Solana, Bonk, WIF & Layer Brett
The post Solana, Bonk, WIF & Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 15 September 2025 | 16:15 Solana (SOL) continues to prove its place as one of crypto’s top blockchains. Even after network outages and intense competition, it remains the chain of choice for developers and investors who value speed and affordability. Its ability to process thousands of transactions per second at minimal cost has kept demand strong across DeFi, NFTs, and payment projects. That momentum is why analysts see a path for Solana to retest old highs if adoption holds. For institutions, it’s a scalable platform with real-world use cases. For retail traders, it’s a token that still carries enough hype to spark big moves. This dual appeal makes SOL a core holding in many portfolios heading into the next cycle. Solana’s (SOL) expanding ecosystem Beyond price action, what makes Solana (SOL) compelling is the growth of its ecosystem. Developers continue to build dApps at scale, major NFT collections thrive on its network, and integrations with payment providers are boosting real-world adoption. This steady expansion makes Solana more than just a speculative play — it’s positioning itself as the backbone for next-generation crypto use cases. That combination of adoption and utility is why many investors see SOL as a must-own asset for the coming cycle. Bonk’s (BONK) comeback story Bonk (BONK), the Solana-based meme coin, has surprised many traders. What started as a community meme has grown into a token with rising use cases across Solana dApps and NFT ecosystems. Its liquidity and trading volume have improved, keeping it relevant while many other meme coins faded. Bonk’s (BONK) strength lies in community energy, and analysts say it could benefit directly from any broader Solana rally. While it carries risk, its upside is still tied to viral cycles that meme investors love to chase. Why WIF (Dogwifhat) refuses to fade…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:11
P2P Payments Just Went Crypto
The post P2P Payments Just Went Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal Brings Bitcoin and Ethereum to Peer-to-Peer Payments PayPal is stepping deeper into the crypto space. The payments giant has confirmed that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are now part of its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system. This means millions of users will soon be able to send and receive crypto directly through PayPal and Venmo, with expansion to global markets already on the roadmap. This upgrade signals PayPal’s ambition to go beyond traditional finance, positioning itself as a global digital wallet that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto. What the Update Includes Crypto Support: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin. Platforms: Works across PayPal and Venmo, with support for other compatible digital wallets. Rollout: Starting in the United States, with countries like the UK and Italy set to follow. Tax Clarity: Personal transfers between friends and family remain exempt from IRS 1099-K reporting, meaning gifts or reimbursements won’t be treated as taxable income. Why This Matters for Crypto Adoption PayPal’s move could accelerate mass adoption of digital assets: Mainstream Access: Millions of users gain instant access to crypto without needing external exchanges or wallets. Ease of Payments: Crypto can now be sent as easily as fiat, reducing friction in transfers. Merchant Potential: Paired with PayPal’s “Pay with Crypto” feature, businesses can accept payments in BTC, ETH, or PYUSD, cutting fees and delays. Network Effect: Everyday usage of crypto for payments strengthens Bitcoin and Ethereum’s roles in global finance. The Impact on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD Bitcoin will gain new momentum as a borderless transfer asset, while Ethereum strengthens its image as a platform for mainstream finance. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin also stands to benefit, positioning itself as the default stablecoin in PayPal’s ecosystem. This development may spark competitive pressure on other fintechs and even traditional banks, pushing them to integrate…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:10
Fight.ID Secures Strategic Funding to Expand UFC Partnership and Accelerate Web3 Fan Experiences
Fight.ID raises new funding to expand UFC partnership, boost fighter rewards, and launch Web3 fan experiences with digital identity and collectibles.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/15 22:10
Elon Musk returns to open market with record $1B Tesla stock purchase
The post Elon Musk returns to open market with record $1B Tesla stock purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth of Tesla stock last week, a regulatory filing showed, lifting the electric-car maker’s shares by almost 6% in pre-market trading on Monday. According to the filing released Monday, Musk acquired roughly 2.57 million Tesla shares at prices ranging from $371 to $396. The buying coincided with Tesla chair Robyn Denholm defending the board’s choice to propose a possible $1 trillion pay package, contingent on Musk meeting tough goals over the next ten years. Denholm described Musk as a “generational leader” and said the best way to “optimise the future of Tesla” is to keep him in charge. Musk is the world’s richest person, with an estimated fortune of $419 billion. Over the weekend, an interview with Pope Leo cited Musk as an example of extreme wealth that, he said, was eroding essential values. The pope said such fortunes were undermining “the value of human life, of the family, of the value of society.” Open-market buys by Musk are rare Data from Verity show his prior open-market purchase was about 200,000 shares worth roughly $10 million on February 14, 2020. By dollar amount, last week’s buying is his largest ever, according to Verity. Earlier this month, Tesla said it would put to shareholders a compensation plan for Musk that could reach as much as $975 billion tied to a set of ambitious milestones. Before Friday’s buying, Musk held about 13% of the company. The stock has struggled this year as sales weakened. Some observers link part of the slowdown to Musk’s political activity, which they say has weighed on the brand, while the phase-out of certain electric-vehicle incentives by the Trump administration also removed a tailwind. Analysts are divided. The current Wall Street consensus price target implies about a 20% drop from current levels,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:08
If OCC grants Ripple a national charter, does RLUSD sideline XRP or supercharge it?
