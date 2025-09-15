Google, YouTube’s AI tools transform digital experience in PH
The post Google, YouTube’s AI tools transform digital experience in PH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Google, YouTube’s AI tools transform digital experience in PH Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how Filipinos watch, create, and connect online. At a recent Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and YouTube industry event, one question stood out: Who exactly are these new AI-powered tools for? The answer, as executives explained, isn’t limited to marketers. These tools are being built for consumers craving more relevant experiences, creators scaling their influence, and yes, brands learning to engage in smarter ways. Prep Palacios, the Head of Industries at Google PH, highlights AI’s vital role in humanity. A market hungry for AI Filipinos are incredibly curious about this shift. According to Google data, the Philippines ranks among the top 10 countries globally for AI-related searches. “This gives us a massive opportunity to be pioneers,” said Nikki Del Gallego, Head of Data & Insights at Google Southeast Asia. “The power to understand our customers, to serve them with radical helpfulness, and to create at a scale and speed we’ve never even imagined is right at our fingertips.” Nikki Del Gallego, Head of Data & Insights at Google Southeast Asia, points out how AI tools boost content creation even more. This could mean fewer irrelevant ads and more personalized recommendations for everyday users. For creators, it could mean AI tools that save hours of editing and open new revenue streams. And for brands, it could mean a smarter way to join the conversation without disrupting it. The secret to connecting with audiences? According to Google’s Nikki Del Gallego, it’s about latching on to a “cultural fire.” But what’s the secret ingredient helping creators do this better than ever? AI tools. What’s your take? How is AI changing creators’ content… pic.twitter.com/Qt6Cu10ZY6 — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) September 10, 2025 Consumers: Relevance and flow AI aims to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:14