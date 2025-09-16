2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
$3M Raised Already—Ozak AI Presale Growth Sparks Massive FOMO Among Crypto Traders

$3M Raised Already—Ozak AI Presale Growth Sparks Massive FOMO Among Crypto Traders

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001521+2.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.136-8.60%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 16:06
Dalintis
Robinhood Builds on Private Equity Token Push With New Venture Capital Fund

Robinhood Builds on Private Equity Token Push With New Venture Capital Fund

The post Robinhood Builds on Private Equity Token Push With New Venture Capital Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood (HOOD) is moving deeper into private markets with a new venture capital fund designed to give everyday investors access to companies before they go public. The company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) an initial registration statement to launch Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI), a closed-end investment vehicle that aims to buy stakes in private companies that are leaders in their industries. The fund, managed by a newly formed subsidiary called Robinhood Ventures, would be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, pending regulatory approval. Robinhood faced criticism earlier this year after it announced that it was offering users in the European Union access to private equity tokens. The company opened access to these tokens through tokenized shares in OpenAI and SpaceX, while also launching its own layer-2 blockchain network for users in the European Union to have access to tokenized publicly traded U.S. stocks. At the time, the company was forced to explain that its private equity tokens were held by a special purpose vehicle, after OpenAI warned that the tokens did not represent equity in the firm. Still, the company is pushing forward with offering private equity access to retail investors. “For decades, wealthy people and institutions have invested in private companies while retail investors have been unfairly locked out,” Robinhood Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev said. Robinhood pointed out that the number of public companies in the U.S. has dropped by nearly half since 2000, while the private market has ballooned to over $10 trillion in estimated value, according to Federal Reserve data. If approved, Robinhood Ventures Fund I would invest in a small basket of private companies across various industries and hold them through IPO and beyond. Shares would be available to buy and sell through traditional brokerages. Robinhood shares are down…
Union
U$0.018064-3.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-1.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017588+3.63%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 16:05
Dalintis
What Is Pi Coin’s Price Today And Is It A Good Investment Opportunity In September 2025?

What Is Pi Coin’s Price Today And Is It A Good Investment Opportunity In September 2025?

The post What Is Pi Coin’s Price Today And Is It A Good Investment Opportunity In September 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Is Pi Coin’s Price Today And Is It A Good Investment Opportunity In September 2025? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Crypto News What Is Pi Coin’s Price Today and Is It a Good Investment Opportunity in September 2025? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/what-is-pi-coins-price-today-and-is-it-a-good-investment-opportunity-in-september-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017588+3.63%
Pi Network
PI$0.35658+2.88%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 16:03
Dalintis
American Express creates cool on-chain stamps for travelers

American Express creates cool on-chain stamps for travelers

Amex creates blockchain stamps to help travelers record trips.
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 16:03
Dalintis
Top Crypto Analysts, Predict This Ethereum Based Meme Coin ,Will Mirror Bitcoin’s 2010–2025 Rise

Top Crypto Analysts, Predict This Ethereum Based Meme Coin ,Will Mirror Bitcoin’s 2010–2025 Rise

The way how Bitcoin evolved from niche tech to global asset is the story every investor studies.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.06679+31.94%
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 16:02
Dalintis
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance

The post Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charles Hoskison, the chief executive officer at Input Output Global (IOG), has revealed that he is heading to Washington, DC, in a recent social media post.  Past visits and appearances  This, of course, will not be Hoskinson’s first DC visit. Hoskinson made his first notable appearance in May 2022 to lobby regulators in Washington.  In June 2022, Hoskinson testified in person before a U.S. House subcommittee, which remains his most documented appearance on Capitol Hill to date. You Might Also Like In November 2024, the Cardano founder confirmed that he was heading to DC once again. In March, he shared several pictures of himself sitting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and looking out over the Reflecting Pool.  Earlier this year, after the U.S. government adopted a way more favorable stance toward crypto, Hoskinson confirmed that he had had a series of private meetings with US senators.  Hoskinson stated that it was “wonderful” to have a “frank” conversation with US lawmakers, adding that Washington is finally open for business, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole was being listened to.  He previously predicted that crypto had the potential to “revolutionize” the entire US financial markets.  Source: https://u.today/cardanos-charles-hoskinson-teases-dc-appearance
Union
U$0.018064-3.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812-1.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017588+3.63%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 16:02
Dalintis
Forward Industries Launches Solana Treasury With $1.58 Billion Purchase

Forward Industries Launches Solana Treasury With $1.58 Billion Purchase

Forward Industries has commenced its Solana treasury strategy with an acquisition of more than 6.8 million SOL, backed by major industry players. Galaxy, Multicoin, & Jump Back Forward’s Solana Treasury According to a press release, Forward Industries has completed its initial liquid Solana purchases totaling 6,822,000 SOL for its treasury strategy. The tokens cost the […]
Solana
SOL$235.55-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812-1.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.16024+0.05%
Dalintis
Bitcoinist2025/09/16 16:00
Dalintis
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
Chihuahua
HUAHUA$0.00001866-12.96%
Threshold
T$0.01672-0.29%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07213-1.90%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/16 16:00
Dalintis
Datagram Network Taps Spheron to Drive Decentralized AI Compute

Datagram Network Taps Spheron to Drive Decentralized AI Compute

In this latest partnership, Datagram Network is set to merge its Hyperfabric Network with the community-driven data center of Spheron Network.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.136-8.60%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 16:00
Dalintis
Pantera-backed Solana treasury firm Helius raises $500M

Pantera-backed Solana treasury firm Helius raises $500M

The post Pantera-backed Solana treasury firm Helius raises $500M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana-based corporate treasury reserve. The company made the initiative through an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock at $6.88 per share.  It also included stapled warrants exercisable at $10.134 for three years. Helius Medical Technologies agreed to raise $500 million in equity and up to $750 million in warrants, assuming full exercise. The firm revealed that the funds will be used to establish a crypto treasury strategy with the Solana token as its main reserve asset. Helius seeks to leverage yield-generating properties of Solana The initiative is led by venture capital firms Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, and participation is also from other companies like Avenir, Big Brian Holdings, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, and HashKey Capital, among others. The neurotech company revealed that the offering will close on or around Thursday. Helius said it chose Solana for its historically fast growth, which leads the industry in transaction revenue and processes more than 3,500 transactions per second. The digital asset has also been widely adopted, with around 3.7 million daily active wallets and over 23 billion transactions year to date.  The neurotech firm added that Solana offers a ~7% native staking yield compared to non-yield-bearing assets like BTC. Helius revealed that it wants to leverage Solana’s native yield-generating properties to capture opportunities in DeFi. “We believe that Solana is a category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built.” –Dan Morehead, Founder and Managing Partner of Pantera Capital. Morehead hopes that the initiative will help Helius substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption worldwide. The company also appointed Joseph Chee as director and executive chairman, Cosmo Jiang as board observer, and Dan Morehead as strategic…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,329.94+0.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812-1.88%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001714+1.24%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:58
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history