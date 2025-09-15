2025-09-16 Tuesday

Circumstantial Evidence Might Not Doom Clippers In Kawhi Leonard Scandal

The post Circumstantial Evidence Might Not Doom Clippers In Kawhi Leonard Scandal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 16: Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, left, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver have announced that the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the team’s new Inglewood arena, the Intuit Dome. Press conference held at Intuit Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 in Inglewood, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Evidence continues to mount regarding alleged salary-cap circumvention involving Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Pablo Torre first broke the story on his Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, revealing that Leonard had a four-year, $28 million endorsement deal with a now-bankrupt environmental company that didn’t actually require him to do anything. One former employee told Torre that it was designed “to circumvent the salary cap,” a charge which the Clippers have firmly denied. However, months before Leonard signed his deal with Aspiration, Clippers governor Steve Ballmer made a $50 million investment into Aspiration. Andrei Cherny, Aspiration’s co-founder and former CEO, denied that Leonard’s endorsement deal was a “no-show contract.” He also said that “in the months of discussion among our executives before signing the sponsorship,” he didn’t “remember conversations about the NBA salary cap.” However, the allegations are explosive enough that the NBA has hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to fully investigate. If the NBA determines that the Clippers did intentionally circumvent the salary cap by investing in Aspiration and redirecting most of that money to Leonard, they could face steep penalties including the loss of draft picks, suspension of team executives and even the voiding of Leonard’s contract. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made clear last week that he isn’t ready to jump to conclusions yet, though. “The burden is on the league if we’re going to discipline a team, an owner,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15
Emphasizing The Creation Of Unique Assets

The post Emphasizing The Creation Of Unique Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ravencoin (RVN) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that aims to enable the creation and transfer of digital assets, particularly focused on facilitating the issuance of unique tokens and assets. The platform was created with the goal of providing a blockchain specifically designed for asset ownership, asset transfer, and secure digital asset management. Ravencoin’s focus on tokenization has made it popular for various use cases, including the representation of real-world assets and unique collectibles.  Asset tokenization Ravencoin project is designed to enable the creation and management of various types of assets on its blockchain. These assets can represent real-world items, securities, digital collectibles, and more. It is an open-source project, allowing developers to contribute to its development and integrate it into their applications. Anyone can issue their own tokens and assets on the Ravencoin blockchain, providing a straightforward way to represent ownership and enable transactions. The system uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism similar to Bitcoin’s. Miners secure the network and validate transactions by solving computational puzzles. Metadata and transfer Ravencoin supports metadata for assets, allowing issuers to provide additional information about their tokens and assets. Its blockchain enables the transfer of assets between different parties, providing a secure and transparent way to change ownership. RVN is the native cryptocurrency of the Ravencoin platform. It is used for transactions, asset creation, and other platform activities. Ravencoin’s emphasis on asset tokenization and unique assets has attracted interest from various industries looking to leverage blockchain technology for representing ownership and enabling secure transactions. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/ravencoin-rvn-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15
Best DeFi Crypto Under $0.05? Analysts Predict Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to Deliver 25x by 2026

In a market where blue-chip DeFi tokens trade at hundreds of dollars per coin, finding a credible project under $0.05 is increasingly rare. Yet that is exactly where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sits today, priced at just $0.035 in its presale Phase 6. With more than $15.75 million raised, 16,280+ holders onboard, and over 710 million [...] The post Best DeFi Crypto Under $0.05? Analysts Predict Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to Deliver 25x by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/15
Fight.ID and UFC Broaden Web3 Partnership to Advance Digital Fan Experiences

Fightfi, the company behind the Web3 combat sports platform Fight.ID has announced an expanded partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to develop blockchain-based fan engagement initiatives further. The collaboration aims to introduce new digital experiences for UFC's global audience, leveraging Web3 infrastructure to deepen participation and interaction.
Cryptodaily 2025/09/15
Exploring COME Mining and its cloud-based crypto solution

COME Mining introduces a mobile-first cloud mining model that simplifies participation and lowers barriers for crypto investors. #partnercontent
Crypto.news 2025/09/15
The TON Foundation clarified that it did not approve or endorse the Meme coin launched by an intern at pump.fun and has fired the intern.

PANews reported on September 15th that the TON Foundation recently disclosed that community members reported that a TON Foundation intern launched and promoted a personal meme coin on the pump.fun platform (using a personal account named X, displaying the TON badge) and proposed future plans for the project. However, the content was subsequently deleted, the livestream was terminated, and the project was subsequently abandoned. The TON Foundation stated that this action was not approved or endorsed by the Foundation. As the intern was responsible for operating the official X account, the actions caused community confusion and undermined trust. The Foundation has decided to terminate the intern's cooperation immediately and reiterates its commitment to internal and external transparency and accountability.
PANews 2025/09/15
Galaxy Digital Accumulates $1.2B+ in Solana, Price Soars

