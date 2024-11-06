PA Daily｜Trump announced victory in the 2024 US presidential election; Bitcoin once broke through $75,000 to set a new record high

By: PANews
2024/11/06 18:36
Today's news tips:

Trump declares victory in 2024 US presidential election

Bitcoin once broke through $75,000, setting a new record high

Republicans gain 50 seats in the Senate, giving them a 99% chance of taking control of the Senate

"Ding Yifeng" issued "DDO Digital Options" and was suspected of fundraising fraud. Sui Mouyi and others have been taken criminal compulsory measures

DOGE’s 24-hour trading volume on Upbit surpasses BTC, approaching $1.5 billion

CryptoQuant: Coinbase is the only major crypto exchange that still does not provide PoR reports

An address that bet $5 million on Harris' victory has now lost about $4.9 million

U.S. stocks pre-market: Tesla rose 10%, Trump Media Technology Group soared 58%

Regulatory News

Trump declares victory

According to Xinhua News Agency, US Republican presidential candidate Trump announced his victory in the 2024 presidential election in the early morning of the 6th. US "President-elect" Trump also said: We have regained control of the Senate, and it seems that we will continue to control the House of Representatives. The United States has given me unprecedented authorization. The Republican Party is expected to successfully control both the Senate and the House of Representatives in this election . Trump won in Pennsylvania.

Trump addresses supporters, Harris cancels speech plans

In the early morning of the 6th local time, the Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump delivered a speech at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Florida. According to the latest estimates released by The Hill, Fox News and other American media, Trump has won more than half of the electoral votes and is expected to lock in the victory of this US presidential election. However, other mainstream American media have not yet released similar reports. The counting of votes in the US presidential election is still ongoing. According to the campaign team of Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Harris, Harris will not give a speech to her supporters for the time being, "will speak tomorrow." According to CNN on November 5, Jen O'Malley Dillon, head of Harris's campaign team, said in an email to employees that night that she did not expect the election results to come out tonight. She said that the voting results would not be announced until a few hours later.

Attorneys general from 47 states and three U.S. territories issued a statement calling for a "peaceful transfer of power" after the election

According to CCTV News, the attorneys general of 47 states and three U.S. territories issued a joint statement on the same day, calling for a "peaceful transfer of power" after the election and saying they would "condemn any violence related to the election results." The statement said that the judicial department would enforce the law against related illegal acts. It is reported that the attorneys general of all U.S. states, except Indiana, Montana and Texas, have signed the statement. The attorneys general of the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands also signed the statement.

In order to cope with possible riots on Election Day in 2024, the security level in many cities including the US capital Washington has been raised. Snipers and drones have been deployed in various places to strengthen security.

US media estimates that Trump has won more than half of the electoral votes, securing victory in the 2024 presidential election

The vote counting for the US presidential election is still ongoing. According to the latest estimates released by The Hill, Fox News and other US media, Republican presidential candidate Trump will receive more than half of the electoral votes and is expected to secure victory in this US presidential election.

The US presidential election adopts the Electoral College system, in which the 50 states allocate electoral votes according to population ratio. The winner is the candidate who obtains at least 270 of the 538 electoral votes. This election will elect the next US president, hundreds of members of Congress, and a large number of state and local officials.

Republicans gain 50 seats in the Senate, giving them a 99% chance of taking control of the Senate

According to the Associated Press, Republicans won 50 seats in the Senate and have a 99% chance of flipping control of the Senate.

Musk: The American people have clearly given Trump a mandate to make changes

Project News

"Ding Yifeng" issued "DDO Digital Options" and was suspected of fundraising fraud. Sui Mouyi and others have been taken criminal compulsory measures

According to Jinshi, the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau Futian Branch issued a notice stating that "Ding Yifeng" and its affiliated companies issued false financial products and "DDO digital options" (which belong to "air coins"), engaged in illegal activities, and are suspected of crimes. In order to crack down on crimes in accordance with the law and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of investors, the public security organs have taken criminal compulsory measures against Sui Mouyi, Ma Mouqiu and others for suspected crimes such as fund-raising fraud. At present, the case is under further investigation. The police call on investors to actively cooperate with the public security organs in investigating and collecting evidence, truthfully reflect the case, reasonably express their demands in accordance with the law, and do not believe in or spread rumors.

MakerDAO founder wants MKR holders to vote on Sky brand and make a “firm decision”

According to CoinDesk, MKR token holders are currently voting to assess their opinions on whether MakerDAO should "reposition" the Maker brand and abandon the new name "Sky" adopted in August. The non-binding vote currently shows that token holders support retaining the Sky brand, although participation is currently quite limited.

In an interview, MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen remained neutral on the brand issue, but asked the community to resolve the brand controversy and refocus on growth. He said: "The most important thing is to make a decision and focus on important things, that is, the product." Christensen emphasized that changing the name to Sky is not just a cosmetic move, "far more than a rebranding", but part of Maker's "end game strategy" to launch new products such as the USDS stablecoin.

