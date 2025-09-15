2025-09-16 Tuesday

The post South Korea abandons capital gains tax reform after retail backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has abandoned the capital gains tax plan, reducing it from 5 billion won to 1 billion won after facing a backlash from retail investors. Some lawmakers also warned that the plan would risk undermining South Korea’s stock market.  The Ministry of Economy and Finance revealed the tax plan as part of a broader reform to boost the South Korean market amid U.S tariff pressure. The plan was criticized, citing that more investors will be caught in higher tax brackets, restrict trading, and trigger major selloffs.  Kospi surges following President Lee’s reversal of the capital gains tax  President Lee made remarks after his first 100 days in office, noting that revitalizing the market is a central pillar of his administration’s economic agenda. He acknowledged that insisting on tightening the capital gains tax would hinder his agenda; therefore, he discontinued the process. He revealed that the National Assembly would make the final decision, confirming that both ruling parties are on board.  The proposal received more than 140,000 signed petitions from the public, with groups such as the Korean Stockholders Alliance warning of a possible civil unrest. Jung Eui-junh, head of the Korea Stockholders Alliance, said that the Kospi index cannot co-exist with the capital gains tax of 1 billion won.  The Kospi index rose 5.63% throughout the past week and recorded a 0.3% gain today at 3,406.20 points. According to Goldman Sachs, the weekly inflow was over 4 trillion won, the largest since 2013. The YTD stands at 41.93%, which is primarily contributed to by technology sector stocks.  Hyosung Kwon, a Bloomberg Economist, revealed that the reversal exposed weaknesses in Korea’s large shareholder tax rules. He noted that the U-turn on the stock capital gains tax reflects more than wavering policy consistency, revealing flaws in the hefty shareholder gains tax.…
I've never been interested in this book because its Chinese title, "Navar's Treasure Book," sounds so airport-bookstore-esque. It reminds me of catchy clickbait like "If You Don't Understand Management, You'll Work Yourself to Death!" I also felt the author's worldly achievements in Silicon Valley weren't exactly impressive, which predisposed me to biased reading. Recently, a good friend recommended it to me, so I finished reading it on a plane and found it quite engaging. The author actually only focuses on "how to make money" in the first half, while the second half dwells more on the wisdom he learned about achieving happiness from Buddha, Krishnamurti, Munger, and others. The first half is about being in the dust, while the second half goes straight to the heart. Here, I'll share the first half, which focuses on how to make money. I think the core is three points: 1. How to increase income; 2. How to invest your remaining income and get compound interest growth; 3. How to manage desires and spending 1. How to increase revenue: Productize yourself and then leverage There are four types of leverage: Capital leverage: making money work for you (investment). Human leverage: leading a team and letting others work for you. Code leverage. Media leverage. Code and media are permissionless leverage. They are the key to the "new rich." You can create software and content that works for you while you sleep. How to choose these levers? Be yourself. No one can compete with you on being you. If you have strong fundraising capabilities and are good at investing, then specializing in investment and asset management may be suitable. If you are good at programming, then you are definitely rich. But media is a lever that anyone can use: Ray Dalio in the investment industry, Perplexity in the coding industry, to every KOL, everyone should be like the e-commerce industry in the past DTC, that is, direct to your customer, direct to your audience. Look at Satoshi Nakamoto: a one-man company, Code + Media, created the highest human efficiency ratio in human business history - one person created a $2 trillion project. A gentleman hides his talent and waits for the right time: Be patient. Believe that when the world needs a unique skill, you have that unique skill. In the meantime, you can build your personal brand on Twitter/YouTube/WeChat Video Account/Xiaohongshu and increase your visibility by providing free value. How to choose a major? Choose a career that allows you to have fun. Your passion will drive you to be more engaged than others. What's the most important job? Essentially, you either need to be able to sell or you need to be able to build. Those are the two things. Avoid just "renting time": It is difficult to accumulate real wealth by simply selling time (working). You must find a way to "exchange time directly for money." Manage your energy, not your time: Knowledge workers are like athletes—training and sprinting, then resting and reviewing; they are also like lions—either hunting, recuperating, or sleeping. 2. How to invest long-term and achieve compound interest Don't rush into buying stocks or cryptocurrencies yet. Instead, improve your skills and judgment. You can't earn money beyond your knowledge. I'll share more about how to learn and what to learn when I have the chance. Don't over-diversify: "The more you know, the less diversified you will be." Only when you have unique knowledge and judgment can you dare to concentrate your investments. Understand, don’t follow: Don’t buy just because others are buying. Invest in an asset only when you truly understand it. Trade less: Excessive trading consumes time and attention. True wealth often comes from holding high-quality assets for the long term. Of course, if you're one of the rare few, like George Soros II, your fate and destiny equip you to profit from trading, leverage, and long/short strategies, but 99.999% of people aren't. Recommended Assets: 1. Stocks: Hold high-quality companies (especially tech companies) for the long term, and avoid short-term speculation. 2. Startups/Equity: The author is a renowned angel investor (including Uber, Twitter, etc.), but cautions that this is extremely risky for the average investor and requires insider knowledge and judgment. 3. Cryptocurrency: He invested early in Bitcoin and Ethereum and believes that cryptocurrency represents a new type of capital and financial infrastructure, but cautions that its risks and volatility must be addressed with caution. 3. How to manage desires and spending to achieve financial freedom You earn money to solve financial and material problems. The best way to avoid a relentless obsession with money is to avoid constantly upgrading your lifestyle while earning it. As income increases, it's easy to "upgrade your lifestyle." If you can maintain a relatively stable lifestyle, preferably earning a large sum of money in a concentrated manner rather than incrementally, you won't have much opportunity to upgrade your lifestyle. This way, you'll likely go further and have a better chance of achieving true financial freedom. Those who live significantly below their financial means often enjoy a freedom unimaginable to those who are busy constantly upgrading their lifestyles. There's a commonly used international standard for measuring financial freedom: if your investable assets reach 25 times your annual living expenses, you've achieved financial freedom. So, the less you spend, the lower the threshold for financial freedom. It's that simple. About the Author: Naval Ravikant's major business achievements include: founding AngelList (a platform connecting startups with angel investors, revolutionizing early-stage financing); making early investments in multiple technology startups (such as Uber, Twitter, Stack Overflow, etc.), and having a keen ability to "discover potential companies"; managing venture capital funds (such as Hit Forge) and being involved in the cryptocurrency hedge fund MetaStable Capital; in addition, he also launched the Spearhead investment program to support entrepreneurs to become investors and thus expand their influence.
