Gen-Z movement. The exploding frustration towards the systematic corruption was ignited by the government’s unsuccessful attempt to impose a social media ban. The four-day-lasting ban unfolded the first page of a historic metamorphosis, ultimately leading to the election of Sushila Karki, the former chief justice, as an interim prime minister. The social media walls started to be painted with nepotism-inspired terms like ‘Nepo Kid’ and ‘Nepo Baby’ in Nepal. The fast-circulating videos exposed the luxury lifestyle of the children of politicians and questioned if they achieved it on their own or through their parents’ political connections. It proved to be the first building block of a powerful movement to reshape the nation’s political landscape. Many of these videos specifically show the children of diplomats and lawmakers receiving special treatment. On September 4, the-then Nepali Congress and CPN UML declared the ban on 26 social media platforms for not complying with the asked deadline to be registered locally. The imposed ban on social media, including Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube, was interpreted as the silencing of the voice against the corrupted government, which triggered local Gen-Z to turn up in the street on September 8. The protest ended with a devastating turmoil of killing 19 youths by police, and some of them were shot dead in school uniform. This caused the government to step back and lift the four-day-old ban on those online platforms. The following day, angered by the government’s disdainful tendency, Gen-Z started burning the houses of ministers and political institutions like the Parliament House and Singha Durbar, the administrative hub of the Nepalese government. As protesters set homes of senior politicians and key government buildings into the flames,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017597+3.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007052-0.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.010222+0.44%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:42
Dalintis
South Korea shelves capital gains tax reform after investor revolt

South Korea shelves capital gains tax reform after investor revolt

After heavy opposition from retail investors, South Korea has abandoned the plan to lower the capital gains tax from 5 billion won to 1 billion won.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.19%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 18:40
Dalintis
BTC Cohorts Return to Net Selling as Market Continues to Consolidate

BTC Cohorts Return to Net Selling as Market Continues to Consolidate

The post BTC Cohorts Return to Net Selling as Market Continues to Consolidate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Glassnode data shows that all wallet cohorts have returned to distribution mode, with a net selling of bitcoin, according to the Accumulation Trend Score breakdown by wallet cohort. This metric disaggregates the Accumulation Trend Score to show the relative behavior of different groups of wallet. It measures the strength of accumulation for each balance size based on both the entities’ size and the volume of coins acquired over the past 15 days. (For more details on the methodology, see this Academy entry.) A value closer to 1 signals accumulation by that cohort. A value closer to 0 signals distribution. Exchanges, miners and other similar entities are excluded from the calculation. Currently, all cohorts, from wallets holding less than one bitcoin to those holding more than 10,000, are net sellers. This follows last week’s rally, when some whales — most notably the 10-100 BTC and 1,000-10,000 BTC cohorts were buying. They have since flipped back to selling. Bitcoin was recently hovering near $117,000 after Asia’s trading session pushed it up from $115,000 dollars over the weekend. Over the past three months, Asia has consistently driven bitcoin roughly 10 percent higher, according to Velo data. In contrast, the European trading session has been marked by pullbacks, which has been seen on Monday so far. In addition, bitcoin is down more than 10% in the EU market over the past three months. Overall, the market remains in consolidation, a trend likely to persist through September. On current data, the $107,000 marked at the start of September still appears to be the most probable bottom. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/bitcoin-cohorts-return-to-net-selling-as-market-continues-to-consolidate
NEAR
NEAR$2.679+2.05%
Mode Network
MODE$0.00175-1.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,384.03+0.42%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:40
Dalintis
2 cryptocurrencies set for massive unlocks to avoid trading this week

2 cryptocurrencies set for massive unlocks to avoid trading this week

The post 2 cryptocurrencies set for massive unlocks to avoid trading this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is set to undergo several unlocks this week that could put significant selling pressure on affected assets. Notably, token unlocks are scheduled events in crypto projects where previously locked tokens for teams, investors, or rewards become tradable.  While intended to stagger supply and prevent shocks, they often weigh on prices in the short term, especially when large sums are released. For this week, two assets under the unlock schedules are worth watching. Solana (SOL) According to Tokenomics data, Solana (SOL) is set to unlock 502,930 SOL tokens, valued at approximately $121.22 million. While the release represents just 0.09% of Solana’s circulating supply, the dollar value is substantial. If such a large amount floods the market, it will boost liquidity but also increase the risk of downward pressure as recipients sell. Price action will also depend on broader market trends, which have heavily influenced Solana’s trajectory. At press time, Solana was trading at $236, down nearly 4% in the last 24 hours, although it was still up 13% over the past week. SOL seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Official Trump (TRUMP) Similarly, Official Trump (TRUMP) is set to face a sizable unlock this week, with 4.89 million tokens worth approximately $58.82 million scheduled to hit the market. This release accounts for 1.52% of TRUMP’s circulating supply, a relatively higher share compared to Solana’s. Given that TRUMP is a meme coin with a relatively small market cap, such an unlock could trigger notable volatility, with sharp sell-offs often occurring as supply overwhelms short-term demand. At press time, TRUMP was trading at $8.57, down 3.6% in the past 24 hours, while posting modest gains of nearly 1% over the past week. TRUMP seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold It’s worth noting that any price drop will not be driven solely by…
Solana
SOL$235.71-0.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.55+0.11%
Capverse
CAP$0.15493+0.19%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:39
Dalintis
Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next $1 Crypto as Tron and Hedera Lose Investor Hype

Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next $1 Crypto as Tron and Hedera Lose Investor Hype

The post Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next $1 Crypto as Tron and Hedera Lose Investor Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 13:35 Imagine turning pocket change into a fortune because you spotted the next $1 crypto before the rest of the market. That’s the window BlockchainFX (BFX) is offering right now. Priced at just $0.023 with $7.3 million raised from 9,174 early investors, it’s building the kind of momentum that once catapulted Solana and BNB to legendary heights. Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) and Hedera (HBAR) are struggling to reignite excitement — leaving BlockchainFX to capture the spotlight as the presale investors don’t want to miss. BlockchainFX: A Presale Already Outpacing Expectations BlockchainFX is no longer a quiet newcomer. Its presale has exploded past $7.3 million raised, with a growing investor base proving demand is real. At its current price of $0.023, the upside is staggering: a confirmed launch at $0.05 doubles early allocations instantly, while long-term forecasts target $5 per token, opening the door to 500x returns. Unlike Tron or Hedera, which rely on slow network adoption, BlockchainFX is already live. The app processes millions in daily trading volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities. Thousands of users are on board before the token even lists, offering rare social proof that presale hype is translating into usage. Earnings are built into the token’s design. Holders can stake for up to 90% APY, while daily USDT rewards — sometimes exceeding $25,000 for top investors — give it the feel of a paycheck rather than a gamble. Add in a referral program that pays 10% on every new buy and leaderboard prizes, and investors aren’t just waiting for appreciation — they’re generating income from day one. Security measures such as audits and KYC have already been checked off, but the real driver is scarcity. Each stage pushes the presale price higher, and early buyers still have the advantage…
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.11%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.22+0.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.06284-0.30%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:36
Dalintis
Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

Nemo Protocol, the Sui-based DeFi platform recently exploited for $2.6 million, has announced a compensation program that will reimburse affected users. As part of ongoing efforts to reimburse victims, the Nemo protocol team has unveiled a three-step recovery path. The…
SUI
SUI$3.5711+1.17%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011037-17.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.59%
Dalintis
Crypto.news2025/09/15 18:36
Dalintis
Ethereum Price Holds Amid Bitmine Accumulation, ETF Inflows, and On-Chain Warnings

Ethereum Price Holds Amid Bitmine Accumulation, ETF Inflows, and On-Chain Warnings

Ethereum price faces mixed signals as Bitmine accumulates 2.1M ETH and ETFs see $638M inflows. BullZilla Presale gains traction as retail demand rises.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,502.76-0.58%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 18:35
Dalintis
Bitcoin beweegt stilletjes omhoog terwijl de markt wacht op FOMC

Bitcoin beweegt stilletjes omhoog terwijl de markt wacht op FOMC

Bitcoin beweegt rustig omhoog, maar onder de motorkap broeit er van alles. De koers staat momenteel op $115.800, met een lichte stijging van 0,17% over de afgelopen 24 uur. Het volume komt uit op $37,74 miljard, wat aangeeft dat er toch flink gehandeld wordt ondanks het neutrale marktsentiment. Op basis... Het bericht Bitcoin beweegt stilletjes omhoog terwijl de markt wacht op FOMC verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2431+0.16%
OP
OP$0.7565+0.86%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 18:33
Dalintis
Bitcoin And Crypto Brace For Market-Shaking Fed Decision

Bitcoin And Crypto Brace For Market-Shaking Fed Decision

Bitcoin enters a macro-heavy week with the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting, updated economic projections and a Powell press conference all landing on Wednesday, September 17—events that have historically set the tone for risk assets into quarter-end. As of early Monday in Europe, Bitcoin trades near $116,500 while Ether changes hands around $4,660, with positioning […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.679+2.05%
Dalintis
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 18:30
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history