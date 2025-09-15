2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Strategy Adds 525 BTC, Pushing Treasury Near 639K Coins

On Monday, the founder of the biggest bitcoin treasury outfit, Strategy, revealed the company nabbed 525 BTC. Strategy’s stash now tallies up to a cool $73.49 billion in bitcoin ( BTC). After dropping a sly hint on Sunday, Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the firm grabbed yet another helping of bitcoin. “Strategy has acquired 525 […]
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:18
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Tickets for the 2026 Final and VIP prizes

The post Tickets for the 2026 Final and VIP prizes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT UCL Collection by Crypto.com offers tickets and official prizes related to the UEFA Champions League, with claim windows active until June 8, 2026. These initiatives are documented both on the official Crypto.com platform and in the UEFA institutional sections, confirming the partnership and the conditions of the promotions: Crypto.com — UCL Collection and UEFA — Champions League. For frequently asked questions, consult the FAQ section of this article. According to the data collected during the review of official materials between August and September 2025, the minimum count of Gold editions declared in the rules is 117 units (aggregated data updated as of September 14, 2025). Industry analysts note that the combination of unlimited editions (Silver) and numbered series (Gold) is an established practice to balance accessibility and rarity in the sports NFT market. Based on the verified material, communications to the winners include a standard confirmation window of 48 hours, a measure we found to be consistently applied in the published policies. What is the Crypto.com UCL NFT Collection The collection includes hexagonal coins inspired by the Crypto.com brand. Each coin is a collectible and, at the same time, a pass for the draws of the prizes linked to the UEFA Champions League stages. It should be noted that the Silver editions are generally unlimited, while the Gold ones are numbered and therefore rarer. Claim Windows: Official Calendar 2025–2026 Below are the windows (“Claiming Period“) published: League Phase 1: September 12, 2025, 10:00 CET – October 1, 2025, 23:59 CET League Phase 2: November 25, 2025, 10:00 CET – December 10, 2025, 23:59 CET Knockout: February 15, 2026, 10:00 CET – February 27, 2026, 23:59 CET Bracket: March 10, 2026, 10:00 CET – March 18, 2026, 23:59 CET Final: May 26, 2026, 10:00 CET – June 8, 2026,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:17
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
LSEG and Microsoft Develop DMI for Private Funds, Enabling Tokenization and Facilitating First Transaction

The post LSEG and Microsoft Develop DMI for Private Funds, Enabling Tokenization and Facilitating First Transaction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform for private funds, powered by Microsoft Azure, and facilitated its first transaction, the firm announced. DMI uses blockchain technology to support the full asset lifecycle—issuance, tokenization, distribution, post‑trade settlement and servicing—while aiming for interoperability with existing DLT solutions and traditional finance and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lseg-and-microsoft-develop-dmi-for-private-funds-enabling-tokenization-and-facilitating-first-transaction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:16
Solana Edges Nearer To All-Time Highs As Traders Talk About Rollblock Becoming The Cycle’s Viral Breakout Star

Solana’s steady climb toward its all-time highs is sparking fresh excitement across the crypto market. With institutional players pouring in, momentum is clearly building. But while SOL grabs headlines, traders are also buzzing about Rollblock. The project has already raised $11.7 million and delivered returns of more than 500%, quickly earning a reputation as the [...] The post Solana Edges Nearer To All-Time Highs As Traders Talk About Rollblock Becoming The Cycle’s Viral Breakout Star appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/15 20:15
Russia returns to 90s post-Soviet barter trade as Western sanctions bite

Trade sanctions from across the Atlantic have Russia’s foreign commerce considering barter trade for the first time in three decades. Companies are reportedly swapping wheat and cars with the Chinese for construction materials to circumvent trade channels blocked by the West.  Barter trade in Russia was common in the 1990s after the Soviet collapse, which […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:15
Shiba Inu Rallies Before Quickly Retracing As Media Outlets Are Dubbing This Viral Meme Coin As The Next SHIB

SHIB still commands one of the largest communities in crypto, but the hype-driven surges of 2021 feel distant now. The […] The post Shiba Inu Rallies Before Quickly Retracing As Media Outlets Are Dubbing This Viral Meme Coin As The Next SHIB appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 20:15
Helius, Pantera Capital, and Summer Capital Secure Over $500 Million in Funding and Will Launch SOL Treasury

PANews reported on September 15 that market sources said Helius secured over US$500 million to launch SOL Treasury, a venture capital firm, in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital.
PANews2025/09/15 20:14
XRP News: XRP surpasses Citigroup in market capitalization

XRP has surpassed Citigroup, one of the largest U.S. banks, in market cap, as growing institutional adoption and the proliferation of XRP ETFs are expected to drive further growth. XRP has overtaken Citigroup in market capitalization, reaching around $186 billion…
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:13
