Monero Jumps 7% Despite Largest-Ever Reorg Wiping 117 Transactions

Monero suffered its most severe blockchain reorganization on Sunday, September 14, when 19 blocks were replaced by a competing chain. The incident, which unfolded between block heights 3,499,659 and 3,499,678, lasted roughly 43 minutes and rewrote 36 minutes of chain history, according to blockchain explorer data. The reorg forced the network to discard 118 previously confirmed transactions, unsettling users and exchanges. Analysts described the event as unprecedented in Monero’s history and noted it followed recent reports that Qubic had seized control of more than 51% of the network’s hashrate, a position that could allow chain rewrites or double-spending at a cost of around $100,000 per day. Despite the disruption, Monero’s native coin, XMR, saw a price uptick. XMR rose 7% in the past day before retracing to the current price. As of this press time, XMR trades at $305, extending its weekly and monthly gains to 12% and 29%, respectively.XRM Weekly Price Chart Source: CoinMarketCap 118 Transactions Invalidated After Monero’s Deepest Chain Reorg Monero’s largest blockchain reorganization to date wiped out 118 previously confirmed transactions, creating visible disruption for users and exchanges. Blockchain researcher Andy Fitche confirmed that the competing chain invalidated confirmed payments, noting that wallets displayed alerts showing transactions marked in red as “invalid.” Avdiu Sazan, another community analyst, said the competing blocks were linked to the mining pool Qubic. He described the event as “a casual 18 blocks reorg.” Providing possible reasons for the recent event, crypto podcaster Xenu suggested Qubic aimed to “stop the bleeding” of XMR’s price, sparking debate on the chain’s future. Reorganizations occur when two versions of a blockchain compete, and miners extend different ledgers. The longest valid chain ultimately becomes the accepted history, discarding blocks on shorter chains. While one- or two-block reorgs occasionally occur on proof-of-work chains due to latency or simultaneous block discovery, Monero’s 19-block reorg is highly unusual and points to concentrated mining power or instability. The episode has reignited discussion around Monero’s network security. The community has floated potential safeguards, including localized mining, merge mining, or Dash-style ChainLocks, to reduce the risk of deep reorgs and 51% attacks. None, however, have been adopted, leaving mining pools like Qubic with disproportionate influence. Notably, the latest reorg exceeded Monero’s built-in 10-block protection, underscoring ongoing vulnerabilities in the protocol. Monero Supporters Double Down on the Network Despite Security and Privacy Concerns Monero supporters rallied behind the privacy-focused cryptocurrency this week despite mounting scrutiny after its deepest blockchain reorganization to date. Advocates took to X, insisting that Monero remains the only asset offering “true freedom,” contrasting its privacy guarantees with Bitcoin’s traceability under know-your-customer (KYC) regimes. “Monero is the only safe haven,” one supporter posted, while another, Meta Ryuk, said the asset poses unique challenges for regulators. “Bitcoin is a haven for them. Monero is a challenge.” Ryuk dismissed claims of traceability, calling them “unfounded.” Critics, however, questioned the network’s reliability following the 43-minute chain rewrite that invalidated 118 confirmed transactions. Dash DAO’s Joel Valenzuela likened the disruption to “Visa going down for 40 minutes,” warning that such instability would be unacceptable for mainstream systems. A crypto analyst said he would stop accepting XMR payments until the issue is resolved, calling the network “unreliable.” Meanwhile, Monero has been previously implicated in the criminal economy, particularly for laundering funds from CSAM sales, according to Chainalysis’s 2024 Crypto Crime Report. Vendors often convert Bitcoin into Monero via instant exchangers, taking advantage of its privacy features and lack of KYC to obscure transactions. Similarly, Finnish authorities traced Monero in the Julius Kivimäki case, where the hacker allegedly converted Bitcoin ransom payments into Monero via a non-KYC exchange to obscure the funds before transferring them to a dedicated wallet
CryptoNews2025/09/15 19:48
Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in as the Total Market Cap Hits $4T Again

The post Top Cryptocurrencies to Invest in as the Total Market Cap Hits $4T Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the global crypto market reaching the $4 trillion mark again, investor attention is turning towards the ventures behind all the fuss in this latest wave of growth. While XRP holds its ground, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a brand-new coin, is taking the market by storm. This cheap altcoin at just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,300 investors. Placing itself at the intersection of DeFi innovation and tokenomics scalability, Mutuum Finance is ready to emerge as a market leading player in a saturated niche.  XRP Holds Ground as Market Regains $4 Trillion XRP trades above $3, showing intraday price action at $3.02 to $3.18 as the whole cryptocurrency market exceeds the $4 trillion threshold. The token continues to hold its spot in the market discussion of cross-border payment and institutional adoption, with traders waiting to see if increased liquidity across the entire market cycle can drive its next action. While XRP holds firm in this position, other initiatives such as Mutuum Finance are also attracting investor attention.  Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Momentum Investors are freely buying MUTM tokens at $0.035 in Stage 6 of the presale. Stage 7, which is the close-up, is approaching, and demand is still growing. More than 16,300 investors have accumulated tokens to this point, and the project has raised more than $15.8 million, a definite indicator that market demand is great and launch expectations are growing. Accuracy in Price Discovery For borrow, lend, and liquidation security, Mutuum Finance utilizes Chainlink oracles for token prices for tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds, and time-weighted averages of decentralized exchanges are backed up for higher accuracy. The multi-layer process ensures that price information will be as uniform as possible regardless of highly stressful market conditions. Market volatility directly affects collateral…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:48
Millions of Americans Set to Receive ‘Inflation Refund’ Checks After Prices Surge – Here’s Who’s Eligible

