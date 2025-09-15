2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Crypto mining stocks surge with Bitfarms, HIVE, and IREN leading gains

Crypto mining stocks surge with Bitfarms, HIVE, and IREN leading gains

Markets are walking on green street on Monday’s US morning market sessions, as crypto-mining equities extend their gains and Tesla shares jump following Elon Musk’s latest stock purchase.  Shares of crypto mining companies were among the strongest performers this morning. Bitfarms Ltd. climbed to $3.10, up 10.71% with a $0.30 gain as of 8:00 AM […]
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010135-0.22%
HIVE
HIVE$0.1998-1.38%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.19%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 22:51
Dalintis
JO1 Brings Their Own Musical Genre To Apple TV’s ‘K-Popped’

JO1 Brings Their Own Musical Genre To Apple TV’s ‘K-Popped’

The post JO1 Brings Their Own Musical Genre To Apple TV’s ‘K-Popped’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 11 members of JO1 enjoyed their appearance on the musical reality show ‘K-Popped.’ Platform PR The Apple TV original series K-Popped pairs western artists with k-pop bands for a musical battle of the stars. Megan Thee Stallion competes with Patti LaBelle, each performing a song with the k-pop group Billie. Taylor Dane competes with Vanilla Ice, taking the stage with members of the k-pop group Kep1er. In each match-up the songs get k-popped, which may involve accelerating the tempo, adding vocals and intricate choreography. JO1 performs in the fourth episode of the show alongside singer-songwriters Kesha and Eve. Each song is given a k-pop makeover. Only, JO1 is not exactly k-pop. The 11-member band likes to say they have a genre of their own. Band members Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Keigo Sato, Syoya Kimata, Junki Kono, Sukai Kinjo, and Sho Yonashir are Japanese, although they sometimes perform in English and Korean. With performances that incorporate elements of k-pop and j-pop, they describe their genre as JO1 Pop. “I think JO1’s strength is that we can captivate people, make them want to dance and sing along, and give them a sense of excitement,” said Sho Yonashir. “No matter where you’re from, or what music you normally listen to, when you see our stage you can forget all that and just enjoy the moment. That’s what JO1 Pop means to me. By incorporating different musical elements, collaborating with various artists, and creating songs that lift the energy of the stage, I believe we’re building a genre that is truly our own.” That’s not to say they haven’t been influenced by k-pop. “I think each of our members has been influenced by k-pop in some way,” said Junki Kono. “For me, when I was…
Sidekick
K$0.1656-7.84%
Threshold
T$0.01672-0.29%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:50
Dalintis
Crypto Analyst Notices DOGE Price Dips; Seeks More Buyers

Crypto Analyst Notices DOGE Price Dips; Seeks More Buyers

The post Crypto Analyst Notices DOGE Price Dips; Seeks More Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ali Martinez, or ali_charts, sought more buyers during DOGE price dips. The meme coin has lost 9.99% over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin token continues to dominate the meme coin segment in terms of market cap. A notable crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, identified dips in DOGE price and sought more buyers for the meme coin. DOGE price was last seen fumbling on price charts. Meme coins, overall, demonstrated a sluggish run over the last 24 hours. Interestingly, Ali Martinez had earlier flagged a resistance barrier for DOGE. Buy DOGE Price Dips, Said Crypto Analyst Ali Martinez, known as ali_charts on X, stated the TD Sequential indicator to seek more buyers for the Dogecoin token. The DOGE price has significantly plummeted over the last 24 hours. It is down by 9.99%, exchanging hands at $0.2618 when the article is being drafted. However, the DOGE price reflects a surge of 12.58% in the last 7 days. Nevertheless, data from CoinCodex shows that DOGE price may surge by 16.17% in the next 30 days. This would take the value of the meme coin to around $0.325382. This is amid the volatility of 8.51% and the 14-Day RSI of 67.77 points. The 50-Day SMA and 200-Day SMA are $0.224845 and $0.202804, applicable in the same order. Prices Decline Across Meme Coin Segment The last 24 hours saw prices fall across the meme coin segment. BONK is one of the few meme coins with a market cap of over $1 billion. Yet, it has one of the highest losses in a day. BONK lost 9.80% of its value and was seen exchanging hands at $0.00002292 while drafting this article. Frog-themed meme coin, PEPE, showed a decline of 7.37% during the same time window. MemeCore, M, recorded magnificent gains of 43.03% in the last 7 days.…
MemeCore
M$2.47847-3.47%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002327+1.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812-1.88%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:49
Dalintis
Galaxy Digital Buys Huge $1.5B Solana Stake

