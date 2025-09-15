Bitcoin Surpasses $116K As Institutional And Retail Interest Builds
The post Bitcoin Surpasses $116K As Institutional And Retail Interest Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has seen another landmark development when it comes to price performance. In line with the market data, Bitcoin ($BTC) has surged past the $116K mark after a significant struggle. This price level indicates a 2.31% profit over the past 24 hours. Particularly, the institutional and retail investors are getting substantial interest in the top crypto asset, fueling its upward trajectory. Bitcoin Price Hits $116,107.37, Raising Speculation of Further Spikes With its 2.31% rise over 24 hours, Bitcoin ($BTC) has jumped above the $116,000 mark in terms of price. Specifically, the current price of the flagship crypto asset is now standing at $116,107.37. Despite a huge resistance around the $116K spot during the past few days, its final spike above that point is a notable “yes” signal to likely push toward further heights. While the institutions and retail investors are shifting toward Bitcoin ($BTC), the community members are chatting about the potential for a continuous uptake. Hence, the ongoing transition could lead to a price rally in the near term. In the meantime, the other market fundamentals are also backing the positive momentum surrounding Bitcoin ($BTC). Market Cap Claims $2.31T as Sentiment Strengthens In this respect, apart from the price spike, the market capitalization of Bitcoin ($BTC) has also seen a 0.39% rise, reaching the $2.31T mark. Additionally, the 24-hour volume of the big brother in the crypto sector is now hovering around $32.24B, indicating a 4.36% increase. At the same time, $BTC’s market dominance stands at 57%. Simultaneously, the 7-day price performance of the dominant buddy among the crypto coins displays a 4.63% jump. Keeping in view all these positive metrics, Bitcoin ($BTC) is potentially readying for a massive price action in the near future. Meanwhile, the market onlookers are keenly watching for the relevant catalyst…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:42