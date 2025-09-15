2025-09-16 Tuesday

Goldman warns AI’s $115B blind spot is distorting growth data

Goldman Sachs analysts said that the artificial intelligence boom is not reflected in government growth statistics.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 19:30
Solana (SOL) Price Target $460 as Galaxy Digital Fuels Whale Momentum

Solana (SOL) is attracting further attention in the crypto market as institutional exposure increases. Analysts suggest strong whale action and critical technical locations that can determine its next direction, citing that possible momentum could be in the works despite recent movements. At the time of writing, Solana is trading at $233.55 with a 24-hour trading […]
Tronweekly2025/09/15 19:30
Crypto Landscape Holds Steady as Investor Sentiment Remains Neutral

Crypto market holds steady at $4.06T, with neutral sentiment as Bitcoin ($BTC) rises but Ethereum ($ETH) dips, and top gainers spark strong momentum.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 19:30
Trader made $4.6 million thanks to meme coin trading

An unknown trader on the Solana network under the pseudonym soloxbt.sol, earned $4.6 million on investments in meme coins. This was stated by Lookonchain. According to analysts, only on two assets — KIND and Bagwork — he managed to get more than $1.46 million profit. It is known that the trader spent 34.3 SOL (about […] Сообщение Trader made $4.6 million thanks to meme coin trading появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/15 19:29
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 15, 2025

The crypto market is down today. BTC is up to $116,309, and ETH is down to $4,642. “We’re only halfway through what could be a very powerful Q4 rally.”
Coinstats2025/09/15 19:29
Elon Musk buys over 2.5M Tesla shares, filing shows

The post Elon Musk buys over 2.5M Tesla shares, filing shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Home » Markets » Elon Musk buys over 2.5M Tesla shares, filing shows Tesla CEO’s significant stock purchase revealed in regulatory filing Key Takeaways Elon Musk purchased more than 2.5 million shares of Tesla, as revealed by a regulatory filing. Specifics about the timing and price of the stock acquisition were not disclosed in the initial filing. Elon Musk purchased more than 2.5 million Tesla shares, according to a regulatory filing today. The Tesla chief executive officer’s stock purchase was disclosed in the filing, which showed multiple block trades on Sept. 12 at prices ranging from about $371 to $396 per share. Disclaimer Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elon-musk-buys-2-5m-tesla-shares-filing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:29
Dogecoin Price Prediction In September: DOGE ETF Updates & What Price Will Doge Be At The End Of 2025?

The Dogecoin price prediction received a significant lift with the green light for the first U.S. DOGE ETF. Traders are keen to see if this could propel Dogecoin to unprecedented levels by the end of 2025. However, many aren’t waiting. An increasing group of investors is flocking to Layer Brett, a promising altcoin gaining momentum [...] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction In September: DOGE ETF Updates & What Price Will Doge Be At The End Of 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/15 19:27
Polkadot DAO executes plan to make its DOT cryptocurrency scarcer

The community behind Polkadot, the $6.3 billion blockchain founded by Gavin Wood, has just moved to cap the total amount of tokens the network will ever dish out. On Sunday, Polkadot DAO, the community stewarding the network, executed a proposal to limit the cryptocurrency’s total supply to 2.1 billion. The measure passed with an 81% approval among voting participants.Polkadot’s coin supply is currently at 1.5 billion DOT.The move tapers the mechanism that has been issuing 120 million new DOT tokens each year and codes scarcity into the blockchain’s coin supply.Scarcity is a favoured narrative among crypto traders and is one of the strengths attributed to Bitcoin by its proponents. The argument is that tokens with high inflation dilute the value of investor holdings. Other blockchains like BNB and Shiba Inu regularly burn their own tokens to reduce the total supply and conceivably make the tokens more valuable. Burns permanently remove tokens from supply.DOT downturnOn Monday, DOT traded at $4.19, a 6% decline in the last 24 hours. But, that’s in step with Monday’s broader market downturn as Bitcoin is down 1%, while Ethereum and XRP have both shed more than 3%.Still, DOT has bled 93% from its all-time high of $4.46 achieved in November 2021.Meanwhile, major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, have recently set new price records.DOT’s token collapse is only part of the problems for the struggling blockchain.Revamping PolkadotBilled as an Ethereum competitor and designed by Gavin Wood, a co-creator of the much-vaunted rival, Polkadot has underperformed.Ethereum is the largest DeFi blockchain with more than $132 billion in investor funds across several protocols. Meanwhile, Polkadot and its parachains, subsidiary blockchains that run the same code as Polkadot, only amount to about $423 million in DeFi investor funds.Last summer, Wood unveiled a plan to revamp the blockchain with a stablecoin and a reduction in the project’s security spend.Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at osato@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/09/15 19:25
Digital Asset Funds Witness Unprecedented $3.3B Inflow Surge

