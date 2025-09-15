2025-09-16 Tuesday

London Stock Exchange targets private fund managers with new blockchain platform

London Stock Exchange targets private fund managers with new blockchain platform

The London Stock Exchange has launched a blockchain-based platform targeting private fund managers, using live fundraising to show it’s ready for action. The infrastructure, called Digital Markets Infrastructure, was used by MembersCap to raise capital for its tokenized MCM Fund 1, with Archax, a regulated crypto exchange based in London, acting as the nominee. The […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:02
UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime – Details

UAE Steps Up Global War On Crypto Crime – Details

The United Arab Emirates is moving harder against financial crime tied to cryptocurrencies, with authorities widening cooperation at home and abroad. Related Reading: Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: Research Chief Claims US Likely To Launch SBR By Year-End Reports show that millions of dollars in virtual asset laundering have already been tracked, and officials are intent on […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 20:00
Nemo Protocol Turns to Debt Tokens in $2.6M Recovery Plan

Nemo Protocol Turns to Debt Tokens in $2.6M Recovery Plan

The post Nemo Protocol Turns to Debt Tokens in $2.6M Recovery Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 15 September 2025 | 14:55 After losing $2.6 million in an exploit earlier this month, Sui-based yield platform Nemo Protocol is attempting to rebuild trust with a compensation model that leans heavily on debt tokens rather than immediate cash payouts. The September 7 attack, traced by security firm PeckShield, targeted vulnerabilities introduced by a developer and left Nemo’s liquidity pools drained. Within hours, the protocol was paused, and an onchain snapshot of user balances was taken. Those balances are now the reference point for calculating reimbursement. How the NEOM Tokens Work Instead of direct dollar-based compensation, Nemo will issue NEOM tokens tied to the value of user losses. Token holders will face a choice: sell immediately through a liquidity pool paired with USDC, or hold NEOM and wait for future redemptions as funds are recovered. Recovered assets from the exploit, along with liquidity injections from outside investors or loans, are set to be deposited into a redemption pool. Nemo also pledged to burn NEOM tokens over time, publishing updates on a dedicated tracking site to maintain transparency. Migration to Audited Contracts Users won’t just be left with paper promises. Nemo has outlined a migration process allowing affected accounts to move residual assets from compromised pools into new, audited contracts with multi-party oversight. This shift, the team argues, will provide a safer environment while the debt token model runs its course. Following the Stolen Funds In its post-mortem, Nemo revealed that the stolen assets were funneled from Sui to Ethereum through Wormhole’s CCTP bridge. The team says it is coordinating with security experts and exploring white-hat negotiation frameworks to maximize the chances of recovery. A Critical Moment for Sui DeFi Debt tokens as compensation have precedent in decentralized finance, but they’re far from risk-free. For the Nemo community, the success…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:00
Ethereum News Today: Shiba Inu Price Predictions & Why Layer Brett Is Being Hailed The King Of Meme Coins

Ethereum News Today: Shiba Inu Price Predictions & Why Layer Brett Is Being Hailed The King Of Meme Coins

Ethereum news today highlights the scalability and stability of the token, whereas,  in the meme space, the Shiba Inu price prediction chart raises questions amongst traders and investors alike. Meanwhile, a new token, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is making headlines as the king of meme coins, available at $0.058 during its presale phase.  The project, a […] The post Ethereum News Today: Shiba Inu Price Predictions & Why Layer Brett Is Being Hailed The King Of Meme Coins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 20:00
Bitcoin Core versus Knots disagreements go parabolic