The post Galaxy Digital Accumulates $1.2B+ in Solana, Price Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Galaxy Digital scoops up 1.2 million Solana in a single day, worth $306 million. Total Solana purchases reached 6.5 million coins in five days. Solana is trading close to $236, gaining 25% over the past month despite a slight daily dip. Galaxy Digital has bought another 1.2 million Solana SOL $234.7 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $127.33 B Vol. 24h: $10.76 B , worth about $306 million, in the past 24 hours. The new move adds to a buying spree that has seen the investment firm secure nearly 6.5 million Solana in just five days. The total value of these purchases is now pegged at about $1.55 billion. Galaxy Digital Expands Solana Holdings Data from Lookonchain reveals that the recent 1.2 million Solana purchases were made across multiple exchanges on Sept. 14 before being transferred to Fireblocks, a well-known crypto custody firm. On-chain data shows Galaxy has been buying Solana in blocks ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of tokens. According to the update, each transaction is worth millions of dollars. The pace of buying has surprised many in the market. Galaxy Digital bought another 1.2M $SOL($306M) in the past 24 hours. Their total buys over the past 5 days have now reached ~6.5M $SOL($1.55B).https://t.co/f4FXOfK0vJ pic.twitter.com/NQ9da23mzm — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 15, 2025 It is worth noting that Galaxy is not making these moves in isolation, but with a major catch tied to industry partners. The company recently joined forces with Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto to form a new crypto treasury company. The aim is to build reserves of digital assets, and Solana has become the centerpiece of this push. In addition, Galaxy Digital has invested in Forward Industries. Forward, which started as a medical device maker, has now shifted its focus to digital assets.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15
Polkadot resets DOT supply cap at 2.1 billion

Polkadot has proposed a capped supply of 2.1B DOT with a 13.14% inflation rate every 2 years starting March 14, 2026.
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/15
Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M token unlocks this week

The post Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M token unlocks this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates the cliff unlock schedule with 116 million OP tokens worth $91.49 million being released. This unlock is 6.89% of OP’s total unlock supply allocation. The substantial release makes OP the largest single cliff event in the weekly schedule. As per Tokenomist data, Fasttoken follows closely with 20 million FTN tokens valued at $89.80 million in cliff unlocks. This release accounts for 2.08% of FTN’s unlock supply allocation. Source: Tokenomist ZRO secures third position with 25.71 million tokens worth $51.16 million being unlocked. This event represents 8.53% of ZRO’s unlock allocation in a concentrated release. VELO contributes 3 billion tokens valued at $49.32 million despite the large token count. This release carries substantial weight at 13.63% of VELO’s unlock supply. ARB rounds out the top five with 92.65 million tokens worth $47.80 million being released. This unlock represents 2.03% of ARB’s unlock supply allocation. Smaller cliff unlocks include SEI with $18.34 million, ID contributing $12.01 million, ZK adding $10.41 million, KAITO with $9.85 million, APE at $9.40 million, LISTA providing $8.69 million, and MELANIA completing the schedule with $5.31 million. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, CHEEL and Aptos (APT) led token unlocks in the last week. Solana heads large linear unlocks Solana dominates the linear unlock category with 502.93K SOL tokens worth $121.22 million in weekly releases. The daily unlock represents just 0.09% of SOL’s circulating supply. TRUMP token contributes 4.89 million tokens valued at $58.82 million through linear unlock mechanisms. The release equals 1.52% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15
WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 Concludes, Cementing the City’s Status as a Global Tech Epicenter

The post WOW Summit Hong Kong 2025 Concludes, Cementing the City’s Status as a Global Tech Epicenter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong buzzed with innovation and energy as WOW Summit 2025 came to a close on September 10. Over two unforgettable days, the city became a true global meeting point for the brightest minds in Web3, AI, fintech, and robotics, drawing more than 4,000 participants from over 30 countries. Backed by the Government of Hong Kong (SAR), Invest Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the summit proved that Hong Kong is not only open for business — it is actively shaping the future of technology. WOW Summit 2025 marked an extraordinary achievement, gathering more than 60 innovative exhibitors and 100+ partnering companies, alongside an impressive lineup of 120+ world-class speakers who shared their expertise through impactful keynotes and panel discussions. The stage of WOW Summit welcomed an exceptional lineup of visionaries, including Joseph H. L. Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong SAR; Elizabeth Wong, Director of Licensing and Head of the Fintech Unit at Hong Kong SFC; Sebastian Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox; Calvin Ng, General Partner Plutus VC; Mete Al, Co-Founder of ICB Labs; Evan Auyang, President, Animoca Brands; Jonathan Chan, Co-founder and Head of Partnerships RedotPay. From government regulators to blockchain pioneers, their perspectives painted a clear and unified picture of the direction in which the industry is moving. WOW Summit would not have been possible without its remarkable partners, who played a pivotal role in creating a platform for global collaboration. NexStox, as the General Partner, showcased its licensed and regulated digital trading platform that is leading the way in tokenized assets and cryptocurrency trading. CreateFun joined as the Gold Sponsor, introducing an AI-powered platform that is redefining digital creativity and play. Official Sponsors Origins and Dexrp powered conversations on next-generation blockchain infrastructure and institutional-grade trading solutions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15