Galaxy Digital Buys Huge $1.5B Solana Stake

In less than a week, the investment firm has quietly picked up more than 6.5 million SOL – a haul […] The post Galaxy Digital Buys Huge $1.5B Solana Stake appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$235.6-0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812-1.88%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/15 22:47
Dalintis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Price Tops $0.30 Before Quickly Retracing As Analysts Tip This Crypto To 50x In 2025

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Price Tops $0.30 Before Quickly Retracing As Analysts Tip This Crypto To 50x In 2025

The market just gave traders a jolt: DOGE popped to $0.30 before cooling to $0.275. This jump has everyone asking what the Dogecoin price prediction is now, and whether the momentum will last without constant hype. While we map the next moves for DOGE, a new PayFi project, Remittix (RTX), is drawing fresh capital with […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.56-1.62%
Joltify
JOLT$0.01222+1.32%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26515+0.06%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 22:47
Dalintis
Bitcoin bereikt $ 116.000 en daalt daarna weer licht

Bitcoin bereikt $ 116.000 en daalt daarna weer licht

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Bitcoin (BTC) steeg op 15 september 2025 rond 08:15 naar de $ 116.000. We zien daarom dat er op dit moment een positief momentum gaande is. Maar waarom is Bitcoin gestegen en vervolgens weer aan het dalen? Op het moment van schrijven is de Bitcoin prijs namelijk $ 115.108? Waar komt deze volatiliteit op dit moment vandaan?  Bitcoin steeg naar $ 116.000 Bitcoin is in de afgelopen 7 dagen op het moment van schrijven 2,7% gestegen. Vanochtend rond 08:15 Nederlandse tijd zagen we dat BTC steeg naar $ 116.031. Dit zorgde ervoor dat Bitcoin in de afgelopen 7 dagen met 4,42% was gestegen. Dit toonde veel kracht van de Bitcoin koers, omdat we te maken hebben met macro-economische onzekerheid. Er zijn verschillende analisten die er op wijzen dat het te maken heeft met het komende rentebesluit van de Federal Reserve (Fed). Wanneer de rente omlaag gaat, wordt er voorspeld dat er zelfs een Bitcoin rally aan zit te komen. Het is de vraag of de rente wel verlaagd gaat worden. De renteverwachtingen september 2025 Er wordt voorspeld dat een renteverlaging van de Fed ervoor kan zorgen dat we opnieuw een Bitcoin rally gaan zien. Ondanks de macro-economische tegenwind zien we dat Bitcoin boven de $ 115.000 blijft hangen. De weerstand zagen we vooral rond de $ 117.500, waardoor de prijs naar beneden ging toen de $ 117.500 werd behaald. Wanneer de rente verlaagd wordt is het inderdaad mogelijk dat de koers weer opnieuw gaat stijgen. Wordt de rente juist verhoogd? Dan kan dit juist helemaal de andere kant op werken. Dan kan het zelfs zijn dat we in september 2025 een Bitcoin crash gaan zien. Het rentebesluit van de Fed zal op woensdag 17 september naar buiten komen. Voor handelaren en investeerders is het van groot belang om dit besluit in de gaten te houden. De markt nauwlettend in de gaten houden is altijd van groot belang wanneer we te maken hebben met macro-economisch nieuws. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Bitcoin bereikt $ 116.000 en daalt daarna weer licht document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom is Bitcoin vandaag aan het dalen? Op het moment van schrijven zien we weer een daling bij de BTC koers. Dit komt mede door de Fed. De beslissing over de rente staat voor woensdag op de macro-economische agenda. Dit zorgt ervoor dat er op dit moment veel onzekerheid op de markt heerst. Velen verwachten wel dat dit voor een positieve beweging gaat zorgen, maar het kan nog steeds de andere kant op werken. Dit zorgt ervoor dat er geen houvast is op de cryptomarkt en dat handelaren en investeerders niet weten waar ze aan toe zijn. Deze onzekerheid zorgt voor meer volatiliteit op de markt, waardoor Bitcoin aan het dalen is. Wat te doen als investeerder in tijden van volatiliteit? Als investeerder kan het in tijden van volatiliteit erg lastig zijn om te bepalen wat je gaat doen. Het belangrijkste is om naar je posities te kijken en te kijken of je nog achter deze posities staat. Gaat het bijvoorbeeld om een long term investering? Dan moment er gekeken worden naar het patroon wat Bitcoin in dit geval de voorgaande jaren heeft laten zien. In tijden van volatiliteit is het altijd verstandig om het nieuws in de gaten te houden. Het is niet te adviseren om je investeringen niet in de gaten te houden, omdat je geen enkel idee hebt wat er gaat gebeuren. Het beste is om zeer bewust om te gaan met de investeringen en naar de geschiedenis van een coin te kijken. Ook is het goed om emotionele beslissingen uit de weg te gaan. Kijk echt alleen naar de feiten die op tafel liggen. Neem geen beslissingen vanuit emotie en vertrouw op je eigen strategie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin bereikt $ 116.000 en daalt daarna weer licht is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Union
U$0.018064-3.71%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,329.97+0.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.01024+0.51%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 22:46
Dalintis
PayPal launches new peer-to-peer payments service

