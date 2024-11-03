PA Daily | Two Ethereum researchers resigned as EigenLayer consultants due to neutrality issues; some smart money built a position in Pnut at a low price and made a profit of about $1.64 million

By: PANews
2024/11/03 17:12
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006142-0.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-1.96%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.0055+17.87%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04149-2.81%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26474-0.10%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0.2375+0.80%

Today's news tips:

1. Russian cryptocurrency mining regulations come into effect, enacting strict new rules

2. Two Ethereum researchers resigned from EigenLayer advisory positions due to doubts about their neutrality

3.Ink: Stress testing the test network

4. Web3 and crypto security incidents in October resulted in $147 million in losses

5. A smart money bought Pnut at a low point and has made a profit of about $1.64 million

6. Multi-chain lending agreement Radiant Capital restores Base network lending market

7.Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers

Regulation and Policy

Russia's cryptocurrency mining regulations come into effect, setting strict new rules

According to News.bitcoin, Russia's comprehensive cryptocurrency mining regulations came into effect on November 1, reforming the industry with strict energy caps, mandatory registration, and strict supervision. The law officially defines mining as a legal activity in Russia, stipulates safety and operational requirements for miners, and creates a structure for trading digital financial assets on specially approved platforms. The framework is designed to provide clarity and supervision for Russia's growing cryptocurrency industry in the face of growing energy demands and concerns about illegal mining activities.

Under the new regulations, only registered organizations and individual entrepreneurs can legally engage in cryptocurrency mining. However, individual Russian citizens who are not officially registered as entrepreneurs can also engage in mining, but their electricity consumption is capped at 6,000 kWh per month. If they exceed this limit, they will need to register as entrepreneurs to continue their mining activities. This approach ensures that smaller individual mining operations remain viable while imposing stricter requirements on larger, potentially commercial operations. The regulations also establish detailed reporting obligations for miners, requiring them to disclose the total amount of digital currency mined to the Federal Tax Service (FTS) and provide address identifiers for each transaction. This information will only be accessible to law enforcement agencies, ensuring a certain level of privacy while enabling oversight. In addition, miners must ensure that their operations meet standards of reliability, security, and power stability to reduce risks to the local power grid.

Musk: Republicans are expected to win in Pennsylvania, which accounts for about 10% of the total electorate

Musk said on the X platform that the Republicans are expected to win in Pennsylvania. The gap between 2024 and 2020 is more than 600,000, which is almost 10% of the entire electorate.

Project News

Two Ethereum researchers resign from EigenLayer advisory positions due to questions about their neutrality

According to The block, two Ethereum researchers, Justin Drake and Dankrad Feist, announced at the same time that they would resign from their positions as consultants for the Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer after receiving a large amount of Eigen token compensation, which raised questions about conflicts of interest. "I would like to apologize to the Ethereum community and my colleagues at the Ethereum Foundation for the inconvenience I caused," Drake wrote in the statement. "In hindsight, this was a wrong move on my part."

JPMorgan: Meme and AI-related tokens outperform overall crypto market on ‘animal spirits’ indicators

According to Jinshi, JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou pointed out in a report this week that the spot Bitcoin ETF attracted $1.3 billion in new investor funds in the first two days of this week, bringing its total inflows for October to $4.4 billion, making it the third largest month of net inflows since the spot Bitcoin ETF was listed in January. In another indicator measuring the "animal spirits" of retail investors, meme stocks and artificial intelligence-related tokens also outperformed the overall cryptocurrency market.

It is reported that the concept of "animal spirits" was proposed by economist Keynes, who emphasized the impact of investor sentiment and psychological factors on the market. He believed that the stock market was driven by investor confidence and expectations. When investor confidence increases, the stock market usually performs well; when investor sentiment is low, the stock market may fall.

Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers

Robinhood Crypto EU posted on the X platform that Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers, deposits and withdrawals.

Asset management company Strive has established a wealth management department and included Bitcoin in its standard investment portfolio

According to The block, asset management company Strive Enterprises, co-founded by former presidential candidate and current Trump agent Vivek Ramaswamy, announced the establishment of a wealth management business. The company aims to integrate Bitcoin into "Americans' everyday standard investment portfolios" to hedge against unsustainable global debt levels, rising fixed income yields, long-term inflationary pressures, continued geopolitical pressures, and potential restrictive currency controls.

The launch comes on the heels of Strive’s $30 million Series B funding round led by Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm that funds Tether and whose CEO Howard Lutnick is a vocal advocate for Bitcoin and will serve as co-chair of the transition team if Donald Trump is re-elected president.

Multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital restores Base network lending market

Multichain lending protocol Radiant Capital said on the X platform that following the successful resumption of the Ethereum market from suspension this week, the Base market has also been restored and is fully operational. The delay was due to the need for additional transactions after the activation of the time lock, involving the transfer of the emergency administrator role to a new multisig. This multisig is now in use and is only used for emergency situations, with its authority limited to pausing and resuming the market when necessary.

Earlier news , Radiant Capital suspended its loan market due to a vulnerability attack, with an estimated loss of approximately US$58 million.

Ink: Stress testing the testnet

Kraken’s network Ink is being stress-tested before the official testnet launch, according to X Platform. Early access to the testnet is available on Discord.

Important data

Web3 and crypto security incidents led to $147 million in losses in October

According to Crowdfund Insider, Web3 security incidents in October resulted in a total loss of approximately $147 million. According to SlowMist statistics, 28 independent attacks caused losses of approximately $129 million, of which $19.3 million was later recovered. These incidents involved various abuses, including so-called exit scams, account takeovers, and price manipulation. In addition, Web3 anti-fraud platform Scam Sniffer recorded 12,058 phishing victims, who lost up to $18.04 million last month alone.

Stablecoin market grew by $555 million in October, with Tether (USDT) accounting for 69.71% of total market capitalization

According to News.bitcoin, stablecoins saw a small increase in October, with the market slightly rising from $172.337 billion to $172.892 billion, a month-on-month increase of 0.32%. The leading existence is Tether (USDT), with a market value of $120.522 billion, equivalent to 69.71% of the total value of stablecoins, and the supply of USDT increased by 0.7% month-on-month. In second place, USDC has a market value of $34.629 billion, a decrease of 1.9% month-on-month. DAI experienced a 2.9% decline in October, reaching a market value of $4.887 billion. Ethena's USDE ranked fourth, with a market value of approximately $2.755 billion, an increase of 8.7% month-on-month. Meanwhile, the fifth largest stablecoin FDUSD fell by 10.78% month-on-month, with a market value of approximately $2.156 billion.

A whale spent 9,600 SOL to buy Pnut and FRED about 6 hours ago

According to Lookonchain monitoring, 6 hours ago, a whale spent 9,600 SOL ($1.56 million) to buy Pnut and FRED. The whale spent 5,100 SOL ($831,000) to buy 8.99 million Pnut at $0.092, and spent 4,500 SOL ($736,000) to buy 69.88 million FRED at $0.01. The three wallets associated with this whale currently hold a total of 484,303 SOL (78.94M).

A smart money bought Pnut at a low point and has made a profit of about $1.64 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, smart money GmM5U...Hu9vB opened a position of $Pnut at a low point, costing $44,851 and has made a profit of $1.64 million, with a return rate of 3668%. He opened a position of 29.65 million tokens at an average price of $0.0015 during 11.01-11.02, and has now sold nearly 90% of his position.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.05%
Union
U$0.017437-6.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2344+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-2.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals