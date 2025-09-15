2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Cardano Price Set To Decline 50% In 2026 So Where Are Experienced Traders Turning To In September?

Cardano Price Set To Decline 50% In 2026 So Where Are Experienced Traders Turning To In September?

The technical indicators screaming from Cardano’s charts paint a devastating picture: while ADA struggles to maintain critical support at $0.70, sophisticated trading algorithms are already predicting a catastrophic 50% decline by 2026.  But here’s the explosive opportunity most traders are missing—while retail investors cling to dying Cardano price prediction models, experienced whales are quietly accumulating […] The post Cardano Price Set To Decline 50% In 2026 So Where Are Experienced Traders Turning To In September? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+25.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01823-1.24%
Cardano
ADA$0.8705+1.09%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 20:30
Dalintis
Xiaomi targets Apple with new flagship smartphone to challenge the iPhone 17

Xiaomi targets Apple with new flagship smartphone to challenge the iPhone 17

Xiaomi is pushing the release of its 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max series, skipping the 16 series, to challenge the iPhone 17 in the premium smartphone market.
Propy
PRO$0.7057-0.99%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:30
Dalintis
Galaxy Digital Buys $306M in Solana in One Day to Fuel New Crypto Treasury Venture

Galaxy Digital Buys $306M in Solana in One Day to Fuel New Crypto Treasury Venture

Galaxy Digital has purchased $306 million worth of Solana in a single day, fueling speculation about its growing role in a new wave of crypto treasury strategies.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00614-2.69%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:30
Dalintis
BONK ETF Targets October Ten as Safety Shot Adds BONK Is Listing Next?

BONK ETF Targets October Ten as Safety Shot Adds BONK Is Listing Next?

The REX-Osprey BONK ETF’s registration now targets October 10, 2025 for its next effectiveness step, while Nasdaq-listed Safety Shot said it formed BONK Holdings LLC and executed a $5 million BONK purchase to expand its treasury. Exchange listing notices for a BONK ETF have not appeared, so trading has not begun. SEC filing sets October […] The post BONK ETF Targets October Ten as Safety Shot Adds BONK Is Listing Next? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002327+1.17%
REVOX
REX$0.065816+24.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.75%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:29
Dalintis
XRP Tundra Presale Brings Dual-Blockchain Exposure to Investors

XRP Tundra Presale Brings Dual-Blockchain Exposure to Investors

The post XRP Tundra Presale Brings Dual-Blockchain Exposure to Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s ecosystem is back in the spotlight. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is still reviewing several spot XRP ETF applications, and the decision could open the floodgates for institutional capital in a way the market has not seen before. While the outcome remains uncertain, retail investors are already finding a new opportunity to position themselves with the launch of the XRP Tundra presale. At a time when diversification and on-chain utility are becoming key differentiators, Tundra is introducing a model that offers both. Every presale participant receives tokens on two blockchains — Solana and the XRP Ledger — through a single purchase. This approach not only reduces risk by spreading exposure across different networks but also ensures that investors can benefit from the strengths of each ecosystem. Combined with on-ledger staking for XRP itself, Tundra’s arrival is being seen as one of the most significant recent developments for Ripple’s community. For years, XRP has been known primarily as a payments asset. With ETF speculation on one side and new protocols like Tundra on the other, 2025 may prove to be the year it begins transforming into something much broader. Dual Exposure Without Dividing Capital The defining feature of the presale is its dual-token distribution. Instead of limiting buyers to one ecosystem, Tundra provides both TUNDRA-S on Solana and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger. Investors are not asked to choose between blockchains, and they don’t have to split their contributions to diversify. Each presale allocation is automatically mirrored across both networks. The design is deliberate. Solana is widely recognized for speed, low-cost execution, and its thriving DeFi environment. XRPL, by contrast, offers stability, a long history of reliability, and strong governance. Tundra’s approach ensures that each chain plays to its strengths, while presale participants gain exposure to both. It is…
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0291+1.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.64%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:29
Dalintis
Solana Price Forecast: SOL Targets New Highs After Edging Closer Towards $250 But Layer Brett Steals Headlines

