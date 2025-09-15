2025-09-16 Tuesday

Likwid.Fi Partners with RabitAI to Unlock DeFi Lending/Derivatives Trading Potential

Using AI-driven applications powered by RabitAI, Likwid.Fi improves customer experience, advances yields, and empowers users to seize the market efficiently.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 23:00
Monero Hit by Largest-Ever Reorg, Over 100 Transactions Invalidated

TLDR Monero experienced its largest-ever chain reorganization involving 18 blocks. The reorg erased 36 minutes of transaction history and invalidated over 100 transactions. The incident began at block height 3,499,659 and lasted for almost 40 minutes. The Monero Research Lab confirmed the event exceeded the standard 10-block confirmation threshold. Developers advised implementing DNS checkpoints to [...] The post Monero Hit by Largest-Ever Reorg, Over 100 Transactions Invalidated appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 22:59
SEC Chair Eases Enforcement, Shifts Toward Pro-Crypto Rules

The post SEC Chair Eases Enforcement, Shifts Toward Pro-Crypto Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Atkins pledges advance notice for technical violations instead of immediate action New SEC approach contrasts sharply with Gary Gensler’s enforcement-first strategy Atkins aims to make the US as the crypto capital while developing tokenized securities rules Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins has announced a fundamental shift away from the aggressive enforcement practices that characterized the Biden administration. Speaking to the Financial Times, Atkins shared his intention to provide businesses with a warning on technical violations before pursuing enforcement actions. The Trump-appointed regulator emphasized that while the SEC will continue targeting serious financial crimes, the agency will adopt a more collaborative approach for lesser infractions. Atkins stated that companies deserve notice rather than sudden enforcement actions for technical violations, marking a clear departure from previous regulatory tactics. Criticism of Previous SEC Leadership Atkins directed sharp criticism toward his predecessor, Gary Gensler’s enforcement methodology, arguing that the previous administration operated without adequate precedent or predictability. He further added that Gensler’s approach resembled “shooting first and asking questions later,” creating market uncertainty about due process and the rule of law. The SEC leader specifically condemned the billions in fines imposed on financial institutions for record-keeping violations under Gensler’s tenure. Atkins characterized this practice as formulaic revenue-based invoicing rather than an appropriate regulatory response, arguing that such industry-wide issues should have been addressed through systematic rule clarification. Atkins advocates for a more educational approach, comparing proper regulatory response to a teacher warning students about behavioral expectations before imposing penalties. He plans to systematize record-keeping requirements across different financial entities to provide clearer guidance. SEC’s Crypto Stance Shifts Under Atkins Under the leadership of Atkins, the SEC’s stance has now aligned with Trump’s promise to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” While Gensler maintained that most tokens qualified as securities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:58
Trump Coin at Risk of Major Drop as Technical Indicators Show Bearish Trend

TLDR Trump Coin price drops from $50 to $8.57, nearing key support at $8.17. Falling open interest in Trump Coin futures signals waning market demand. Whale holdings of Trump Coin decreased from 5.8M to 4.72M since July. Rising reserves of Trump Coin on exchanges add pressure, increasing selling risk. Trump Coin is facing a potential [...] The post Trump Coin at Risk of Major Drop as Technical Indicators Show Bearish Trend appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/15 22:58
Trump Says U.S.-China Talks “Went Very Well”: TikTok Deal Made?

The post Trump Says U.S.-China Talks “Went Very Well”: TikTok Deal Made? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News President Trump has shared progress on trade relations in a latest post on Truth Social, hinting that a deal over TikTok may finally be within reach. This comes just days before the September 17 deadline for the app to meet U.S. ownership requirements. “The big Trade Meeting in Europe between the United States of America, …
CoinPedia2025/09/15 22:57
XRP surpasses Citigroup in market capitalization

The post XRP surpasses Citigroup in market capitalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has surpassed Citigroup, one of the largest U.S. banks, in market cap, as growing institutional adoption and the proliferation of XRP ETFs are expected to drive further growth. Summary XRP has surpassed Citigroup in market capitalization, reaching around $186 billion and entering the top 100 global assets. Growth is driven by instituitional adoption of Ripple’s ODL network and increasing ETF availability, with more approvals expected soon. XRP has overtaken Citigroup in market capitalization, reaching around $186 billion compared with Citigroup’s $183 billion. This milestone positions XRP (XRP) among the top 100 global assets, surpassing companies such as Shopify and Verizon. Source: @stedas Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service has likely played the key role in this growth, processing $1.3 trillion in cross-border transactions during the second quarter of 2025. ODL utilizes XRP as a bridge currency, enabling real-time settlements and reducing transaction costs by up to 70% compared to traditional systems. This efficiency has attracted partnerships with major financial institutions such as Santander, Standard Chartered, and American Express. XRP gains traction as ETFs multiply The growing popularity of XRP-focused ETFs has also contributed to its rising market cap. Notably, 3iQ’s XRPQ ETF recently surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management, establishing itself as the largest XRP ETF in Canada. With more ETFs expected to receive approval, investor access to XRP is likely to expand further, supporting continued market growth. REX-Osprey ETFs covering XRP, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin have cleared the SEC’s 75-day review and are expected to list soon. Meanwhile, several other U.S. XRP ETF applications—including those from CoinShares, 21Shares, Canary Capital, and Grayscale—are currently under extended SEC review, with decisions now expected in October. Source: https://crypto.news/xrp-surpasses-citigroup-in-market-capitalization/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:55
The Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 5,559 BTC on the day, while the Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 81,470 ETH.

