Pokemon Cards: An Old Cult Finds Its Way Into Crypto

Pokemon Cards find a second life on-chain, and traders are hooked.
MERL Accumulation: Massive Surge as Two Whales Amass 98.24 Million Tokens

BitcoinWorld MERL Accumulation: Massive Surge as Two Whales Amass 98.24 Million Tokens The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant activity, and recent reports highlight a remarkable event: substantial MERL accumulation by influential market players. This kind of movement often signals shifting dynamics and potential future trends, capturing the attention of investors and analysts alike. Understanding these significant shifts is key to navigating the volatile digital asset landscape. What’s Driving This Massive MERL Accumulation? According to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, two distinct whale addresses have been at the forefront of this impressive activity. Over the past six days, these major holders withdrew a staggering 98.24 million MERL tokens from various exchanges. This significant amount is valued at approximately $14.9 million, underscoring the scale of their investment. Large-scale withdrawals: This action indicates a strong intent to hold tokens rather than to engage in immediate trading. Potential long-term conviction: Whales frequently accumulate assets when they foresee future value appreciation, suggesting confidence in MERL. Impact on market supply: Removing such a large volume of tokens from exchanges can reduce the available supply, potentially influencing MERL’s market price. This concentrated MERL accumulation suggests a calculated strategy by these large investors. The Power of Whale Activity in Crypto Markets When we talk about "whales" in crypto, we refer to individuals or entities holding vast amounts of a particular cryptocurrency. Their actions, especially large-scale MERL accumulation, can significantly impact market sentiment and price. Such substantial moves are closely watched because they can: Signal upcoming price movements, both positive and negative, due to their sheer capital. Influence liquidity by moving tokens off or onto exchanges, affecting trading dynamics. Create ripple effects across the broader crypto ecosystem, drawing attention to the asset. This recent surge in MERL accumulation by these two wallets suggests a high level of confidence in the token’s future performance, or perhaps a strategic move related to upcoming developments within the Merlin Chain ecosystem. Understanding MERL: The Merlin Chain Token MERL is the native token of Merlin Chain, a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution designed to enhance Bitcoin’s capabilities. Merlin Chain aims to bring more assets and protocols to the Bitcoin network, offering scalability, security, and composability. The MERL token plays a crucial role within this ecosystem, facilitating various functions: Governance: Holders can participate in decision-making processes, influencing the project’s direction. Staking: Users can stake MERL to secure the network or earn rewards, contributing to network stability. Transaction Fees: MERL can be used to pay for transactions on the Merlin Chain, enabling efficient operations. The utility of MERL within its growing ecosystem provides a fundamental basis for its value, which could be a key factor in why large investors are engaging in significant MERL accumulation. What Does This MERL Accumulation Mean for Investors? For current and prospective investors, the actions of these whales offer a fascinating case study. While whale activity does not guarantee future price movements, it often serves as an indicator of informed sentiment. Here are some actionable insights regarding this notable MERL accumulation: Monitor further whale movements: Keep an eye on on-chain data for continued accumulation or distribution patterns. Research Merlin Chain developments: Understand the project’s roadmap, partnerships, and technological advancements to assess its potential. Consider your own risk tolerance: Always conduct your own due diligence before making investment decisions, as crypto markets are inherently volatile. This substantial accumulation event highlights the dynamic nature of the crypto market and the constant interplay between large holders and broader market trends. In conclusion, the recent report of two whales accumulating nearly 100 million MERL tokens in just six days is a compelling development for the crypto community. This significant MERL accumulation underscores the growing interest and potential long-term conviction surrounding the Merlin Chain ecosystem. While the future remains uncertain, such large-scale movements often serve as powerful signals, prompting closer examination of the underlying asset and its prospects. Staying informed about these trends is crucial for navigating the ever-evolving digital asset landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is MERL? MERL is the native token of Merlin Chain, a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution designed to enhance Bitcoin’s capabilities by providing scalability, security, and composability for various assets and protocols. Q2: Who are "whales" in the crypto market? In the cryptocurrency market, "whales" are individuals or entities that hold extremely large amounts of a particular cryptocurrency. Their significant holdings mean their transactions can greatly influence market prices and sentiment. Q3: Why is MERL accumulation by whales significant? Large-scale MERL accumulation by whales is significant because it often signals strong confidence in the token’s future value. It can also reduce the circulating supply on exchanges, potentially leading to price increases if demand remains constant or grows. Q4: How can investors track MERL whale activity? Investors can track MERL whale activity using blockchain analytics platforms like Lookonchain, Etherscan, or other on-chain data aggregators that monitor large transactions and wallet movements. Q5: What are the risks associated with following whale movements? While whale movements can be indicators, they do not guarantee future price action. Whales might accumulate for various reasons, including market manipulation, and their actions can be unpredictable. Always conduct your own research and consider your risk tolerance before making investment decisions. Did you find this analysis of MERL accumulation insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the fascinating world of crypto whale movements and their potential impact on digital assets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset price action. This post MERL Accumulation: Massive Surge as Two Whales Amass 98.24 Million Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15