Solana Price Forecast: SOL Targets New Highs After Edging Closer Towards $250 But Layer Brett Steals Headlines

As SOL gets closer to $250, the Solana predictions are full of hope as it aims for new highs. Layer Brett’s revolutionary work is all over the news today, though. People are paying attention to Solana’s rise, but LBRETT’s work on making blockchain more scalable could change the story. The market is closely watching both [...] The post Solana Price Forecast: SOL Targets New Highs After Edging Closer Towards $250 But Layer Brett Steals Headlines appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$235.5-0.20%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019396-0.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/15 20:28
Dalintis
No Surprise: Strategy Increases BTC Holdings With Another Multi-Million Purchase

No Surprise: Strategy Increases BTC Holdings With Another Multi-Million Purchase

The company now owns 638,985 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,323.78+0.33%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04154-3.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+2.41%
Dalintis
CryptoPotato2025/09/15 20:28
Dalintis
RocoMamas adopts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations in South Africa

RocoMamas adopts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations in South Africa

The post RocoMamas adopts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations in South Africa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways RocoMamas, a major South African fast food chain, now accepts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations. The adoption of the Lightning Network allows for faster, cheaper Bitcoin transactions at the point of sale. South African fast food chain RocoMamas now accepts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations across the country. The restaurant chain has implemented the Lightning Network payment system, which enables faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions when compared to the main Bitcoin blockchain. The Lightning Network allows customers to make near-instantaneous payments with lower transaction fees. RocoMamas operates as a burger and ribs restaurant chain with locations throughout South Africa. The adoption makes it one of the well-established retail chains in the country to accept Bitcoin payments for food purchases. The Lightning Network is a second-layer payment protocol that runs on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain, designed to facilitate small, frequent transactions that would be impractical on the main network due to fees and processing times. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rocomamas-adopts-bitcoin-lightning-payments-south-africa/
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:28
Dalintis
Solana Secures Major Investments and Strategic Gains

Solana Secures Major Investments and Strategic Gains

Solana's reserve strategies drive substantial investments from major firms. Multicoin acquires $1.58 billion in Solana, signifying long-term confidence. Continue Reading:Solana Secures Major Investments and Strategic Gains The post Solana Secures Major Investments and Strategic Gains appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16031+0.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:27
Dalintis
Could XRP Be the Next Bitcoin?

Could XRP Be the Next Bitcoin?

