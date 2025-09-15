Conceivable Life Sciences Raises $50 Million For AI Automation And Robotic Precision In IVF

Conceivable Life Sciences has announced a $50 million Series A round to amplify its work and efforts to bring AI driven automation and advanced robotic precision to the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) space. The round will be led by numerous prominent investors including ARTIS ventures, Stride and ACME ventures. Currently, the IVF lifecycle is an incredibly cumbersome and manually driven workflow which depends heavily on human experience, dexterity and vision. This often leads to a certain degree of inconsistency in outcomes and variability in the experience for families undertaking this already onerous process. In fact, the propensity for error is extremely stressful; the average cost per IVF cycle in the United States can range anywhere between $12,000 to $25,00, with many people requiring more than one round for a successful outcome. Moreover, beyond just the financial costs, parents undergoing the IVF process are required to constantly monitor their health and adhere to a regimented medication schedule to ensure optimal fertility metrics. Thus, any opportunities to streamline or make the process more consistent and successful is a monumental value addition to the field. This is where Conceivable is hoping to make a difference. Its proprietary lab platform, Aura, applies AI driven algorithms to robotic hardware in order to empower high precision engagement across the entire IVF workflow, ranging from dish preparation, sperm preparation and finding the egg to actually combining the egg with the sperm and incubation, thereafter. The platform was used in an initial study which resulted in 18 healthy babies, and the company is currently conducting a novel study with nearly 120 more recruited participants; this study is set to complete by the end of this year. Conceivable is hoping to commercially launch the product early next year and to use…