CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 14:28
Moonveil
MORE$0.08786-6.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+38.19%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09344+13.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+2.94%

No topic is more contentious in crypto than Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

In just 12 months, the number of countries exploring a central bank digital currency has ballooned from around 35 to at least 81, and likely higher as new data confirms 134 nations are now looking into digital currencies covering 98% of global GDP. Here’s where they’re going next:

What Exactly Are CBDCs? Why Central Banks Are Rushing In

CBDCs are essentially digital versions of your local cash, issued directly by a country’s central bank. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they carry none of the decentralization magic and are fully under government control.

You won’t pay extra service fees,  transactions are fast, and utterly traceable. So when the government gets curious about where your money went, there’s no mystery .

XRP
Price
Market Cap
XRP
$128.44B
24h7d30d1yAll time

China is leading the charge with its digital yuan, pushing beyond domestic use and setting up an international base in Shanghai.

And countries like the Bahamas, Nigeria, and Jamaica are already live with CBDCs. A larger wave—Brazil, India, Turkey, Russia, and Australia—is in the test lab.

Japan, propelled by a sharp rise in cashless payments, is accelerating a digital yen pilot. Over in Europe, the ECB isn’t sitting still either, with formal preparations underway for a digital euro and a tentative launch window between 2025 and 2026.

The US Is Still on the Sidelines

The Federal Reserve has released discussion papers and emphasized exploration, but no concrete plans yet. A recent Senate stablecoin bill signals growing interest in private-dollar tokens but the Fed itself is cagey, preferring to study use cases before committing.

President Trump’s 2025 executive order outright bans a U.S. CBDC but recent legislation such as the Genius Act, which erases guardrails for stablecoins, can usher in a central digital coin creation.

What’s Next?

2025 is pivotal. China is pushing e‑CNY globally. The EU is inching toward a digital euro. Countries like Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, and Russia are in fast pilots. The U.S. is keeping its distance—but stablecoin regulation is warming up.

Crypto fans should see CBDCs as the axis America woke up at a fork in the road. If the U.S. stays on the sidelines while China and Europe shape the rules, private dollar tokens like USDC may leap forward into that vacuum.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12242-6.72%
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.57%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002446+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.16%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-3.59%
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
NEAR
NEAR$2.68+2.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001729+2.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD