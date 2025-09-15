Trump says companies will now report earnings only twice a year, not four

Donald Trump, from the White House on Monday, said companies in the U.S. should stop filing earnings reports every quarter. He announced the plan directly on Truth Social, saying the new idea, reporting every six months instead of four times a year, would cut costs and help executives run businesses without being distracted by short-term targets. "Subject to SEC Approval," Trump posted, "Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to 'Report' on a quarterly basis… but rather to Report on a 'Six (6) Month Basis.'" He added, "Did you ever hear the statement that, 'China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???' Not good!!!" The rules today say all U.S.-listed companies must report earnings every three months, though they aren't forced to give forecasts. Trump wants that changed. It could be done by either the Securities and Exchange Commission or through a law passed by Congress. Trump linked his idea to how companies in China operate, but what he didn't mention is that China's public firms actually file earnings reports just as often, quarterly, semiannual, and annual. In fact, some Chinese rules are even stricter than those in the U.S. The exception is Hong Kong, where companies file earnings twice a year. That's closer to what Trump is now proposing. Trump ties reporting change to trade talks, TikTok, and interest rate cuts Trump's push would also make U.S. practices look more like what happens in the UK and EU, where companies file twice a year but can still add quarterly updates if they want. And while the idea sounds new, it's not. Back in 2018, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon argued in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that quarterly guidance should end. They didn't go…