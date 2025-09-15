2025-09-16 Tuesday

Shiba Inu price down 11.5% after Shibarium bridge exploit

Shiba Inu price down 11.5% after Shibarium bridge exploit

An attacker exploited the Shibarium bridge for $2.4 million after seizing validator control with a BONE flash loan Shiba Inu fell from its monthly highs after market conditions and a security incident changed investor sentiment. On Monday, Sept. 15, SHIB…
2025/09/15 21:16
Can blockchain handle Wall St volume?

Can blockchain handle Wall St volume?

The post Can blockchain handle Wall St volume? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > The scaling question: Can blockchain handle Wall St volume? In 2023, the average number of daily trades on the United States stock exchanges was 74 million. The volume topped $500 billion on most days. In February 2025, CME broke its own record with a staggering 67.1 million transactions in one day. On September 3rd, 2025, the NASDAQ reported 52 million trades in a single day—nearly half of what all Ethereum layer twos combined can handle. With Wall Street embracing tokenization and trading apps like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) announcing their tokenized stock trading, it’s time to face an important question: Can any blockchain handle the transaction throughput required to make tokenization at scale a reality? Popular public blockchains won’t cut it I’ve said repeatedly that private blockchains are pointless. There’s no need to rehash that here; it’s enough to note that blockchains are databases, and having thousands of them is not different from having as many intranets or Oracle databases. However, today’s popular blockchains can’t handle even a fraction of what the two big United States exchanges would require. That’s an objective statement. Ethereum can handle 20 transactions per second (TPS) on the base layer, and Solana can process a few thousand on a good day. Even with its stitched-together network of layer 2 solutions, Ethereum can just about process 250 TPS. In June, all layer 2s combined processed 21 million transactions in one day, just shy of half of the trades on the NASDAQ yesterday. The scary part is there’s no reason to believe Ethereum will get better, that its scaling roadmap will work, or that all the problems rollups and layer twos introduced can be solved. Failed transactions, bridge hacks, and fragmented liquidity will likely remain the norm as long as blockchains rely…
2025/09/15 21:16
Four Crypto Assets That You Should Have In Your Portfolio Today: Solana, Bonk, WIF & Layer Brett

Four Crypto Assets That You Should Have In Your Portfolio Today: Solana, Bonk, WIF & Layer Brett

Its ability to process thousands of transactions per second at minimal cost has kept demand strong across DeFi, NFTs, and […] The post Four Crypto Assets That You Should Have In Your Portfolio Today: Solana, Bonk, WIF & Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/15 21:15
Trump pushes for semiannual earnings reports, abandoning quarterly reviews

Trump pushes for semiannual earnings reports, abandoning quarterly reviews

Donald Trump, from the White House on Monday, said companies in the U.S. should stop filing earnings reports every quarter. He announced the plan directly on Truth Social, saying the new idea, reporting every six months instead of four times a year, would cut costs and help executives run businesses without being distracted by short-term […]
2025/09/15 21:14
Inside Charlie Kirk’s investment portfolio

Inside Charlie Kirk’s investment portfolio

The post Inside Charlie Kirk’s investment portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The late Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was widely known for his outspoken views on politics and culture, but he was also an avid investor and a supporter of digital assets. Kirk told The Iced Coffee Hour podcast that up to 80% of his wealth came from investments back in July. He described his strategy as “boring,” mentioning private equity firms, mutual funds, and indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) as his team’s primary focus. The activist occasionally took bigger risks, however. In the same episode, he reflected on the “tariff stuff” and the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he “went all in” on triple-leveraged NASDAQ exchange-traded funds (ETFs), calling it the easiest bet of his life:  “I went all in and bought the dip during the tariff stuff and COVID. During COVID I bought triple-leveraged QQQ. It was the easiest bet I’ve ever made in my life. My whole premise at the time was: this is so self-inflicted. We decided to shut down the country. A meteor didn’t strike. It’s not an alien invasion. We could reverse this immediately,” said Kirk, revealing his optimism for the nation’s economic future at the time. Charlie Kirk’s crypto rhetoric Kirk’s political philosophy was closely tied to his economic outlook. Turning Point USA, his non-profit organization founded in 2021, claims on the official website that its mission is “to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government,” all values that shaped his enthusiasm for cryptocurrency. Unsurprisingly, then, Kirk praised Trump’s pro-crypto campaign leading up to the 2024 presidential election, drawing a sharp contrast with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ skepticism. Indeed, even during the late 2024 bear market, Trump’s advisor described Bitcoin as possessing greater “integrity” than the U.S. dollar,…
2025/09/15 21:14
Ethereum Foundation establishes DAI team to promote on-chain AI development

Ethereum Foundation establishes DAI team to promote on-chain AI development

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Aggr News , the Ethereum Foundation announced that it will establish a " DAI " team to promote the development and application of artificial intelligence on the chain.
2025/09/15 21:11
Strategy Acquires 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Praises Bitcoin’s Role

Strategy Acquires 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Praises Bitcoin’s Role

