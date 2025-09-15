2025-09-16 Tuesday

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:44
XRP Slides 3% Ahead of Fed Talks as Uphold Affirms $5B Reserves are User-Owned

XRP Slides 3% Ahead of Fed Talks as Uphold Affirms $5B Reserves are User-Owned

XRP fell over 3% ahead of the awaited Federal Reserve’s Sept. 16–17 meeting. Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin clarified that the exchange’s $5B XRP reserves belong entirely to customers, reinforcing trust. Ripple’s XRP token is under pressure ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting. At the same time, Uphold has made a statement that [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/15 21:44
Google's market capitalization surpasses $3 trillion for the first time

Google's market capitalization surpasses $3 trillion for the first time

PANews reported on September 15 that U.S. stock quotes showed that Google (GOOGL.O) rose by more than 3%, setting a new historical high, and its total market value exceeded US$3 trillion for the first time.
PANews2025/09/15 21:42
Strategy maintains weekly BTC purchase streak as treasury momentum slows

Strategy maintains weekly BTC purchase streak as treasury momentum slows

Strategy acquired another 525 BTC, resorting to financing through STRD and STRK preferred shares, to slow down the MSTR dilution.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 21:42
Qubic voids over 100 Monero transactions with longest ever 'reorg'

Qubic voids over 100 Monero transactions with longest ever ‘reorg’

The post Qubic voids over 100 Monero transactions with longest ever ‘reorg’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest chapter in the ongoing Qubic-Monero power struggle has seen a “reorg” of 18 blocks on the Monero network. Qubic’s “selfish mining” tactics allow it to briefly manipulate block production. The latest reorg, which observers claim saw 118 transactions voided, is the largest disruption so far. ⚠️The attack against Monero is back. Hours ago XMR experienced a 18 block reorg If you accept XMR make sure to wait for more than the usual 10 confs pic.twitter.com/793j5WWXgZ — OrangeFren.com (@OrangeFren) September 14, 2025 Read more: ‘Please, do not resist’: Qubic hash grab worries Monero maxis Qubic’s activities have brought the integrity of the Monero network under question, with one commentator identifying the frequency of “orphaned” (abandoned) blocks at nearly 30% over a 24-hour period. Qubic previously claimed to control 51% of the network, though later analysis concluded that its real hashrate was most likely between 28% and 35%. Then came a wave of reorgs, kept below the critical 10 block threshold used to confirm transactions. The latest reorg, with a depth of 18 blocks, could result in double-spending of tokens affecting any users who are still using 10-block confirmation times. Read more: Qubic failed to 51% attack Monero, but Dogecoin is next Response to Qubic’s 18 block reorg on Monero Some see the latest attack as Qubic desperately attempting to stay relevant as its token price bleeds out, while others have criticized the lack of a definitive response from the Monero community as “amateur hour.” Qubic’s hash grab campaign on Monero hinges on selling mined XMR and paying its miners in QUBIC, at a higher rate than regular mining. The tactic began to raise eyebrows in late July, prompting a surge in the price of QUBIC. However, since peaking in mid-August, Qubic’s token has lost over a third of its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:40
Pepe Coin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum & Layer Brett Are Suggested As The Best Cryptos To Hold In September

Pepe Coin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum & Layer Brett Are Suggested As The Best Cryptos To Hold In September

Pepe Coin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum, and Layer Brett top September’s best cryptos to hold, with LBRETT’s Layer 2 presale momentum stealing the spotlight.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 21:40
Ethereum Foundation's PSE Rebrands & Emphasizes End-to-End Privacy – Best Wallet Enhances Crypto User Control

Ethereum Foundation’s PSE Rebrands & Emphasizes End-to-End Privacy – Best Wallet Enhances Crypto User Control

The Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy and Scaling Explorations team has rebranded as Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE). Such a name change reflects its push to make end-to-end privacy an essential part of the network. As highlighted on PSE’s new roadmap, the team’s role ‘isn’t to own every solution in the space, but to drive clarity, focus, collaborations, and outcomes across the ecosystem.’ This way, they can ensure ‘privacy is treated as a first-class feature at the application layer.’ Alongside these developments, Best Wallet emerges as an excellent combo. The non-custodial crypto wallet gives you full control of your assets on Ethereum and beyond with top-notch safeguarding measures. Ethereum’s PSE Turns to Private Writes, Reads & Proving PSE’s ultimate vision is to make privacy on the Ethereum network a norm, not just an afterthought. It aims to achieve this through protections embedded across the entire stack, spanning protocol applications, wallets, and governance. Their roadmap is structured around three key tracks: Private writes: Makes private transactions, votes, and dApp interactions as easy and cost-effective as public ones; Private reads: Allows users to query balances, contracts, or data without exploring identity or intent; Private proving: Enables fast, Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) for secure, portable, and verifiable data sharing. To bring this to life, the PSE prioritizes transfers with PlasmaFold and privacy wallets, new voting systems with Aragon, and confidential DeFi standards for institutions. They’re also working on privacy-preserving Remote Procedure Calls (RPCs), mixnets, ZK-based identity, and a faster proving system. And all while emphasizing user experience, such as making privacy tools powerful yet super easy to use. Instead of building every solution itself, the PSE aims to collaborate openly with builders, researchers, and projects. By steering the network while encouraging open collaboration, the PSE is laying the foundation for a privacy-first Ethereum. Given that Best Wallet shares similar ethos, they work hand in hand to make crypto safer, more private, and user-centric. Best Wallet Combines Security, Presales & Cross-Chain Swaps Available on iOS and Google Play, the Best Wallet mobile app positions itself as a highly secure way to manage crypto while on the move. As a non-custodial wallet, it gives you complete access to your private keys. It also includes protections like 2FA, biometric, and local encryption, so only you can control your crypto holdings. Even if you happen to lose account access, you’ll easily be able to retrieve your assets thanks to the wallet’s encrypted cloud backups (with no seed or recovery phrase required). Better yet, it makes it super easy to buy, sell, manage, and swap over 1K assets across not just Ethereum but other major chains like BNB Chain and Polygon. In fact, it promises to support 60 networks in the future so that you can anticipate even broader crypto opportunities. Moreover, the app has its very own launchpad, allowing you to access the best crypto presales. That, coupled with a swap engine that scans more than 330 DEXs and 30 bridges, offers you the best possible rates. It also plans to launch more advanced tools, including market intel analytics, stop-loss orders, and derivatives trading. Best Wallet’s native token – $BEST – makes all this possible. The reason is that a sizable 25% of its total token supply is earmarked for product development, ensuring long-term growth for the entire ecosystem. And that’s not all. Holding $BEST unlocks additional benefits, including governance rights, staking rewards at an 84% APY, and lower gas fees. To reap the perks, you can buy $BEST on presale for just $0.025645, using either $ETH, $BNB, $USDT, $USDC, $FLOKI, SHIB, $PEPE, $DOGE, or fiat. Now’s a great time to do precisely that as new app developments could propel the token to $0.035215 this year – a potential ROI exceeding 35%. For more information, check out our Best Wallet crypto review. Authored by Leah Waters, NewsBTC: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-wallet-non-custodial-combo-with-ethereum-privacy
NewsBTC2025/09/15 21:39
Get Your Bitcoin and Ethereum Through PayPal: P2P Payments Just Went Crypto

Get Your Bitcoin and Ethereum Through PayPal: P2P Payments Just Went Crypto

PayPal has rolled out Bitcoin and Ethereum for peer-to-peer payments, making it easier than ever for users to send and receive crypto directly through its platform.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/15 21:37
Strategy's Bold Bitcoin Gamble Puts the Magnificent 7 to Shame

Strategy’s Bold Bitcoin Gamble Puts the Magnificent 7 to Shame

Yet another name, built on a radically different approach, is beginning to intrude on that club: Strategy, the business software […] The post Strategy’s Bold Bitcoin Gamble Puts the Magnificent 7 to Shame appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 21:37
MoonPay acquires Meso to expand global payments push

MoonPay acquires Meso to expand global payments push

The post MoonPay acquires Meso to expand global payments push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoonPay announced that it has acquired Meso, a startup specializing in bridging traditional finance and crypto, in a move designed to accelerate its transformation into a regulated global payments network. The deal adds experienced leadership to MoonPay’s executive team while expanding its infrastructure to connect banks, card networks, stablecoins and blockchains under a unified compliance framework. Meso, founded in 2022, was built by payments veterans Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, whose prior roles at Braintree, Venmo and PayPal gave them experience in scaling consumer and enterprise financial systems. MoonPay will integrate Meso’s leadership team, with CTO Aghareza stepping into the same role at the parent company, while Mills will oversee product strategy as senior vice president. Their appointments follow MoonPay’s earlier acquisitions of Solana-based payments app Helio and stablecoin infrastructure provider Iron, consolidating three critical pieces of the company’s strategy. MoonPay, founded in 2019, first became known for offering fiat-to-crypto ramps, allowing users to buy and sell digital assets with mainstream payment methods. The company now services over 30 million customers and nearly 500 partner companies, positioning itself as a core provider of crypto infrastructure. With Meso’s focus on self-custody and developer-friendly API integrations, MoonPay aims to provide businesses and consumers with a single, trusted way to transact across both fiat and digital currencies. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moonpay-acquires-meso
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:37