Can decline of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $113,000 zone?
Bitcoin daily dip hits 2% as ‘classic’ BTC price action precedes FOMC

Bitcoin is in no mood to party into the FOMC rate-cut decision while stocks and gold outperform to start a key macro trading week. Key points:Bitcoin diverges from stocks and gold to see daily losses of 2% to start the week.Analysis hopes that the upcoming Federal Reserve interest-rate decision will provide a BTC price boost.Read more
Taproot Added Trolling Value To Bitcoin Says Jimmy Song

The post Taproot Added Trolling Value To Bitcoin Says Jimmy Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin developers behind the Taproot upgrade didn’t account for the “social attack surface” that enabled Ordinals, BRC-20s, and other nonfinancial transactions to flood the network with spam, says a Bitcoin developer.  “What they ignore is that Taproot had significant trolling value as the upgrade that Bitcoiners were placing their hopes in,” Bitcoin Core developer Jimmy Song said in an X video on Sunday, adding: “The increase in the social attack surface of this upgrade wasn’t accounted for at all, let alone considered.” Song — who referred to Ordinals as a “fiat scam” last year — claimed that Taproot has failed to live up to the hype because it didn’t deliver on the privacy and security features promised.  He pointed to Schnorr signatures and Script Paths Spend features, which, together, were touted as a more efficient alternative to multisig, in some cases allowing three of five friends or family members to assist with recovering a Bitcoin key. However, it ended up being even more complicated as it required more rounds of signatures than traditional multisig, he said. “Bad user experience basically made it a non-starter,” Song added. Taproot was activated by Jonas Nick, Tim Ruffing, A.J. Townes and a few other Bitcoin Core devs in November 2021, building on the work of Gregory Maxwell, who introduced the concept in January 2018. #vlog 27 Was Taproot A Wise Decision? pic.twitter.com/sUjtf8JA2z — Jimmy Song (송재준) (@jimmysong) September 13, 2025 Song’s comments come amid a growing divide between Bitcoiners over which transactions should be validated or not validated on the network. Adam Back, Dennis Porter and Luke Dashjr are among the Bitcoiners who — like Song — prefer Bitcoin to focus on fixing money — and thus serve solely as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, as Satoshi Nakamoto intended it to be used. Others,…
Base may launch network token

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Solid Intel , Jesse Pollak stated that Base is exploring the possibility of issuing a network token. No specific issuance plan or timeline has been announced.
Aave Hits Record $73.2 Billion in Deposits as DeFi Market Surges

DeFi lender Aave’s TVL has recently achieved a new peak, surpassing Lido to become the leading DeFi platform. The post Aave Hits Record $73.2 Billion in Deposits as DeFi Market Surges appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Where Do Analysts See The Price Of Shiba Inu Going In 2026?

There have been disagreements regarding the future Shiba Inu price forecast for 2026, as some believe that it will only increase by a small margin, whereas others believe that the price will increase by a huge margin. Some experts are also unconcerned because the market is volatile, yet there are those who are optimistic about [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Where Do Analysts See The Price Of Shiba Inu Going In 2026? appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP koers vormt ascending triangle: uitbraak boven $3,20 opent pad naar $8

