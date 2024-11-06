MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

Author: Frank, PANews

On November 6, the drama of the US presidential election finally came to an end. Donald Trump won the election as he wished and will become the 47th president of the United States. As the expectations of the US election change, the crypto world also bets on different sides in different ways. In addition to Polymarket, MEME coin is another hottest battlefield.

However, unlike the atmosphere of victory celebration in the Trump camp, investors who bet on Trump-related MEME coins may find it difficult to laugh, because with Trump's successful election, his related MEMEs failed to usher in the imagined surge, but instead collectively misfired, and most of them even suffered a sharp drop. The related tokens of another candidate Harris have generally plummeted by more than 90%, and many have even almost returned to zero.

New MEME is more popular, but it has experienced ups and downs

According to Coindesk, more than 1,000 US presidential election-related MEME coins were issued on Solana within 24 hours on November 5.

PANews also observed when monitoring the MEME coin on Solana that, in the last 24 hours (November 6), among the top 20 coins with the largest trading volume on the Solana chain, 9 were MEME coins related to the US election. Among them, the MEME coin codenamed EAGLE had a trading volume of 42.4 million US dollars, becoming the most traded presidential election-related token. The trading volume of the previously most popular Trump token TRUMP (MAGA) was only 23.7 million US dollars.

Judging from the transaction volume data, most of the popular tokens on the Solana chain on election day are new MEMEs created in recent days, while some tokens with larger market capitalization and longer creation time did not perform very well on election day. This is obviously not good news for those who have already bet on some MEME coins and hope to make a big profit through Trump's victory.

In addition to the popularity of trading volume, most Trump-related tokens have not achieved the soaring market that the public expected in terms of market performance. Most newly created tokens performed strongly before noon on November 6, and as the certainty of the election results gradually stabilized, these tokens began to fall sharply. Many popular currencies fell by more than 90%. Take the token called magacycle as an example. This token was created on the morning of November 6 and was in a state of rapid increase until about 10:30. From 10:30, the price of this token began to fall rapidly. As of 4 pm on November 6, it had fallen 91% from its high point. Other newly created tokens such as $EAGLE, $BSDNT, etc. have also fallen by more than 90%.

MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

The old brand MEME failed to usher in the expected rise

The Trump-related MEME, which was created a long time ago, failed to usher in the expected rise. $tremp rose by about 30% in 2 days, and $DMAGA (Dark MAGA) experienced a roller coaster ride, rising by about 110% in the morning, but fell by about 70% as of 5 pm on November 6, and the price basically returned to the level before the rise. The script of MAGA is exactly the same. It also rose by 44% and then fell back to its original position. From a long-term perspective, MAGA has lost 82% of its market value from its historical high of $17. It is expected that it will need to rise by more than 5 times to return to its previous high. All this did not happen when Trump won the election.

MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

Compared with Trump bettors, investors who bet on Harris may be in a worse situation. After all, Trump tokens may still rebound as the situation changes. But Harris tokens have obviously been abandoned by the market. The market value of KAMA (on the Solana chain) token was still above 20 million US dollars at around 2 o'clock. As of around 5 o'clock, its market value was only 1 million US dollars, evaporating 95% of its market value. Other Harris tokens with higher market value, such as $HARRIS, have experienced a big price plunge, whether on the Solana chain or the Ethereum chain, and the current token market value is only a few hundred thousand US dollars.

MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero

When all the good news is out, it turns into bad news?

As for why this phenomenon occurs, there is no data to explain it yet. However, PANews can roughly analyze the reasons for the collective plunge of MEME coins in the US election from the following aspects.

1. When good news comes out, bad news comes out. This is a seemingly unfathomable law in the field of financial investment. In the past, every good news that the market expected also ushered in a sharp decline when it was implemented. For example, the market price of Bitcoin ETF also experienced a sharp correction when it was first launched.

2. Large funds choose to be more cautious when the market is more uncertain. In the Twitter Space event of PANews on the evening of November 4, "Election Day is approaching, what will happen in the cryptocurrency circle in the future?", many institutional representatives said that the current market uncertainty is high, and many large funds will choose to wait and see for the time being, waiting for everything to be settled before deploying funds according to the market environment. Obviously, in the MEME market on election day, we did see more retail behavior driven by emotions.

3. The biggest beneficiaries of the US election may be mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin. On November 6, mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin saw a sharp rise. The price of Bitcoin broke through the historical high to reach $75,000. This also shows that a large amount of funds seem to have flowed into mainstream crypto assets.

4. Too many new MEMEs were generated, distracting the market’s attention. On the day before the election, more than 1,000 related MEMEs were issued on Solana, and a large number of new MEMEs were issued on the day of the election. A large number of new tokens will inevitably disperse the funds participating in the election to various markets, resulting in no one project being able to attract all the attention.

5. There is serious homogeneous competition and lack of real narrative ability. From the perspective of the background of these US election-related MEMEs, most of them are random tokens issued on Pump.fun, and few of them have substantial connections with the election. Therefore, the US election-themed MEMEs are ultimately short-term PVP situations like gambling.

Overall, with the end of the US election, the MEME craze for related topics seems to be coming to an end. For MEME investors who have experienced ups and downs, Trump's coming to power has not brought the expected good things. In the future, as Trump officially enters the White House, it remains to be seen whether his previous declarations can be implemented, and it is unknown whether the entire crypto community will experience a similar gap.

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange's findings suggest there's no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase's argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn't without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase's stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn't about undermining financial stability; it's about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase's main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