Christensen said one way to track the success of the stablecoin is to look at the percentage of USDS that sits idle without earning rewards. Of the more than $1 billion in circulation, a small but notable portion is not earning rewards — suggesting it is held by real humans, not bots, as this idle behavior indicates real usage, as real users treat USDS like cash, temporarily holding it without seeking to maximize returns. However, while the move is still seen as a success and the launch of the USDS stablecoin exceeded expectations, Christensen also admitted that Sky's renaming has encountered challenges, affecting community perception and market confidence. The voting round will last until November 7. The next step will be a binding governance vote.

Binance will launch USDT trading pairs for COW and CETUS at 8pm tonight

Binance announced that it will launch Cow Protocol (COW, Ethereum) and Cetus Protocol (CETUS, Sui) at 20:00 (ET on November 6, 2024) and open two spot trading pairs: COW/USDT and CETUS/USDT.

Binance will delist COS/BTC and FXS/BTC spot trading pairs

Binance will delist COS/BTC and FXS/BTC spot trading pairs at 11:00 on November 8, 2024 (ET8).

CryptoQuant: Coinbase is the only major crypto exchange that still does not provide PoR reports

Today marks the second anniversary of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Currently, among major exchanges, Coinbase is the only one that does not provide public Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) reports, while other major exchanges regularly provide PoR reports with varying levels of transparency.

Important data

U.S. stocks pre-market: Tesla rose 10%, Trump Media Technology Group soared 58%

According to Jinshi Data, in pre-market trading of U.S. stocks, Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 10% and Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O) soared 58%.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 466 million US dollars, mainly short orders

According to Coinglass data, the total contract liquidation in the cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours was $466 million, of which $111.74 million was for long orders and $354.72 million was for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $248 million, the total liquidation amount of ETH was $38.9 million, and the total liquidation amount of DOGE was $42.71 million.

An address that bet $5 million on Harris' victory has now lost about $4.9 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a user invested $5 million in USDC to bet that Harris would win the US election. The account has currently lost about $4.9 million, with a loss rate of 97.7%.

Polymarket user 'walletmobile' bets $10 million on Trump's victory

According to Arkham monitoring, Polymarket user "walletmobile" just spent $10 million betting on Trump to win the election. If Trump wins the presidential election today, he will win $16 million.

F2Pool co-founder Wang Chun withdrew 9,480 ETH from Binance and pledged 6,400 ETH

According to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, in the past hour, F2Pool co-founder and stakefish founder Wang Chun withdrew 9,480 ETH (US$23.13 million) from Binance, and then deposited 6,400 ETH into Ethereum staking through StakeFish. He currently holds 128,000 ETH (US$312.89 million) through two addresses.

Data: More than 1,000 MEME coins have been issued on Solana in the past 24 hours

According to CoinDesk, with the arrival of the US election day, election-themed memecoins have surged, with more than 1,000 new tokens released on the Solana chain in the past 24 hours alone. Dextools data shows that from 6:00 to 14:30 UTC time, more than 40 Trump-themed memecoins were released on Ethereum, and more than 100 related tokens on the Solana chain were added in a short period of time.

Trump-themed MAGA tokens have seen a surge in trading volume, with a market value of over $150 million; Harris-themed KAMA tokens rose 150% on November 1, but then fell 50%, with a current market value of about $11 million. However, most election-themed memecoins are volatile and prone to "carpet pull" scams. The heat of the memecoin market this year is similar to last year's Bitcoin Pizza Day, with many projects taking advantage of the event to profit, but ultimately harming investors.

Data: Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $117 million yesterday

There was no significant inflow or outflow in the 9 Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday

Data: The total open interest of Bitcoin contracts on the entire network exceeds US$44 billion, a record high

Coinglass data shows that the open interest of Bitcoin contracts on the entire network exceeded US$44.08 billion, setting a record high. Among them, the open interest of CME BTC contracts ranked first was approximately US$12.19 billion, with a 24-hour increase of 11.8%; Binance BTC contracts had an open interest of approximately US$9.04 billion, ranking second, with a 24-hour increase of 7.7%.

DOGE’s 24-hour trading volume on Upbit surpasses BTC, approaching $1.5 billion

Coingecko data shows that in the past 24 hours, the trading volume of DOGE tokens on the Korean crypto exchange Upbit was about 1.499 billion US dollars, accounting for 30.33% of the total trading volume of the platform, ranking first. The trading volume of Bitcoin on Upbit was about 1.142 billion US dollars, accounting for 23.11% of the total trading volume of the platform, ranking second.

BTC briefly broke through $75,000 today, setting a new record high

PANews reported on November 6 that the OKX market showed that Bitcoin briefly broke through $75,000 today, rising to $75,409.6, a record high. As of 18:23 Beijing time, Bitcoin was trading at $73,554, up 5.63% on the day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

