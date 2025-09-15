2025-09-16 Tuesday

How SAVVY MINING Provides an Alternative to XRP Volatility Through Cloud Mining

As savvy individuals seek safer, more profitable alternatives, a platform has emerged as a cutting-edge solution: SAVVY MINING.
Strategy BTC Purchase: Unwavering Confidence in Digital Assets

BitcoinWorld Strategy BTC Purchase: Unwavering Confidence in Digital Assets The world of digital assets is constantly buzzing, and once again, Strategy has captured headlines with its latest financial maneuver. The company recently announced a significant Strategy BTC purchase, adding another substantial amount of Bitcoin to its already impressive reserves. This move isn’t just a simple transaction; it’s a powerful statement about institutional conviction in the future of cryptocurrency. What Does Strategy’s Latest Move Mean for Its Holdings? Strategy has confirmed that it has acquired an additional 525 BTC. This latest acquisition was made at an average price of $114,562, showcasing their continued commitment to accumulating Bitcoin even at varying market prices. This proactive approach underscores their long-term vision for digital assets. This recent Strategy BTC purchase significantly bolsters their existing portfolio. For investors and market observers, these updates provide crucial insights into how major corporate entities are positioning themselves within the evolving financial landscape. It highlights a consistent strategy rather than opportunistic trading. Why Continuous Strategy BTC Purchases Matter Following this latest acquisition, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have reached an astounding 638,985 BTC. This massive treasury is currently valued at approximately $47.23 billion, based on current market prices. The average purchase price for their entire Bitcoin stash stands at $73,913. These figures are not just numbers; they represent one of the largest corporate commitments to Bitcoin globally. Strategy’s consistent accumulation demonstrates a belief in Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a strategic asset. Their sustained Strategy BTC purchase activities often serve as a bellwether for broader institutional interest. The Strategic Rationale Behind This Bold Accumulation Why does a company like Strategy continue to make such significant investments in Bitcoin? Several factors likely influence their strategy: Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin is often seen as a potential hedge against inflation, preserving purchasing power over time. Long-Term Value: A belief in Bitcoin’s long-term growth potential as a decentralized, global digital currency. Diversification: Adding a non-correlated asset to their corporate treasury to diversify risks. Pioneering Position: Establishing themselves as a leader in digital asset adoption among public companies. However, it’s also important to acknowledge the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. While the potential for upside is significant, the value of such large holdings can fluctuate dramatically. This requires a strong conviction and a robust risk management framework, which Strategy appears to possess. What Can We Learn from This Institutional Play? Strategy’s consistent approach to its Strategy BTC purchase offers valuable lessons for individual investors: Long-Term Vision: They are not day trading; they are accumulating for the long haul. Conviction: Despite market fluctuations, they maintain their investment thesis. Dollar-Cost Averaging Principle: While not explicitly stated as DCA, their multiple purchases at different price points resemble this strategy, reducing the impact of volatility. Observing institutional moves like this can help shape a more informed perspective on digital asset investing. It underscores that for many, Bitcoin is evolving from a speculative asset to a foundational element of a modern treasury strategy. In conclusion, Strategy’s latest Strategy BTC purchase is more than just another transaction; it’s a testament to their unwavering belief in Bitcoin’s enduring value and its place in the global financial system. As they continue to expand their digital asset portfolio, they reinforce their position as a key player driving institutional adoption. This ongoing commitment provides a fascinating case study for anyone interested in the future of finance. Frequently Asked Questions About Strategy’s Bitcoin Strategy What is Strategy’s total Bitcoin holding after this latest purchase? After acquiring an additional 525 BTC, Strategy now holds a total of 638,985 BTC. What was the average purchase price for Strategy’s recent 525 BTC acquisition? The latest 525 BTC were purchased at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin. What is the overall average purchase price for all of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings? The company’s entire Bitcoin treasury has an average purchase price of $73,913 per Bitcoin. Why does Strategy continue to invest heavily in Bitcoin? Strategy views Bitcoin as a strategic asset, a potential hedge against inflation, and a long-term store of value. Their consistent purchases reflect a strong conviction in its future. Did you find this analysis of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin moves insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep the conversation going about institutional adoption in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Strategy BTC Purchase: Unwavering Confidence in Digital Assets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Breaking: Strategy Adds 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Deserves ‘Credit’

