MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

By: PANews
2024/10/23 09:55
FUNToken
FUN$0.009601+4.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1361-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00262+4.50%

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, AI+MEME has become popular. Various MEME coins created in the name of AI have become the object of pursuit by players. Of course, the public's pursuit is not entirely because of the gimmick, but some AIs do seem to be better than real people in investing. According to Lookonchain monitoring, the AI trading robot of terminal of fun traded 10 tokens in the past day, with a winning rate of 100%, an overall return on funds of 2843%, and a single-day profit of 780 SOL (129,000 US dollars).

As soon as the news came out, countless MEME players sighed, as their hard work of several months could not match the results of AI in one day. However, according to PANews' investigation, the reason why this terminal of fun robot has such a brilliant record is not because of the powerful investment skills of AI, but all thanks to the contribution of copycat players.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

AI trading masters cannot access data in real time

At first glance, Terminal of Fun's record may exceed 99% of MEME players, and even some legendary players cannot achieve a 100% win rate. However, when you carefully appreciate Terminal of Fun's trading strategy, you will know where this win rate comes from.

Terminal of fun is an AI-themed MEME robot developed by Twitter KOL Matt (@SOL_IDNESS). Its introduction claims that Terminal of fun can analyze the token market on the platform and learn how to trade by buying and selling tokens. But when you actually open the interactive page of the robot, you will find that it is just an AI dialogue page, and the robot itself explains that it cannot access the real-time market situation, and about the topic of trading strategies, it will only reply with some correct nonsense such as paying attention to risks and doing more research.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

However, Matt claimed that this robot can automatically find and buy tokens on Pump.fun and make a profit. The profit from the robot will be used to buy another token $fun issued by him and burn it. As soon as this news came out, many people paid attention to this robot. In addition, this robot can also publish some traffic-generating activities, such as forwarding, liking, and following, and you may win 5 SOL.

High win rate income depends on harvesting followers

According to PANews' investigation, the first transaction of terminal of fun was to buy a token called ODEN. The transaction took place within 3 minutes after the token was created. Before terminal of fun bought it, there were only 7 transactions for this token (2 purchases and 5 sales). After terminal of fun bought 1 SOL, this token attracted a large number of players to buy it, and quickly filled up the curve of Pump.fun and launched Raydium within 2 minutes.

After going online, the robot quickly sold it and made a profit of 16 SOL. Within 1 minute of selling at terminal of fun, the token plummeted 65%. 10 minutes later, the robot repeated the same trick and bought another token bini, also holding the position for 5 minutes and selling it, making a profit of 13 SOL.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

The following tokens are basically in the same situation. Before the terminal of fun bought the tokens, they were dead. After the robot bought them, a large number of follow-up orders were immediately triggered, and the tokens rose several times rapidly. Then the robot sold them at a high price, cutting the followers at the top of the mountain. The prices of these tokens never rose again.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

From Pump.fun, we can see that the terminal of fun address has hundreds of followers. It is even less clear how many there are on other copycat robots, but it is certain that these followers are basically the fuel of terminal of fun.

The above is the trading secrets of the AI trading master, which can harvest followers and become a 100% god of war.

Many doubts, true or false AI is in doubt

In fact, this routine should be ineffective after a few times, because the followers will naturally stop following if they find that they cannot make money. Many people have questioned that terminal of fun is not an AI robot at all, but Matt is behind it. The so-called machine posting tweets can actually be realized with a simple Twitter API.

When checking the transaction records of terminal of fun, PANews also found an interesting thing, that is, the address always bought SOL in integers, and sold the MEME coins obtained in the transaction in integers. It is not known whether this is caused by the program setting intentionally or by human operation ignoring the decimal point for the sake of convenience.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

In addition, when someone sends it some valuable MEME coins, it will actively sell them. And those worthless tokens are left there. Considering the above situation that the robot cannot access real-time data, this level of intelligence is indeed questionable.

In addition, terminal of fun seems to be a taciturn robot. Apart from posting transaction content and information about burning tokens, there is no extra interaction with users on social media. A user asked why he didn't do more transactions, and Matt replied: "AI decides that the more transactions, the less profit." When the user asked why he couldn't communicate and interact with users as much as GOAT? Matt did not respond.

In addition, when PANews tried to communicate with terminal of fun to find out which large model it was based on, it found that the responses to AI were all fixed phrases no matter what questions were asked, which reminded people of the artificial intelligence customer service that was popular a few years ago.

Obviously, it may not be connected to the mainstream AI model, but is more likely to be a simple automatic reply system.

MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers

Although there are many points worth questioning, there is still no conclusive evidence to prove that terminal of fun is a fake AI. If terminal of fun is a real AI trader, it means that the current development of AI may have exceeded our imagination, or Matt has used a large model far beyond the level of Chatgpt-4 through some channel. Judging from Matt's past tweets, his previous experience does not seem to be related to AI or large model training.

However, the success of terminal of fun still brings us a lot of inspiration. First of all, thanks to the sincerity of AI settings, this behavior of harvesting followers seems naked or transparent, unlike some KOLs who shout orders openly and ambushed in secret, which is difficult to track. This also gives some warnings to followers. The reason why those smart money with many fans are invincible may be that the followers have made a lot of contributions behind the scenes. However, compared to losing to those scams hidden in the dark, the taste of being harvested by an AI robot may be more intriguing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Union
U$0.017762-5.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.12%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2353+1.41%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-1.31%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history