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De XRP koers staat momenteel rond $3,04. De prijs van het Ripple token daalde in de afgelopen 24 uur met circa 2%. Over de afgelopen week noteerde XRP echter een stijging van meer dan 5,93%. Het all-time high ligt op $3,84. Technische analisten wijzen erop dat de huidige consolidatie een stevige basis heeft gevormd. Kan een doorbraak boven $3,20 de start zijn van een sterkere stijging richting hogere prijsniveaus? XRP koers bouwt aan een stevig fundament De XRP koers bleef in de eerste helft van 2025 vastzitten in een zijwaarts patroon. Deze fase van consolidatie creëert volgens veel cryptoanalisten een situatie waarbij de opgebouwde energie zich vaak in een nieuwe trendbeweging ontlaadt. De prijszone rond $3,00 bleek daarbij herhaaldelijk steun te bieden. Elke keer dat de XRP koers dit niveau testte, kwamen de bulls in actie en voorkwamen zij verdere dalingen. Aan de bovenkant bleef $3,20 de belangrijkste weerstand. Een overtuigende candle boven dat niveau kan het signaal zijn dat de bulls de controle overnemen. Bekende traders vergelijken deze situatie met eerdere fases in de geschiedenis van XRP. Toen volgden na soortgelijke patronen vaak forse stijgingen die de waarde van het Ripple token meerdere malen verdubbelden. Een extra aanwijzing voor een mogelijke XRP uitbraak is de afname van volatiliteit in de recente weken. Lage volatiliteit, in combinatie met oplopend handelsvolume, wordt vaak gezien als een voorbereiding op een scherpe koersbeweging. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt ascending triangle: uitbraak boven $3,20 opent pad naar $8 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische indicatoren tonen duidelijke koersrichting voor XRP Technisch gezien vormen de huidige candles een patroon dat lijkt op een zogenoemde ascending triangle. Hierbij blijft de onderkant van de range steeds iets hoger, terwijl de weerstandslijn vlak blijft. Dit patroon duidt vaak op druk van de bulls, die de prijs naar boven proberen te duwen. Volgens de trader STEPHISCRYPTO kan de XRP koers ‘boomen’ wanneer een wekelijkse candle boven $3,20 sluit. Op basis van projecties uit het patroon worden XRP koersdoelen tussen $8 en $12 genoemd. Deze targets zijn afgeleid van eerdere bewegingen na vergelijkbare consolidaties. Historische voorbeelden onderbouwen deze visie. In eerdere Ripple cycli ontstonden na consolidaties van enkele maanden forse rally’s, waarbij XRP in korte tijd enkele honderden procenten steeg. Hoewel dergelijke herhalingen nooit gegarandeerd zijn, laat het technische beeld zien dat de kans op een significante beweging groter wordt naarmate de consolidatie langer duurt. WARNING: You’re #XRP is about to explode! pic.twitter.com/uQa1fMrRd2 — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) September 14, 2025 Fundamentele factoren versterken momentum van Ripple Naast de technische analyse spelen de fundamentele ontwikkelingen ook een belangrijke rol. Het sentiment rond altcoins verbeterde in 2025 door de toenemende liquiditeit in de cryptomarkt. Retail investeerders en institutionele partijen toonden steeds meer interesse in gevestigde tokens. Ripple breidde in deze periode het netwerk van betalingspartners verder uit. Speculatie over gunstigere regelgeving in meerdere regio’s hield de belangstelling voor XRP hoog. Vooral de verwachting dat banken en grote bedrijven sneller zullen aansluiten bij RippleNet, geeft extra steun aan de langetermijnvisie. Daarnaast spelen de macro-economische omstandigheden ook een rol. De ruime geldstromen richting risicovolle activa en de grotere vraag naar liquide tokens zorgen voor een klimaat waarin XRP makkelijker kan profiteren van een technische doorbraak. Mogelijke koersdoelen bij XRP uitbraak Als de bulls erin slagen de weerstand rond $3,20 definitief te doorbreken, wijzen meerdere technische modellen op substantiële ruimte naar boven. Targets tussen $8 en $12 worden dan regelmatig genoemd. Deze prijsniveaus zijn niet willekeurig gekozen, maar volgen uit meetbare projecties van XRP chartpatronen en volumeprofielen. Belangrijk is dat een XRP uitbraak pas bevestigd wordt bij sluiting van candles boven de weerstandszone en met toenemend handelsvolume. Zonder die bevestiging blijft de kans bestaan dat de Ripple koers terugvalt binnen de range. Traders letten daarom vooral op het weekslot en de verhouding tussen koop- en verkoopvolume. Vooruitblik voor XRP koers in de komende maanden De technische structuur, gecombineerd met gunstige fundamentele factoren, wijst erop dat XRP zich opmaakt voor een koersbeweging die groter kan zijn dan eerdere stijgingen in deze cyclus. De belangrijkste prijsniveaus om te volgen zijn de steun rond $3,00 en de weerstand rond $3,20. Een overtuigende doorbraak van XRP boven deze zone opent de weg naar aanzienlijk hogere prijsniveaus in de komende maanden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt ascending triangle: uitbraak boven $3,20 opent pad naar $8 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Strategy Adds 525 BTC in Latest Purchase

The post Strategy Adds 525 BTC in Latest Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) said Monday it purchased another 525 BTC for $60.2 million, bringing the company’s total holdings to 638,985 BTC, according to an SEC filing. The latest acquisition was made at an average price of $114,562 per bitcoin, raising the firm’s overall average purchase price to the same level. The announcement came as bitcoin slipped in European trading, falling from nearly $117,000 to about $115,000. So far in 2025, MSTR shares have underperformed bitcoin, gaining just 11% compared with bitcoin’s 23% rise. MSTR shares were trading at $330 per share in pre-market on Monday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/15/strategy-adds-525-bitcoin-in-latest-purchase