The State of New York will be issuing its first-ever inflation refund checks to residents to address an intensifying cost-of-living crisis. In an announcement, the official website for the State of New York says it is handing out one-time payments to provide relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation. […] The post Millions of Americans Set to Receive ‘Inflation Refund’ Checks After Prices Surge – Here’s Who’s Eligible appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl2025/09/15 19:45
Asia’s answer to Pudgy Penguins? Pudgy Pandas presale raises $200K in hours

Pudgy Pandas presale launched today, raised $200K. The presale is scheduled to close next month. Miss the opening stages, and you’ll be chasing higher prices every three days. The ZenFi-powered Pudgy Pandas presale launched earlier today, and in just hours, it has already raised more than $200,000.  The window runs from 15 September to 18 […] The post Asia’s answer to Pudgy Penguins? Pudgy Pandas presale raises $200K in hours appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/09/15 19:44
Metaplanet Down 8% as Short Interest Surges

The post Metaplanet Down 8% as Short Interest Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Morgan Stanley, MUFG, and Jefferies expanded the Metaplanet short positions, while UBS re-entered with fresh short positions. Borrowing costs for Metaplanet shares have surged to 54% annually, raising the risk of a potential short squeeze. The Japanese firm continues to raise funds for new Bitcoin acquisitions and is on track to accumulate 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025. The stock of Metaplanet, a Bitcoin BTC $114 967 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $38.98 B proxy firm, has corrected by 8.37% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, extending its total correction to 70% from the highs of 1,900 JPY in mid-June. This comes as the short positions pile up from global financial giants like UBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, etc. Financial Giants Build Short Positions for Metaplanet Stock Data from the last week suggests that the institutional short positions in Metaplanet have seen a major shift, with some banks cutting their short positions while others expanding. Morgan Stanley MUFG remains the largest short holder, controlling nearly 20 million shares (2.83%) after adding 1.92 million. This comes despite the bank trimming 768,000 shares, but it remains the dominant short force. Metaplanet stock short positions | Source: Vincent On the other hand, Jefferies International has expanded its short to 10.54 million shares with a 1.88 million increase, while UBS AG re-entered with a new position of 7.31 million. However, banking giants like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citigroup, and Barclays all reduced exposure significantly. Market data shows the cost to borrow Metaplanet stocks has surged to an annualized 54% at Interactive Brokers. This signals severe scarcity of lendable stock, which makes shorting increasingly expensive. Analysts suggest this could leave remaining shorts vulnerable to a squeeze if a positive catalyst, such as Bitcoin purchases, index inflows, or fundraising activity.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:44
Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin 12x in Q3, now faces big Q4 test

The post Ethereum outpaces Bitcoin 12x in Q3, now faces big Q4 test appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways How did Ethereum perform in Q3? ETH surged 87%, with the ETH/BTC ratio up 74% to 0.040, its strongest run since 2021. What are the critical Q4 signals for Ethereum? Whale balances hit 20 million ETH, but history shows Bitcoin dominates Q4. ETH must hold 0.045 resistance to flip the script. Despite heavy volatility, Ethereum [ETH] delivered an impressive Q3 performance. On a relative basis, ETH posted an 86.41% ROI versus BTC’s 7.87%. That’s nearly a 12x outperformance. The ETH/BTC pair confirmed the trend. In fact, the ratio printed a 72% move, marking its strongest quarterly run since April 2021. Technically, roughly 84% of ETH’s gains came from rotation flows. In this context, the key question for Q4 is whether Ethereum can sustain this relative strength and push a decisive leg higher, especially in a quarter that’s historically been Bitcoin-led. Rotation flows fuel Ethereum’s record-breaking quarter Ethereum is on track for its strongest Q3 ever in history.  Source: CoinGlass Notably, the last major move occurred in 2020. Back then, ETH surged 59.5% compared to BTC’s 17.97%. Also, the ETH/BTC ratio ripped 35%, testing 0.04 for the first time in over a year, reinforcing rotation-led momentum. Fast-forward to now, and the ratio has surged 72% in Q3, topping out around 0.042, showing similar flow dynamics. In short, in both cycles, Ethereum’s outperformance was largely rotation-driven. Source: TradingView (ETH/BTC) However, the real story is in the aftermath. After Ethereum’s 2020 Q3 outrun, Q4 saw ETH rip 104% in ROI. However, Bitcoin [BTC] flexed harder, posting 168%. Meanwhile, the ETH/BTC ratio dropped 23.7%, mirroring ETH’s relative performance. Simply put, Q3’s ETH outperformance doesn’t lock in a Q4 win. In conclusion, rotation back into BTC left ETH short on flows. According to AMBCrypto, that’s the key to watch heading into the next…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:43
Trending Crypto Lists Place Rollblock At The Top As ADA, DOGE, And PEPE Trail In 2nd, 3rd, & 4th

