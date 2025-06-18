The Blockchain Group confirms acquisition of 182 bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 1,653

PANews reported on June 18 that The Blockchain Group announced the completion of the acquisition of 182 bitcoins for a total of approximately $19.55 million (approximately 17 million euros). As of now, the company holds a total of 1,653 bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $171.2 million (approximately 148.9 million euros), with an average price of approximately $103,600 (approximately 90,081 euros) per bitcoin. The company also disclosed that as of the beginning of 2025, its Bitcoin yield (BTC Yield) reached 1,173.2%, with an increase of 469.3 bitcoins and a Bitcoin yield of $50.23 million (approximately 43.777 million euros).

In addition, the company completed a number of convertible bond issuances, including $3.45 million (about 3 million euros) subscribed by UTXO Management, $5.29 million (about 4.6 million euros) subscribed by Moonlight Capital, $2.76 million (about 2.4 million euros) subscribed by Ludovic Chechin-Laurans, and $6.9 million (about 6 million euros) subscribed by TOBAM. These funds will be used to further increase Bitcoin holdings.