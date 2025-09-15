2025-09-16 Tuesday

XRP Price Prediction: $8 to $12 if ETFs are Approved

The post XRP Price Prediction: $8 to $12 if ETFs are Approved appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP price today is trading just under the $3 mark, holding ground as the broader crypto market edges higher. While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate headlines, XRP is attracting new attention thanks to speculation around potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could unlock billions in institutional inflows. XRP Price Impact From $17 Billion ETF Scenario …
CoinPedia2025/09/15 18:56
Топ алткойни за купуване преди решението на ФЕД за лихвите на 17 септември

Криптопазарът се люлее с висока волатилност, докато инвеститорите очакват заседанието на Федералния резерв на 17 септември. Мнозина предвиждат понижение на лихвения процент от страна на ФЕД, а настроенията са разделени между страх и оптимизъм. В тази несигурна обстановка анализатори посочват четири водещи алткойна, които могат да се представят по-добре както преди, така и след решението. […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 18:52
4 Players To Add From The Week 3 Waiver Wire

The post 4 Players To Add From The Week 3 Waiver Wire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Troy Franklin #11 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images Once again, this article is being created prior to Monday Night Football to give you time to work through your waiver wire decisions. With another week of football in the books, you should now have a better understanding of where your team’s needs are. Rather than just trying to acquire the best players possible, now it’s time to really dive into how you want to structure your team. For this list, we’ll have a running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. As always, to keep the eligibility requirements consistent, all players must be 50% rostered or below on ESPN. This advice will also be primarily geared towards a Point Per Reception (PPR) league. Let’s look at 4 players to add from the Week 3 waiver wire. 1. Bhayshul Tuten (Jacksonville Jaguars, RB) With Tank Bigsby being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Bhayshul Tuten has received a ton of hype from the fantasy community. That being said, Tuten is still only 40% rostered on ESPN, and following a 15.4 point performance, this is likely the last time he’ll make this list. Tuten was the clear RB2, playing 18 snaps, receiving eight carries and running seven routes per PFF. With that opportunity, Tuten showed off his explosiveness, averaging 5.3 YPC on the ground and turning two receptions into 32 yards with a touchdown. The hope is that Tuten will continue to increase his workload as the season goes on, since that’s typical for most rookies. If Tuten can keep making these big plays, he’ll be startable as an RB2 sooner…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:51
The Best Altcoins To Buy Now According To Wall Street Traders Are Litecoin, Algorand, VeChain & Layer Brett

Wall Street traders favor Litecoin, Algorand, VeChain, and Layer Brett as top altcoins to buy now, with LBRETT’s presale emerging as the standout opportunity.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 18:50
Mutuum Finance price outlook 2026: Future market predictions

Mutuum Finance presale surges as trading volume spikes, offering early investors potential gains of 300–500% before its token launch. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/15 18:49
Defillama Criticizes Misleading RWA Metrics, Calls out Figure Co-Founder Allegations

The post Defillama Criticizes Misleading RWA Metrics, Calls out Figure Co-Founder Allegations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 0xngmi, founder of Defillama, has called out some companies for promoting what he called fake RWA metrics, replicating database movements onto blockchains to simulate activity. The post comes as an answer to Figure, which claims that Defillama has repeatedly refused to list their volumes due to their low follower count on X. Defillama Criticizes Figure’s […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/defillama-criticizes-misleading-rwa-metrics-calls-out-figure-co-founder-allegations/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:49
Crypto community sets the odds of Bitcoin hitting $130,000 in October

The post Crypto community sets the odds of Bitcoin hitting $130,000 in October  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On the crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket, traders have staked nearly $600,000 on contracts implying a 10% chance Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $130,000 by October 1, 2025. At the same time, the odds show a 29% probability of BTC reaching $150,000 by year-end, which is the single largest wager with over $4.5 million in betting volume on the line. A smaller fraction of traders sees it going even higher, 3% of them staking nearly $3 million on a $250,000 price target and 1% wagering nearly $2.2 million that it might climb to $1 million by January 1, 2026. What price will Bitcoin hit? Source: Polymarket Is Bitcoin on track for $130k? At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $115,700, gaining 3.5% on the weekly chart as institutional demand via spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continues to underpin the market with $2.3 billion in recorded inflows just last week.  The macro backdrop remains driven by monetary policy. Polymarket, for instance, sees a 98% chance of a rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting scheduled for September 16–17.  With somewhat softer inflation readings last month, traders are also hoping for increased liquidity, a situation comparable to the 2020–2021 rally, which allowed BTC to climb from $10,000 to $69,000. Gold could set the stage for another Bicoin rally Likewise, Bitcoin remains closely correlated with gold, which climbed back to over $3,650 per ounce on September 12, just as silver hit its highest closing price in 14 years.  If gold continues to trend higher, BTC’s current consolidation could mirror previous phases that preceded breakouts, as past cycles have shown that Bitcoin tends to reverse and then break out when the precious metal peaks. From a technical perspective, BTC reclaimed its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at just north of $114,500 after breaking out of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:48
Viral Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M as Whales Buy $64K Over the Weekend

