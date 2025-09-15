2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Heading for Massive Gains: Grab These Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 to Build Your Wealth

The right meme coin has the potential to turn a modest investment into life-changing returns. Meme coins have continually defied […] The post Heading for Massive Gains: Grab These Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 to Build Your Wealth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 22:45
Strategy Adds 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Deserves ‘Credit’

The post Strategy Adds 525 BTC as Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Deserves ‘Credit’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy, previously MicroStrategy, has made its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase. This comes amid the dip in the BTC price and MSTR stock, while Michael Saylor credited the flagship crypto for his company’s outperformance over the years. Strategy Acquires 525 BTC For $60 Million In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin. It has also achieved a BTC yield of 25.9% and now holds 638,985 BTC, which it acquired for $47.23 at an average price of $73,913 per Bitcoin. This follows Michael Saylor’s conventional Sunday X post, in which he hinted at another Strategy Bitcoin purchase. In his post, he simply said “Bitcoin deserves credit” while spotlighting his company’s BTC portfolio tracker. Saylor had also earlier credited BTC for MSTR’s outperformance over the ‘Mag 7’ stocks. Bitcoin Deserves Credit pic.twitter.com/PN92eSDfNf — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 14, 2025 The SEC filing shows that the company didn’t sell MSTR shares this time around to fund this Bitcoin purchase. Instead, it sold STRF, STRK, and STRD shares, raising $34 million, $17.3 million, and $16.9 million, respectively. Source: Strategy SEC Filing Meanwhile, this marks Strategy’s seventh consecutive weekly purchases. Last week, the company announced its acquisition of 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million, which came amid the S&P 500 snub. MSTR Stock Drops Over 2% Today The Strategy stock is down amid this development. TradingView data shows that the stock is currently trading at around $325, down almost 2% from last week’s closing price $331.. Source: TradingView; MSTR Daily Chart The MSTR stock is also down in the last five days and by over 16% in the last month. This has come amid the sideways movement of Bitcoin, which is down from its all-time high (ATH) of $124,000, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:45
Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries Buys 6.8M SOL for $1.58B

Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries, Inc., a company traditionally focused on designing and manufacturing medical and technology products, has made a significant investment in the cryptocurrency market by purchasing a staggering $1.58 billion worth of Solana (SOL) coins.  Forward Industries disclosed its latest acquisition in a press release today. The company aims to leverage Solana’s speed and efficiency, which make it a leading platform for decentralized applications. Record-Breaking Solana Acquisition Forward Industries’ significant investment comes on the heels of a successful $1.65 billion round of funding known as private investment in public equity (PIPE), which aided the company’s purchase of 6,822,000 SOL at an average price of $232 each. Notably, this is highest single purchase of SOL ever recorded by a treasury firm. The company financed the purchase through a PIPE deal, utilizing a combination of cash and stablecoins. Notable contributors to the funding include Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, who together invested over $300 million. They are also expected to offer strategic support as Forward Industries starts this new project. The deal also received support from well-known investors, including Bitwise Asset Management, Borderless Capital, and SkyBridge Capital, with Galaxy Digital overseeing the entire transaction. The investment shows that institutional investors have strong confidence in the company.  Strategic Position in the Solana Ecosystem The latest strategic purchase has made Forward Industries the largest public holder of Solana coins. It has surpassed other companies, such as DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) and Upexi (UPXI). As a result of this purchase, public companies now hold more than $1.4 billion in Solana tokens, indicating a growing interest in this notable blockchain technology.  Meanwhile, Forward Industries plans to actively make its mark in staking, lending, and the broader world of decentralized finance (DeFi). This sets it apart from competitors that take a more passive approach to investing in cryptocurrency. The company plans to utilize its remaining funds to acquire additional SOL and refine its blockchain strategy.  However, as excitement grows over Solana’s support from major institutional investors, crypto enthusiasts react with some optimistic, while others are concerned about the future of decentralization on the platform. Solana holds the 6th rank on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of $ 127.72 billion. Its current price hovers around $234.14, supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $10.66 billion.  The post Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries Buys 6.8M SOL for $1.58B appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/09/15 22:45
Solana Gets First Billion-Dollar Publicly Traded Treasury as Forward Industries Buys 6.8M SOL

Forward Industries announced a purchase of nearly 7 million SOL, becoming the largest publicly traded Solana treasury firm—by far.
Coinstats2025/09/15 22:43
Bitcoin ETFs Secure $2.34 Billion Weekly Inflow As Ether ETFs Add $638 Million

The post Bitcoin ETFs Secure $2.34 Billion Weekly Inflow As Ether ETFs Add $638 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivered a dominant $2.34 billion inflow for the week, with ether ETFs rebounding to secure $638 million. Institutional favorites led the charge, pointing to the strengthening appetite for digital asset exposure. Crypto ETFs Deliver Green Week With Major Inflows for Bitcoin and Ether Funds Momentum in crypto ETFs accelerated this past […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-secure-2-34-billion-weekly-inflow-as-ether-etfs-add-638-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:42
Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020628 As Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $115,000

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price jump of the pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00020568 to $0.00020628. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale.
Cryptodaily2025/09/15 22:41
Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Gives Rare Tesla (TSLA) Price Update

Legendary Bitcoin trader Peter Brandt sees breakout potential in Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) stock price
Coinstats2025/09/15 22:40
Charlie Puth’s Smash Single Reaches A New All-Time Peak

The post Charlie Puth’s Smash Single Reaches A New All-Time Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charlie Puth’s “Attention” climbs to a new high on Billboard’s Global Excl U.S. chart, hitting No. 156 nearly two years after its debut. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Charlie Puth performs onstage at the Z100’s Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images Charlie Puth has been teasing a new album for well over a year now. The singer-songwriter has already released multiple tracks that will likely appear on the project’s tracklist, although not much is known about the full-length. As fans wait to hear more from the Grammy-nominated pop star, one of his more famous tunes reaches a new all-time high on one Billboard chart. Charlie Puth’s “Attention” Climbs to New Peak “Attention” climbs on the Billboard Global Excl U.S., leaping from No. 170 to No. 156. That’s a new best showing for the track. “Attention” reaches its new peak four weeks into its time on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. tally, which details the most-consumed songs around the world, excluding all streams and sales from American listeners. The track debuted in December 2023, and almost two years later, it climbs higher than ever. Charlie Puth’s Career Hits Throughout his career, Puth has racked up seven hits on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. “Attention” still ranks as his second-lowest peaking, following “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa. That track, one of Puth’s most familiar cuts, preceded the introduction of Billboard’s global rosters by many years. Charlie Puth and Jung Kook Puth has only reached the top 10 once, alongside BTS star Jung Kook. The two took “Left and Right” to No. 2 back in the summer of 2022. “Lose My Breath” with Stray Kids and “Light Switch” also reached the top 40, stalling at Nos. 22 and 24,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:38
Ethereum Spearheads AI Integration

Ethereum has embarked on a promising initiative that connects its blockchain technology with artificial intelligence. A newly established team, initiated by the Ethereum Foundation, is set to lead this development, under the guidance of developer Davide Crapis.Continue Reading:Ethereum Spearheads AI Integration
Coinstats2025/09/15 22:38
From $0.023 to $1? BlockchainFX Presale Could Deliver 50x While Meme Coin Hype Fades

While PEPE and Shiba Inu continue to ride waves of community-driven hype, analysts are pointing to BlockchainFX (BFX) as the […] The post From $0.023 to $1? BlockchainFX Presale Could Deliver 50x While Meme Coin Hype Fades appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/15 22:35
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history