Bitcoin Core versus Knots disagreements go parabolic

The post Bitcoin Core versus Knots disagreements go parabolic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The battle between Bitcoiners supporting two versions of full node software, Knots and Core version 30, has reached fever pitch. This weekend, anti-Knots influencer CalleBTC described Knots as a “clown show” and claimed that 90% of Knots nodes were “fake.” He also amplified doubts about Knots statistics held by Bitcoin contributors Adam Back and Sergei Delgado, and repeatedly likened the size of the Knots community to an embarrassingly small penis. Last Tuesday, Core v30 supporters claimed that Knots trackers were double-counting approximately 40% of nodes to convey an undeserved sense of popularity. On Saturday, more pro-Core influencers escalated their analysis, reducing their estimate to 2.6% dominance across the Bitcoin network. Pro-Knots influencers countered with talk of a 10X dominance rate estimate equating to 23.8% of the Bitcoin network. Over the weekend, Knots leader Bitcoin Mechanic claimed the use of ASmap to discredit Knots in this way was “obviously nonsense,” called 2.6% dominance estimates untrue, and offered a distinct explanation for a temporary anomaly in Knots detection. How long does a fence deter trespassing? Knots disagrees with an accommodation in Core v30 for data storage unrelated to the on-chain movement of bitcoin (BTC). For the first time in history, v30 will increase its mempool’s default datacarrier limit for OP_RETURN from less than 90 bytes to approximately 100,000 bytes. Knots will retain the prior data cap as a deterrent to arbitrary data storage. Core v30 will increase it by default. This disagreement has earned a working title of Bitcoin’s OP_RETURN War. In essence, Knots argues that v30 has acquiesced to corporate interests for data storage unrelated to Bitcoin’s purpose as a non-fiat financial system. In contrast, Core v30 proponents argue that arbitrary data storage is unstoppable, as spammers will continually invent new encoding practices to bypass filters. Knots likens the effectiveness of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:59
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! “I Will Provide Advance Notice!”

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

The post SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! “I Will Provide Advance Notice!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Atkins, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has pledged to provide firms with advance notice before imposing sanctions. Speaking to the Financial Times, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the agency will give cryptocurrency companies advance notice before taking enforcement action. Stating that this is a complete departure from the Biden administration’s enforcement-focused approach, Atkins explained that the SEC will notify companies before launching mandatory investigations. With this statement, Atkins emphasized that the SEC was established to pursue fraudsters, not businesses. “From now on, the SEC will always give companies advance notice before taking enforcement actions. The SEC was established to catch fraudsters, not companies.” Atkins, who stated that he had shelved his aggressive enforcement policy and adopted a more moderate approach, criticized the SEC’s past operating methods as unreasonable. Atkins argued that in recent years the SEC has failed to follow precedent and ignored predictability, shooting first and asking questions later, calling it an unreasonable form of regulation. “The SEC hasn’t followed precedent in recent years and has ignored predictability. It’s like firing a gun and then asking questions without warning. “We will move away from working in a sanctions-focused way like the Biden administration.” Finally, referring to the FTX collapse, Atkins stated that although many people lost their funds in the incident, assets in the US derivatives sector were safely preserved and returned to clients. The SEC chairman added that this is a prime example of how U.S. investor protection systems can help when offshore regulations fall short. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-promises-cryptocurrency-i-will-provide-advance-notice/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:58
XRP Climbs Past $3 While Solana Maintains Momentum—Could This Viral Presale Deliver 166x Returns In 2025?

XRP Climbs Past $3 While Solana Maintains Momentum—Could This Viral Presale Deliver 166x Returns In 2025?

The post XRP Climbs Past $3 While Solana Maintains Momentum—Could This Viral Presale Deliver 166x Returns In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has broken past the $3 mark, lifting its market cap to more than $177 billion. This milestone reinforces its role as a top choice for cross-border payments and global settlements. Despite years of regulatory hurdles, XRP has carved a loyal investor base that sees it as a serious player in banking adoption. Analysts, however, remain cautious—predicting modest growth in the range of $3.50 to $4.00 by 2026, unless regulatory breakthroughs give it a fresh boost. For long-term holders, this stability is reassuring. But for new investors seeking exponential ROI, XRP’s trajectory feels more steady than explosive. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is trading above $240, riding on strong developer adoption and 40 million daily transactions. It remains a leader in speed, capable of processing up to 65,000 transactions per second. NFT marketplaces, gaming projects, and DeFi builders continue to flock to its ecosystem, reinforcing Solana’s credibility as a fast and efficient blockchain. Yet Solana hasn’t been free from criticism. Its periodic network outages and scalability concerns leave some investors wary. The momentum is real, but the risks are still visible. Enter the Wildcard: Moonshot MAGAX In the shadow of these giants stands a new player—Moonshot MAGAX. Unlike XRP and Solana, which are already valued in the billions, MAGAX is in its infancy. And this early-stage status is exactly why analysts whisper about its potential to deliver 166x returns by 2025. MAGAX is a Meme-to-Earn ecosystem, where users don’t just speculate on tokens—they actively earn them by creating, sharing, and promoting viral content. Its proprietary AI, Loomint, ensures that real people—not bots—receive rewards, making its growth both authentic and scalable. Why MAGAX Stands Out: 7 Key Drivers of Growth Meme-to-Earn Utility – Social engagement becomes income, creating nonstop activity. AI Oversight – Loomint filters bots and validates real contributions. Deflationary Tokenomics –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:55
Fast-Growing Electronics Resale Chain PayMore Opens 100th Store

