OP Stack camp welcomes many star projects, Superchain has nearly 40 members, and many of them receive luxurious subsidies

By: PANews
2024/10/31 19:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.08811-1.73%
OP
OP$0.7546+0.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425+1.67%
Starpower
STAR$0.006484+9.19%

Author: Nancy, PANews

In the past few months, more and more crypto projects have entered the L2 track, among which the technical solution OP Stack has frequently appeared, especially the addition of some star projects, making OP Mainnet (Optimism) attract much attention from the market. While the OP Stack ecosystem is expanding rapidly, the scale and activity of the Superchain ecosystem are also increasing significantly, which is inseparable from the generous subsidy policy of OP Mainnet. However, at present, the income contributed by most Superchains is still relatively limited, and at this stage it mainly relies on the Base chain under Coinbase.

Nearly half of Ethereum L2 is based on OP Stack, and Superchain’s daily transactions account for more than 40% of the market

Coinbase launched the Ethereum L2 network Base based on OP Stack; Worldcoin announced the launch of the OP Stack-based blockchain World Chain and joined the super chain Superchain; Uniswap launched its own Layer2 network Unichain built on OP Stack technology; Sony's Layer2 blockchain Soneium adopted the OP Stack code base... In recent months, OP Stack has welcomed more and more star participants.

In fact, OP Stack is a relatively more popular and attractive L2 Stack in the current Ethereum L2 market. According to L2BEAT data, as of October 31, the number of Ethereum Layer2 has reached 111. According to Superchain Eco statistics, 59 of them are built on OP Stack, which is far more than other competitors, such as 31 L2 projects using Arbitrum One and only 8 using Ploygon.

Moreover, L2 projects running on OP Stack have significant influence. According to L2BEAT statistics, among the top ten Ethereum L2 projects in terms of TVL, six L2 projects use OP Stack as their technical solution, especially Base, which ranks second with $8.17 billion.

OP Stack camp welcomes many star projects, Superchain has nearly 40 members, and many of them receive luxurious subsidies

While OP Stack continues to make efforts, the Superchain ecosystem is also growing, which is an important weapon for OP Mainnet to solve the fragmentation problem of L2 ecosystem. According to Superchain Eco statistics, as of October 31, there are 36 OP Chains joining the Superchain ecosystem, and the number of daily transactions of these chains has reached 7.6 million (an increase of 23.7% over the previous month), accounting for 43.1% of the L2 market.

OP Stack camp welcomes many star projects, Superchain has nearly 40 members, and many of them receive luxurious subsidies

In addition, DeFiLlama data shows that the TVL of OP Chain on Superchain has exceeded 3.67 billion US dollars. Among them, Base ranks first with a scale of 2.65 billion US dollars, accounting for 72.1% of the share; followed by OP Mainnet, with a TVL of 670 million US dollars, accounting for 18.4%; Mode followed closely with a TVL of more than 230 million US dollars, accounting for nearly 6.4%. In contrast, the TVL of the remaining projects is mostly less than 100 million US dollars, and some projects are even only thousands of dollars.

A large amount of money was spent to subsidize Superchain, with revenue of over $42 million mainly relying on Base

The rapid development of the OP Mainnet ecosystem is largely due to its generous funding subsidy strategy. This "coin-throwing" subsidy not only successfully attracted many developers and projects, but also effectively motivated the enthusiasm of market participants, laying a solid foundation for the rapid growth and prosperity of its ecosystem.

According to official documents, Optimism Collective mainly supports builders through two types of funding, one is Retro Funding, and the other is Mission Grants. Among them, official data statistics show that since 2022, Optimism Collective has issued more than 60.81 million OP tokens in the past rounds of Retro Funding, and the official disclosure has reserved 800 million OP tokens for future rounds of rewards. From the perspective of the funding scale of each project, it ranges from thousands of tokens to hundreds of thousands.

This strategy has also been applied to the construction of the Superchain ecosystem, making it more attractive among many L2Stacks solutions. For example, in the fourth round of retroactive public goods fundraising in April this year, 10 million OP tokens were dedicated to on-chain builders who deployed contracts on Superchain and generated block space demand. In August, Optimism announced that 50 million OP tokens had been awarded to the creators and builders of Superchain.

At present, many Superchain members have received funding. For example, the Optimism Foundation will provide Base with 118 million OP tokens in the next six years; the DeFi L2 Mode module based on the OP Stack will receive 2 million OP tokens from the Optimism Foundation (worth about $5.3 million at the time); the L2 network Ink launched by the US crypto exchange Kraken received funding of 25 million OP tokens in an agreement reached at the beginning of this year, which is now worth about $42.5 million. The tokens will be unlocked in batches on a monthly basis; the Bitcoin L2 project BOB, as the first Bitcoin native project integrated into the Superchain ecosystem, received funding of $870,000 in OP tokens from the Optimism Foundation; Mint Blockchain received a strategic investment of 750,000 (worth $1.35 million) from the Optimism Foundation...

Regarding the unlocking rules of these funding tokens, Shier Han, co-founder of Mint Blockchain, revealed to PANews, "For projects with smaller token rewards, OP officials often directly provide subsidy support, but at the same time, they also come with some incentive requirements for promoting ecological development. When blockchain projects conduct community rewards, they will also formulate corresponding rules. For example, ordinary users can directly obtain rewards by using ecological applications, while application developer teams need to lock positions accordingly. The normal lock-up period is one year. According to relevant personnel of the Optimism Foundation, of the 25 million OPs allocated to Ink, 5 million are directly used for project development and construction, and the other 20 million are released according to the number of transactions on the chain. Therefore, for projects with greater support like Ink, OP officials will sign more complex cooperation models such as betting agreements, and examine the contribution of key data such as gas fees."

Since each OP Chain operates under a standardized revenue-sharing model, these Superchains are required to contribute 2.5% of the total revenue of the on-chain sorter or 15% of the net profit (whichever is the highest) to the Optimism Collective, but the economic benefits are currently limited.

OP Stack camp welcomes many star projects, Superchain has nearly 40 members, and many of them receive luxurious subsidies

According to statistics from Superchain Eco, these Superchains have contributed a total of about 15,800 ETH in revenue (currently worth over 42 million USD), of which OP Mainnet contributed the most with over 12,800 ETH in revenue (accounting for 80.2%); followed by Base, which brought about 2,878.7 ETH (accounting for 18.6%); the revenue contribution of other chains was less than 0.5%. In terms of monthly revenue, Optimism Collective's monthly revenue showed a downward trend, and this month it has dropped by nearly 65.9% compared to April this year. However, with the addition of more projects with their own traffic, such as Unichain and Ink, OP Mainnet's revenue space will further increase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.05%
Union
U$0.017437-6.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2344+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-2.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals