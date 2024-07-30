Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

By: PANews
2024/07/30 17:39
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Liquidity staking is a popular topic on Ethereum, and it once presented a monopoly pattern. However, Solana's liquidity staking track has been gaining momentum recently, especially Jito's overtaking. In this article, PANews analyzes Solana's development status in the liquidity staking track from a data perspective (the data in this article are all taken as of July 30).

Liquidity staking has become the main force of TVL growth, and the market value of the top three LST tokens accounts for more than 72%

Solana has recently attracted much attention due to a number of new data records. In addition to the MEME craze, liquidity staking is also becoming a powerful narrative. DeFiLlama data shows that in the past month, Solana's TVL has jumped from US$4.84 billion to US$5.45 billion, an increase of more than 12.6%. Among them, the top three are Jito, Marinade and Kamino as the main contributors, and these protocols are all from the liquidity staking track.

Currently, the market structure of Solana's liquidity staking tokens has changed. Dune data shows that in the early stages of development, the market was mainly dominated by Marinade's mSOL, Lido's stSOL, and Sanctum's scnSOL (now renamed infSOL). Today, Solana's liquidity staking track has 27 related agreements, and the top three Jito, Marinade, and Jupiter are the "traffic leaders", with a total market share of nearly 72.1%.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

Among them, Jito's LST token jitoSOL has a market value of up to 2.2 billion US dollars, accounting for 46% of the total, ranking first. The official website shows that jitoSOL's APR is 7.68%, the number of pledgers exceeds 105,000, and the number of validators is 218.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

Jito's other data performances are also quite impressive. According to DeFiLlama data, Jito's TVL exceeds US$2.17 billion, with an increase of more than 36.6% in the past 30 days. It is the only protocol on Solana with a total locked volume exceeding US$2 billion. In terms of fee income performance, Jito's transaction fees reached US$32.12 million and its revenue reached US$12.8 million, both ranking second only to Raydium; and Jito's daily fee income once surpassed Lido to rank first, ranking third among all protocols, surpassing Uniswap, Ethereum, etc. Artemis data shows that in terms of transaction activity, Jito's total number of transactions exceeded 54.78 million, ranking fourth among all Solana DeFi protocols, but Jito's daily active addresses are only 1,347, which is far from Solana's overall 2.4 million daily active addresses.

In the past few months, Jito has also made frequent moves in the market, including the Jito Foundation announcing the launch of a new infrastructure platform, Jito Restaking, which supports hybrid staking, re-staking, LRT modules and active verification services (AVS); Jito DAO's new proposal plans to use 7.5 million JTO tokens for liquidity mining, which accounts for 3.1% of the 240 million JTOs held in the DAO JTO treasury and 0.75% of the total supply of JTO;

Following closely behind is Marinade's LST token mSOL, which has a market value of over $800 million and a market share of 17.2%. Official website data shows that mSOL's APR is 7.33%, and the number of pledgers exceeds 147,000. At the same time, DeFiLlama data shows that Marinade's TVL reached $1.45 billion, up about 26.2% in the past month. Artemis data shows that Marinade's total number of transactions exceeded 2.544 million, with a fee of $329,000 and 12,573 daily active addresses. In the past few months, Marinade has taken multiple initiatives to improve the liquidity of its tokens, including Marinade DAO's proposal to allocate 50 million MNDE to Marinade Earn Season 3 to make the mSOL pool and other SOL LST more profitable, thereby deepening the liquidity of mSOL in DeFi, Marinade's launch of the equity auction market to increase yields and promote Solana's decentralization, and Marinade's proposal to "provide a budget of 26 million MNDE tokens to three market makers" to increase the liquidity of MNDE on CEX.

Jupiter's jupSOL was launched in April this year, with a market value of nearly $450 million and a market share of 9.39%. The LST token allows staking income and 100% MEV rebates to be earned from Jupiter validators, and the Jupiter team also entrusted 100,000 SOL to provide high returns. DeFiLlama data shows that Jupiter's TVL is $500 million, up 40.4% in the past month. Artemis data shows that Jupiter has 195,000 daily active users and more than 110 million transactions, both ranking first in DeFi protocols, and gas income is $7.38 million.

Ethereum accounts for more than 80% of the staking market share, and Solana's market structure becomes more diversified

From the development history of Ethereum, staking is one of the important driving forces for opening up the on-chain economy. According to multiple data, Ethereum currently has a stronger leading advantage than Solana in terms of liquidity staking scale and ecological richness, but Solana is showing great growth potential due to the gradual improvement of related infrastructure and more flexible and lower participation threshold. Both of them show a significant head effect.

As the foundation of the liquidity pledge track, first of all, from the perspective of liquidity pledge TVL, DeFiLlama data shows that the current network liquidity pledge TVL exceeds 52.81 billion US dollars, of which Ethereum accounts for nearly 84.8% of the market share with 44.78 billion US dollars, and Solana follows closely with 4.51 billion US dollars, accounting for only 8.5%. In terms of growth rate, from the beginning of this year to date, Ethereum's growth rate is 55.1%, while Solana has increased significantly by nearly 159.2%.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

At the same time, from the perspective of the number of liquidity pledge tokens, Solana has about 27 LST tokens, while Ethereum has more than 80. Among them, Dune data shows that the market share of the top three LST tokens on Solana is 72.6%, and the top five is 86.4%; while the top 3 LST tokens on Ethereum account for 80.9%, of which STETH alone accounts for 73% of the overall market. From this point of view, although both Ethereum and Solana show a relatively obvious head effect, the latter is relatively more diversified.

Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive

The number of LST pledged and the pledge rate are also important indicators that reflect market growth. Among them, Solana's LST pledged this year has increased from the initial 126,000 to the current 807,000, which means that the total amount has increased by more than 6.4 times; and according to Dune data, the current number of tokens SOL pledged exceeds 390 million, the current value exceeds US$72.85 billion, and the pledge rate exceeds 68.1%. The number of ETH pledged exceeds 33.881 million, the current value exceeds US$112.89 billion, and the pledge rate is nearly 28.3%. This may be related to the lower pledge threshold compared to Solana; although Solana has a higher pledge rate, from the perspective of liquidity pledge rate performance, Solana is only 6.7%, while Ethereum is as high as 32.7%.

In general, Solana's liquidity staking ecosystem has ushered in good development, but it mainly relies on leading projects and there is still a clear gap with Ethereum. In the future, only more innovative products and more competitive returns can attract more users to participate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Union
U$0.017762-5.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.12%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2353+1.41%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-1.31%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history