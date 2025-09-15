2025-09-16 Tuesday

Crypto Events Ignite Market Speculations

Crypto Events Ignite Market Speculations

The post Crypto Events Ignite Market Speculations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency markets are stirred with excitement as investors look forward to potential interest rate cuts amid September’s ongoing financial activities. The much-awaited increase in altcoins is yet to be seen, and industry insiders are keen to understand what significant events may impact Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies in the upcoming days. Continue Reading:Crypto Events Ignite Market Speculations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-events-ignite-market-speculations
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 22:21
JUST IN! Payment Giant PayPal Announces New Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Decision! “A New Era Begins!”

JUST IN! Payment Giant PayPal Announces New Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Decision! “A New Era Begins!”

The post JUST IN! Payment Giant PayPal Announces New Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Decision! “A New Era Begins!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to the latest information, global payment giant PayPal will integrate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and PYUSD into its P2P payment system. This step will enable users to trade cryptocurrencies more conveniently. It was stated that this new feature of PayPal aims to further popularize the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. PayPal has introduced PayPal links, a new way to send and receive money via a personalized, one-time link that can be shared in any conversation. Accordingly, PayPal users in the US can start creating personalized payment links today, with international expansion to the UK, Italy, and other markets starting later this month. PayPal has announced that it will be integrating Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PYUSD into its P2P payment system, stating that the peer-to-peer (P2P) experience has moved even further. The peer-to-peer (P2P) experience is going even further. Cryptocurrencies will soon be directly integrated into PayPal’s new P2P payment flow in the app. This will make it easier for PayPal users in the US to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and more to PayPal, Venmo, and the rapidly growing number of digital wallets around the world that support crypto and stablecoins. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-payment-giant-paypal-announces-new-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-decision-a-new-era-begins/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 22:18
10 Questions Everyone Is Asking Coinbase’s First Chief Business Officer

10 Questions Everyone Is Asking Coinbase’s First Chief Business Officer

The post 10 Questions Everyone Is Asking Coinbase’s First Chief Business Officer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s First Chief Business Officer, leading a fireside conversation with Coinbase’s co-founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam III at Coinbase Ventures’ annual summit, September 2024 Coinbase Over the past few weeks, I had the opportunity to sit down with Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s newly appointed Chief Business Officer—a first-of-its-kind role at the crypto exchange. Shan’s background defies the conventional tech-executive mold: having started on the medical path with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from UCLA, then pivoting and working his way to a position on the forefront of crypto’s corporate strategy, M&A, and partnerships. From managing capital raising and capital markets activity from Coinbase’s 2018 Series E through its 2021 public listing, to rising as one of the youngest executives at a Fortune 500 today, Shan’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the company. With institutional demand surging and regulatory clarity emerging, Aggarwal is tasked with driving Coinbase’s next phase of growth beyond its roots as a retail trading platform. Here’s what he shared about the company’s strategy, market outlook, and vision for crypto’s mainstream future. 1. What is your role as CBO of Coinbase? My role as Chief Business Officer is really about connecting all the dots across Coinbase’s growth engine. I oversee our ecosystem partnerships, business operations and strategy, data and analytics, M&A, and investments. Think of it as being the bridge between our product teams and the market opportunities we’re seeing, defining what we should do and how we should execute. Shan Aggarwal with Brian Armstrong, Jesse Pollak, and members of the Coinbase Ventures team at the annual Coinbase Ventures Summit, September 2024 Coinbase I’m focused on how we grow Coinbase, not just as a trading platform, but as the infrastructure that powers the entire crypto economy. That means working with institutions, retail partners,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 22:17
Forward Industries locks down 6.82m SOL in first week of treasury strategy

Forward Industries locks down 6.82m SOL in first week of treasury strategy

Forward Industries has gone all in on Solana, securing more than 6.8 million tokens and immediately committing them to staking. The move signals the company’s long-term, vested interest in the health of the Solana ecosystem itself. According to a press…
Crypto.news 2025/09/15 22:16
The Ethena Foundation confirms that the fee switch parameters have been reached and will be activated after the subsequent process

The Ethena Foundation confirms that the fee switch parameters have been reached and will be activated after the subsequent process

PANews reported on September 15th that the Ethena Foundation confirmed that the fee switch parameters set by the Risk Committee have been met. The ENA fee switch is expected to activate after the Risk Committee signs off on the implementation details and completes the subsequent governance process. The Risk Committee is currently discussing the specific implementation plan, which will be made public once finalized. ENA holders will then vote to confirm the framework.
PANews 2025/09/15 22:16
Discovering Mint Miner’s mobile-first cloud mining platform

