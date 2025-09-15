Elon Musk returns to open market with record $1B Tesla stock purchase

Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth of Tesla stock last week, a regulatory filing showed, lifting the electric-car maker's shares by almost 6% in pre-market trading on Monday. According to the filing released Monday, Musk acquired roughly 2.57 million Tesla shares at prices ranging from $371 to $396. The buying coincided with Tesla chair Robyn Denholm defending the board's choice to propose a possible $1 trillion pay package, contingent on Musk meeting tough goals over the next ten years. Denholm described Musk as a "generational leader" and said the best way to "optimise the future of Tesla" is to keep him in charge. Musk is the world's richest person, with an estimated fortune of $419 billion. Over the weekend, an interview with Pope Leo cited Musk as an example of extreme wealth that, he said, was eroding essential values. The pope said such fortunes were undermining "the value of human life, of the family, of the value of society." Open-market buys by Musk are rare Data from Verity show his prior open-market purchase was about 200,000 shares worth roughly $10 million on February 14, 2020. By dollar amount, last week's buying is his largest ever, according to Verity. Earlier this month, Tesla said it would put to shareholders a compensation plan for Musk that could reach as much as $975 billion tied to a set of ambitious milestones. Before Friday's buying, Musk held about 13% of the company. The stock has struggled this year as sales weakened. Some observers link part of the slowdown to Musk's political activity, which they say has weighed on the brand, while the phase-out of certain electric-vehicle incentives by the Trump administration also removed a tailwind. Analysts are divided. The current Wall Street consensus price target implies about a 20% drop from current levels,…