The post At 0-2, Notre Dame Needs Big Turnaround For College Football Playoff Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 13, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Notre Dame needed only one stop to secure a much-needed victory Saturday night. Instead, the Fighting Irish allowed Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass on 4th and goal. The ensuing extra point put the Aggies ahead, 41-40, with 13 seconds remaining. When Notre Dame couldn’t do anything on the next two plays, time ran out, giving the Irish an 0-2 record in a season that began with so much promise. Eight months after losing in the national title game, the Irish likely need to win their remaining 10 regular season games to return to the College Football Playoff. They did just that a year ago following a stunning Week 2 loss to lowly Northern Illinois. Still, expecting Notre Dame to run the table again is a tall task, especially given the team’s defensive struggles. It was the first time the Irish allowed at least 40 points in regulation since 2019, three years before Marcus Freeman took over as head coach in December 2021. Texas A&M gained 488 total yards, the second-most for an ND opponent since Freeman arrived, and averaged 7.1 yards per play, the third-most during Freeman’s tenure. The Aggies won a road game against a ranked opponent for the first time since November 2014. The Irish had no sacks and just two tackles for loss, the second consecutive game they couldn’t get much pressure on the quarterback. In the season-opening 27-24 loss at Miami, Notre Dame had one sack and two tackles for loss. The Irish have struggled…
Bitcoin remains steady as analysts take note of the latest signals from Michael Saylor of Strategy. The latest BTC acquisition is being fueled by his recent remarks. Another inconclusive close is also noted by analysts, who are watching for further price action in the weeks ahead. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at […]
Solana’s Pump.Fun Token (PUMP) might have had a booming presale success; however, there’s a new crypto dominating the crypto space as the best crypto presale to buy now in 2025. Layer Brett crypto presale offers a compelling fusion of meme culture and blockchain utility, with its presale currently underway. $LBRETT is poised to deliver real […] The post Could This New Crypto ICO Be The Best Crypto Presale Of 2025 Over Solana’s Pump.Fun Token? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Staking has become a standard feature across the crypto landscape, but not all systems deliver the same level of accessibility or customization. For XRP, the absence of native yield opportunities has been a long-standing gap. That gap is now being addressed with the launch of XRP Tundra, a platform designed to offer what it calls […]
This week from September 15 to 21 is shaping up to be one of the most news-packed for the crypto markets.
Metaplanet stock has corrected nearly 70% from its June highs, as institutional short positions from major banks like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, etc. The post Bitcoin Proxy Metaplanet Stock Tanks 8% amid Rising Short Positions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as BTC’s Profitability Peaks Historically, Michale Saylor Says It’s Better than the Magnificent 7, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as BTC’s Profitability Peaks Historically, Michale Saylor Says It’s Better than the Magnificent 7, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-15-202/
The post This stock has a jaw-dropping dividend yield of 39%: Time to buy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT), a specialty jewelry retailer known for ethically sourced diamonds, is among the top names on Wall Street offering significant dividends for investors. Currently, the company is paying a striking 39.84% dividend yield, an eye-catching figure in a market where most dividend stocks rarely exceed 5%. Year-to-date, BRLT’s share price has gained nearly 17% trading at $2.5 as of press time.  BRLT YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold For income-seeking investors, however, there are several fundamentals worth considering before buying Brilliant Earth shares. From a financial perspective, the company delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting earnings of $0.01 per share. Analysts had projected a loss of $0.01 per share, making the result a 200% positive earnings surprise. Still, this marks a decline from the $0.03 per share reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $108.94 million, topping Wall Street’s estimate of $103.7 million and improving slightly from $105.43 million in the year-ago period. Wall Street cautious on BRLT stock  On Wall Street, analysts remain cautious, projecting a challenging year ahead for Brilliant Earth. Based on ratings from three analysts at TipRanks, BRLT holds a consensus ‘Hold’ recommendation, with no ‘Buy’ or ‘Sell’ ratings. The 12-month price target averages $2.10, implying a 16.33% downside from the stock’s recent close at $2.51. BRLT 12-month stock price prediction. Source: TipRanks Forecasts range from a high of $2.20 to a low of $2, suggesting limited upside potential in the near term. It’s also worth noting that the retail trade sector is highly competitive and cyclical, leaving BRLT exposed to fluctuations in consumer spending and broader economic conditions. Overall, for income-focused investors, BRLT’s sky-high yield may look tempting, but the numbers suggest it could be more of a dividend trap…