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Attack: 92.6B SHIB and 224 ETH Lost via BONE Validator Takeover

The Shibarium bridge exploit drained 92.6B SHIB and 224 ETH after the attacker gained validator control via a flash loan tactic. SHIB team froze BONE, paused staking, and launched a forensic probe with partners to secure funds and restore chain integrity. The Shiba Inu development team has confirmed a security breach on the Shibarium bridge [...]]]>
Crypto Fund by Matrixport Seeks FCA Nod for U.K. Distribution

TLDR Matrixport Asset Management AG has applied for FCA registration to market its crypto fund in the United Kingdom. The registration would allow the crypto fund to be offered to institutional investors under a private placement structure. This marks the first time the Swiss-based crypto fund is being introduced outside of its home market. The [...] The post Crypto Fund by Matrixport Seeks FCA Nod for U.K. Distribution appeared first on CoinCentral.
DePIN Day 2025 will take place in Singapore on October 3

On October 3, 2025, the 12th DePIN Day, an international conference dedicated to the development of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), will be held in Singapore, Guoco Midtown. The event will take place within the framework of TOKEN2049 and will bring together leading developers and companies that form the real infrastructure layer of Web3. The […] Сообщение DePIN Day 2025 will take place in Singapore on October 3 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Galaxy Digital Stuns with Fresh 1,200,000 Solana Bet, One Major Catch on Horizon

Galaxy Digital bought 1.2 million Solana in 24 hours, raising the total to 6.5 million as ties to Forward Industries raise big questions. The post Galaxy Digital Stuns with Fresh 1,200,000 Solana Bet, One Major Catch on Horizon appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Polygon Labs appoints former Stripe crypto chief as chief product officer

PANews reported on September 15th that John Egan, former head of crypto at Stripe, has joined Polygon Labs as Chief Product Officer, focusing on improving the payment experience within the Polygon ecosystem. Egan previously led Stripe's acquisitions of stablecoin company Bridge (US$1.1 billion) and crypto wallet company Privy, and also spearheaded the development of its own blockchain, Tempo. Polygon's stablecoin circulation reached US$2.9 billion in July, with over 4.5 million active addresses, surpassing Ethereum in the same period. Egan expressed optimism about Polygon's application in stablecoin micropayments.
CodexField Joins Forces with SuperEx to Supercharge the Next Wave of Web3 Trading

CodexField and SuperEx ally to merge on-chain content assetization with decentralized trading to shape a secure, transparent, and user-driven Web3 future.
Monero Suffers Deepest-Ever Blockchain Reorganization, Invalidating 118 Transactions

Monero’s blockchain experienced an 18-block reorganization on Sunday, its deepest to date, that effectively invalidated 118 confirmed transactions by rolling back 36 minutes of transaction history.The reorg began at block height 3,499,659 when Qubic, a lesser-known AI-focused layer-1 blockchain, unleashed a longer chain that Monero’s network nodes accepted, orphaning the other chain’s previously confirmed blocks.The move is the latest escalation in a campaign by Qubic, which last month acquired more than half of Monero’s mining power. Qubic leverages a “useful proof-of-work” (uPoW) model that repurposes XMR mining rewards and converts them into USDT, which is then used to buy back and burn QUBIC tokens.Despite the rollback, XMR’s price defied expectations, climbing to a two-month high of $333 after the attack, before seeing a slight drop to $307.5 at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency is still up more than 6.4% in the last 24 hours, while its daily trading volume jumped 78% to $136 million.“Personally, I don’t consider the Monero network reliable at this point,” said Vini Barbosa, a crypto commentator on X, adding that he would stop accepting XMR payments until the issue is resolved.“In the last 720 blocks (~24h), 213 blocks have been orphaned (114 produced by known pools and 99 produced by unknown pools or solo miners). That's 29.5% of all blocks,” Vini added. “This is just too much.”The attack may force the Monero community to make difficult decisions. One proposed solution involves using DNS checkpoints, trusted snapshots of the blockchain, to counteract future reorganizations.Critics argue this would compromise the network’s decentralization. On GitHub, crypto researcher Rucknium pointed out that the temporary rollout of DNS checkpoints is highly likely to soon be deployed.
