2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Pump.fun daily revenue tops Hyperliquid as memecoin platform stages rebound
Pump.fun currently ranks third in daily revenue among DeFi protocols listed on DefiLlama, behind Tether and Circle.
FUN
$0.009596
+4.45%
MEMECOIN
$0.002005
+5.24%
DEFI
$0.001704
+0.64%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:45
Ripple RLUSD Grant and XRPL Upgrades Lift Utility. Breakout Next?
Ripple said it will donate $25 million of its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to two U.S. nonprofits, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. The firms will receive the funds via The Giving Block. Ripple framed the move as a way to push digital-asset rails into mainstream philanthropy. The company added that the transfer will […] The post Ripple RLUSD Grant and XRPL Upgrades Lift Utility. Breakout Next? appeared first on CoinChapter.
U
$0.018082
-3.20%
MOVE
$0.125
-0.07%
PUSH
$0.03589
+0.67%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:44
What Are BitMine Immersion Technologies’ (BMNR) Crypto Holdings And Market Position As Of Late 2025?
What Are BitMine Immersion Technologies' (BMNR) Crypto Holdings And Market Position As Of Late 2025?
COM
$0.017591
+3.58%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:42
Bitcoin Allocations Set To Explode Among US Institutions, Wall Street Veteran Says
Bitcoin Allocations Set To Explode Among US Institutions, Wall Street Veteran Says
COM
$0.017591
+3.58%
SIGN
$0.07447
-0.74%
COOK
$0.013039
+0.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:41
Invro Mining: Turning digital assets into regular returns
Invro Mining is attracting attention with daily cloud mining payouts and flexible contract options designed for long-term stability. #sponsored
CLOUD
$0.12646
+2.73%
Crypto.news
2025/09/16 15:40
Payment in crypto: PayPal unveils its new innovative solution
PayPal plays the magician: a simple link, and hop, your cryptos fly by SMS. But behind the sparkling innovation, who really holds the strings of your digital payments? L’article Payment in crypto: PayPal unveils its new innovative solution est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
FLY
$0.07262
+2.77%
LINK
$23.6
+0.89%
HOP
$0.007767
-1.33%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:40
Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD
PANews reported on September 16th that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has returned to a profit. The user currently holds 2.35 billion tokens, valued at approximately $19.68 million, with an average entry price of $0.008209, resulting in a profit of $302,000. However, he reduced his position somewhat over the past 24 hours and placed a limit sell order for 425 million tokens between $0.008425 and $0.0088.
PUMP
$0.0081
+2.35%
ORDER
$0.1406
+2.25%
PANews
2025/09/16 15:38
Does Rising Crypto Prices Truly Reflect Investor Interest?
The escalating prices of cryptocurrency have been cause for buzz, yet the ranking of the Coinbase app on the App Store paints a different picture of retail investor engagement. Positioned at 260th in the United States, the app’s current standing suggests that individual investors’ interest may still be subdued.Continue Reading:Does Rising Crypto Prices Truly Reflect Investor Interest?
MAY
$0.04304
-4.18%
BUZZ
$0.02895
+2.65%
APP
$0.002557
-0.38%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:38
Coinbase App’s Ranking Reveals Crypto Market Insights
The Coinbase app's low ranking indicates subdued retail investor interest. Past ranking rises coincided with market peaks, reflecting increased individual activity. Continue Reading:Coinbase App’s Ranking Reveals Crypto Market Insights The post Coinbase App’s Ranking Reveals Crypto Market Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
APP
$0.002557
-0.38%
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:38
USAT, the “banking” stablecoin by Tether: federal issuance with Anchorage and verified reserves
Tether has commissioned Anchorage Digital Bank for the banking issuance, reserve management, and compliance of the USAT token.
TOKEN
$0.01352
-1.24%
BANK
$0.09152
+14.40%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/16 15:36
Populiarios naujienos
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight
Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history