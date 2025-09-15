2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
ECB on alert as inflation threat lurks

ECB on alert as inflation threat lurks

The post ECB on alert as inflation threat lurks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) is watching inflation risks closely. Governing Council member Peter Kazimir warns that the path to stable prices is still uncertain despite progress. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged last week for the second time in a row, showing confidence that inflation is close to its 2% goal but admitting it must stay flexible in a changing global economy. Kazimir urges the ECB to stay watchful of inflation Peter Kazimir warned the European Central Bank not to ignore the possibility of rising inflation just because the economy’s progress shows prices are slowly moving closer to its target of 2%. He called the current interest rates “comfortable, neutral territory,” meaning the bank must prepare to react to sudden changes because the global economy remains unpredictable. Kazimir’s comments come when the ECB’s latest quarterly forecasts showed that inflation will stand at 1.9% in 2027. This is just below the 2% target. While the numbers may seem reassuring, some policymakers warn that the region could be stuck with slower growth and lower confidence if inflation stays below the target for several quarters. This would force companies to change how they charge for their goods and services, force workers to accept smaller wage increases, and weaken the overall economic demand.  On the other hand, Kazimir insists that if the ECB focuses only on the risk of inflation being too low, it won’t act in time when prices start rising too fast to keep up with. Even with this ongoing debate, Kazimir said the small and temporary surges in inflation are unavoidable in an open and interconnected economy. For these reasons, the ECB should not change policy every time inflation moves slightly above or below the target.  He added that reacting to these “small, tiny deviations” would only confuse markets and…
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193896-0.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017587+3.56%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:35
Dalintis
Stablecoin USDH maakt zich klaar voor spotmarkt op Hyperliquid

Stablecoin USDH maakt zich klaar voor spotmarkt op Hyperliquid

Native Markets heeft groen licht gekregen voor de lancering van USDH op Hyperliquid. De community stemde in met het voorstel, waarmee het project de officiële ticker ‘USDH’ toegewezen kreeg. Dat betekent dat er binnenkort een nieuwe stablecoin live gaat op het platform, met directe koppeling aan USDC en ondersteuning via... Het bericht Stablecoin USDH maakt zich klaar voor spotmarkt op Hyperliquid verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.19%
MetYa
MET$0.2429+0.12%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 21:34
Dalintis
K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

Shiba Inu’s decentralized finance platform is trying to recover funds from the $2.4 million exploit that drained assets from its Shibarium bridge over this past weekend. K9 Finance, the liquid staking platform built on Shibarium, has now placed a $23,000 bounty on the attacker. As seen on Etherscan onchain records, the bounty was announced through […]
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.18066+803.30%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+2.06%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 21:33
Dalintis
Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $60M in Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Targets $387

Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $60M in Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Targets $387

The post Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys $60M in Bitcoin, MSTR Stock Targets $387 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for $60.2 million at an average of $114,562 per BTC. The firm increased its total Bitcoin treasury to 638,985 BTC. Analysts set a higher price targets for MSTR stock, with $387 as next short-term target. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest Bitcoin treasury, on Monday said it has purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million. With the latest purchase, the company’s total bitcoin stack rises to 638,985 BTC. Meanwhile, MSTR stock price remained flat as traders didn’t respond immediately to the announcement. The price is trading at 0.45% in the premarket trading hours, while analysts kept a higher target. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 638,985 BTC According to a press release on September 15, Strategy purchased an additional 525 BTC at an average price of $114,562 per coin between September 8 and 14. The bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the STRF, STRK, and STRD shares at-the-market (ATM) offerings. Chairman Michael Saylor took to X to reach out to the wider crypto community and shareholders about the latest Bitcoin purchase worth $60.2 million. He revealed that the company has achieved the BTC Yield of 25.9% year-to-date. With the latest Bitcoin purchase, Strategy has raised its total Bitcoin holdings to 638,985 BTC. These were acquired for $47.23 billion at $73,913 per Bitcoin. Last week, Michael Saylor’s Strategy announced a purchase of 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per BTC. As per SaylorTracker, Michael Saylor’s Strategy has nearly $31.06 billion in unrealized gains. The company’s holdings are now worth $73.470 billion as compared to its total investment of $47.23 billion. MSTR Stock Remains Under Pressure At the time of writing, MSTR stock fell nearly 0.45% to $329.72 in pre-market trading hours. This indicated a negative sentiment among investors continued despite a rebound in Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) stock faced a setback as…
Threshold
T$0.01673-0.23%
Stride
STRD$0.059-4.37%
STRK
STRK$0.1381-0.57%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:32
Dalintis
British investment bank Barclays spoke clearly about the Fed’s September interest rate decision! “The decision is clear! However…”

British investment bank Barclays spoke clearly about the Fed’s September interest rate decision! “The decision is clear! However…”

