2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Here’s Why the US Economy Looks Solid Despite Soft Labor Market, According to Former National Economic Council Director

Here’s Why the US Economy Looks Solid Despite Soft Labor Market, According to Former National Economic Council Director

The former National Economic Council director says US companies’ focus on rewarding shareholders has come at the expense of the labor market. In a new CNBC Television interview, Gary Cohn says firms have found ways over the last decade or so to be efficient while driving down the cost of human capital. According to Cohn, […] The post Here’s Why the US Economy Looks Solid Despite Soft Labor Market, According to Former National Economic Council Director appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014936-2.04%
SphereX
HERE$0.00025+25.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Dalintis
The Daily Hodl2025/09/15 22:30
Dalintis
Ben Rice Quietly Becoming Key Part Of New York Yankees Nucleus

Ben Rice Quietly Becoming Key Part Of New York Yankees Nucleus

The post Ben Rice Quietly Becoming Key Part Of New York Yankees Nucleus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Ben Rice runs during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. When discussing the New York Yankees, the conversation always begins with Aaron Judge, and rightfully so. He’s already won a pair of MVP awards, and remains the favorite to win his third this season. Moving on down the line, the names of Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and even the resurgent Trent Grisham come up with regard to position players, much like Max Fried and Carlos Rodon on the pitching side. You have to get fairly deep into the roster before the name of Ben Rice arises. That shouldn’t be the case for much longer. The Yankees have had to endure the aging and ultimately the career endpoints of infielders DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo, and if not for the acquisitions of Chisholm and Ryan McMahon and the emergence of Rice, they’d be in a heap of trouble. Rice was not considered a mega-prospect on his way up the Yankee minor league system. He was their 12th round in 2021 out of Dartmouth College. The Ivy League is not exactly a fertile breeding ground for MLB stars, but they just might have produced one in Rice. Each season I prepare a list of top minor league position player prospects based on performance relative to league and level, adjusted for age. Rice made my list twice, ranking #81 in 2023 and #76 in 2024. That’s a decent ranking for a first baseman, indicative of at least an MLB future. But if that guy can also catch at the major league level, as Rice can – well, that type of bat can be quite an asset.…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03385-2.81%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
RICE AI
RICE$0.1172-2.67%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:29
Dalintis
Unlocking A New Era Of P2P Transactions

Unlocking A New Era Of P2P Transactions

The post Unlocking A New Era Of P2P Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal Crypto Payments: Unlocking A New Era Of P2P Transactions Skip to content Home Crypto News PayPal Crypto Payments: Unlocking a New Era of P2P Transactions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/paypal-crypto-payments-p2p/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017588+3.63%
ERA
ERA$0.7103-1.44%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:28
Dalintis
Pakistan Invites Global VASPs to Apply for Digital Asset Licenses

Pakistan Invites Global VASPs to Apply for Digital Asset Licenses

TLDR Pakistan has launched a new crypto regulator called the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. PVARA is now accepting applications from international crypto exchanges and digital asset service providers. Only companies licensed by recognized global regulators are eligible to apply for operations in Pakistan. The authority was established under the Virtual Assets Ordinance 2025 which [...] The post Pakistan Invites Global VASPs to Apply for Digital Asset Licenses appeared first on CoinCentral.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2361+1.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00595+2.40%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/15 22:25
Dalintis
Solana sees robust on-chain inflows, with growing demand for ETP and ETF

Solana sees robust on-chain inflows, with growing demand for ETP and ETF

Solana marked peak inflows, both through native on-chain assets and through its exchange-traded products and ETF. The inflows signal demand for Solana as the go-to app for both memes and DeFi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001703+0.59%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004601-1.07%
RWAX
APP$0.002566-0.03%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 22:24
Dalintis
Bitcoin Price Slides Below $115,000 As Strategy Buys Additional Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Slides Below $115,000 As Strategy Buys Additional Bitcoin