Discovering Mint Miner’s mobile-first cloud mining platform

Mint Miner launches a mobile-first cloud mining app designed to provide regular returns in a volatile market. #sponsored
Crypto.news 2025/09/15 22:16
Helius raises $500 million with Pantera to build Solana treasury

Helius raises $500 million with Pantera to build Solana treasury

The post Helius raises $500 million with Pantera to build Solana treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: HSDT) has announced that it has raised more than $500 million in a private investment in public equity offering led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital to launch a Solana-focused treasury company. Other backers include Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital. The deal includes common stock, pre-funded warrants, and stapled warrants exercisable over three years, potentially expanding the total investment to $1.25 billion. Net proceeds will be used to acquire SOL, which Helius plans to designate as its primary reserve asset. Helius’ move is part of a growing wave of public companies that are adding SOL to their balance sheets, not just for speculative upside, but for utility, yield, and strategic exposure to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Firms such as Upexi Inc. (UPXI), DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), and Sharps Technology (STSS) have already accumulated millions of SOL. As of early September 2025, 13 publicly listed companies collectively hold ~8.9 million SOL (worth roughly $1.8 billion) — which equates to about 1.55% of Solana’s circulating supply. Key features of these SOL treasuries include staking yield at ~7%, where SOL is staked to help secure the network in return for rewards, as well as holding SOL outright for its performance and ecosystem growth. According to the press release, Helius will pursue the same approach, aiming to benefit from Solana’s native staking yield. The initiative will be overseen by Joseph Chee, incoming director and executive chairman of Helius and founder of Summer Capital, with Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang as board observer and Dan Morehead as advisor. The offering is expected to close by September 18, pending customary conditions. Clear Street acted as financial advisor, with Maxim Group and Tiger Securities as co-placement agents. This is…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 22:16
Ethereum Price Prediction; ETH Eyes $5,000 As New Crypto Investors Rush To Enter The Early Stages Of LBRETT

Ethereum Price Prediction; ETH Eyes $5,000 As New Crypto Investors Rush To Enter The Early Stages Of LBRETT

The network has cemented itself as the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure. But while Ethereum (ETH) is […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction; ETH Eyes $5,000 As New Crypto Investors Rush To Enter The Early Stages Of LBRETT appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/15 22:15
The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is No Longer Pi Coin, Hedera Or AVAX As Layer Brett Takes Top Spot This Month

The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is No Longer Pi Coin, Hedera Or AVAX As Layer Brett Takes Top Spot This Month

Investigations into this month’s best crypto to buy now have uncovered a startling shift in investment circles that’s catching institutional players completely off-guard. While PI Coin’s prolonged mainnet delays, Hedera’s institutional ceiling constraints, and AVAX‘s performance plateau have dominated headlines, sophisticated whale investors are quietly pivoting toward a revolutionary Layer 2 solution that’s rewriting the […] The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is No Longer Pi Coin, Hedera Or AVAX As Layer Brett Takes Top Spot This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/15 22:14
AI predicts Bitcoin price for October 1, 2025

AI predicts Bitcoin price for October 1, 2025

The post AI predicts Bitcoin price for October 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to turn the key $115,000 threshold into support, it has managed to climb more than two percent in the past week. Over the last month, however, Bitcoin has shed 2.58%, moving in a wide range between $107,000 and $119,000. Finbold’s AI prediction agent has projected that Bitcoin will trade at $118,167 by October 1, 2025, suggesting a gain of 2.7% from today’s price of $115,056. At present, BTC is changing hands just over three thousand dollars below the forecasted level.  To reach this projection, Finbold’s AI agent drew on several large language models, including GPT-4o, Claude Sonnet 4, and Grok 3. By blending outputs from multiple models, the system delivers an averaged forecast designed to iron out inconsistencies and provide a more reliable view of the market.  Finbold’s AI prediction agent BTC forecast. Source: Finbold The analysis also incorporated momentum-based indicators such as MACD, RSI, Stochastic oscillator, MACD slope, and the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages. Within this framework, Grok 3 suggested the most optimistic path with a 2.99% rise, while GPT-4o leaned more conservatively at 2.12%. BTC market activity Market activity remains robust alongside these forecasts. Trading volume in the past twenty-four hours reached $46.66 billion, marking a 48% increase. Bitcoin’s fully diluted valuation currently stands at $2.4 trillion, with a volume-to-market cap ratio of 2.02%.  This backdrop is further shaped by the wider digital asset landscape. The Altcoin Index has climbed to 72 out of 100, a local high that reflects rising appetite for alternatives, even as Bitcoin dominance has slipped to near a seven-month low. Market commentators are paying close attention to these dynamics. Well-known analyst Michaël van de Poppe described the current setup as “very classic price action prior to the FOMC meeting.” He noted that it is common for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 22:14