BitcoinWorld Digital Asset Funds Witness Unprecedented $3.3B Inflow Surge The world of cryptocurrency is buzzing with exciting news that underscores its growing mainstream acceptance! New data from CoinShares reveals that digital asset funds experienced an astounding $3.3 billion in net inflows last week. This significant surge signals a robust and undeniable institutional interest in the crypto market, pushing total assets under management (AUM) closer to an all-time high. What does this mean for the future of digital finance? Let’s dive in. What’s Driving This Unprecedented Surge in Digital Asset Funds? Last week’s impressive inflows into digital asset funds underscore a powerful shift in investor sentiment. The figures, announced by leading digital asset manager CoinShares, highlight a clear preference for established cryptocurrencies, demonstrating sustained confidence in the sector. Here’s a breakdown of the key figures that caught everyone’s attention: Total Net Inflows: A colossal $3.3 billion flowed into various digital asset investment products. Bitcoin’s Dominance: Bitcoin-related investment products alone attracted a staggering $2.4 billion. This highlights its enduring appeal as the foundational digital asset and a preferred choice for large-scale institutional allocation. Ethereum’s Strong Showing: Ethereum-related products weren’t far behind, securing a substantial $650 million in inflows. This indicates growing confidence in Ethereum’s ecosystem and its potential beyond just a store of value. Near All-Time High AUM: The total assets under management (AUM) across all digital asset investment products reached an impressive $239 billion. This figure is remarkably close to the previous peak of $244 billion, which was recorded in early August, signaling a strong market recovery and investor belief. These numbers paint a clear and compelling picture: institutional capital is flowing steadily and confidently into the digital asset space, particularly into major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Why Are Institutional Investors Confidently Choosing Digital Asset Funds? The consistent influx into digital asset funds suggests several powerful underlying factors at play. Investors, ranging from large institutions to sophisticated individual wealth managers, are increasingly recognizing the long-term potential and strategic importance of cryptocurrencies in a diversified portfolio. Several key reasons contribute to this growing confidence and allocation: Maturing Market Structure: The crypto market is evolving rapidly. We are seeing clearer regulatory frameworks emerging in various jurisdictions, which significantly reduces perceived risks for larger, more conservative investors. This regulatory clarity provides a safer environment for institutional engagement. Inflation Hedge Potential: In an era of economic uncertainty and persistent inflation concerns, Bitcoin and other digital assets are increasingly viewed as potential hedges. They offer an alternative to traditional assets, providing a store of value that isn’t directly tied to fiat currency fluctuations. Diversification Benefits: Adding digital assets to a traditional investment portfolio can offer valuable diversification benefits. Their low correlation with traditional asset classes can potentially enhance overall portfolio returns and provide better risk management. Enhanced Accessibility: The proliferation of investment products like Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and trusts makes it considerably easier for institutions to gain exposure to crypto without the complexities of directly holding, securing, or managing the underlying assets. This simplification aids compliance and operational efficiency. This growing acceptance and integration is a powerful testament to the digital asset sector’s journey towards mainstream financial legitimacy and broader adoption. Navigating the Future: Opportunities and Considerations for Digital Asset Funds While the recent, significant inflows into digital asset funds are overwhelmingly positive and indicative of a robust market, it’s crucial to consider the broader landscape. The market, though maturing rapidly, still presents unique dynamics and considerations for all participants. For those looking to engage with digital asset investments or simply understand the market better, here are some actionable insights and considerations: Stay Informed with Reputable Sources: Regularly follow comprehensive reports from trusted entities like CoinShares to understand current market sentiment, capital flow trends, and emerging opportunities. Understand Inherent Volatility: Despite increasing institutional adoption, cryptocurrencies can still exhibit significant price volatility. A well-researched and balanced approach to investment, aligned with individual risk tolerance, is always paramount. Explore Diversification Beyond the Big Two: While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate, the broader digital asset ecosystem offers a wealth of innovation. Consider exploring a diversified portfolio within digital assets to capture growth from various sectors. Monitor Regulatory Developments Closely: Keep a keen eye on global regulatory changes. These developments can significantly impact the accessibility, operational structure, and overall perception of digital asset funds and the underlying assets. The journey of digital assets into the mainstream financial system is dynamic and ongoing, marked by both exciting opportunities and necessary, continuous considerations for prudent investors. The remarkable $3.3 billion net inflow into digital asset funds last week is an undeniable and powerful indicator of the growing confidence among institutional investors. With Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the charge, and total AUM nearing historic highs, the digital asset market continues its impressive ascent. This trend highlights not just the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class, but also their evolving and crucial role in modern investment portfolios. As the market matures and integrates further, digital asset funds are becoming an indispensable part of the global financial landscape, offering compelling and transformative prospects for the future of finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What are digital asset funds? A: Digital asset funds are investment vehicles that allow individuals and institutions to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets without directly purchasing and holding them. They are managed by professional firms and often invest in a diversified portfolio of digital assets. Q2: Which cryptocurrencies saw the most significant inflows last week? A: According to CoinShares, Bitcoin-related investment products attracted the largest share, with $2.4 billion in inflows. Ethereum-related products also saw substantial interest, bringing in $650 million. Q3: What does this surge in inflows mean for the broader crypto market? A: A significant surge in inflows, especially from institutional investors, typically indicates growing confidence and a positive market sentiment. It suggests that major players are increasingly integrating digital assets into their portfolios, potentially signaling long-term growth and stability for the crypto market. Q4: Is now a good time to invest in digital asset funds? A: While recent inflows are positive, investment decisions should always align with individual financial goals and risk tolerance. The crypto market can be volatile. It is advisable to conduct thorough research and consider consulting a financial advisor before making any investment. Q5: How do digital asset funds differ from directly buying cryptocurrencies? A: Digital asset funds offer a more regulated and often simpler way to invest, as they handle the complexities of custody, security, and compliance. Directly buying cryptocurrencies gives you direct ownership and control but requires managing your own wallets and security, which can be more complex for some investors. Did you find this analysis of digital asset fund inflows insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help spread awareness about the evolving landscape of institutional crypto investment! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Digital Asset Funds Witness Unprecedented $3.3B Inflow Surge first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/15 19:25
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the agency will give cryptocurrency companies advance notice before taking enforcement action. Continue Reading: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"
Coinstats2025/09/15 19:24
