"America's health system sorely needs the kind of market-oriented reforms that promote choice and competition," writes health expert Sally Pipes. "Obamacare—and now, Biden's enhanced subsidies—stand in the way of that goal." Getty Images A group of Republican lawmakers is trying to preserve one of the worst mistakes of former President Biden's tenure—the enhanced subsidies for health insurance sold through Obamacare's exchanges. The subsidies—which were first enacted on an explicitly temporary basis during the pandemic before being renewed in 2022—are set to expire at the end of this year. Democrats have fiercely resisted this eventuality for years. But now 11 House Republicans have joined them by signing onto legislation that would extend the enhanced subsidies for another 12 months. It's unclear whether those 11 will prevail. During a meeting last week, Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee had a "tense" conversation about whether to extend those subsidies. These generous subsidies were always a wildly expensive and irresponsible fix for the exorbitant premiums that Obamacare itself brought about. Renewing them yet again would give insurers a multibillion-dollar taxpayer-funded gift—while doing nothing to make insurance more affordable in the long run. The enhanced subsidies date back to the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The measure made Obamacare's tax credits even more generous and ensured that no American, regardless of what they earned, would have to spend more than 8.5% of their income on an exchange plan. Those earning between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level became eligible for no-premium coverage. The subsidies were renewed under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. And since then, many Democrats have called for making them permanent—at an estimated cost to taxpayers of $335 billion over 10 years. All that cash just obscures the dysfunction Obamacare has let loose in our health insurance market. It…