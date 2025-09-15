MEXC birža
Bitcoin Price Watch: Market Eyes $120K as Bulls Test Resistance Zones
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Market Eyes $120K as Bulls Test Resistance Zones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded at $115,051 as of Sept. 15, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume reached $39.26 billion, with an intraday price range spanning from $114,790 to $116,689, reflecting tight consolidation amid uncertain market direction. Bitcoin On the daily chart, bitcoin remains in a recovery phase following a strong pullback […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-market-eyes-120k-as-bulls-test-resistance-zones/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 21:06
Elon Musk returns focus to Tesla with record $1B stock purchase
Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth of Tesla stock last week, a regulatory filing showed, lifting the electric-car maker’s shares by almost 6% in pre-market trading on Monday. According to the filing released Monday, Musk acquired roughly 2.57 million Tesla shares at prices ranging from $371 to $396. The buying coincided with Tesla chair […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 21:06
Brewers Like Their Starting Pitching Depth Heading Into The Postseason
The post Brewers Like Their Starting Pitching Depth Heading Into The Postseason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Milwaukee Brewers have qualified for the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. Yet October has not been kind to the Brewers. The Brewers haven’t won a postseason series since 2018, when they advanced to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers have lost in their first playoff series from 2019-21 and again in 2023 and 2024. However, the Brewers believe they have an edge going into the postseason that they haven’t had in previous years – five quality starting pitchers who can match up with just about anyone. Freddy Peralta heads a group that includes Quinn Priester, Brandon Woodruff, rookie Jacob Misiorowski, and left-hander Jose Quintana. Freddy Peralta Is Brewers’ Ace Peralta leads the National League in wins with his 16-5 record to go with a 2.69 ERA in 30 starts. He also has a team-leading 5.3 bWAR and had a 30-inning scoreless streak snapped last Wednesday. Priester has been a revelation since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in a trade on April 7, going 13-2 for an NL-leading .867 winning percentage with a 3.25 ERA in 27 games (24 starts). Woodruff missed all last year and the first half of this season rehabilitating from shoulder surgery. He has gone 6-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts. Misiorowski made an immediate impact after being called up from Triple-A Nashville on June 12, being selected to the All-Star Game after just five career starts. The 23-year-old struggled after the All-Star break but has pitched better recently and has a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 21:05
Altcoin Rally Stalls – Fed Cut Could Bring More Pain
The cryptocurrency market is moving into the week on shaky footing, with investors nervously eyeing the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate […] The post Altcoin Rally Stalls – Fed Cut Could Bring More Pain appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/15 21:05
Digital Asset Inflows Hit $3.3B as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Surge
TLDR Digital asset inflows totaled $3.3 billion last week, signaling a strong market rebound. Total assets under management rose to $239 billion, nearing the previous peak of $244 billion. Bitcoin attracted $2.4 billion in inflows, marking its largest weekly increase since July. Ethereum recorded $646 million in inflows after consecutive days of outflows earlier this [...] The post Digital Asset Inflows Hit $3.3B as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/15 21:04
American Express launches blockchain travel stamp feature
PANews reported on September 15th that, according to CoinDesk , American Express has launched Ethereum-based " Travel Stamps " in its new travel app . Users can earn a stamp every time they use their American Express card. These stamps are ERC-721 NFTs , minted and stored on the Coinbase network. They have no transaction value and currently do not earn points or circulate. American Express stated that this move aims to enrich users' travel record-keeping experience and may expand collaboration opportunities in the future. The app also adds several new travel tools and upgraded Centurion Lounge services.
PANews
2025/09/15 21:02
Solana dips 6.5% then trims losses to $236
The post Solana dips 6.5% then trims losses to $236 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana saw a short, sharp intraday drop but recovered most of the losses quickly, continuing on its slow and steady upwards path. In the past 24 hours, SOL price moved from a high of $247.92 to a low of $232.07 (a 6.39% intraday fall) and closed the day around $236.18, reclaiming roughly 26% of the loss. Graph showing Solana’s (SOL) price on Sep. 15, 2025 (Source: TradingView) Over the past month, SOL rose from $192.63 to $236.18, a gain of about 22.6%. The 30-day high was $248.68 on Sep. 14, and the low was $176.22 on Aug. 19, with a maximum drawdown of roughly 12.4% inside the period. That shows the recent dip is a setback inside a clear up-leg rather than any kind of meaningful structural reversal. The Fed’s upcoming rate decision and the positioning ahead of the expected cuts have made the entire crypto market more reactive, including altcoins. At the same time, traders are carefully monitoring scheduled token unlocks as potential short-term supply shock events. Even small intraday price moves tend to cause outsized reactions in these circumstances, which is most likely why we saw such a sharp intraday swing. Buyers defended the $232 area and pushed the price back toward $236, which keeps the path of least resistance for bulls intact so long as $232 holds. If bids persist and SOL reclaims the $242-$248 range, the market can reasonably target the recent 30-day peak. If selling resumes and breaks below $232, the previous 30-day low near $176 will become the next reference for larger corrective risk. The partial bounce we saw, where SOL reclaimed about one quarter of the intraday drop, is a sign of buying interest but not yet a confirmation of renewed momentum. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/solana-dips-6-5-then-trims-losses-to-236/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 21:01
How XRP Holders Earn $7,777 Daily Passive Income Through XRP Mining
Amidst heightened uncertainty in global financial markets, investors are increasingly seeking tools that can generate stable cash flow and passive income. Traditionally, XRP holders rely primarily on price appreciation. However, with the rise of the XRP Mining cloud mining platform, holders now have the opportunity to move beyond relying solely on price fluctuations and instead […] The post How XRP Holders Earn $7,777 Daily Passive Income Through XRP Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
XRP
$3.0289
+1.37%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/15 21:00
Boundless Mainnet Launches, Ushering in a New Era of Universal ZK Computing
PANews reported on September 15th that the zero-knowledge computation protocol Boundless announced its mainnet launch, providing verifiable ZK computation capabilities to all blockchains for the first time. The network is supported by the Ethereum Foundation, Base, Wormhole, EigenLayer, and others. The incentivized testnet previously achieved the first complete Ethereum consensus proof, exceeding 1GHz proof performance. The mainnet launch coincided with the launch of the $ZKC token, serving as the core of incentives and governance. Over 30 protocols have been integrated, including Wormhole cross-chain verification, EigenLayer large-scale penalty optimization, BOB Bitcoin Rollup, and Lido validator exit security.
PANews
2025/09/15 21:00
DeBox Partners with Mythoria to Merge AI-Led GameFi and Web3 Social Ecosystem
This latest DeBox and Mythoria’s strategic partnership is a notable move to combine next-gen social and gaming experiences in the Web3 sector.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15 21:00