The post If OCC grants Ripple a national charter, does RLUSD sideline XRP or supercharge it? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s bid for an OCC national trust bank charter would put RLUSD inside the U.S. banking perimeter and force a question for XRP. According to the application published by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Ripple proposes “Ripple National Trust Bank,” a de novo national trust bank wholly owned by Ripple Labs and headquartered in New York, to support digital-asset activities, including issuance and custody of RLUSD. RLUSD is already live on XRPL and Ethereum and is now embedded in Ripple’s payments stack. RLUSD launched in December 2024 and was integrated into Ripple Payments in April, with the company stating it had neared a $250 million market capitalization at that time. Fresh tracking shows RLUSD’s outstanding supply around $730 million in mid-September, placing it within the top tier of dollar-tokens by float. A federal charter would sit alongside new U.S. laws governing payment stablecoins. The GENIUS Act, signed in July, defines who may issue payment stablecoins, sets reserve and redemption requirements, and bars permitted issuers from paying yield or interest to coin holders. The law creates pathways for “federal qualified” issuers, including uninsured national banks chartered by the OCC, and for state-qualified issuers under a capped regime. Whether a charter would reposition XRP depends on what follows If Ripple also secured a Federal Reserve master account, RLUSD reserves could be held directly at a Reserve Bank, and settlement could route through Fed services. The Federal Reserve’s Account Access Guidelines make clear that Reserve Banks apply a tiered, risk-based review and maintain discretion over access, a point reinforced by federal court proceedings in the Custodia litigation. These precedents imply that even chartered institutions face a separate hurdle for master-account access. The near-term operating picture is straightforward. RLUSD already clears on public rails and is being used inside Ripple Payments…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:07
Pump.fun streamer Bagwork leaked unreleased Drake and Future songs, earning over $80,000
PANews reported on September 15th that according to Decrypt , a Solana platform Pump.fun streamer, Bagwork , claimed to have played unreleased songs by rappers like Drake and Future during a live stream. The market value of the associated meme token surged to $ 53 million, and creators received $ 83,410 in commissions within two days. Bagwork has recently gained popularity through a series of livestreaming events, including storming the field at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Pump.fun platform creator rewards reached $ 20 million this week, driving rapid growth in the "Creator Capital Market."
PANews
2025/09/15 22:06
Bitcoin Gains Buzz as Thailand Cracks Down on Scam-Linked Accounts
TLDR Thailand has frozen around 3 million bank accounts linked to scam-related activities. Many regular users, including retirees and expats, have faced disruptions due to the account suspensions. The Bank of Thailand has introduced daily transfer limits to curb fraud and protect vulnerable users. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are gaining attention as alternatives during the [...] The post Bitcoin Gains Buzz as Thailand Cracks Down on Scam-Linked Accounts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/15 22:06
Best Crypto To Buy Today: Tapzi vs MAGACOIN vs Bullzilla
Venezuela’s government has quietly accelerated one of the boldest experiments in digital finance. Facing a cash crunch and tightening U.S. […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Today: Tapzi vs MAGACOIN vs Bullzilla appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/15 22:05
Lady Gaga Charts Two New Top 10 Bestsellers
The post Lady Gaga Charts Two New Top 10 Bestsellers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga’s new single “The Dead Dance,” from Netflix’s Wednesday, debuts at No. 1 on Dance Digital Song Sales and earns her ninth career chart-topper. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs during the kick off of The MAYHEM Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Lady Gaga recently excited her Little Monsters — her enormous fan base — by dropping her highly-anticipated new single “The Dead Dance.” The singer and actress wrote and recorded the tune for Netflix’s series Wednesday, as she is part of season two, which recently unveiled its final episodes. While the focus is currently on “The Dead Dance,” which arrives on multiple Billboard charts in lofty positions this frame, Gaga didn’t just deliver one tune. At the same time that “The Dead Dance” was made public, the pop icon shared two other tracks, and thanks to that release strategy, the Grammy and Oscar winner earns a pair of new top 10 wins in America this week. Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Opens at No. 1 Both “The Dead Dance” and “Kill for Love” arrived inside the top 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. “The Dead Dance” easily opens at No. 1, while “Kill for Love” starts off at No. 8. Dozens of Hits for Lady Gaga Lady Gaga has now collected 51 placements on the list of the bestselling dance tracks throughout the United States on platforms like iTunes and Amazon. 23 of those have cracked the top 10. “The Dead Dance” becomes her ninth career No. 1. “Kill for Love” Joins “The Dead Dance” In The Top 10 “Kill for Love” only appears on the Dance Digital Song…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:05
Sky Protocol repurchased 9.4 million SKY tokens last week, bringing the total repurchased to over 1.19 billion.
PANews reported on September 15 that Sky Protocol announced that it had repurchased 9.4 million SKY tokens using 700,000 USDS last week . The total amount of SKY repurchased by the protocol has now exceeded 1.19 billion.
PANews
2025/09/15 22:04
