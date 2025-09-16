MEXC birža
Korean Court Sentences Accomplices in V Global Crypto Fraud to Suspended Prison Terms
The post Korean Court Sentences Accomplices in V Global Crypto Fraud to Suspended Prison Terms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A South Korean court has given suspended prison sentences to three individuals involved in the V Global cryptocurrency fraud. Suspended Jail Sentences for Accomplices in V Global Scam A South Korean court has sentenced three individuals linked to the fake cryptocurrency exchange V Global—accused of defrauding approximately 50,000 victims out of $1.44 billion—to suspended prison […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/korean-court-sentences-accomplices-in-v-global-crypto-fraud-to-suspended-prison-terms/
COM
$0.017597
+3.67%
SCAM
$0.0000185
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:35
Ripple secures legal victory, transfers 15 million XRP to IOTA miners for stable passive income
The post Ripple secures legal victory, transfers 15 million XRP to IOTA miners for stable passive income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Legal Victory and the $15M XRP Transfer Just hours after winning a key battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple quietly executed a 15 million XRP transfer. Ledger Entry: #98,741,614 Fee: Only 0.000015 XRP — practically zero cost Analysts believe the transfer could be related to: Exchange liquidity management Expansion of cross-border payment channels Potential ETF liquidity preparations The move once again highlights the efficiency and ultra-low fees of the Ripple network, proving its strength in real-world payment settlement. Market Reaction and Investor Shift While XRP’s price saw a minor pullback to around $2.96, investor focus is quickly shifting toward IOTA Miner, an emerging cloud mining platform that’s becoming known as a “hidden gem” in the crypto space. IOTA Miner: The New Hidden Gem for Passive Income Unlike trading, where profits depend on volatile price swings, IOTA Miner provides investors with consistent daily returns. Why U.S. retail and even institutional investors are paying attention: Stable passive income — Earn daily mining rewards regardless of market direction. Low entry barrier — No expensive hardware required; just start mining through the mobile app. Downside protection — Even during price drops, returns remain steady. Macro tailwinds — With Fed rate cuts looming and regulatory clarity improving, platforms like IOTA Miner are gaining traction. One early adopter shared: “While XRP and DOGE prices keep swinging, my IOTA Miner account generates steady income every single day. That’s way more reliable than just trading coins.” Start cloud mining with IOTA Miner in just three steps: ✅ Step 1: Quickly register an account using any email address ✅ Step 2: Choose the cloud mining contract plan that suits you best ✅ Step 3: After the contract period ends, you can withdraw your principal or purchase a new plan to earn more profits Popular…
U
$0.018017
-4.18%
REAL
$0.06283
-0.31%
IOTA
$0.1884
+0.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:34
Helius kiest Solana als hoofdreserve na $500 miljoen investering
Helius Medical Technologies verrast vriend en vijand met een opvallende stap richting crypto. Het bedrijf haalt meer dan $500 miljoen op in een financieringsronde onder leiding van Pantera Capital en Summer Capital. En dat is pas het begin: als alle warrants worden uitgeoefend, kan het totale bedrag oplopen tot ruim... Het bericht Helius kiest Solana als hoofdreserve na $500 miljoen investering verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MET
$0.2431
+0.16%
OP
$0.7565
+0.86%
MEER
$0.002932
+0.54%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:34
Fidelity Unveils Astounding 28% Illiquidity By Year-End
The post Fidelity Unveils Astounding 28% Illiquidity By Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Supply: Fidelity Unveils Astounding 28% Illiquidity By Year-End Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Supply: Fidelity Unveils Astounding 28% Illiquidity by Year-End Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-supply-illiquid-fidelity/
COM
$0.017597
+3.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:33
Lyno AI Hits Major Milestone With AI-Powered Utility Buzz
The post Lyno AI Hits Major Milestone With AI-Powered Utility Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is rapidly becoming the most suitable crypto presale to invest in as it has already reached a significant milestone during its Early Bird phase. Having sold 497,974 tokens and raised 24,898 dollars, the level of interest among investors is skyrocketing. The trading utility of the project, which is driven by AI, makes the project unique in a saturated presale sector. Unmatched AI Utility Driving Demand Lyno AI exploits autonomous algorithms to search across 15 blockchains to identify cross-chain arbitrage opportunities. This is a milliseconds flash loans and trades system based on AI, providing retail investors with more powerful technology. The audited smart contracts that are offered through the platform by Cyberscope provide safety and