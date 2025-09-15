2025-09-16 Tuesday

Strategy acquires 525 BTC for $60M

Strategy acquires 525 BTC for $60M

The post Strategy acquires 525 BTC for $60M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MicroStrategy acquired 525 more Bitcoin for $60million. The average purchase price was around $111,000 per BTC. Strategy acquired 525 Bitcoin for around $60 million, according to a new SEC filing. The acquisition continues the company’s strategy of accumulating Bitcoin under the leadership of Michael Saylor. The purchase price indicates an average cost of $111,196 per Bitcoin. Strategy has been one of the most prominent corporate adopters of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. The company began its Bitcoin acquisition strategy in 2020 and has made multiple purchases since then. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/microstrategy-acquires-525-btc-for-60-4m/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:04
Top 6 presales to invest in September 2025

Top 6 presales to invest in September 2025

The post Top 6 presales to invest in September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto presales have become a regular feature of the market, offering early access to tokens before they make it to public exchanges. For many projects, these presales act as a proving ground, giving teams a chance to showcase what they’re building and for early supporters to decide whether the idea has long-term potential.  With new projects entering the space every month, September brings another wave of presales that are drawing attention across different niches. Here’s a closer look at some of the most talked-about presales happening right now: 1. Best Wallet ($BEST) Best Wallet is aiming to simplify self-custody and bring Web3 tools into a single platform. The project sets itself apart by integrating features like a presale portal, a DEX aggregator, and even plans for a crypto debit card, all powered by its native $BEST token. Investing in the platform’s token grants users early access to curated presales, discounted transaction fees, and staking options that are available during the presale itself. Security is a key focus, with Fireblocks’ MPC-CMP technology in place and smart contract audits completed by Coinsult. The wallet supports more than 50 blockchains, and the team has chosen not to hold a private sale, keeping the presale open to the wider community. With an ambitious roadmap and clear utility, Best Wallet is building a gateway for users and developers to participate in Web3. 2. Troller Cat ($TCAT) Troller Cat is a meme coin project that mixes internet culture with structured tokenomics. Its $TCAT token uses a deflationary system, where tokens are burned as players take part in a play-to-earn game center. The presale also includes staking rewards of 69% APY, while locked liquidity is in place to support stability. At launch, the token is planned to list on UniSwap at $0.0005309. The presale runs through 26…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:03
Solana season could be coming in Q4 already, Bitwise says

Solana season could be coming in Q4 already, Bitwise says

Solana is drawing attention heading into Q4 with new ETP filings, major institutional bets, and a speed-focused upgrade that could boost its profile. Its smaller market size means even limited inflows might move prices, though risks and timing will shape…
Crypto.news2025/09/15 22:02
From $100K in a Week to Millions Ahead? Kart Rumble Is Turning Heads in 2025

From $100K in a Week to Millions Ahead? Kart Rumble Is Turning Heads in 2025

The post From $100K in a Week to Millions Ahead? Kart Rumble Is Turning Heads in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is no stranger to fast-moving presales, but few projects have burst out of the gates like Kart Rumble ($RBT). In just its first week, the AI-powered gaming token cleared over $100,000 raised, and now it’s racing toward the $200K milestone — with early analysts already projecting a run into the millions if momentum continues. Presale Momentum: A Quiet Start, Big Numbers What’s catching investor attention is the speed of adoption. Without heavy influencer backing or mainstream headlines, Kart Rumble’s presale quickly secured six figures in contributions. That early traction has set the stage for a much larger move as word spreads and each presale stage pushes the token price higher. With a 20-stage presale structure, early participants secure tokens at the lowest possible prices, creating built-in upside as the project progresses. The Project: Meme Energy + AI Gaming At its core, Kart Rumble blends meme culture with blockchain gaming. Built on Polygon, with a future migration to Polygon Supernets, the game will feature iconic meme characters such as Doge, Shiba, Pepe, Floki, and DogWithHat, racing head-to-head in single-player challenges. What sets it apart is Rumble AI — a proprietary adaptive intelligence system that creates smarter, more competitive opponents. Every race evolves based on player performance, making gameplay dynamic instead of repetitive. It’s a fresh take on Web3 gaming that resonates with both meme coin investors and gamers. The Ecosystem: More Than Just Tokens Adaptive gameplay powered by Rumble AI On-chain ownership of racers, karts, and tracks Affiliate program with up to 50% commissions and real-world prizes like a Lamborghini, Rolex, and $50K cash Clear roadmap including multiplayer racing, marketplace expansion, and eventual licensing of Rumble AI to external projects This isn’t another one-dimensional meme coin — it’s a platform with layered incentives and long-term potential. Why Investors…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:02
Best Worldcoin (WLD) Wallets for 2025: Top Picks for Security & Ease of Use

Best Worldcoin (WLD) Wallets for 2025: Top Picks for Security & Ease of Use

World Liberty Financial at a Glance &nbsp;Token: WLF&nbsp; | Founded: 2023 | Focus: Decentralized Finance + Identity | Goal: Global access to savings, lending &amp; payments
Crypto News Flash2025/09/15 22:00
Crypto business operators face prison time in new bill proposed in Poland