PayPal launches new peer-to-peer payments service

The post PayPal launches new peer-to-peer payments service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways PayPal has introduced a new peer-to-peer payments service to expand its digital payment offerings. The service facilitates direct payments between users, bypassing traditional banking intermediaries. PayPal launched a new peer-to-peer payments service today, marking the company’s latest effort to expand its digital payment offerings. The financial technology company announced the service as part of what it describes as reimagining money transfers between individuals across different locations. The new platform aims to facilitate direct payments between users without traditional banking intermediaries. PayPal shares trade under the ticker symbol PYPL. The company has been expanding its payment services portfolio as competition intensifies in the digital payments sector. The service represents PayPal’s continued push into peer-to-peer transactions, an area that has seen significant growth as consumers increasingly shift away from cash-based transactions toward digital alternatives. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/paypal-launches-peer-to-peer-payments-service/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017588+3.63%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03589+0.81%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01314-2.52%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:46
Dalintis
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: Doge ETF and XRP ETF are expected to be launched this Thursday

Bloomberg ETF Analyst: Doge ETF and XRP ETF are expected to be launched this Thursday

PANews reported on September 15th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that the Doge ETF ( $DOJE ) and the 40 Act Spot XRP ETF ( $XRPR ) are expected to launch this Thursday. Both ETFs are disclosed in the same effective prospectus. Trump and Bonk -related ETFs are also included in the prospectus, but no specific launch dates have been announced.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.544-0.05%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002327+1.17%
XRP
XRP$3.0309+1.37%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/15 22:45
Dalintis
Dogecoin’s Community Remains Strong, Yet Investors Are Flocking to a Meme-to-Earn Challenger

Dogecoin’s Community Remains Strong, Yet Investors Are Flocking to a Meme-to-Earn Challenger

The Strength of Dogecoin’s Community Dogecoin is the original meme coin phenomenon, and its community is nothing short of legendary.  Over the years, DOGE has gone from internet joke to household crypto name, propelled by memes, cultural moments, and endorsements from high-profile figures. The strength of its community remains its greatest asset, keeping the token […] The post Dogecoin’s Community Remains Strong, Yet Investors Are Flocking to a Meme-to-Earn Challenger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-1.53%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01823-1.19%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26515+0.06%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/15 22:45
Dalintis
Ripple Donation: A Generous $25M Boost for US Small Businesses and Veterans