According to a report by Lookonchain on September 15th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 5,559 BTC , equivalent to approximately $639 million . Fidelity saw an inflow of 2,703 BTC , bringing its total holdings to 207,086 BTC , with a market capitalization of approximately $23.79 billion. Nine Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of 81,470 ETH , equivalent to approximately $369 million. Fidelity saw an inflow of 36,187 ETH , bringing its total holdings to 802,660 ETH , with a market capitalization of approximately $3.63 billion.
PANews2025/09/15 22:54
Top 11 NFT Games as of September 2025

The post Top 11 NFT Games as of September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, first entered the spotlight, they were just simple digital collectibles. Objects like digital art pieces, avatars, and other virtual assets took the world by storm, ultimately reshaping how people perceive ownership online. But their role has evolved significantly since the early hype cycles. As the underlying technology matured, so did its use cases, moving beyond speculation into more utility-driven ecosystems. One of the most compelling shifts has been in the gaming industry. NFT-based games are no longer experiments or niche projects. Rather, the notion has evolved into fully developed, user-centric platforms that offer genuine ownership. interoperable assets, and new forms of digital economies as players are now allowed to own in-game assets that exist independently of centralised servers. Furthermore, by integrating play-to-earn or own-to-play models, many of these games offer users the potential to generate real value through their time, skill, or creative contributions. From competitive strategy games to expansive metaverses, the NFT gaming space is fostering new forms of digital economies- ones where engagement can translate to tangible rewards. As of July 2025, NFT games continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Web3. With better infrastructure, thoughtful game design, and more sustainable economies, these titles are setting new standards, not just for blockchain-based entertainment but for the future of interactive media as a whole. The following list highlights 13 standout NFT games that are leading the charge, each with its own approach to gameplay, asset ownership, and player empowerment: 1. Alien worlds Alien Worlds is a decentralised metaverse where players mine resources, manage land, and participate in planetary governance. Set across multiple explorable planets, the game uses NFTs to represent tools, land, and avatars, each playing a functional role within its economy. Players earn Trilium (TLM), the game’s native token, primarily through…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:54
Stocktwits integrates Polymarket’s prediction odds for its 10M users

Stocktwits will integrate Polymarket to make its predictions accessible to its 10 million members. Prediction markets took a major step into the mainstream. On Monday, Sept. 15, Stocktwits, the social media platform with more than 10 million retail traders, partnered…
Crypto.news2025/09/15 22:52
P2P fast-tracks ETH staking as exit queue hits record highs

The post P2P fast-tracks ETH staking as exit queue hits record highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. P2P.org has introduced what it calls an “industry-first” fast-track ETH staking product designed to help institutional clients bypass Ethereum’s growing validator entry queue. The move comes as the industry is closely watching Kiln’s mass exit of all Ethereum validators, a precautionary measure following an infrastructure incident involving SwissBorg. The Ethereum validator entry queue has ballooned to between 10 and 16 days, leaving stakers unable to earn rewards until activation is complete. For institutions migrating large validator sets, that gap translates into weeks of missed yield.  P2P’s new product offers pre-activated validators funded with the company’s own ETH, allowing clients to begin earning rewards immediately while their stake waits in the regular queue. Source: Validatorqueue.co P2P declined to share full technical details of the setup, citing competitive sensitivity, but said the security model is identical to vanilla staking with no additional risk exposure. “We’ve already launched validators into the set that are simply waiting for activation,” the team said, adding that competitors attempting to replicate the approach would face a longer activation delay, making their offering less attractive to clients. Ethereum’s validator exit queue (distinct from the entry queue) spiked sharply on Sept. 10, rising from under 1 million ETH to more than 2.6 million ETH in a single day, and pushing the estimated exit wait time to its highest level on record. The timing aligns with Kiln’s announcement that it was initiating the orderly exit of all of its Ethereum validators, suggesting that a significant share of the spike is attributable to Kiln’s precautionary withdrawal. Source: Validatorqueue.com Kiln emphasized that rewards continue to accrue during the exit period and that client assets remain secure. “We took immediate action once we identified a potential compromise in our infrastructure. Exiting validators is the responsible step to protect stakers,” the company wrote in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 22:52
