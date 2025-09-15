MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
London Stock Exchange Group Launches Blockchain Platform for Private Funds
LSEG has reportedly launched its blockchain-based Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform to make private market transactions more efficient. The post London Stock Exchange Group Launches Blockchain Platform for Private Funds appeared first on Coinspeaker.
MORE
$0.08809
-2.01%
Dalintis
Coinspeaker
2025/09/15 19:38
Dalintis
Guaranteed 2x at Launch – Can Coldware and Remittix Keep Up?
The post Guaranteed 2x at Launch – Can Coldware and Remittix Keep Up? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 14:35 Have you ever regretted missing out on Ethereum under $1 or Solana under $0.20? Those who acted early turned small entries into life-changing wealth. Now in September 2025, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, already raising millions and rewarding participants daily. While Coldware and Remittix are making waves, BlockchainFX combines 90% APY rewards, explosive presale growth, and real utility, making it the best presale crypto to buy now before the next price jump. This isn’t just another speculative token. BlockchainFX is a live, revenue-generating platform audited by CertiK, trusted by 10,000+ daily users, and distributing USDT rewards to holders today. With presale prices climbing weekly and a confirmed $0.05 launch ahead, the window for massive ROI is closing fast. Join BlockchainFX today with BLOCK30 for 30% more tokens before the next price hike. BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale: Explosive Growth and 1000x Potential Ahead BlockchainFX has already proven its momentum. The presale began at $0.01 and has surged to $0.023, locked in for a confirmed launch at $0.05. That means even new buyers are guaranteed a 2x return by listing. Post-launch forecasts predict $0.10–$0.25, while long-term models project over $1 as adoption scales. Imagine turning a $5,000 entry today into $50,000 by 2026—your second chance at millionaire-making ROI. What makes BFX unique is its real-world value. Holders earn 4–7% USDT daily rewards (up to 90% APY) from trading fees, giving crypto passive income that’s reliable even during presale. On top of that, BFX Visa cards let participants spend globally, making it more than just a speculative coin. Add in a $500,000 giveaway and a Founder’s Club with NFT rewards and premium staking, and BlockchainFX becomes a rare presale with both utility and explosive upside. Don’t wait—secure $BFX now and…
T
$0.01675
-0.17%
WAVES
$1.1273
-0.90%
REAL
$0.06278
-0.44%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:36
Dalintis
From $0.02 to $3 – Lyno AI Roadmap Revealed
The post From $0.02 to $3 – Lyno AI Roadmap Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is becoming the most promising crypto presale to purchase. The current token price is at $0.05 on the Early Bird phase. When the market is on a climb, and the index of altcoins is elevating, the 2025 roadmap of Lyno AI gives the picture of a promising growth. Look forward to a presale with great potential with its next stage price going to be $0.055 higher. The presale has sold 450,384 tokens and raised $22,519 to date and is continuing to make positive strides towards a final goal of 0.10 per token. Customers who purchase in advance (more than $100) are eligible to join the Lyno AI giveaway that will provide a portion of 100K in tokens. Massive Upside Signals from September 2025 Roadmap The Lyno AI roadmap that was revealed this September demonstrates a clear trend of a low whisper at 0.02 cents leading to a high estimate of 3. This creates FOMO because the market cap is near the $3.87 trillion with the altcoin index moving in an upward trend. The roadmap also outlines the essential Q4 upgrades that combine AI-driven real-time oracle feeds and streamlined execution of 15+ chains. These developments seek to transform small purchases of $100, to the big payoff, up to 3,000, by taking advantage of efficient arbitrage. Experts who predict BTC price hikes in 2024 predict that Lyno AI will rise by an estimated 2400%. The superiority of autonomous trading in the platform and easy to use dashboards enable retail investors with unprecedented access to cross-chain arbitrage gains. Why Lyno AI is Setting New Standards in Arbitrage Lyno AI is the next generation AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage. Previously used by institutions alone, arbitrage trading has been made available to the retail investor with Lyno and its innovative algorithms and multi-chain platform. The…
NEAR
$2.676
+2.05%
REAL
$0.06278
-0.44%
BTC
$115,329.99
+0.35%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:35
Dalintis
BlockchainFX Price Prediction 2025: Guaranteed 2x at Launch – Can Coldware and Remittix Keep Up?
