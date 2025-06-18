Base game startup Uptopia completes $4 million financing, led by Pantera Capital By: PANews 2025/06/18 15:38

GAME $28.9212 +4.18% STARTUP $0.009409 -5.25% JUNE $0.0857 -1.03%

PANews reported on June 18 that Uptopia, the Base chain ecosystem game startup platform, announced the completion of a $4 million financing round, led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Spartan and Coinbase Ventures. In addition, the official announcement was made that The Factory will be officially upgraded and launched on June 18.