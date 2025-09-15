2025-09-16 Tuesday

Ethereum Foundation Unveils Roadmap for End-to-End Privacy

TLDR Ethereum PSE Unveils Privacy-First Roadmap With PlasmaFold and zkEVM Privacy Stewards of Ethereum Lead Bold Shift in Blockchain Security Ethereum Charts Privacy Future: Private Writes, Reads, and Proving PlasmaFold & Private RPC: Ethereum’s Privacy Revolution Begins Ethereum Restructures PSE to Make Privacy Seamless Across the Network The Ethereum Foundation has launched a comprehensive privacy [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Unveils Roadmap for End-to-End Privacy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 20:59
Cardano, Chainlink & Remittix Are This Week’s Top Crypto To Buy Now Pick As One Could Rally 30x

With a new week firmly on the horizon, crypto analysts have offered a fresh outlook on the market, detailing which cryptocurrencies could make for better investments over the rest of the park. Cardano, Chainlink and the upcoming PayFi giant Remittix are some of the names that have been floated recently. Cardano, in particular, is an [...] The post Cardano, Chainlink & Remittix Are This Week’s Top Crypto To Buy Now Pick As One Could Rally 30x appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/15 20:58
MoonPay to acquire payments firm Meso: Bloomberg

The post MoonPay to acquire payments firm Meso: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MoonPay is planning to acquire the payments firm Meso, as reported by Bloomberg. This move aligns with a trend of crypto companies expanding their services via strategic acquisitions. MoonPay is set to acquire payments firm Meso, according to a Bloomberg report. The crypto infrastructure company’s planned acquisition of the payments firm comes as digital asset companies continue to expand their service offerings through strategic purchases. No financial details or timeline for the transaction were immediately available. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/moonpay-acquires-meso-payments/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:58
Market Shifts To HODL Mode

The post Market Shifts To HODL Mode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:57
DeFi, crypto lending markets have overcome 2022 chaos, Aave founder claims

Aave (AAVE) remains the leader in DeFi, announced Marc Zeller in a state of the union blog. Aave aims to focus on top blue-chip assets and leading L2 chains to avoid dilution and expensive incentives.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:56
Trump Appeals Fed Governor Cook Case As New Evidence Emerges

The post Trump Appeals Fed Governor Cook Case As New Evidence Emerges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States President Donald Trump has filed an appeal in the case involving Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook ahead of a key interest rate decision by the central bank this week. Lawyers representing the Department of Justice on behalf of the president have appealed against a preliminary injunction issued by the district court on Sept. 9, regarding Trump’s decision to remove Cook from office.  The administration argues that removal “for cause” is “a capacious standard that Congress has vested in the President’s discretion” and is not subject to judicial review.  “When a statute gives a power of removal ‘for cause,’ without any specification of the causes, the removal decision is a matter of discretion and not reviewable,” it stated.  President Trump attempted to remove Cook on Aug. 25 based on alleged “deceitful and potentially criminal conduct” concerning mortgage agreements, citing apparent misrepresentations in loan documents. Cook challenged this, arguing her firing exceeded presidential authority and violated her due process rights. The case has led to a significant legal battle over presidential removal powers and renewed concerns over the Fed’s independence, raising questions over the reliability of the US dollar.  New documents back Cook’s case   However, new evidence appears to have emerged that directly contradicts the Trump administration’s mortgage fraud claims. A May 2021 loan summary states that Cook’s Atlanta property was used for a vacation home, supporting her position that she properly disclosed it as a second home, not her primary residence, according to an NBC report on Saturday. The documents could mean that there may be no actual misrepresentation in her mortgage applications, weakening the government’s arguments.  Related: All roads lead to inflation: Fed cut or not, Bitcoin may stand to gain Fed rate decision looms  Trump’s appeal comes a few days before a key Federal Reserve interest rate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:54
Nvidia Shares Drop In Premarket After China Says It Violated Antitrust Law