The post Trending Crypto Lists Place Rollblock At The Top As ADA, DOGE, And PEPE Trail In 2nd, 3rd, & 4th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 14:40 Crypto rankings are shifting fast. Rollblock has surged into the top spot on trending lists, pushing Cardano, Dogecoin, and PEPE into lower positions. With its presale already crossing $11.7 million and more than 55,000 users onboard, Rollblock isn’t running on hype alone, but showing real adoption. Traders searching for the next breakout are starting to bet on this GameFi newcomer, and experts forecast a 5,000% surge by 2026, making it the best crypto to buy right now. Cardano Nears $1, Rollblock Gains Heat Cardano (ADA) is holding steady at $0.9137, down 0.79% in the last 24 hours. Despite the dip, ADA has been trading near $0.94 and is keeping support above $0.92. Source The focus now is on whether ADA can break higher. Clearing $0.97 would put $1.02 and even $1.50 in sight. Whales seem optimistic, with on-chain data showing more than 20 million ADA snapped up in a single day. Still, with a market cap topping $33 billion, ADA’s upside is limited compared to smaller projects. That’s why many traders are rotating into Rollblock, where the potential for 20x returns looks more realistic. Dogecoin’s Next Move: Stability or Breakout? Dogecoin (DOGE) is changing hands at $0.2865, holding up as the original meme coin. Its massive retail community keeps it in the spotlight, and some analysts suggest DOGE could see a 15x rally if the market kicks into full gear. Source But the chart shows big hurdles. Support lies between $0.22 and $0.27, while resistance is seen at $0.30, $0.35, and $0.40. A breakout over $0.40 might trigger another bull run, although maintaining consistency close to support might be more crucial for DOGE’s long-term stability. PEPE Jumps 25% in a Week, Big Players Take Notice PEPE is up 25% this week, trading at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:42
Bitcoin $200K, Ethereum $10K, Solana $1K, XRP $7

The post Bitcoin $200K, Ethereum $10K, Solana $1K, XRP $7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin faces resistance near $117K but could rise to $200K, or even $500K in a super cycle scenario. Ethereum remains the leading smart contract platform with a $10,000 price target. XRP has a more realistic outlook, with realistic forecasts in the $5–$7 range. The crypto market has always moved in four-year cycles. Prices rise sharply, then fall 60–80% as new buyers exit at the top. Analyst Adam Stokes argues this time could be different.  With governments, banks, and institutions entering the market, Bitcoin and other assets may not follow the old pattern. Instead, they could move into a longer “super cycle” that stretches into 2026. What’s Next For Bitcoin And Ethereum? Bitcoin: $200K Base Case, $500K a Stretch If Super Cycle Holds At the desk today, Bitcoin trades just above $116,000, holding firm after bouncing from early September lows. Resistance remains near $117,000. Stokes outlines two paths for Bitcoin. If the old pattern repeats, the market will still face a deep correction.  But if adoption keeps expanding, he sees Bitcoin hitting $200,000 in this cycle, with a stretch target of $500,000 if the super cycle theory proves right. Ethereum: Institutional Favorite With $10K Target Ethereum remains the top smart contract chain for DeFi, tokenization, and staking flows. Despite challenges from newer platforms, it still commands the institutional bid. ETH trades near $4,700 after slipping 1% on the day. That is the reason why Stokes has set a cycle target of $10,000, arguing demand from tokenization and staking should keep Ethereum at the center of institutional strategies.  Related: Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction For September 16 Which Altcoins To Watch Next? Solana: Fast Growth and $1,000 Goal Solana has become the main alternative for smaller investors. Its low fees and speed make it popular for memecoins, NFTs, and new projects. His predictions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:41
Thailand citizens find bank accounts frozen overnight

Thailand banks froze three million accounts in a nationwide scam crackdown, leaving many innocent citizens and businesses unable to access funds.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 19:40
Why Did Whales Buy $64K Bitcoin Hyper Over the Weekend? Presale Hits $16M

The post Why Did Whales Buy $64K Bitcoin Hyper Over the Weekend? Presale Hits $16M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Did Whales Buy $64K Bitcoin Hyper Over the Weekend? Presale Hits $16M Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-presale-raises-16m/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:40