TLDR Strategy now holds 638,985 BTC worth $73.4B after its latest 525 BTC purchase. Michael Saylor credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s impressive long-term performance. Strategy’s recent Bitcoin purchase was funded through preferred stock sales. Despite market volatility, Strategy continues acquiring Bitcoin weekly. Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has once again increased its Bitcoin stash, [...] The post Strategy Acquires 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Praises Bitcoin’s Role appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/15 21:10
PayPal to integrate cryptocurrencies into one-click payment links “PayPal links”

PayPal to integrate cryptocurrencies into one-click payment links “PayPal links”

PANews reported on September 15th that PayPal announced the launch of " PayPal Links , " a feature that allows users to send and receive payments via text messages, social apps, or email using personalized , one-time links. This feature is now available in the US and will expand to markets such as the UK and Italy by the end of the month. PayPal Links supports cryptocurrency payments and will integrate Bitcoin , Ethereum , PYUSD , and more in the future. Users can transfer funds between PayPal , Venmo , and supported crypto wallets worldwide. Unclaimed links expire after 10 days, and funds are instantly credited. Personal transfers remain exempt from 1099-K tax reporting.
2025/09/15 21:10
$200B Texas Teachers Retirement Fund Discloses $25M Bitcoin via MSTR Stock as Strategy Outperforms ‘Mag 7’

$200B Texas Teachers Retirement Fund Discloses $25M Bitcoin via MSTR Stock as Strategy Outperforms ‘Mag 7’

The post $200B Texas Teachers Retirement Fund Discloses $25M Bitcoin via MSTR Stock as Strategy Outperforms ‘Mag 7’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $200 billion Texas Teachers Retirement Fund has revealed Bitcoin exposure worth millions. The pension fund invested in Strategy (MSTR) stock to gain BTC exposure as the firm has outperformed ‘Mag 7’ stocks despite the firm missing entering the S&P 500 index. Texas Teacher Retirement Fund Gains Bitcoin Exposure via Strategy (MSTR) Stock Texas Teachers Retirement Fund invested in MSTR stock to gain Bitcoin exposure as crypto adoption rises amid the crypto-friendly Trump Administration. Texas Teachers Retirement Fund revealed $25 million worth of Bitcoin from Strategy shareholding, according to The Bitcoin Historian’s X post on September 15. Pension funds investing in Bitcoin treasury companies is a major milestone. The move comes amid the latest developments, including Governor Greg Abbott signing Texas’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve into law in May and the US strategic Bitcoin reserve announcement by President Donald Trump. Moreover, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance that prevented pension funds from adding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to 401(k) retirement plans in May. Bitcoin and crypto exposure from 401(k) plans might further legitimize Bitcoin as an asset class.  Recently, Michael Saylor revealed that Strategy topped the performance chart with 100.5% returns. He claimed the MSTR stock is way ahead of Tesla’s 26% and far above other Magnificent 7 stocks like Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. Saylor credited Bitcoin for Strategy’s outperformance over ‘Mag 7’ stocks. MSTR Performance. Source: Michael Saylor on X Bitcoin and MSTR Stock Activity Today President Trump signed an executive order last month to enable 401(k) retirement plans to invest in crypto. The move came as Trump bans ideological debanking amid pro-crypto policy shift. This caused BTC to rally above $120K. At the time of writing, BTC price is trading 1% down in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $$114,858.…
2025/09/15 21:09
Xiaomi accelerates flagship smartphone release to challenge iPhone 17

Xiaomi accelerates flagship smartphone release to challenge iPhone 17

The post Xiaomi accelerates flagship smartphone release to challenge iPhone 17 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Xiaomi Corp is accelerating the launch of its flagship smartphone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max series, skipping the 16 series in a bid to challenge the iPhone 17 in the premium smartphone market. The company’s sales in the premium smartphone segment grew by 55% in the first and second quarters this year.  Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, showed the company’s ambition, noting that they want to be measured against Apple’s smartphone. He hopes to be the biggest competitor to Apple, which has dominated the market with at least 62% in premium smartphone markets.  Xiaomi 17 series to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor Apple’s iPhone 17 is set to launch globally this Friday, with refreshed updates to the iPhone 16. Counterpoint Research defines a premium smartphone as a device priced at $600 and above, and Apple is the dominant brand in the sector. The research revealed that the Chinese tech company has grown rapidly in the first half of this year, with 55% in sales, although it holds a small market share globally.  Some industry experts have noted that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max are well placed to compete locally as Apple’s iPhone Air faces delays in China. President Lu Weibing reiterated the company’s strategy in a post on Weibo.  “ We started our premiumization strategy five years ago to learn from our greatest competitor, benchmarking ourselves against the iPhone. Apple is still outstanding but we are highly confident we can face the challenge with the same generation of product.” –Lu Weibing, Xiaomi President  Weibing noted that the new series will arrive this month with updates on all the 17 series, including Xiaomi Mi 17, Xiaomi Mi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 17 Pro Max. He also noted that the price tag will remain even…
2025/09/15 21:08
