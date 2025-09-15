MEXC birža
Next Generation NGPES revolutionizes digital payments with Chainalysis
The post Next Generation NGPES revolutionizes digital payments with Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the increasingly competitive landscape of digital finance, the French company Next Generation NGPES stands out for its innovative vision. The company has announced the integration of Chainalysis technology, a world leader in blockchain data analysis, within its infrastructure. This strategic choice accompanies the launch of the new NGPES payment ecosystem and its euro-pegged stablecoin, with the aim of securely and efficiently connecting traditional finance (TradFi) and digital finance. Security and Compliance at the Core of the Project The growing demand for DeFi tools and services that bridge the fiat and crypto worlds also leads to an increase in associated risks. For this reason, Next Generation NGPES has decided to focus on Chainalysis, a platform that enables transaction monitoring to ensure compliance with the ever-evolving international regulations on digital assets. The integration of Chainalysis allows NGPES to perform efficient and continuous monitoring of transactions, ensuring compliance with KYT (Know Your Transaction) procedures. Additionally, thanks to access to Chainalysis Reactor, an advanced investigative tool, the platform can identify illicit transactions and mitigate a wide range of threats, from fraud to money laundering. According to Frank Combay, COO of Next Generation NGPES: “The demand for DeFi instruments that bridge fiat and crypto is growing exponentially, as are the associated risks. Our clients and partners require secure and seamless transactions. To achieve this goal, we must eliminate all types of risks, including regulatory ones, illicit activities, and technological threats.” An infrastructure designed for business needs The NGPES ecosystem, authorized in the European Union, is based on the latest blockchain technologies and offers solutions for multiple financial needs: from B2B payments to payroll management, from corporate treasury to fast and secure cross-border transactions. The goal is to overcome the inefficiencies of traditional international payments, meet stringent compliance requirements, and reduce friction between classic and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:23
US and UK to announce energy deals during Trump’s visit
The post US and UK to announce energy deals during Trump’s visit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US and Britain are expected to announce several agreements ranging from nuclear energy, technology, and trade during President Donald Trump’s second state visit in as many months. The visit expected this week comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes the momentum will finally deliver lower tariffs on steel and aluminium. Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, will be treated to the full spectacle of British ceremony on Wednesday: a gun salute, a military flypast, a carriage procession and a state banquet. However, behind the pageantry lies a hard-edged calculation where ministers believe royal soft power may help tilt negotiations on trade and defense further in Britain’s favor. Britain and US seek common ground on trade and development On Thursday, the two leaders will meet at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat, to work out the details. Aides from both sides confirmed they will sign a world-leading tech partnership, alongside multi-billion dollar projects for small nuclear reactors. “The UK-US relationship is the strongest in the world,” said a spokesperson for PM Starmer. Earlier in May, the UK was the first country to strike a deal to slash tariffs on a range of exports with the US after Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on imports. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the deal was to help to preserve thousands of UK jobs in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, steel, and agriculture. Both countries are now looking at further strengthening their ties. With Britain witnessing a rapid expansion of AI data centers, the opportunity to use next-generation reactors has caught the attention of both governments. Labour feels this is an opportunity to generate cheaper, cleaner energy and a boost for investment in high tech industries. Starmer, a self-styled technocrat of the center-left, and Trump, the Republican firebrand now reshaping his party from the right, have…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:21
Trump revives fight to oust Fed Governor ahead of looming rate cut
Trump appeals court order that blocked Lisa Cook’s removal.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 19:20
Altcoin Season Could Be Closer Than You Think
Dogecoin’s 36,000% rally and Shiba Inu’s dramatic breakout became defining moments of the last bull run, while the “DeFi summer” […] The post Altcoin Season Could Be Closer Than You Think appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/15 19:20