Ripple Donation: A Generous $25M Boost for US Small Businesses and Veterans

BitcoinWorld Ripple Donation: A Generous $25M Boost for US Small Businesses and Veterans In a powerful demonstration of corporate social responsibility, Ripple, a leading name in the cryptocurrency world, has announced a significant Ripple donation. This isn’t just a simple handout; it’s a strategic investment in the backbone of the American economy and the heroes who served our nation. For those following the crypto space, this move highlights how digital assets can drive tangible, positive change in communities. What’s Behind This Impactful Ripple Donation? Ripple recently revealed its commitment to donate 25 million RLUSD, a stablecoin valued at an impressive $25 million, to two highly respected non-profit organizations. This substantial contribution is part of Ripple’s broader philanthropic vision, aiming to make a lasting difference in the lives of many. Acsion Opportunity Fund: This organization focuses on empowering U.S. small businesses, providing them with crucial resources and support to thrive in a competitive landscape. Hire Heroes USA: Dedicated to helping military veterans transition into civilian careers, offering invaluable assistance with job placement and professional development. Moreover, this initial Ripple donation is just the beginning. Ripple has also shared ambitious plans to donate more than $50 million to U.S. charities by 2025, underscoring its long-term dedication to social impact. This forward-looking approach showcases a deep commitment beyond a one-time gesture. How Does This Ripple Donation Empower US Small Businesses and Veterans? The impact of this generous Ripple donation extends far beyond the monetary value. By partnering with Acsion Opportunity Fund, Ripple helps fuel the growth of small businesses, which are vital for local economies. Imagine the ripple effect: Job Creation: Small businesses are often significant employers, and their growth leads to more job opportunities for communities. Economic Stability: Supporting these enterprises helps build resilient local economies, fostering innovation and prosperity. Community Development: Thriving small businesses often contribute to the vibrancy and character of their neighborhoods. Similarly, the collaboration with Hire Heroes USA addresses a critical need for our veterans. After serving our country, many veterans face challenges transitioning back into civilian life and finding meaningful employment. This substantial Ripple donation will: Provide Career Development: Offer veterans access to training, mentorship, and job search assistance tailored to their unique skills and experiences. Foster Reintegration: Help veterans find purpose and stability, contributing their invaluable skills to the civilian workforce. This initiative truly reflects Ripple’s understanding of key societal needs and its proactive steps to address them. The Broader Impact of Crypto Philanthropy and Ripple’s Commitment This latest Ripple donation reinforces a growing trend within the cryptocurrency sector: leveraging digital assets for social good. It demonstrates that blockchain technology and digital currencies are not just about financial innovation; they can also be powerful tools for philanthropy and community development. Ripple’s transparency and commitment to established non-profits enhance its trustworthiness and authority in the crypto space. By making such significant contributions, companies like Ripple are helping to shape a positive narrative for the entire crypto industry. It highlights how: Innovation Meets Responsibility: Digital asset firms are stepping up to address real-world challenges. New Avenues for Giving: Crypto provides efficient and often borderless ways to facilitate charitable contributions. Building Trust: Philanthropic efforts can build public confidence and demonstrate the societal value of crypto. Ultimately, this Ripple donation sets a precedent for how major crypto players can contribute meaningfully to global welfare, aligning their business goals with impactful social initiatives. The profound effect of this Ripple donation will be felt across countless small businesses and among numerous military veterans. Ripple’s commitment to supporting these vital segments of U.S. society, alongside its future philanthropic pledges, solidifies its position not just as a leader in blockchain technology but also as a responsible corporate citizen. This initiative truly showcases the power of crypto to drive meaningful change and build stronger, more resilient communities. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the total value of Ripple’s recent donation? Ripple has donated 25 million RLUSD, which is valued at $25 million, as part of its recent philanthropic announcement. Which organizations are receiving the Ripple donation? The donation is being distributed to two non-profit organizations: Acsion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. What is RLUSD? RLUSD is Ripple’s stablecoin, designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to the U.S. dollar, making it suitable for transactions and donations. How will the Acsion Opportunity Fund use its portion of the Ripple donation? Acsion Opportunity Fund will utilize the funds to support U.S. small businesses, providing them with resources and opportunities for growth. What impact will this have on military veterans? Hire Heroes USA will use its share to assist military veterans with career development, helping them find jobs and transition successfully into civilian life. Does Ripple plan further charitable contributions? Yes, Ripple has stated its intention to donate more than $50 million to U.S. charities by the year 2025. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about Ripple’s significant contribution to US small businesses and veterans by sharing this piece on your social media platforms. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space and institutional adoption. This post Ripple Donation: A Generous $25M Boost for US Small Businesses and Veterans first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01672-0.29%
Union
U$0.018064-3.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.06278-0.39%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/15 22:45
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history