When someone says “XRP might be the next Bitcoin,” it is easy to misunderstand. Bitcoin now is far more than just a cryptocurrency: it is a global phenomenon, a store of value, a reference point for crypto markets, a sort of digital gold. To suggest XRP could take that place is to ask if XRP could match or exceed Bitcoin’s dominance, trust, narrative, and adoption. XRP certainly has strengths, and after recent regulatory developments, its chances have improved—but becoming the next Bitcoin is a very steep hill to climb.What Defines Bitcoin’s RoleBitcoin’s position is anchored in five interrelated pillars. First is decentralization: no central authority controls it, and much of its power lies in the distributed, permissionless network of nodes and miners. Second is supply scarcity: the 21 million maximum, halving schedules, predictable issuance gives people confidence that there is limited supply. Third is trust in immutability and security: proof-of-work, long history, wide distribution of miners, strong resistance to attack. Fourth is cultural and market narrative: Bitcoin is widely accepted as ”digital gold,” a hedge, a store of value in times of uncertainty. Fifth is first-mover advantage: nobody else got there first, and that status gives a compounding benefit in investment, infrastructure, attention.If XRP is going to be “next Bitcoin,” it needs to satisfy many of those—at least enough that the perception shifts, adoption scales, and value is not just speculative but structural.<iframe width=”560” height=”315” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/i-SCielWtAI?si=t70YXyJHZGt0dhXY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>What XRP Does WellXRP delivers what Bitcoin does less well. Transactions settle in seconds; fees are tiny. Using its native ledger, the XRP Ledger (XRPL), it supports near-instantaneous cross-border payments and remittances with low cost. Unlike Bitcoin, XRP doesn’t depend on energy-intensive mining. XRP is designed more for utility, especially in finance, rather than just holding or speculation. It already has use in real infrastructures: financial institutions want faster, cheaper rails for moving money. Furthermore, recent shifts in regulation have cleared some uncertainty: the lawsuit between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission has been resolved (with Ripple paying a fine) and the distinction clarified that XRP sold on public exchanges is not a security. These changes have improved the regulatory landscape for XRP. Also, institutions seem a lot more open to its usage now that legal risk has diminished. These are significant advantages that place XRP far ahead of many other crypto assets that are purely speculative or highly decentralized but slow/expensive.Where XRP Falls Short Compared to BitcoinYet the things that give Bitcoin its current dominance are not easy to replicate. XRP is less decentralized. The validator system on the XRP Ledger involves a “Unique Node List” (UNL) which gives some influence to certain nodes, and Ripple (the company) holds a large quantity of XRP (much of it in escrow) and has a lot of influence over many decisions. Supply dynamics are also different. Bitcoin’s supply schedule is rigid, well understood, predictable; XRP’s supply was pre-mined, with large allocations to Ripple, and the releases of tokens have governance, market, and perception risks. Then there is narrative. For many people, Bitcoin is more than utility or a payment network: it is ideological, a symbol of decentralization, financial sovereignty, hedge against inflation, distrust of central banks. XRP’s narrative is more tied to payments/institutional finance, which is valuable but less emotionally compelling to many crypto users. Moreover, competition is intense: stablecoins, other fast settlement blockchains, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Layer-1 and Layer-2 solutions—all are chasing similar use cases. Regulatory risk remains, too: while progress has been made, clarity in one jurisdiction does not guarantee clarity everywhere, and shifting political winds can bring new constraints. Volatility is also an issue. XRP has had sharp price swings, regulatory delays (e.g. ETF approvals) or market sentiment shifts can hurt it. XRP’s all-time price action (Source: CoinMarketCap)What Would Need to Happen for XRP to Be “Next Bitcoin”For XRP to reach Bitcoin’s level—whether in market cap, public trust, narrative, or institutional adoption—several alignments must occur. First, XRP’s governance and decentralization need to be perceived as less controllable by a single entity. If Ripple Labs reduces central control, or the community builds systems and oversight that diminish reliance on Ripple, trust would increase. Secondly, supply and tokenomics must remain stable, predictable, and transparent. If token releases from escrow or other holdings are predictable and don’t risk flooding markets or eroding value, people will ascribe more store-of-value properties to XRP. Third, narrative matters. XRP must not only be seen as a tool for banks or payments, but also as something resilient, trustworthy, and possibly independent from any centralized party. Fourth, regulatory clarity across jurisdictions (not just in the U.S.) would need to be strong, consistent, and respected. Fifth, competing technologies must not only improve but also must avoid capturing the same niche first. If other blockchains or technologies win the payments/international transfer markets, XRP may be relegated to second place. Last, community, developer ecosystems, wallets, infrastructure support, institutional holdings, public trust—all those need to grow in depth, not just breadth.Conclusion: Possible, But Much Work AheadCould XRP become the next Bitcoin? In certain respects—yes, it has become more plausible than a year or two ago. Its regulatory clouds are lifting; its utility is real; its technology is fast and energy efficient. But in other respects, it doesn’t yet carry the full weight of what Bitcoin has: decentralization, scarcity narrative, long-term immutability, first mover cultural status. If XRP wants to really become the next Bitcoin, it must evolve in more than just function. It must evolve in perception, governance, trust, and narrative. Until then, it seems most realistic that XRP will play an important but different role, not supplanting Bitcoin, but sharing the stage.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674+2.02%
Gravity
G$0.01118-1.41%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.23%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:27
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history