Pakistan invites global crypto exchanges to apply for operating licenses

Pakistan is moving to license and regulate global crypto exchanges as it formalizes its rapidly growing digital asset market. The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) is set to license and oversee global cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country. The…
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:39
Digital Asset Inflows Hit $3.3B, Lifting AuM to $239B as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Surge: CoinShares

Digital asset investment products returned to strong inflows last week, with $3.3 billion added, according to the latest report from CoinShares. The renewed appetite came after weaker-than-expected U.S. macroeconomic numbers, which bolstered demand for alternative assets. End-of-week price gains across the sector lifted total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion, close to August’s all-time high of $244 billion. The rebound shows growing institutional interest in digital assets after a period of subdued flows, suggesting investors see them as both a hedge and a growth opportunity amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions. U.S. Dominates Regional Flows Regionally, the United States led by a wide margin, recording $3.2 billion in inflows. Germany followed with $160 million, reflecting strengthening European investor sentiment toward digital assets. Notably, Germany’s Friday inflows ranked as the second-largest daily inflows on record for the country. However, not all regions shared the positive momentum. Switzerland saw $92 million in outflows, highlighting that investor sentiment remains mixed across certain European markets despite the broader recovery. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Drive Momentum Bitcoin continued to dominate inflows, attracting $2.4 billion, the largest weekly inflow since July. Meanwhile, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, pushing their AuM down to just $86 million, as bearish bets subsided. Ethereum also staged a notable turnaround. After eight consecutive trading days of outflows earlier this month, the asset recorded four straight days of inflows last week, totaling $646 million. This marked a significant shift in investor sentiment, with Ethereum positioning itself as a key beneficiary of renewed optimism. Solana delivered one of the week’s standout performances, marking its largest-ever single-day inflow on Friday with $145 million. Across the week, Solana products attracted a total of $198 million, underscoring rising institutional confidence in the blockchain’s growing ecosystem. Smaller Altcoins See Mixed Sentiment While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana led the way, other altcoins experienced more muted activity. Aave saw outflows of $1.08 million, and Avalanche registered $0.66 million in outflows. These figures suggest that investors are consolidating around the larger, more established tokens, at least in the near term. With total assets under management approaching record highs once again, the latest inflow data highlights a strong shift in sentiment toward digital assets. If momentum continues, particularly in flagship assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, the market could surpass its previous peak and usher in a new phase of institutional adoption. CoinShares Targets U.S. Scale via $1.2B SPAC CoinShares International Limited, announced a landmark move to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States through a $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. On completion, securities of CoinShares and Vine Hill will be exchanged for shares in a new combined company, Odysseus Holdings Limited
CryptoNews2025/09/15 20:38
BlockchainFX vs Pepe Node vs Maxi Doge — Experts Pick the 500x Contender

But analysts are pointing elsewhere. With $7.3 million raised from 9,174 participants at just $0.023 per token, BlockchainFX (BFX) is […] The post BlockchainFX vs Pepe Node vs Maxi Doge — Experts Pick the 500x Contender appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 20:35
China’s Xpeng kicks off first European EV production

The post China’s Xpeng kicks off first European EV production appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xpeng Inc., a Chinese-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has extended its operations in Europe after partnering with Magna Steyr, a contract automobile manufacturer in Graz, Austria. With this collaboration, Xpeng can use Magna’s plant in Graz, situated in southern Austria, to develop its vehicles. Meanwhile, in a recent announcement, the Chinese EV manufacturer made public that it had already produced the first group of G6 and G9 SUVs. By manufacturing cars locally, Xpeng intends to avoid the European Union’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles imposed in 2024. As for the extra fee for production from partnering manufacturers, it is set at 20.7%. This could go as high as 35.3% for some other manufacturers. Xpeng applies a smart business strategy in its operations to increase sales There is a growing trend among Chinese EV companies seeking to expand their operations internationally, mainly to find better profits and capture new customers. This move has been triggered by a lengthy price war and surplus supply in their home markets. However, they are still encountering more trade obstacles as they move forward. Manufacturing firms like Xpeng and BYD have decided to establish plants in leading markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia to avoid high tariffs.  Apart from establishing plants in Europe, Xpeng has also developed its own research and development center in Munich. Interestingly, this center demonstrated the capability to host over a dozen Chinese automakers during the recent IAA Mobility show. The R&D center will also accelerate Xpeng’s model production at the Magna factory and broaden its reach in the European market. Considering its smart business strategy, the Chinese-based electric vehicle manufacturer, particularly in Guangzhou, has recently achieved a significant sales rise, with 271,615 electric vehicles delivered. That is in the first eight months of the year 2025. The rise is three times…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:35
Publicly listed companies bought nearly $69.5 million worth of Bitcoin last week

PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 15th, US Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had net purchases of $69.47 million in BTC last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $60.2 million in a single week, purchasing 525 BTC at an average price of $114,600, bringing its total holdings to 638,985. Metaplanet suspended purchases but announced plans to raise approximately $1.444 billion, 86% of which will be used for coin purchases in September and October. ANAP, The Smarter Web, and H100 also collectively purchased over $9.27 million in BTC. Global listed companies' total holdings reached 850,030 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $97.65 billion, representing 4.27% of BTC's circulating market capitalization.
PANews2025/09/15 20:34
Pi Network Reaches Milestone with Version 2.0 Upgrade

The Pi Network has achieved a significant milestone with its recent upgrade to Version 2.0 of its blockchain protocol. The new version, a custom build based on Stellar Protocol version 23, was gradually rolled out in mid-September. While the Pi Core team has yet to make an official announcement on social media, the update was … Continue reading "Pi Network Reaches Milestone with Version 2.0 Upgrade" The post Pi Network Reaches Milestone with Version 2.0 Upgrade appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:34
Political Heavyweight Leaving Crypto Firm: Why It Matters

Lord Philip Hammond is leaving Copper — and it's a sign that the U.K. is falling behind in the race to lead the crypto sector.
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:33
Ethereum Foundation Puts Privacy at Core of New Roadmap

The Ethereum Foundation introduced a roadmap that will embed privacy protections into the application layer of ETH. Structured around private writes, private reads, and private proving, the plan seeks to keep ETH transactions affordable and compliant. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, has never been shy about pushing privacy to the forefront. He’s argued that pluralistic identity [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/15 20:33
London Stock Exchange Makes Major Move Into Blockchain

Now, one of the world’s oldest and most recognizable exchanges is proving that shift is no longer hypothetical. The London […] The post London Stock Exchange Makes Major Move Into Blockchain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 20:32
Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now? Experts Call Lyno AI the Ethereum of AI Tokens

The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now? Experts Call Lyno AI the Ethereum of AI Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is the most promising crypto presale to purchase at the moment. The Early Bird phase has tokens that are going at only 0.05 cents and more than 461,214 tokens have already been sold and have already raised 23,060 dollars. The next stage price increases to $0.055 and investors are advised to act fast. Why Lyno AI Is Gaining Expert Praise Analysts declare Lyno AI to be the Ethereum of AI tokens. This is realized on the back of optimistic performance in the crypto market with Ethereum projecting to a high of $4,800 in 2024. The novel AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage platform is developed by Lyno, which trades on Ethereum itself and global settlement takes milliseconds. It is better than the Ethereum model of governance and rewards, with a reduction in fees and scaling at a high rate. Lyno aims to achieve an 800x potential because Lino has set itself as a next-generation trading platform that exceeds the traditional blockchain boundaries. Lyno AI’s Unique Market Edge Lyno AI provides retail investors with arbitrage that is available as an institutional technology. The user assets are secured by its multi-layered security, which is guaranteed by the audited smart contracts of Cyberscope . The engine is an AI-based scanner which is able to scan 15+ blockchains to conduct trades automatically and execute them at lightning-fast speeds. The token holders are granted governance rights and vote on upgrades and fee models, have access to rewards through a fee-sharing and buyback program. The final token price target of the presale is 0.10. Exclusive Presale Benefits and Giveaway The presale members purchasing more than 100 dollars of tokens receive an opportunity to win a portion of a 100K giveaway. It is divided into 10 prizes of 10K, which provides you with an additional capitalization before the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:31
