Coinbase CEO Teases ‘Lots of Cool New Products’ in Next 3 Months

Coinbase CEO Teases 'Lots of Cool New Products' in Next 3 Months

The post Coinbase CEO Teases ‘Lots of Cool New Products’ in Next 3 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is entering the last quarter of 2025 with a message that avoids all the usual corporate jargon and instead delivers a straightforward reminder: time is running out, and the work needs to be finished.  CEO Brian Armstrong decided not to release a roadmap, avoid teasing new features or even hint at the direction in which the exchange might be leaning.  You Might Also Like Instead, he dropped a short line and an already classic “Lock In” meme, leaving little doubt as to what the coming weeks should look like inside the company. ~3 months left in 2025. Lots of cool new products to ship. Let’s do this. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 14, 2025 Coinbase has often relied on product campaigns or long-form announcements to frame its vision, but this time the message is a gesture: execution is now, the pause is over and the pressure is on. It reads less like communication for customers and more like an internal countdown. Crypto in fall It is interesting to note the timing of this announcement. The crypto markets are heading into a time of the year when they often go through some major changes. Bitcoin (BTC) has already had a few wild months in 2025, from the heavy red months early in the year to a strong rebound in September, and the historical record shows that October through December often set the tone for entire cycles.  You Might Also Like Thus, Coinbase’s move into overdrive seems to be in sync with the market’s rhythm. It is as if they are trying to make their own schedule match the natural cycle of volatility. In short, Coinbase is closing out the year by leaning forward, not by waiting. Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-teases-lots-of-cool-new-products-in-next-3-months
Crypto Groups Slam Bank of England Proposal to Limit Stablecoin Use

Crypto Groups Slam Bank of England Proposal to Limit Stablecoin Use

TLDR The Bank of England proposed limits on individual stablecoin holdings between £5,000 and £20,000. UK crypto advocacy groups strongly opposed the proposal due to its potential impact on innovation and competitiveness. Tom Duff Gordon from Coinbase said such caps could harm UK savers and weaken the British pound. Simon Jennings of the UK Cryptoasset [...] The post Crypto Groups Slam Bank of England Proposal to Limit Stablecoin Use appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trump: Companies should no longer be forced to publish quarterly reports

Trump: Companies should no longer be forced to publish quarterly reports

PANews reported on September 15th that Trump posted on Truth Social that companies should no longer be forced to report quarterly, subject to approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Instead, they should report every six months. This would save money and allow managers to focus on running their companies properly.
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Total Stablecoin Supply on the Ethereum Network Hits All-Time High! What Does This Mean? Here Are the Details

Total Stablecoin Supply on the Ethereum Network Hits All-Time High! What Does This Mean? Here Are the Details

The post Total Stablecoin Supply on the Ethereum Network Hits All-Time High! What Does This Mean? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The total supply of stablecoins on the Ethereum network has reached an all-time high of $166 billion, further cementing the network’s role as a core settlement infrastructure in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Ethereum Stablecoin Supply Reaches Record Level at $166 Billion The stablecoin supply on Ethereum reached a record high, rising from $149.5 billion a month ago. USDT, the market’s most dominant stablecoin, holds the largest share at $87.8 billion, followed by USDC with $48 billion. “This record Ethereum stablecoin supply represents a shift from a speculative asset to the backbone of dollarization in the DeFi ecosystem. It also demonstrates that liquidity is now strong enough to absorb macroeconomic volatility,” said Vincent Liu, CIO of Kronos Research. Similarly, LVRG Research Director Nick Ruck emphasized that this record level signifies “a large increase in institutional liquidity and deepening confidence in Ethereum’s infrastructure.” Ruck stated that the growth is particularly driven by the expansion of USDT and USDC, which could trigger accelerated institutional adoption and an increase in DeFi activities, while the ETH price could also rise to meet ecosystem demand. Meanwhile, USDT’s total market capitalization surpassed $170 billion over the weekend, reaching $170.3 billion. This development solidified the growing importance of the stablecoin market and Ethereum’s position in DeFi. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/total-stablecoin-supply-on-the-ethereum-network-hits-all-time-high-what-does-this-mean-here-are-the-details/
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Teases Exciting Q4 Launches: “Cool New Products”

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Teases Exciting Q4 Launches: "Cool New Products"

The post Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Teases Exciting Q4 Launches: “Cool New Products”  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Right in the midst of the Q4 energy, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has teased a bold message. “Lots of cool new products to ship, let’s do this,” he shared, sparking excitement in the community. The message seemed like a clear call to action, with focus on execution and finishing the year strong. ~3 months left …
Ethereum Nears $5,000 Driven By ETFs and Staking Demand – Is Pepenode Next?

Ethereum Nears $5,000 Driven By ETFs and Staking Demand – Is Pepenode Next?

