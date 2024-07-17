A digital reading of the MEME dispute: Ethereum has achieved a higher value consensus, and seizing the hotspot has become the traffic password of Solana

By: PANews
2024/07/17 16:03
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812-%1,84
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Holo Token
HOT$0,0009474-%0,02
Memecoin
MEME$0,002618+%4,42

Author: Nancy, PANews

Whether it is the price performance or the ecological development, the competition between Ethereum and Solana often becomes the focus of attention of all parties. In this round of crypto bull market with significant MEME market, what characteristics and trends do the MEME tokens of both camps show?

PANews compared the market performance of top and popular MEME projects on Ethereum and Solana and found that Ethereum, as the birthplace of early MEME, has gained a higher market share and recognition due to its more solid funding and user base, and the diversity of MEME types makes it easier to meet the needs of different players; while the MEME on Solana is good at quickly using hot spots to capture traffic, while showing stronger price explosiveness and capital attractiveness.

MEME leader competition: Ethereum has a stronger community foundation and consensus, while Solana has a significant short-term wealth effect

MEME has gradually become one of the important sectors in the crypto market. According to data from CoinMarketCap cited by Forbes recently, in the first half of 2024, the market performance of coins including WIF, PEPE and FLOKI exceeded that of mainstream tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Q2 2024 report released by CoinGecko also pointed out that MEME is the most popular narrative this quarter, and related tokens account for 14.3% of the market share.

Among them, Ethereum and Solana are undoubtedly the main battlefields for MEME coins. According to PANews statistics, as of July 16, the total market value of MEME has increased by more than 54.1 billion US dollars, and the daily transaction volume is nearly 7.87 billion US dollars. Among them, the top 10 MEME projects are basically from Ethereum and Solana, and their total market value exceeds 44.55 billion US dollars, accounting for 82.2% of the total.

A digital reading of the MEME dispute: Ethereum has achieved a higher value consensus, and seizing the hotspot has become the traffic password of Solana

Multiple data including market share, development time, user size and type indicate that the leading MEME on Ethereum has absolute market advantages and a strong community foundation, while Solana has shown a strong wealth effect this year.

Among the top ten MEME projects by market value, half of them are from Ethereum, with a total market value of 37.55 billion US dollars and a market share of over 69.4%. 40% of MEME projects are from Solana, with a total market value of about 5.53 billion US dollars, accounting for 10.2% of the market share. This also reflects to a certain extent that the market's recognition of the value of Ethereum MEME is higher than Solana at this stage.

From the perspective of launch time, the MEME coins with higher market value on Ethereum were all launched earlier, with DOGE, which was launched in December 2013, the earliest one, and also has the highest market value. On the other hand, the MEME coins on Solana were generally launched relatively recently, with the earliest project being BONK, which was launched in December 2022. Relatively speaking, Ethereum MEME has been tested by the market for a long time, and a long time is also conducive to building consensus on the project.

The number of addresses holding coins also shows that Ethereum MEME has a deeper user base and higher community recognition. According to PANews statistics, as of July 16, the total number of addresses of the Top 10 MEME exceeded 10.494 million, and the projects with the largest number of holders were DOGE, SHIB, and BRETT. Among them, the number of Ethereum MEME addresses was about 8.793 million, accounting for 83.8%, while Solana only had 1.045 million, accounting for 9.9%. Of course, this has a lot to do with the fact that Ethereum MEME has a longer development history, and its project has already experienced a substantial increase in the early stage.

Judging from the investment returns of the top 10 MEME projects, the average increase of these MEME coins this year is as high as 1890.8%, mainly due to the extremely high increases of POPCAT and MOG. Among them, Ethereum MEME has increased by 13.2 times, and Solana has increased by nearly 30.4 times. At this stage, Solana has a higher wealth effect and is more likely to attract users and funds to enter the market, but this is also affected by factors such as the late launch time of its MEME project and the small market size. However, there is no obvious difference in the anti-fall ability of the top MEMEs of Ethereum and Solana, with an average retracement of 46.1% on Ethereum and more than 47.6% on Solana.

Popular MEME Capture: Solana is good at "playing memes", while Ethereum has higher recognition

Capturing hot topics can often help investors grasp the pulse of the market, so it has a great impact on the level of player participation, especially MEME, a typical representative of the attention economy, which is more likely to become a hype topic due to its popularity. In this section, PANews compares the market performance of 5 popular MEME projects with the same name on Ethereum and Solana in terms of launch time, market value, price fluctuations, and liquidity.

A digital reading of the MEME dispute: Ethereum has achieved a higher value consensus, and seizing the hotspot has become the traffic password of Solana

Timing can affect the accumulation of funds and profitability to a certain extent, so the sensitivity of hot spot capture is an important consideration for MEME players. From the perspective of launch time, most of the MEME projects on Solana, including FIGHT and FEAR NOT, were launched earlier than Ethereum. This means that Solana may be more likely to attract MEME players to participate.

The current popular MEME trading volume also shows that Solana is more attractive to players and funds on the chain than Ethereum. Taking DEX Screener data as an example, in the past 24 hours, the transaction volume of the top 20 MEME trading pairs on Solana exceeded US$280 million, accounting for 15.5% of the day's transaction volume, while Ethereum accounted for 9.3% of the total, which was US$190 million.

Higher returns are also more attractive to players. From the return rates of these five MEME projects, Ethereum has increased by more than 43.6 times on average, while Solana has increased by more than 78.2 times. At the same time, the maximum retracement rate shows that Solana is slightly ahead of Ethereum's 67.7% with an average maximum loss of 63.9%, which is relatively more resistant to risks.

However, MEME on Solana faces the problem of insufficient liquidity, and its market value is significantly different from that of Ethereum. Liquidity is often a decision-making factor for players when choosing assets and transactions, and sufficient liquidity often shows stronger resilience. Judging from the liquidity of these five MEMEs, the liquidity of the same project on Ethereum is better than that of Solana, and some even have a gap of more than ten times. For example, the liquidity of Ethereum's MAGA is 15.5 times that of Solana. At the same time, market value also reflects the market's acceptance. The market value of Ethereum MEME projects is significantly higher than that of Solana. For example, although FIGHT was launched on Ethereum and Solana only two hours apart, the market value of the former is nearly 5.5 times that of the latter.

In addition, since Ethereum MEME types are richer than Solana, it also has a certain impact on the scale of players. DEX Screener tracking data shows that among the top 20 MEME trading pairs in the past 24 hours, Solana mainly focuses on animal themes such as cats and dogs, except for some PoliFi concepts such as Trump and JD Vance. Ethereum also has Trump and JD Vance theme MEMEs, but the number of related projects is larger, and animal elements also involve frogs, cats and dogs, especially PEPE derivative themes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0,01674-%0,17
Union
U$0,017762-%5,61
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01728+%0,40
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0,01441+%1,12
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,2353+%1,41
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01351-%1,31
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history