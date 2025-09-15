10 Questions Everyone Is Asking Coinbase’s First Chief Business Officer

The post 10 Questions Everyone Is Asking Coinbase’s First Chief Business Officer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s First Chief Business Officer, leading a fireside conversation with Coinbase’s co-founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam III at Coinbase Ventures’ annual summit, September 2024 Coinbase Over the past few weeks, I had the opportunity to sit down with Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s newly appointed Chief Business Officer—a first-of-its-kind role at the crypto exchange. Shan’s background defies the conventional tech-executive mold: having started on the medical path with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from UCLA, then pivoting and working his way to a position on the forefront of crypto’s corporate strategy, M&A, and partnerships. From managing capital raising and capital markets activity from Coinbase’s 2018 Series E through its 2021 public listing, to rising as one of the youngest executives at a Fortune 500 today, Shan’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the company. With institutional demand surging and regulatory clarity emerging, Aggarwal is tasked with driving Coinbase’s next phase of growth beyond its roots as a retail trading platform. Here’s what he shared about the company’s strategy, market outlook, and vision for crypto’s mainstream future. 1. What is your role as CBO of Coinbase? My role as Chief Business Officer is really about connecting all the dots across Coinbase’s growth engine. I oversee our ecosystem partnerships, business operations and strategy, data and analytics, M&A, and investments. Think of it as being the bridge between our product teams and the market opportunities we’re seeing, defining what we should do and how we should execute. Shan Aggarwal with Brian Armstrong, Jesse Pollak, and members of the Coinbase Ventures team at the annual Coinbase Ventures Summit, September 2024 Coinbase I’m focused on how we grow Coinbase, not just as a trading platform, but as the infrastructure that powers the entire crypto economy. That means working with institutions, retail partners,…