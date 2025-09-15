2025-09-16 Tuesday

Automated Portfolio Management And Liquidity Provision

Automated Portfolio Management And Liquidity Provision

The post Automated Portfolio Management And Liquidity Provision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Balancer aims to enhance the efficiency of liquidity provision in the DeFi ecosystem while allowing users to earn fees and rewards. Balancer (BAL) is a cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that operates as an automated portfolio manager and liquidity provider on the Ethereum blockchain. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing portfolios of various tokens, providing exposure to multiple assets while maintaining a desired allocation.  Balancer allows users to create and manage liquidity pools with multiple tokens and varying weights. These pools automatically rebalance over time to maintain the desired allocation. Moreover, it offers customizable pools with up to eight different tokens and customizable weight distributions. This enables users to tailor their exposure to specific assets. Smart pools Balancer introduced “Smart Pools,” which allow for dynamic and adaptive fee structures based on supply and demand conditions. Unlike some other decentralized exchanges, Balancer supports multi-token pools, making it possible to trade between multiple tokens in a single transaction. Balancer also has a feature called “Elastic Issuance,” where certain Balancer pools can issue and redeem pool tokens to adjust the pool’s overall value and liquidity. Users can add their tokens to liquidity pools to provide liquidity to various DeFi protocols and earn trading fees and BAL token rewards. BAL is the native governance token of the Balancer protocol. Users who provide liquidity to Balancer pools earn trading fees and are eligible for BAL token rewards. BAL token holders can participate in the governance of the Balancer protocol by proposing and voting on protocol upgrades and changes. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:13
Kart Rumble Presale Closes in on $200K After Explosive First Week

Kart Rumble Presale Closes in on $200K After Explosive First Week

The post Kart Rumble Presale Closes in on $200K After Explosive First Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kart Rumble ($RBT) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new crypto launches of 2025. Combining the viral power of memes with real AI-driven gaming, the project has already raised over $100,000 in its first week — and now eyes the $200K milestone as momentum builds. Riding Early Success: $100K Raised in 7 Days The Kart Rumble presale is off to a flying start. In just one week, the project cleared $100K in contributions, surprising analysts with its rapid early traction. Investors are now watching closely as it races toward the $200K mark — and with each presale stage increasing the token price, early backers are locking in while the upside is greatest. Where Meme Culture Meets AI Gaming Kart Rumble isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a full gaming ecosystem built on Polygon, with plans to upgrade to Polygon Supernets for scalability. At its core is Rumble AI, a custom in-house intelligence engine that powers dynamic, skill-based gameplay. Players will race iconic meme characters — including Doge, Shiba, Pepe, Floki, and DogWithHat — in AI-driven single-player challenges. Every kart, racer, and track element is an ownable, tradeable digital asset, blending meme appeal with true gaming utility. Inside the Kart Rumble Ecosystem AI-powered gameplay: Adaptive opponents that learn from each race. Hybrid on-chain model: Own your racers, karts, and tracks without sacrificing speed. 20-stage presale structure: Each stage raises token prices, rewarding early buyers. Affiliate program: Up to 50% commissions plus prizes including a Lamborghini, Rolex, and $50K cash. This combination of tech, tokenomics, and viral marketing gives Kart Rumble a stronger foundation than most presale projects. Why Investors Are Watching Closely The presale momentum signals more than just hype. Kart Rumble’s mix of meme culture and AI technology taps into two of crypto’s hottest narratives. With $RBT tokens…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:12
Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Token Plan After Devastating Breach

Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Token Plan After Devastating Breach

TLDR Nemo launches NEOM token to recover $2.59M exploit losses. NEOM token aids Nemo users after $2.59M DeFi exploit Exploit hits Nemo; NEOM tokens compensate $2.59M losses. Nemo issues NEOM tokens post $2.59M exploit breach. $2.59M exploit sparks Nemo’s NEOM recovery token launch. Sui-based DeFi platform Nemo Protocol launched its NEOM debt token program to [...] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils NEOM Token Plan After Devastating Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 20:09
Thailand citizens have woken up to frozen bank accounts, what's going on?

Thailand citizens have woken up to frozen bank accounts, what’s going on?