The post Bitcoin Price Slides Below $115,000 As Strategy Buys Additional Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has announced the acquisition of an additional 525 Bitcoin (BTC) for $60.2 million, even as Bitcoin’s price retreated from its recent high of $116,700. The purchase, disclosed in an SEC filing Monday, brings the company’s total holdings to 638,985 BTC, further cementing its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. The latest acquisition was executed at an average Bitcoin price of $114,562 per BTC, lifting the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,913. Strategy’s consistent accumulation strategy emerges amid growing institutional interest in Bitcoin, with corporate treasury holdings now exceeding 1 million BTC, representing roughly 5% of the circulating Bitcoin supply. This trend has accelerated in 2025, with new entrants joining the ranks of Bitcoin treasury companies. The proliferation of corporate Bitcoin treasuries reflects a fundamental shift in how institutions view Bitcoin. We’re seeing new companies entering this space almost daily, each with significant capital commitments. Despite Strategy’s continued Bitcoin purchases, the company’s stock (MSTR) has underperformed Bitcoin in 2025, gaining only 14% compared to Bitcoin’s 23% appreciation. The market’s reaction to Strategy’s latest purchase highlights the evolving dynamics of institutional Bitcoin adoption. While early 2025 saw Bitcoin price surge past $124,000, recent price action suggests a more measured approach from investors, with support holding above the $110,000 level. Corporate treasury diversification into Bitcoin has become a mainstream phenomenon. What started with Strategy has evolved into a broader movement, with companies across various sectors now viewing Bitcoin as a legitimate treasury asset. The expansion of corporate Bitcoin holdings has contributed to reduced market volatility, with institutional holders typically maintaining longer-term positions. This trend has been particularly evident in 2025, as the number of Bitcoin treasury companies has more than doubled since January. The steady stream of corporate buyers has created a new floor for Bitcoin’s price. Each dip…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05721+2.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,354.59+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08808-1.92%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:24
Dalintis
Solana Price Rally Could Fuel Snorter Token Presale to the $4 Million Mark

Solana Price Rally Could Fuel Snorter Token Presale to the $4 Million Mark

Solana is back in the spotlight for a good reason. It stands out as a strong investment option alongside top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The price jumped 15% in just one week, reaching $240, the highest level in seven months. This rally isn’t just retail hype. Big players are stepping in, with firms like […]
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.63-1.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.38%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 22:23
Dalintis
Trump says companies will now report earnings only twice a year, not four

Trump says companies will now report earnings only twice a year, not four

The post Trump says companies will now report earnings only twice a year, not four appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump, from the White House on Monday, said companies in the U.S. should stop filing earnings reports every quarter. He announced the plan directly on Truth Social, saying the new idea, reporting every six months instead of four times a year, would cut costs and help executives run businesses without being distracted by short-term targets. “Subject to SEC Approval,” Trump posted, “Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to ‘Report’ on a quarterly basis… but rather to Report on a ‘Six (6) Month Basis.’” He added, “Did you ever hear the statement that, ‘China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???’ Not good!!!” The rules today say all U.S.-listed companies must report earnings every three months, though they aren’t forced to give forecasts. Trump wants that changed. It could be done by either the Securities and Exchange Commission or through a law passed by Congress. Trump linked his idea to how companies in China operate, but what he didn’t mention is that China’s public firms actually file earnings reports just as often, quarterly, semiannual, and annual. In fact, some Chinese rules are even stricter than those in the U.S. The exception is Hong Kong, where companies file earnings twice a year. That’s closer to what Trump is now proposing. Trump ties reporting change to trade talks, TikTok, and interest rate cuts Trump’s push would also make U.S. practices look more like what happens in the UK and EU, where companies file twice a year but can still add quarterly updates if they want. And while the idea sounds new, it’s not. Back in 2018, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon argued in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that quarterly guidance should end. They didn’t go…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1232-5.57%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Union
U$0.018055-3.75%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:23
Dalintis
“Satoshi-era whale converts 35,991 BTC into 886,371 ETH: approximately 4 billion dollar operation shakes the market”

“Satoshi-era whale converts 35,991 BTC into 886,371 ETH: approximately 4 billion dollar operation shakes the market”

Values in USD estimated at the spot price at the time of recording; on-chain transaction identifiers pending verification.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,354.59+0.38%
ERA
ERA$0.7103-1.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.26-0.66%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist2025/09/15 22:22
Dalintis
BlackRock launches new ETFs with $3 billion in active funds

BlackRock launches new ETFs with $3 billion in active funds

BlackRock is moving $3 billion out of two mutual funds and stuffing them into two new ETFs. The change is being made to fit them into its model portfolio engine, which has been growing at an almost exponential rate. Rick Rieder, who runs global fixed income at the firm, managed the original mutual funds and […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00193896-0.78%
FIT
FIT$0.00004653-0.21%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 22:22
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history