The post Viral Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M as Whales Buy $64K Over the Weekend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times. In a world of convenience and where the expectation of services is near instant, Bitcoin’s 7 transactions a second isn’t acceptable anymore. What? Bitcoin isn’t perfect? It’s maybe something you’d hear from newbies, but for those in the know, it’s like the industry’s worst-kept secret. Because of this, $BTC is seen as more of a store of value than day-to-day currency. But let’s face it, we all expect more from our investments these days. Even with the Taproot upgrade in 2021, which aimed to help with privacy and scalability, $BTC is sadly still lagging. Well, not for much longer. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new Layer-2 solution for these problems and turn $BTC into a hero with speed to rival The Flash! Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Is the Speed Force to Rejuvenate $BTC Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a new Layer-2 built on top of the Bitcoin network. The core idea is to bundle transactions off the main Bitcoin chain, process them at lightning speed, and then send a tiny, compressed summary of all that activity back to the main chain. This rollup method cuts down on congestion and fees, and you’re getting a massive jump in speed and ability to handle significantly more transactions. It’s a game-changer, simply put. $HYPER’s Layer-2 isn’t just about speed, though. It’s also bringing smart contracts to $BTC by using Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) technology. This will allow developers to create all kinds of cool things, think DeFi apps, NFTs, and even games, right on top of the most secure blockchain in the world. This magical transformation is possible thanks to $HYPER’s Canonical Bridge. It’s a two-way, secure gateway. When you want to use your $BTC on the Hyper network, you send it to a special…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:46
Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Favour Rollblock As Capital Flows From Legacy Tokens Into Viral Record-Breaking Presales

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Polls Favour Rollblock As Capital Flows From Legacy Tokens Into Viral Record-Breaking Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 13:40 The market is shifting as capital flows out of older tokens that once dominated conversations, prompting traders to look for projects offering more apparent upside and stronger tokenomics.  Recent polls on crypto forums and trading groups show a trend: more investors are naming Rollblock as the best crypto to buy now, thanks to its explosive presale growth and real-world utility. With more than $11.7 million raised and 55k players already onboard, Rollblock’s mix of iGaming and profit-sharing is making it the standout presale of 2025. Legacy Tokens Face Slowing Momentum Well-known altcoins like Cardano, Solana, and Dogecoin dominate market caps, but their recent price action tells a different story. Whales have been profiting, burn rates are slowing, and institutional filings haven’t always translated into surging adoption. Many of these projects continue to carry strong communities but lack the breakout catalysts that drive sharp short-term gains. Traders are noticing this. In surveys shared across major Telegram and Discord groups, fewer retail investors are calling these tokens their top pick for 2025. Instead, they’re pointing to newer plays where the upside looks sharper. Rollblock Breaks Records With $11.7M Raised Rollblock has grabbed headlines with a presale that has already brought in over $11.7 million, putting it in the ranks of the fastest-growing launches of the year. Unlike speculative meme tokens, Rollblock runs a live iGaming platform built on Ethereum, where every outcome is provably fair and recorded on-chain. The platform already features 12,000+ games, including poker, blackjack, sports betting, and Web3 crash titles. With $15 million in wagers processed, it’s not just hype — the platform is functioning, and adoption is growing daily. Onboarding is frictionless. Players can deposit with crypto or fiat options like debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Withdrawals are processed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:45
Pepe News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Why New Crypto Investors Are Going All In On Layer Brett

The post Pepe News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Why New Crypto Investors Are Going All In On Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans are keeping a careful eye on Pepe’s every move because it could be about to break out. Bonk, on the other hand, is seeing a little drop in price, which has some worried about its short-term future. On the other hand, more and more new crypto investors are going to Layer Brett, which is becoming a star in the market. This new startup is getting a lot of attention because it combines meme culture with practical usefulness in the blockchain arena. Is Pepe Ready for a Breakout? Pepe has been rebounding, and its recent trading volumes exceeded $1.6 billion and the price has been increased to $0.0000116. Assuming that the momentum continues, analysts believe that in the next coming days, Pepe could turn to $0.000026. But some experts say that its reliance on memes could slow its long-term growth. LBRETT and other new currencies, on the other hand, are getting a lot of attention for integrating meme culture with blockchain technology. Pepe is still a big participant, but investors are keeping a careful eye on how it does in a crowded meme coin market. Struggling to Gain Momentum: What’s Next for Bonk? Bonk has lost some of its impetus, and its price is now around $0.000025. By the middle of October 2025, analysts think it might decrease to $0.00001957. The Fear & Greed Index shows that the current market mood is still neutral, with a reading of 52. Even though Bonk has burned tokens and gained 146% in a month, it is not growing as quickly as new competitors like Layer Brett (LBRETT), which offers actual usefulness through low transaction costs and quick execution. Bonk may have trouble keeping its price levels if investors don’t become interested in it again and the momentum doesn’t pick up. Layer Brett: The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 18:43
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history