The post Nvidia Shares Drop In Premarket After China Says It Violated Antitrust Law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline China’s top competition regulator on Monday said a preliminary investigation found chipmaker Nvidia was violating the country’s antitrust laws, in an announcement that could further inflame tensions between the U.S. and China at a time when officials from both countries are meeting to discuss a potential trade deal in Madrid. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks to journalists during a trip to China. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts In a brief announcement, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said it has determined after a “preliminary investigation” that Nvidia “has violated the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People’s Republic of China.” The agency said the probe was opened after the chipmaking giant allegedly violated conditions outlined in the agency’s approval of its 2020 acquisition of networking devices maker Mellanox Technologies. The regulator said it has decided to conduct “further investigation into the matter in accordance with the law,” without mentioning any timeline or additional details. The antitrust regulator had first mentioned plans to investigate Nvidia’s $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox in December last year. Nvidia’s shares are down more than 1.5% in premarket trading to $175.11 early on Monday. Big Number $17 billion. That is the amount of revenue Nvidia generated from China in its last fiscal year, which ended in January, around 13% of the company’s total sales. In May this year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the Stratechery Podcast that he estimates Nvidia could earn $15 billion from sales of its H20 AI chips to China. What Do We Know About The U.s.-China Trade Talks? The announcement of the expanded antitrust probe comes on the same day a U.S. contingent led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is meeting with Chinese officials in Madrid for trade talks. Speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s talks, Bessent said both sides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:53
Bitcoin towards $200,000 in Q4: Tom Lee’s prediction

The post Bitcoin towards $200,000 in Q4: Tom Lee’s prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Lee (Fundstrat) returns to the center of the discussion on Bitcoin: «$200,000 by the end of the year», he stated in an interview with CNBC, reigniting the debate on Q4 2024 as a possible turning point while attention remains focused on the Federal Reserve and the trajectory of rate cuts. Our editorial team’s analysts have examined ETF flows, spot volumes, and on-chain indicators in the months leading up to Q4 2024 to assess the plausibility of similar scenarios; the qualitative analysis indicates that signals of monetary easing tend to coincide with expansions in institutional demand and increased volatility.  According to public data aggregated by on‑chain and market providers, directional movements on BTC are often preceded by measurable sentiment changes in net flows and in the metrics of active address accumulation. Scenario Q4: liquidity, rates, and narrative can catalyze volatility. What Tom Lee Said (and Why Now) The co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat ties the target of $200,000 to more accommodative financial conditions and the usual favorable seasonality of Bitcoin in the fourth quarter. In this context, he noted that with a Fed inclined to ease monetary policy, risky assets see stronger demand, reinforcing the narrative on BTC. Why Q4 Matters: Liquidity, Narrative, and Risk Monetary easing: declining rates lower the cost of capital and fuel the search for yield on more volatile assets. Stock wealth effect: if the US indices hold, the sentiment also improves on crypto. Seasonality: historically, Q4 often records relatively positive performance for BTC, albeit with volatility that can amplify divergences; historical data from Glassnode and CoinMarketCap highlight significant average variations from cycle to cycle. The Role of the Fed: How Monetary Policy Filters into Bitcoin Signal Transmission: from Rates to Risk Pricing Bitcoin tends to exhibit a “beta” relative to stocks. When financial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:52
Bitcoin & Solana ETPs Drive $3.3B Crypto Inflow Recovery – CoinShares

Investment flows into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to rise, highlighting an increasing mainstream interest in digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Recent data indicates that investors are increasingly diversifying their portfolios with crypto ETFs, reflecting broader confidence in the long-term potential of blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi). Growing Inflows into Crypto ETFs [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/15 20:51
XRP Rallies to $5 as DeXRP Raised $6.4 Million

The post XRP Rallies to $5 as DeXRP Raised $6.4 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This year began with significant changes for the entire XRP community from XRPL. With more than 30% rise over the past month, XRP has regained its place as one of the top-performing assets of 2025, even if it is currently trading at $2.98. The DeXRP team intends to implement DEX by this year in order to facilitate quicker XRPL TVL growth and ecosystem development. DeXRP Presale  Since the DeXRP Presale began on June 12th, the team has raised more than $6.4 million with more than 8500 unique investors. The listing is scheduled for Q4 2025, and just 15% of the entire supply is set aside for the presale. Forbes coverage framed DeXRP as a project built with compliance and innovation in mind, aligning with the direction regulators and institutions are heading in 2025. The listing price will be $0.35 according to the Roadmap, and the token price is $0.14015. In addition to bank card transactions, users can buy $DXP tokens through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. Unique Features Of the DeXRP Platform  DeXRP Tokenomics is set up to guarantee steady growth and offers traders, liquidity providers, partners, and contributors long-term reward promise. To ensure steady ecosystem growth and reduce investment risk, just 25% of the entire supply—500,000,000 DXP with 10% TGE unlock and a linear monthly vesting schedule—is set aside for the presale. To compensate all $DXP holders, LP participants, and early investors, the DeXRP team chose to set aside 10% for staking and 15% for liquidity provision. XRPL has developed into a solid, enterprise-capable platform this year, with enhanced tooling, considerable on-chain activity, and institutional support. Additionally, the DeXRP Team intends to launch at the ideal moment to offer new trading options and support for the XRPL ecosystem.  As XRPL’s fortunes align,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 20:50