Fast-Growing Electronics Resale Chain PayMore Opens 100th Store

The post Fast-Growing Electronics Resale Chain PayMore Opens 100th Store appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The PayMore electronics resale chain has seen its growth accelerated both by support for secondhand shopping and tariff price pressures. Courtesy of PayMore The fast-growing electronics resale chain PayMore is seeing its growth spurt accelerate, fueled by consumer demand for secondhand shopping options and tariff-related price increases. The company today announced that its 100th location, in Charlotte, N.C., will open in the coming week. PayMore, which began selling franchises in 2020, has seen a 500% increase in its store count over the past two years. It is expecting the rapid growth to continue. An additional 50 stores are scheduled to open by the end of this year, and PayMore has development deals in place for 640 additional stores within five years, 460 in this country and 180 overseas. Combining physical and online retail PayMore is a innovative retail chain that relies both on in-store traffic and online sales. It is leaning into physical locations at a time when much of secondhand buying and selling is shifting online. The new Charlotte location of PayMore is the third PayMore store in the Charlotte metro area and tne 100th store in the country. PayMore’s typically are located in 1,000 to 1,500 square foot retail spaces. Courtesy of PayMpre The company has built a business that is attractive to franchisees, with proprietary tech that lets store owners quickly know what to pay for items, and makes online resale easy. “People are opening their eyes to new age retail, which is what we consider ourselves,” PayMore co-founder Stephen Preuss Sr. said in an interview to announce the 100th store milestone. “Even though we have these traditional brick-and-mortar locations we are completely powered by technology, data, and ecommerce,” he said. PayMore was born after Preuss and his co-founder Erik Helgesen saw the potential for a electronic-focused…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:54
DAO Governance Heats Up With 7 Proposals Reshaping DeFi

DAO Governance Heats Up With 7 Proposals Reshaping DeFi

The post DAO Governance Heats Up With 7 Proposals Reshaping DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seven major DAO proposals emerged during a turbulent week, including Scroll’s governance shift and the USDH ticker dispute on Hyperliquid. Strategic moves from Ronin and dYdX also contributed to the significant proposals. These decisions impact their respective ecosystems and could directly affect investors. DAOs Heat This Week Over the past seven days, key proposals and debates across major DAOs have painted a volatile picture of on-chain governance. From a Layer-2 (L2) project suspending its DAO operations to crucial votes deciding the future of stablecoins and buyback trends being considered by multiple protocols, the DAO market is hotter than ever. Sponsored Sponsored One of the most shocking announcements came from Scroll, which revealed it would suspend its DAO and change to a more centralized model. This move raises significant questions about the balance between development speed and the philosophy of decentralization. In an era where L2 networks are fiercely competitive, Scroll’s “taking the reins” could allow faster upgrades — but also stir community concerns over transparency and user participation. The second central focal point is the validator vote on Hyperliquid (HYPE) to determine ownership of the USDH ticker — one of the platform’s most liquid stablecoins. If control ends up in the hands of a specific group, it could directly impact stablecoin development strategies and trading fees. This battle may reshape capital flows on Hyperliquid and influence the broader DeFi ecosystem. USDH ticker war. Source: X Ronin Network has just approved its plan to migrate to Ethereum as an L2 built on Optimism (OP). This major milestone enhances Ronin’s security and interoperability and opens the door to a new wave of applications. It also reinforces the trend of sidechains seeking security guarantees for Ethereum infrastructure rather than operating in isolation. In addition, several major DAOs have been debating buyback and burn…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 19:53
Dogecoin & PEPE Are The OG Of Meme Coins But Trending Newbie Layer Brett Is Set For A 7,000% Rally

Dogecoin & PEPE Are The OG Of Meme Coins But Trending Newbie Layer Brett Is Set For A 7,000% Rally

Dogecoin and PEPE lead meme coins, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 7,000% rally potential position LBRETT as the best crypto to invest in now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 19:50
