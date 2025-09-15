WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 Concludes, Cementing the City’s Status as a Global Tech Epicenter
The post WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 Concludes, Cementing the City’s Status as a Global Tech Epicenter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong buzzed with innovation and energy as WOW Summit 2025 came to a close on September 10. Over two unforgettable days, the city became a true global meeting point for the brightest minds in Web3, AI, fintech, and robotics, drawing more than 4,000 participants from over 30 countries. Backed by the Government of Hong Kong (SAR), Invest Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the summit proved that Hong Kong is not only open for business — it is actively shaping the future of technology. WOW Summit 2025 marked an extraordinary achievement, gathering more than 60 innovative exhibitors and 100+ partnering companies, alongside an impressive lineup of 120+ world-class speakers who shared their expertise through impactful keynotes and panel discussions. The stage of WOW Summit welcomed an exceptional lineup of visionaries, including Joseph H. L. Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong SAR; Elizabeth Wong, Director of Licensing and Head of the Fintech Unit at Hong Kong SFC; Sebastian Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox; Calvin Ng, General Partner Plutus VC; Mete Al, Co-Founder of ICB Labs; Evan Auyang, President, Animoca Brands; Jonathan Chan, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships RedotPay. From government regulators to blockchain pioneers, their perspectives painted a clear and unified picture of the direction in which the industry is moving. WOW Summit would not have been possible without its remarkable partners, who played a pivotal role in creating a platform for global collaboration. NexStox, as the General Partner, showcased its licensed and regulated digital trading platform that is leading the way in tokenized assets and cryptocurrency trading. CreateFun joined as the Gold Sponsor, introducing an AI-powered platform that is redefining digital creativity and play. Official Sponsors Origins and Dexrp powered conversations on next-generation blockchain infrastructure and institutional-grade trading solutions.…