trust. Surging Presale Momentum With Real Rewards At present, the value of a token is $0.05, but at the next level, it will be $0.055. The ultimate target value is 0.10 which doubles the value potential of initial supporters. The presale users who spend more than 100 dollars have an opportunity to take part in a giveaway with the possibility of a portion of the tokens (100K) being split among 10 investors. The time to purchase the tokens before the next price increase is rapidly closing because over half a million of the tokens are already sold. Why Lyno AI Stands Out in a Hot Market The larger crypto market is swirling with Bitcoin ETFs attracting inflows of up to $246m and Ethereum putting tests to $5,000. Nevertheless, Lyno AI is the next step, which incorporates the community governance and the AI-assisted approach to the regular returns. In the footsteps of innovations that made Ethereum gain 4100% upside, cross-chain arbitrage ability of Lyno AI puts the retail traders on the same level by having an audited, transparent protocol. Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI…
REAL
$0.06283
-0.31%
TRUST
$0.0005246
-4.65%
MORE
$0.08811
-1.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:31
Ethereum Foundation Bets Big on AI Agents with New Research Team
TLDR Ethereum Foundation launches new dAI Team led by research scientist Davide Crapis to connect blockchain and AI economies Team focuses on enabling AI agents to make payments and coordinate without intermediaries on Ethereum Group continues work on ERC-8004 standard for proving AI agent identity and trust Initiative aims to make Ethereum the settlement layer [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Bets Big on AI Agents with New Research Team appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUST
$0.0005246
-4.65%
DAI
$0.9993
-0.03%
AI
$0.1361
-8.78%
Coincentral
2025/09/16 15:31
MetaMask Launches Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin mUSD
Popular crypto wallet enters crowded stablecoin market with native integration advantage
WALLET
$0.02522
+0.03%
Blockhead
2025/09/16 15:30
Bitcoin vs Gold: The Chart Signal No Investor Can Ignore
Gold has been a store of value for centuries, offering stability in times of war, inflation, or currency debasement. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is less than two decades old but has already captured the imagination of investors who see it as “digital gold.” As 2025 enters a critical stretch, the charts of these two […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin vs Gold: The Chart Signal No Investor Can Ignore
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:30
Solana price prediction: SOL can’t 100x again, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) named best bet to replace it
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly emerging as a replacement for Solana (SOL). With its meme-powered […]
T
$0.01675
-0.11%
SOL
$235.7
-0.05%
PEPE
$0.00001081
-0.09%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:30
Little Pepe gains momentum ahead of exchange listings
The post Little Pepe gains momentum ahead of exchange listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe is drawing investor attention with strong presale growth, rising liquidity, and upcoming exchange launches. Summary Little Pepe’s stage 12 presale at $0.0021 has raised over $24.9 million, with 15.5+ billion tokens sold. The launch is set for Q4 2025 on top exchanges at $0.003, backed by a $777,000 giveaway. Little Pepe is built on a Layer-2 blockchain with fast transactions, low fees, and a dedicated meme launchpad. Dogecoin’s once-commanding position in the market is showing cracks, and September 2025 may mark a turning point for a new coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Now in stage 12 at $0.0021, the project has surged 110% from its starting price, raising over $24.9 million and selling more than 15.5 billion tokens ahead of schedule. With its listing set at $0.003, those entering now secure a 42.9% ROI, but early momentum suggests this is only the beginning. Projections point to potential gains exceeding 30x before listing, driven by accelerating token sales and growing investor confidence. Memecoin market legends suffer dip Dogecoin (DOGE) continues its gradual slide, currently trading at around $0.2277, having dropped from the highs of $0.2359 seen in late August, suggesting renewed bearish sentiment heading into September. Analysts’ forecasts for the month vary, with projections ranging between $0.207 and $0.270, but current momentum leans toward the lower end of that spectrum. This decline is occurring in parallel with surging interest in newer, infrastructure-driven tokens, which may be diverting fresh capital and attention away from DOGE, a trend that’s increasingly palpable as investor focus shifts. Launching on top exchanges with strong momentum Little Pepe is set to debut on multiple leading centralized exchanges in Q4 2025 at a launch price of…
MORE
$0.08811
-1.99%
MEMECOIN
$0.002022
+6.14%
TOKEN
$0.01351
-1.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:30
Populiarios naujienos
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight
Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history