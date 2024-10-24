In the MEME liquidity game, who profits from the capital carnival?

By: PANews
2024/10/24 14:33
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7598+3.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002618+4.46%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Behind the growing prosperity of MEME culture, there is actually a contest of interests involving multiple forces. In this tense and fierce game, all parties involved are the key forces driving the continuous rise of the MEME market, and some even use their skills to grab huge profits and become the direct beneficiaries of this feast.

Top Player/ Survivor

The wealth effect of MEME has significantly amplified the market's heat, especially the viral spread of various stories of getting rich hundreds or even thousands of times on social media, which has aroused investors' enthusiasm. However, there are very few "diamond hands" who firmly hold on to their assets, and there is also a serious survivor bias. For example, according to recent Lookonchain data monitoring, a trader bought 5 types of MEME coins due to FOMO in just 5 hours, but each transaction resulted in a loss of "cut meat", with a total loss of 274 SOL (about 43,500 US dollars); Onchain Lens monitoring showed that a "not very smart" trader bought 12.15 million GNON at a price of 10 SOL (1505 US dollars), but sold it for 7.32 SOL (about 1113 US dollars) just one minute after the purchase, with a loss of 392 US dollars. Now the value of this asset has exceeded 8.5 million US dollars.

It can be said that most of the participants in this asset carnival are just following the crowd, and some are even unfortunately used as exit liquidity for redistribution of benefits. It should be noted that most of the "smart money" that earn high returns often have comprehensive capabilities such as sufficient financial support, keen market insight, diversified technical tools and strong psychological qualities. For example, Murad, the "MEME Godfather" who has been highly respected by the community in recent times, holds a large number of MEMEs with heavy money. The chain detective ZachXBT disclosed in early October that the value of his MEME positions has reached 24 million US dollars. Now, the assets held, including SPX, POPCAT, MOG, APU, etc., have achieved very considerable returns, some of which have a return rate of up to dozens of times.

However, some of the so-called "smart money" are more likely to be insiders or project owners. For example, in the case of MEME coin SHAR, Lookonchain monitored that an insider sold 500 million SHAR (50% of the total supply) in a transaction in exchange for 19,620 SOL (about $3.38 million). This dumping behavior caused the price of SHAR to collapse by about 96%. At the same time, this RUG incident also exposed several KOLs who participated in the early hype and profited.

Launch platform

With the lowered issuance threshold and optimized transaction efficiency, the MEME launch platform has obtained a large amount of traffic and funds. Taking Pump.fun as an example, Dune data shows that since its launch in early March, more than 376 addresses have issued more than 2.6 million tokens through Pump.fun. In the past 24 hours alone, about 12,000 addresses have issued 21,000 tokens. This data is enough to show the strong demand for MEME, which also drives Pump.fun to make a lot of money. Dune data shows that as of October 24, Pump.fun's cumulative revenue exceeded 990,000 SOL (worth about US$150 million). Lookonchain monitoring shows that Pump.fun has sold 503,343 SOL (worth US$78.7 million) at an average price of US$156.4.

However, the MEME launch platform has obvious first-mover advantages. PANews has also mentioned in previous related analysis articles that most of the MEME market's circulation and traffic are undertaken by leading projects such as Pump.fun.

Deployer (Dev) / Community Takeover (CTO)

With the reduction of the issuance threshold and fees of MEME, including the recently popular AI agent MEME, a large number of token deployers (Dev) have entered the market and taken this opportunity to profit.

For example, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Neiro deployers earned 15,508 SOL with only 3 SOL, with a return of 5,169 times; according to Paidun monitoring, the Void deployer on the Base network thevoid.base.eth removed liquidity and exchanged tokens for about 130 ETH (worth about US$360,000), and the token has fallen by 99%; Onchain Lens monitoring, PELF deployers sold 3.2 million PELFs at a price of about 662 SOL, totaling US$103,000 (sales may also occur in other wallets); SANYUAN Labs disclosed that the address starting with "4Ddr" issued 300 MEME coins in the past 30 days, earning US$100,000 a month... Such cases are not uncommon.

As these Devs profitably exit the market, CTO (community takeover) projects that focus on “community autonomy” have become a hot topic in the market. Successful cases have not only attracted the attention of market participants, but have even been used by some groups as a new profit-making tool.

Public Chain

As Solana's MEME ecosystem quickly became popular, the craze began to spread to major public chains such as Ethereum, Base, TON, Sui and BSC, and significantly promoted the growth of related data. Among them, Solana and Ethereum are the two major battlefields where MEME players mainly participate, and most of the popular and top projects are also born on these two chains. The latest data from CoinGecko shows that as of October 24, the market value of MEME on Ethereum has exceeded US$35.5 billion, and the relevant market value on Solana is close to US$12 billion, accounting for 63.1% of the overall market. This also confirms the strong influence and appeal of Ethereum and Solana in MEME.

Although Ethereum is slightly better in terms of the size of the MEME market, it is mainly supported by old MEME coins such as DOGE, SHIB and PEPE, while Solana is the fertile ground for this wave of MEME craze. Many new leading MEMEs come from this chain, which also injects strong momentum into Solana's data growth. For example, according to DefiLlama data, due to the rising hype of MEME coins, the daily transaction fee on the Solana blockchain has risen to the highest level since early May 2024, reaching $550,000, the second highest daily transaction fee in its history.

As for the different characteristics of MEME development on Solana and Ethereum , PANews has also written an article to interpret that the MEME on Solana is mainly good at quickly using hot spots to capture traffic and showing stronger price explosiveness and capital attraction. Ethereum has a more solid capital and user base, and the MEME types are more diversified.

Various tools and service providers

If MEME hunters want to be one step ahead in understanding market opportunities among a large number of assets, effective and practical tools are essential. These products make profits from providing services to investors and issuers through tool usage and service fees.

PANews has also compiled the commonly used tools for playing with MEME , including contract security testing, data dashboards, launch platforms, commonly used wallets, and more than 50 practical tools to help investors better capture Alpha.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Union
U$0.017762-5.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.12%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2353+1.41%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-1.31%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history