$480,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, New Bearish Twist Building Up
The post $480,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, New Bearish Twist Building Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP gained over 4% in the last seven days, pushing the price above the $3 mark. The movement triggered profit-taking among market players, with whales dumping significant amounts onto the market. According to an update by Ali Martinez, a renowned crypto analyst, these large holders sold off 160 million XRP in the last 14 days. XRP technical signals align with weakness Notably, this represents $480 million worth of XRP as these whales went for profit as soon as the price flipped $3. This whale action has sparked concerns in the XRP community as their activity might impact the price outlook in the short term. You Might Also Like Generally, a large sell-off by whales signals a loss of confidence in the future price performance of an asset. For XRP whales to dump on the market, it suggests that large holders are not anticipating a spike soon, and the asset might stay in consolidation mode for a while. As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.98, representing a 2.95% decrease in the last 24 hours. The coin previously traded at a peak of $3.09, but due to bearish sentiment from whale action, market participants are now more cautious. This has also been reflected in the trading volume, which dipped by a significant 9.45% to $5.22 billion within the same time frame. On-chain declines add to XRP’s bearish case As U.Today reported, the current price volatility is consistent with the Bollinger Bands: signal. Despite the climb to $3, this technical indicator revealed that XRP’s rally has slowed down. The altcoin failed to hold above the upper band near $3.14, confirming that XRP was in decline. You Might Also Like Meanwhile, on-chain and market activity showed that active accounts on the XRP Ledger fell by nearly 50%. The loss of transactional demand is also contributing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:19
Hyperscale Data Goes All-In on Bitcoin and AI
The post Hyperscale Data Goes All-In on Bitcoin and AI appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Hyperscale Data announced a $100 million Bitcoin treasury strategy as it shifts into a pure AI data center and digital asset company. The plan is funded by selling its Montana data center and an equity program. Meanwhile, the company is expanding its Michigan campus from 30MW to 70MW, with the potential to scale up to …
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 19:18
Crypto's Hybrid Summer
A season of rollups, rulebooks, and resurrections shows DeFi is edging from insurgency to respectability.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/15 19:17
Bitcoin and the Uncoiling Spring: Defunding the State by Changing the Money.
The modern State’s existence, its perpetual growth, and its seemingly unchecked oversight are not accidents of history or the inevitable march of progress. The State has granted itself a power no ancient king or emperor could have dreamed of.
Hackernoon
2025/09/15 19:17
Financial Analyst’s Insight: Bitcoin Unlocks H Mining for Exponential Wealth Growth
The post Financial Analyst’s Insight: Bitcoin Unlocks H Mining for Exponential Wealth Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. As a senior financial analyst, the core of my job is to identify and evaluate investment opportunities that can bring long-term, stable returns for my clients. In the rapidly changing world of cryptocurrency, most people only see the dramatic price fluctuations, but I see a huge, underestimated potential: proactively generating income through Bitcoin cloud mining. I can earn about $2,000 per month, which depends on an individual’s capabilities. Traditional wealth management strategies like stocks, funds, or real estate often have their returns constrained by the macroeconomic environment and market sentiment. However, on the H Mining platform, I’ve discovered a completely different model: an “automatic money printing machine” that turns my idle Bitcoin assets into a continuous stream of cash flow. Why Choose H Mining? My analysis is based on three core considerations: efficiency, security, and return on investment. Efficient Use of Idle Assets Many of my clients hold Bitcoin, but aside from waiting for the price to rise, these assets are mostly in a “dormant” state. H Mining’s cloud mining service perfectly solves this pain point. By simply putting Bitcoin into an H Mining mining contract, these assets are used to purchase hash power and are immediately put to work in mining activities at global farms. This is a revolutionary improvement in asset utilization. Risk Avoidance, Focus on Returns Traditional mining is fraught with risks: high rig costs, uncertain equipment lifespan, high energy bills, and complex maintenance work. H Mining’s model transfers all these…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:16
Ethereum Whales Move Over $200M From Exchanges as Price Drops 3%
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/15 19:15
