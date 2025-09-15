Fast-Growing Electronics Resale Chain PayMore Opens 100th Store

The PayMore electronics resale chain has seen its growth accelerated both by support for secondhand shopping and tariff price pressures. Courtesy of PayMore The fast-growing electronics resale chain PayMore is seeing its growth spurt accelerate, fueled by consumer demand for secondhand shopping options and tariff-related price increases. The company today announced that its 100th location, in Charlotte, N.C., will open in the coming week. PayMore, which began selling franchises in 2020, has seen a 500% increase in its store count over the past two years. It is expecting the rapid growth to continue. An additional 50 stores are scheduled to open by the end of this year, and PayMore has development deals in place for 640 additional stores within five years, 460 in this country and 180 overseas. Combining physical and online retail PayMore is a innovative retail chain that relies both on in-store traffic and online sales. It is leaning into physical locations at a time when much of secondhand buying and selling is shifting online. The new Charlotte location of PayMore is the third PayMore store in the Charlotte metro area and tne 100th store in the country. PayMore's typically are located in 1,000 to 1,500 square foot retail spaces. Courtesy of PayMpre The company has built a business that is attractive to franchisees, with proprietary tech that lets store owners quickly know what to pay for items, and makes online resale easy. "People are opening their eyes to new age retail, which is what we consider ourselves," PayMore co-founder Stephen Preuss Sr. said in an interview to announce the 100th store milestone. "Even though we have these traditional brick-and-mortar locations we are completely powered by technology, data, and ecommerce," he said. PayMore was born after Preuss and his co-founder Erik Helgesen saw the potential for a electronic-focused…