Now in September 2025, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, already raising millions and […] The post BlockchainFX Price Prediction 2025: Guaranteed 2x at Launch – Can Coldware and Remittix Keep Up? appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NOW
$0.00593
+2.24%
Dalintis
Coindoo
2025/09/15 19:35
Dalintis
Crypto News Today: Institutions Bet Big on Solana Ahead of Fed Decision
The post Crypto News Today: Institutions Bet Big on Solana Ahead of Fed Decision appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world is entering an important week, with several major events capturing investors’ attention. According to Santiment’s market intelligence, a mix of new token rules, expected Fed decisions, trending projects, and global news is creating strong buzz among traders and investors. Key Events Driving the Market Fed Rate Cut Decision At the center of …
TOKEN
$0.01353
-1.09%
MAJOR
$0.16031
+0.26%
BUZZ
$0.028954
+2.66%
Dalintis
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 19:34
Dalintis
London Stock Exchange launches £1.2 trillion Microsoft-backed private fund market on blockchain
The post London Stock Exchange launches £1.2 trillion Microsoft-backed private fund market on blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London Stock Exchange Group has launched a blockchain-based platform for private funds and completed the first transaction. The digital markets infrastructure, developed with Microsoft, is designed to handle issuance, subscriptions, register maintenance, and post-trade servicing in one system. The first deal involved MembersCap, a reinsurance asset manager, and the exchange plans to extend the platform to other asset types over time. According to Reuters, LSEG positioned the rollout as market infrastructure rather than a crypto product, with Microsoft’s 2022 strategic tie-up providing the cloud backbone. Launch lands alongside the United Kingdom’s policy moves to open private markets In August the Financial Conduct Authority set out the framework and initial approvals for PISCES, an intermittent trading venue for private company shares that sits inside the Digital Securities Sandbox. Separately, HM Treasury implemented full exemptions from Stamp Duty and Stamp Duty Reserve Tax for PISCES trades effective July 3, removing a cost hurdle for intermittent secondary liquidity. While LSEG’s new platform is focused on private funds rather than private company shares, both tracks aim at the same friction points, namely slow issuance and fragmented post-trade processes. The addressable pool is large. In a July speech, the FCA put UK private market assets at about £1.2 trillion, more than half of Europe’s private market AUM. UK Finance similarly estimates private capital provides roughly £1.2 trillion in funding, with venture, private equity, and private credit expanding at double-digit compounded rates since 2013. If a small share of that stack moves onto purpose-built rails, even narrow efficiency gains at scale would change the economics of fund administration. Early production examples from adjacent markets are starting to standardize workflows. BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs last month connected LiquidityDirect to Goldman’s GS DAP ledger to mirror money market fund shares on chain, a model aimed at faster…
BNY
$0.00218
--%
CHANGE
$0.0019396
-0.86%
MORE
$0.08809
-2.01%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:32
Dalintis
OPTO Miner expands influence amid influx of ETF funds
OPTO Miner is emerging as a cloud mining platform for institutions seeking stable yields amid ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market. #partnercontent
CLOUD
$0.12651
+2.72%
Dalintis
Crypto.news
2025/09/15 19:31
Dalintis
BitMine disclosed that it holds more than 215,000 ETH, with total assets reaching US$10.77 billion
PANews reported on September 15th that, according to PR Newswire , BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that its total cryptocurrency and cash assets reached $ 10.771 billion, including 2.151 million ETH (priced at $ 4,632 per coin according to Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin, $ 569 million in cash, and $ 214 million in Eightco equity. BitMine is the world's largest corporate ETH vault, with an average daily trading volume of $ 2 billion, ranking 28th among US stocks. The company aims to hold 5% of the world's ETH supply and has received support from multiple institutional investors.
MORE
$0.08809
-2.01%
ETH
$4,499.47
-0.65%
Dalintis
PANews
2025/09/15 19:31
Dalintis
Monero: Qubic strikes again with 51% attack, but XMR still rallies
The privacy coin’s network saw 117 transactions reversed in an 18-block reorg, but XMR still managed to rally.
QUBIC
$0.0000020431
-2.14%
XMR
$322.26
+6.01%
BLOCK
$0.05315
-6.88%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/15 19:30
Dalintis
Ethereum Price Prediction; Shiba Inu Latest News & Why New Crypto Investors Are Piling Into Layer Brett Presale
Recent Ethereum price prediction models targeting unprecedented highs following $171.5 million in positive ETF flows, combined with Shiba Inu‘s technical breakthrough attempts above the 200-day SMA, reveal sophisticated market dynamics that extend far beyond traditional price speculation. As institutional investors drive ETH toward record territory and SHIB developers complete critical infrastructure upgrades, a fascinating migration […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction; Shiba Inu Latest News & Why New Crypto Investors Are Piling Into Layer Brett Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIB
$0.00001304
-0.38%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
LIVE
$0.01823
-1.24%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/15 19:30
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight
Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history