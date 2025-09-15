MEXC birža
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
2025-09-16
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Massive Strategic Reliance Global Group Crypto Investment Announced
The post Massive Strategic Reliance Global Group Crypto Investment Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Strategic Reliance Global Group Crypto Investment Announced Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Strategic Reliance Global Group Crypto Investment Announced Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/reliance-global-group-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:07
The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.
PANews reported on September 15th that Base announced at BaseCamp 2025 that it is exploring the issuance of a network token to accelerate decentralization and the development of the global on-chain economy. No specific timeline, design, or governance plan has been announced. Base pledged to continue deeply building the Ethereum ecosystem and will collaborate with regulators, maintaining openness and transparency. Additionally, Base released new features, including an open-source cross-chain bridge between Base and Solana , the Base Batches 002 incubation program, and the Base App , to help developers and users participate in on-chain innovation.
PANews
2025/09/15 23:06
FORCRYPTO Cloud Mining Gets a Makeover! Free App + Automatic Stablecoin Income Distribution. Unlock New Ways to Increase Asset Value
As digital assets move towards mainstream adoption and institutionalization globally, FORCRYPTO is redefining cloud mining.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/15 23:04
Religious values, not financial education, explain why many choose Bitcoin
Patterns of use across various societies show that religious values frame Bitcoin's role, while financial literacy remains a secondary factor. Family and peer networks shape the first step into Bitcoin Bitcoin has never been more visible in daily finance, yet…
Crypto.news
2025/09/15 23:02
Conceivable Life Sciences Raises $50 Million For AI Automation And Robotic Precision In IVF
The post Conceivable Life Sciences Raises $50 Million For AI Automation And Robotic Precision In IVF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The demand for IVF is surging globally. getty Conceivable Life Sciences has announced a $50 million Series A round to amplify its work and efforts to bring AI driven automation and advanced robotic precision to the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) space. The round will be led by numerous prominent investors including ARTIS ventures, Stride and ACME ventures. Currently, the IVF lifecycle is an incredibly cumbersome and manually driven workflow which depends heavily on human experience, dexterity and vision. This often leads to a certain degree of inconsistency in outcomes and variability in the experience for families undertaking this already onerous process. In fact, the propensity for error is extremely stressful; the average cost per IVF cycle in the United States can range anywhere between $12,000 to $25,00, with many people requiring more than one round for a successful outcome. Moreover, beyond just the financial costs, parents undergoing the IVF process are required to constantly monitor their health and adhere to a regimented medication schedule to ensure optimal fertility metrics. Thus, any opportunities to streamline or make the process more consistent and successful is a monumental value addition to the field. This is where Conceivable is hoping to make a difference. Its proprietary lab platform, Aura, applies AI driven algorithms to robotic hardware in order to empower high precision engagement across the entire IVF workflow, ranging from dish preparation, sperm preparation and finding the egg to actually combining the egg with the sperm and incubation, thereafter. The platform was used in an initial study which resulted in 18 healthy babies, and the company is currently conducting a novel study with nearly 120 more recruited participants; this study is set to complete by the end of this year. Conceivable is hoping to commercially launch the product early next year and to use…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:02
FBI takes down major botnet but accidentally frees 95,000 devices
Hackers took over the very same hacked devices the FBI had just cleaned out. What was supposed to be a federal win turned into a feeding frenzy, where criminals moved fast to grab nearly 95,000 devices the agency had unintentionally freed. This happened right after the FBI took down a botnet responsible for some of […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 23:01
DeFi Booms as Aave Hits $73B in Deposits
The post DeFi Booms as Aave Hits $73B in Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave's total deposits reached an all-time high of $73.2 billion. Aave's TVL has also jumped from $31 billion to $41.85 billion in a month, overtaking Lido. Despite the milestone, AAVE token posts a 4.5% daily drop on September 15. Popular decentralized lending platform, Aave AAVE $299.1 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $4.56 B Vol. 24h: $335.70 M , has set a new record in deposits and total value locked (TVL), signaling renewed investor confidence in the DeFi sector. Founder Stan Kulechov announced that net deposits have just hit $73.2 billion, declaring on X that "DeFi will win." Another ATH for @aave. $73B deposits. DeFi will win. pic.twitter.com/47kL1Agu5a — Stani.eth (@StaniKulechov) September 15, 2025 According to data by DefiLlama, Aave's TVL climbed from $31 billion to $41.85 billion over the past month. This allowed the platform to surpass staking giant Lido LDO $1.19 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $1.06 B Vol. 24h: $84.16 M , which now holds $39.58 billion in TVL. Overall, the broader DeFi market has surged above $160 billion, a level not seen since April 2022. Ethereum ETH $4 519 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $546.64 B Vol. 24h: $33.74 B continues to dominate with $94.5 billion in locked assets, while Solana SOL $234.9 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $127.42 B Vol. 24h: $11.12 B follows at $12.7 billion. The rapid influx of liquidity into major protocols suggests that investors are seeking yield in decentralized markets beyond just Bitcoin BTC $114 840 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $42.38 B and Ethereum. Historically, when capital flows into blue-chip DeFi names such as Aave and Lido, it often spills into altcoins, particularly related to DeFi. With investor appetite returning, market watchers believe Aave is well-positioned to maintain its leadership. AAVE Faces Short-Term Price Pressure…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:01
Cardano, Ethereum & ADA Price Predictions & Which Is Being Called Today The Next 100x Crypto
The post Cardano, Ethereum & ADA Price Predictions & Which Is Being Called Today The Next 100x Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News While BTC might be making headlines, the current Bitcoin price at $115,000 doesn't appeal to all new crypto investors, especially as Layer Brett tops trending charts over Solana. The new Layer Brett ($LBRETT) presale has already surpassed $3.6 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.0058. This Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with powerful …
CoinPedia
2025/09/15 23:00
Pakistan Opens Doors: Crypto Firms Invited To Serve 40 Million Users
Pakistan's crypto regulator has formally invited large overseas exchanges and virtual asset service providers to apply for local licenses, opening a new chapter for the country's crypto market. Related Reading: Bitcoin – Not Big Tech – Is The Market's Biggest Story, Michael Saylor Says According to PVARA, the call comes through an Expression of Interest […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/15 23:00
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment
As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 23:00
