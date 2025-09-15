Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $60M in Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Targets $387
The post Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $60M in Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Targets $387 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for $60.2 million at an average of $114,562 per BTC. The firm increased its total Bitcoin treasury to 638,985 BTC. Analysts set a higher price targets for MSTR stock, with $387 as next short-term target. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest Bitcoin treasury, on Monday said it has purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million. With the latest purchase, the company’s total bitcoin stack rises to 638,985 BTC. Meanwhile, MSTR stock price remained flat as traders didn’t respond immediately to the announcement. The price is trading at 0.45% in the premarket trading hours, while analysts kept a higher target. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 638,985 BTC According to a press release on September 15, Strategy purchased an additional 525 BTC at an average price of $114,562 per coin between September 8 and 14. The bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the STRF, STRK, and STRD shares at-the-market (ATM) offerings. Chairman Michael Saylor took to X to reach out to the wider crypto community and shareholders about the latest Bitcoin purchase worth $60.2 million. He revealed that the company has achieved the BTC Yield of 25.9% year-to-date. With the latest Bitcoin purchase, Strategy has raised its total Bitcoin holdings to 638,985 BTC. These were acquired for $47.23 billion at $73,913 per Bitcoin. Last week, Michael Saylor’s Strategy announced a purchase of 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per BTC. As per SaylorTracker, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has nearly $31.06 billion in unrealized gains. The company’s holdings are now worth $73.470 billion as compared to its total investment of $47.23 billion. MSTR Stock Remains Under Pressure At the time of writing, MSTR stock fell nearly 0.45% to $329.72 in pre-market trading hours. This indicated a negative sentiment among investors continued despite a rebound in Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) stock faced a setback as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:32