The post British investment bank Barclays spoke clearly about the Fed’s September interest rate decision! “The decision is clear! However…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed will announce its critical interest rate decision in just two days, on September 17. While the market considers a rate cut a certainty, a 25 basis point rate cut is priced in at 94.2%, and a 50 basis point rate cut is priced in at 5.8%. At this point, while the September decision will be the FED’s first interest rate decision of 2025, British investment bank Barclays announced its forecast. Barclays said in its report that it is certain that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week. Barclays US Chief Economist Marc Giannoni said a 25 basis point rate cut in September was certain, but the future policy stance remained uncertain. The Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September. However, with inflation indicators still moderate, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will determine that downside risks to achieving employment targets have increased. At this point, further policy uncertainty will persist. The Fed’s economic outlook report will be little changed, but the dot plot will reflect three interest rate cuts this year.” With just a few days left until the FED’s interest rate decision, US President Donald Trump continues to pressure interest rates. Donald Trump increased pressure on the Fed to make a major cut, saying in his latest tweet, “Now is the perfect time to lower interest rates. I predict a major cut.” Trump, who continues to pressure interest rates, insulted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, calling him an “idiot” and threatening to dismiss him for not boldly lowering interest rates. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/british-investment-bank-barclays-spoke-clearly-about-the-feds-september-interest-rate-decision-the-decision-is-clear-however/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.545-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017587+3.56%
Polkadot
DOT$4.211+0.62%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:30
Dalintis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: If DOGE Hits $1 Then Layer Brett At Just $0.0058 Could Rally Above $0.90

Dogecoin Price Prediction: If DOGE Hits $1 Then Layer Brett At Just $0.0058 Could Rally Above $0.90

Markets rarely offer such transparent arbitrage opportunities, yet the current correlation between Dogecoin’s institutional accumulation patterns and Layer Brett‘s presale positioning creates precisely this scenario. While Dogecoin price prediction models increasingly target the psychological $1 threshold through ETF speculation and corporate treasury strategies, the more compelling analysis lies in understanding how established memecoin valuations create […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: If DOGE Hits $1 Then Layer Brett At Just $0.0058 Could Rally Above $0.90 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-1.69%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002008+4.42%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-1.19%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 21:30
Dalintis
ADA Price Could Drop Below $0.40 In 2026 As Trending Meme Coins Like Layer Brett Expected For Explosive Gains

ADA Price Could Drop Below $0.40 In 2026 As Trending Meme Coins Like Layer Brett Expected For Explosive Gains

As the cryptocurrency market changes, the ADA price faces a lot of problems. Some experts think it could drop below $0.40 by 2026. Cardano’s blockchain keeps becoming better, but meme coins like Layer Brett are getting a lot of attention from investors because they promise huge profits. This change in market mood could make ADA’s [...] The post ADA Price Could Drop Below $0.40 In 2026 As Trending Meme Coins Like Layer Brett Expected For Explosive Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193896-0.57%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01973+6.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.010238+0.54%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/15 21:30
Dalintis
Republicans Must Stand Their Ground On Enhanced Obamacare Subsidies

Republicans Must Stand Their Ground On Enhanced Obamacare Subsidies

The post Republicans Must Stand Their Ground On Enhanced Obamacare Subsidies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “America’s health system sorely needs the kind of market-oriented reforms that promote choice and competition,” writes health expert Sally Pipes. “Obamacare—and now, Biden’s enhanced subsidies—stand in the way of that goal.” Getty Images A group of Republican lawmakers is trying to preserve one of the worst mistakes of former President Biden’s tenure—the enhanced subsidies for health insurance sold through Obamacare’s exchanges. The subsidies—which were first enacted on an explicitly temporary basis during the pandemic before being renewed in 2022—are set to expire at the end of this year. Democrats have fiercely resisted this eventuality for years. But now 11 House Republicans have joined them by signing onto legislation that would extend the enhanced subsidies for another 12 months. It’s unclear whether those 11 will prevail. During a meeting last week, Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee had a “tense” conversation about whether to extend those subsidies. These generous subsidies were always a wildly expensive and irresponsible fix for the exorbitant premiums that Obamacare itself brought about. Renewing them yet again would give insurers a multibillion-dollar taxpayer-funded gift—while doing nothing to make insurance more affordable in the long run. The enhanced subsidies date back to the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The measure made Obamacare’s tax credits even more generous and ensured that no American, regardless of what they earned, would have to spend more than 8.5% of their income on an exchange plan. Those earning between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level became eligible for no-premium coverage. The subsidies were renewed under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. And since then, many Democrats have called for making them permanent—at an estimated cost to taxpayers of $335 billion over 10 years. All that cash just obscures the dysfunction Obamacare has let loose in our health insurance market. It…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-1.69%
KIND
KIND$0.0142-48.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017587+3.56%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:29
Dalintis
London Stock Exchange Group(LSEG) to Launch Blockchain Platform for Private Funds

London Stock Exchange Group(LSEG) to Launch Blockchain Platform for Private Funds

TLDR LSEG debuts blockchain-powered DMI to transform private fund markets. Digital Markets Infrastructure by LSEG streamlines private fund lifecycle. LSEG pioneers regulated blockchain system for private fund tokenisation. Private funds go digital as LSEG launches DMI on Microsoft Azure. Blockchain meets finance: LSEG’s DMI reshapes private fund operations. The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has [...] The post London Stock Exchange Group(LSEG) to Launch Blockchain Platform for Private Funds appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/15 21:28
Dalintis
PayPal Expands Horizons with New Crypto Integration

PayPal Expands Horizons with New Crypto Integration

PayPal integrates Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies into its P2P service. The service is currently available in the U.S., with plans for global expansion. Continue Reading:PayPal Expands Horizons with New Crypto Integration The post PayPal Expands Horizons with New Crypto Integration appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Union
U$0.018062-3.24%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 21:27
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history