Chances are it’s only a matter of time until Ethereum breaks above $5K.
LSEG Debuts Blockchain Fund Platform with Microsoft

LSEG Debuts Blockchain Fund Platform with Microsoft

The post LSEG Debuts Blockchain Fund Platform with Microsoft appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes LSEG completes the first transaction on its new blockchain-based platform. DMI targets private funds first, with plans to expand into other asset classes. The UK’s tokenisation market is projected to triple by 2030. The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has reportedly launched its blockchain-based Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) platform. The group confirmed on September 15 that the platform completed its first live transaction. MembersCap, a Bermuda-based investment manager, was the first to use DMI to raise capital for its tokenised MCM Fund 1. Archax, a Financial Conduct Authority–regulated digital securities exchange, acted as a nominee for the transaction. The DMI platform is developed in partnership with Microsoft. It is designed to handle the entire lifecycle of an investment, from issuance to post-trade settlement and ongoing servicing, entirely on blockchain rails. Initially focused on private funds, LSEG has hinted at its plan to broaden the platform’s scope to include other asset classes in the future. According to Bloomberg, the group aims to make private market transactions more efficient and transparent by using blockchain technology. Tokenisation Gains Traction Across the UK Tokenization is the process of creating digital representations of real-world assets such as stocks, bonds, or loans. The sector is quickly gaining attention among global regulators and institutional investors due to faster settlement, improved liquidity, and fractional ownership. Nasdaq’s recent SEC filing highlights how tokenized securities can integrate into traditional markets while preserving investor protections. However, challenges remain around regulation, valuation, and market structure. The UK has emerged as a particularly active hub for these developments. The financial regulators have been working on comprehensive rules for crypto and digital securities. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has explicitly incorporated fund tokenisation into its pro-growth strategy, signalling strong regulatory support. Data from Grand View Research estimates that the UK tokenization market…
Bitcoin Surpasses $116K As Institutional And Retail Interest Builds

Bitcoin Surpasses $116K As Institutional And Retail Interest Builds

The post Bitcoin Surpasses $116K As Institutional And Retail Interest Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has seen another landmark development when it comes to price performance. In line with the market data, Bitcoin ($BTC) has surged past the $116K mark after a significant struggle. This price level indicates a 2.31% profit over the past 24 hours. Particularly, the institutional and retail investors are getting substantial interest in the top crypto asset, fueling its upward trajectory. Bitcoin Price Hits $116,107.37, Raising Speculation of Further Spikes With its 2.31% rise over 24 hours, Bitcoin ($BTC) has jumped above the $116,000 mark in terms of price. Specifically, the current price of the flagship crypto asset is now standing at $116,107.37. Despite a huge resistance around the $116K spot during the past few days, its final spike above that point is a notable “yes” signal to likely push toward further heights. While the institutions and retail investors are shifting toward Bitcoin ($BTC), the community members are chatting about the potential for a continuous uptake. Hence, the ongoing transition could lead to a price rally in the near term. In the meantime, the other market fundamentals are also backing the positive momentum surrounding Bitcoin ($BTC). Market Cap Claims $2.31T as Sentiment Strengthens In this respect, apart from the price spike, the market capitalization of Bitcoin ($BTC) has also seen a 0.39% rise, reaching the $2.31T mark. Additionally, the 24-hour volume of the big brother in the crypto sector is now hovering around $32.24B, indicating a 4.36% increase. At the same time, $BTC’s market dominance stands at 57%. Simultaneously, the 7-day price performance of the dominant buddy among the crypto coins displays a 4.63% jump. Keeping in view all these positive metrics, Bitcoin ($BTC) is potentially readying for a massive price action in the near future. Meanwhile, the market onlookers are keenly watching for the relevant catalyst…
Discover the 6 Best Cloud Mining Platforms of 2025: Maximize Your Cryptocurrency Profits

Discover the 6 Best Cloud Mining Platforms of 2025: Maximize Your Cryptocurrency Profits

The post Discover the 6 Best Cloud Mining Platforms of 2025: Maximize Your Cryptocurrency Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent years, cryptocurrency mining has become increasingly popular, with more and more people looking to participate in this lucrative industry. However, the traditional mining process is complex and costly, requiring specialized equipment and a lot of energy, which makes it difficult for some cryptocurrency enthusiasts to easily become miners. This is where cloud mining companies come into play, providing individuals with a convenient way to participate in cryptocurrency mining without expensive equipment or high energy costs. By renting or purchasing a contract, individuals can easily become miners. In this article, we will review 6 of the most well-known cloud mining platforms and their services. Here are six of the most well-known cloud mining platforms: 1. ALL4 Mining ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry. ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing global customers with a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience. . People around the world can earn passive income through ALL4 Mining. ALL4 Mining has multiple advantages as follows Welcome bonus: Sign up and get $15 in free mining cash (free profit of $0.6 per day) Value-added services: High profit level, zero additional fees: high-quality…
