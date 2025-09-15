Vikings’ Season In Jeopardy After Brutal Week 2 Loss To Falcons

The post Vikings’ Season In Jeopardy After Brutal Week 2 Loss To Falcons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy gets sacked by Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Minnesota Vikings went into Sunday night’s game with the hope of having another elite season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell were banking on an untested quarterback in J.J. McCarthy being able to pick up where Sam Darnold left off last season. The Vikings learned Sunday night that they are not close to the team they were a year ago. McCarthy is no different than nearly all rookie quarterbacks. He has to learn what it takes to win consistently in the NFL. He has to learn how to read defenses that attack and how to defeat them. McCarthy got obliterated Sunday night as the Vikings lost to the Atlanta Falcons by a 22-6 margin in their home opener. The numbers say he completed 11 of 21 passes for 168 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and one lost fumble. He was sacked six times by a team that struggles to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. McCarthy was unable to figure out how to read what the Falcons were planning. He played similarly to the way he competed in the Week One Monday night victory over the Bears. The former Michigan quarterback earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week because he torched the Chicago defense with two TD passes and another touchdown run in the fourth quarter. However, he had struggled badly for three quarters – and that’s the part that was similar to what the sellout crowd and the national TV audience saw against the Falcons. Offensive line woes help Falcons cause havoc There were other issues leading to the problems that McCarthy faced, including injuries to…