The post Thailand citizens have woken up to frozen bank accounts, what’s going on? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions of people in Thailand have been locked out of their bank funds after a state-backed crackdown on suspected scam-related accounts left ordinary citizens and businesses struggling to access their money. Over the weekend, reports from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and local media said that up to three million accounts were temporarily suspended nationwide. The account freezing came against the backdrop of online fraud cases and money laundering by criminal groups. According to the Bangkok post, authorities insisted the operation targeted “mule accounts” used by scammers, but admitted many innocent vendors, small businesses, and families had also been caught up in the web of suspensions. Thailand commenced account freezing crackdown in August The bank crackdown on scammers began in August, when Thai banks, working with the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT), slapped accounts with stricter controls on transfers and daily limits, supposedly to prevent fraud. Daranee Saeju, assistant governor at the BoT in charge of consumer protection, confirmed that investigators were tracing financial routes to recover money stolen in scams. “Only accounts that received money from mule accounts have been frozen,” Daranee explained on Saturday. “The AOC and commercial banks are expanding their probe to return as much money as possible to victims.” In a briefing on Sunday, the CCIB said fraudsters had been using new tactics to launder money, and it was tougher to differentiate funds obtained from legitimate businesses and criminal activity. Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwpan told the press that scammers are using more than mule accounts, opting to purchase goods from legitimate sellers before reselling them for cash, which unfortunately made suspicions fall on ordinary vendors. “Culprits are now using sophisticated methods, which leave innocent people trapped in money-laundering cases,” Trairong said. He noted that some sellers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:09
Forward Industries spends $1.58 billion to purchase more than 6.82 million SOL

Forward Industries spends $1.58 billion to purchase more than 6.82 million SOL

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Business Wire , Forward Industries announced that it had purchased 6,822,000 Solana ( SOL) tokens at an average price of $ 232 per token , for a total of approximately $1.58 billion. This transaction represents the first deployment of the company's $1.65 billion PIPE financing led by Galaxy Digital , Jump Crypto , and Multicoin Capital. All of the SOL purchased by Forward Industries has been staked, with some transactions completed through DFlow, the Solana on-chain platform . The company plans to increase the value of its SOL tokens per share through active management and on-chain operations .
PANews2025/09/15 20:08
Multicoin's new fund spends $1.58 billion to buy SOL

Multicoin's new fund spends $1.58 billion to buy SOL

PANews reported on September 15 that according to market news, Multicoin's latest Solana DAT fund completed the purchase of 6,822,000 SOLs, with an average purchase price of US$232 and a total transaction amount of US$1.58 billion.
PANews2025/09/15 20:06
Xpeng launches first EV production in Europe

Xpeng launches first EV production in Europe

China's Xpeng teams up with Magna to make electric vehicles in Austria.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:05
Crypto Miners HIVE, BITF Rally Pre-Markets Amid Tesla's Surge

Crypto Miners HIVE, BITF Rally Pre-Markets Amid Tesla’s Surge

The post Crypto Miners HIVE, BITF Rally Pre-Markets Amid Tesla’s Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are seeing sharp moves this morning with crypto mining stocks continuing their rally and Tesla jumping on Elon Musk’s latest share purchase. Bitfarms (BITF) is up 15% pre-market to $2.55, extending its weekly rally of 75%. AI-focused mining stocks continue their strong performance as well, with IREN (IREN) rising 3% pre-market and up over 230% year-to-date. Hive Blockchain (HIVE) gained 5% pre-market, adding to its 40% rise over the past month. KindlyMD (NAKA), a bitcoin treasury company holding 5,765 BTC, is down 50% pre-market and off 96% from its all-time high. Tesla (TSLA) is trading at $420 pre-market, up 6% from Friday’s close after a 7% surge last week. An SEC filing revealed Elon Musk purchased nearly 2.6 million shares. While, CapitalB (ALCPB) acquired 48 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,249 BTC, up 15% in European markets. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/crypto-miners-rally-in-pre-market-trading-amid-tesla-s-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:04
Texas Teachers Retirement Fund Gains Bitcoin Exposure via MSTR Stock

Texas Teachers Retirement Fund Gains Bitcoin Exposure via MSTR Stock

TLDR Texas Teachers Retirement Fund invests $25M in Bitcoin through MSTR stock. MicroStrategy stock outperforms “Mag 7” stocks with Bitcoin strategy. Texas eases crypto investment rules as pension funds explore Bitcoin. MSTR stock shows impressive returns, fueled by Bitcoin holdings. The Texas Teachers Retirement Fund, valued at $200 billion, has disclosed an investment in Bitcoin [...] The post Texas Teachers Retirement Fund Gains Bitcoin Exposure via MSTR Stock appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 20:04
Strategy purchased another 525 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 638,985 bitcoins

Strategy purchased another 525 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 638,985 bitcoins

PANews reported on September 15th that MicroStrategy purchased 525 bitcoins for approximately $60.2 million , at a price of approximately $114,562 per bitcoin. As of September 14th , the company held a total of 638,985 bitcoins, representing a total investment of approximately $47.23 billion and an average cost of approximately $ 73,913 per bitcoin. The projected return on investment in Bitcoin by 2025 is 25.9% .
PANews2025/09/15 20:03