Crypto business operators face prison time in new bill proposed in Poland

Anyone providing crypto services without permission may spend time in prison, on top of a hefty fine, according to a draft provision put forward by lawmakers in Poland. The proposal comes ahead of a second reading of the country’s upcoming cryptocurrency legislation that has already drawn serious criticism for threatening the survival of domestic platforms. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 22:00
XRP Investors Rotate Into Nexchain Presale Cryptocurrency, Token Presale Gains $10.26M Stage 27 Raise

XRP Investors Rotate Into Nexchain Presale Cryptocurrency, Token Presale Gains $10.26M Stage 27 Raise

The crypto market is witnessing a notable trend where seasoned XRP investors are moving into presale crypto projects. One name stands out in this rotation: Nexchain. The project’s stage 27 raise has already crossed $10.26M, making it one of the top crypto presales in 2025. With its AI-powered blockchain design and structured roadmap, Nexchain has […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 22:00
Why Pepenode Could Be The Top Meme Coin to Watch

Why Pepenode Could Be The Top Meme Coin to Watch

The post Why Pepenode Could Be The Top Meme Coin to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has once again entered a period many investors recognize as altseason, a time when alternative tokens see increased momentum. While this phase traditionally drives significant growth across a wide variety of projects, the current trend appears slightly different. Utility-driven tokens are capturing much of the spotlight, yet meme coins are showing early signs of revival as well. Pepe, one of the most recognizable meme tokens, recently experienced a strong rally, gaining over 20% in just a few days. This surge came as part of a broader market lift, but what stands out is the resilience of meme assets in regaining attention despite heavy competition from fundamentally stronger projects. September, a month often associated with market caution, has instead brought fresh optimism, creating the right environment for tokens like Pepe to reestablish themselves as contenders in the meme sector. This article discusses Pepe price prediction together with Pepenode, drawing on insights from crypto analyst and trader Jacob Crypto Bury. His full breakdown can be found in the video below or directly on his YouTube channel for a more detailed explanation. Pepe Price Prediction $PEPE’s latest performance has been a mix of impressive gains and heightened volatility. After a nine-day rally that pushed prices up more than 20%, the token encountered resistance and slipped back into selling pressure. On the daily chart, a 7% decline highlighted the fragility of the current uptrend, with the market weighing whether this is a temporary retracement or a deeper correction. From a technical standpoint, key Fibonacci levels suggest that if Pepe price can hold its support zone, another 20% move upward is possible, with $0.0000014 identified as a crucial resistance target. On the flip side, should bearish sentiment prevail, investors may see a retracement of 14% to 16%. The situation underscores the token’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:58
A hacker sold 3,976 ETH, losing more than $930,000 in two days

A hacker sold 3,976 ETH, losing more than $930,000 in two days

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain , the hacker who had stolen more than $ 300 million from Coinbase users recently sold 3,976 ETH at a price of $ 4,522 per ETH, cashing out about $ 17.98 million, a loss of $ 932,000 in two days.
PANews2025/09/15 21:55
SEC Aims to ‘Focus on Real Fraud, Not Small Errors’

SEC Aims to 'Focus on Real Fraud, Not Small Errors'

The post SEC Aims to ‘Focus on Real Fraud, Not Small Errors’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Paul Atkins wants clear, fair rules for crypto and financial markets. The SEC could stop punishing technical violations under Atkins. Crypto investors may see a predictable and transparent regulatory approach. Paul Atkins Sets a New Direction for the SEC Paul Atkins, who took office as SEC Chair in April 2025, is signaling a major shift in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approach to regulation. Known for his pro-crypto stance, Atkins emphasizes transparency and predictability in enforcement. Unlike his predecessor, Gary Gensler, Atkins believes the SEC should focus penalties on clear cases of fraud and criminal activity rather than minor technical violations. Clear Rules and Fair Enforcement for Crypto In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Atkins explained that companies committing technical violations should not face the same harsh treatment as fraudsters: “You can’t just suddenly show up, break down their door and say, ‘We caught you, you’re doing something wrong and it’s a technical violation.’ “ This approach aims to create a more predictable environment for businesses, helping the industry grow while avoiding unnecessary fines and confusion. Atkins also criticized multibillion-dollar fines issued under Gensler, noting that violators often had no chance to correct mistakes. He is advocating for the systematization of accounting rules and a clearer framework for tokenized securities. What This Means for the Crypto Industry Under Atkins, the SEC is likely to adopt a pro-business, transparent approach to regulation. Key initiatives include: Clarifying which crypto assets are considered securities Issuing regulatory guidance to avoid arbitrary enforcement Supporting innovation while protecting investors The Project Crypto initiative is one example of this new direction, aimed at forming a clear and structured approach to regulating the cryptosphere. For crypto investors and companies, Atkins’ leadership promises a more stable, predictable, and fair regulatory environment. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11028/paul-atkins-sec-aims-to-focus-on-real-fraud-not-small-errors
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 21:55
