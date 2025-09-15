Thailand citizens have woken up to frozen bank accounts, what’s going on?

The post Thailand citizens have woken up to frozen bank accounts, what’s going on? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Millions of people in Thailand have been locked out of their bank funds after a state-backed crackdown on suspected scam-related accounts left ordinary citizens and businesses struggling to access their money. Over the weekend, reports from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and local media said that up to three million accounts were temporarily suspended nationwide. The account freezing came against the backdrop of online fraud cases and money laundering by criminal groups. According to the Bangkok post, authorities insisted the operation targeted “mule accounts” used by scammers, but admitted many innocent vendors, small businesses, and families had also been caught up in the web of suspensions. Thailand commenced account freezing crackdown in August The bank crackdown on scammers began in August, when Thai banks, working with the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT), slapped accounts with stricter controls on transfers and daily limits, supposedly to prevent fraud. Daranee Saeju, assistant governor at the BoT in charge of consumer protection, confirmed that investigators were tracing financial routes to recover money stolen in scams. “Only accounts that received money from mule accounts have been frozen,” Daranee explained on Saturday. “The AOC and commercial banks are expanding their probe to return as much money as possible to victims.” In a briefing on Sunday, the CCIB said fraudsters had been using new tactics to launder money, and it was tougher to differentiate funds obtained from legitimate businesses and criminal activity. Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwpan told the press that scammers are using more than mule accounts, opting to purchase goods from legitimate sellers before reselling them for cash, which unfortunately made suspicions fall on ordinary vendors. “Culprits are now using sophisticated methods, which leave innocent people trapped in money-laundering cases,” Trairong said. He noted that some sellers…