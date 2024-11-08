Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects

By: PANews
2024/11/08 16:05
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001303-0.61%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08803-1.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.16002-0.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001077-0.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002609+3.49%

Author: Nancy, PANews

With the continuous expansion of the market scale and the gradual maturity of the operation model, MEME is gradually moving towards large-scale and institutional operation. Among them, the participation of some crypto market makers is also increasing, which will also promote the continuous improvement of the liquidity and stability of the MEME market.

In this article, PANews sorted out the MEME coin holdings of 5 crypto market makers, including Wintermute, GSR Markets, Auros Global, B2C2 Group and Cumberland DRW. These institutions hold a total of more than $120 million worth of MEME coins, among which Wintermute is the institution with the largest holding amount and the most popular projects, and many of its MEME coins have been successfully listed on Binance, which shows its deep layout and influence in the MEME coin field. In contrast, other institutions hold less positions. Except for the uppercase and lowercase NEIRO, the rest are mainly old-fashioned MEME coins such as PEPE and SHIB, and large transfers or sales have been made on multiple platforms.

It is worth mentioning that DWF Labs, which previously made a high-profile layout of MEME, no longer holds MEME projects in its public address. This may be related to the US regulators' increased supervision of MEME market makers. In early October this year, several market makers such as Gotbit, ZM Quant and CLS Global were accused by multiple US regulators for operating the MEME market. Among them, the operator of MyTrade has pleaded guilty, and the CEO of Gotbit was prosecuted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly planning large-scale false transactions.

Wintermute: Holding over 110 million US dollars , 68% of MEME coins successfully listed on Binance

Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, Wintermute held 19 MEME coins with a total value of more than $1 million, with a total holding value of more than $110 million. Among them, the top three projects in terms of holding amount are MOODENG, GOAT and PEPE, which together account for 40.9% of Wintermute's overall MEME holding value. Not only that, most of these MEME coins come from Ethereum and Solana, and most of them are popular projects.

It is worth mentioning that among the 19 MEME coins held by Wintermute, 13 projects have been successfully listed on Binance, accounting for as high as 68.4%. The organization seems to have become a weather vane for the listing of MEME coins on Binance.

GSR Markets: Still holds over $5 million in NEIRO, multiple large transfers may be to provide liquidity

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, GSR Markets only holds more than 48.51 million NEIRO (uppercase), accounting for 4.8% of the total amount of the token, and worth more than $5.08 million. Since October, GSR Markets has transferred more than $99.13 million worth of NEIRO to the exchange Bybit in multiple transactions, but Spot On Chain monitoring believes that this operation may be aimed at providing more liquidity rather than selling.

Auros Global: holdings worth about $330,000, with frequent NEIRO transfers in the past month

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, Auros Global mainly holds PEPE, uppercase and lowercase NEIRO and SHIB, with a holding value of US$330,000, of which PEPE alone is worth US$197,000. It is worth mentioning that since September 30, Auros Global has frequently transferred lowercase NEIRO to exchanges such as Binance and Uniswap, with each amount of funds being less than US$70,000.

B2C2 Group: Only holds SHIB worth nearly $7 million

Currently, B2C2 Group only holds a large amount of SHIB. Arkham data shows that as of November 8, B2C2 Group held SHIB worth $6.89 million. Since the beginning of this year, B2C2 Group has successively transferred large amounts of SHIB to platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood, with single amounts often in the millions of dollars.

Cumberland DRW: Holds nearly $230,000 in PEPE and SHIB, and has sold millions of dollars in the past few months

Cumberland DRW also chose to hold the old MEME coin, and the allocation ratio was relatively small. Arkham data showed that as of November 8, Cumberland DRW held about $210,000 worth of PEPE and $18,000 worth of SHIB. Among them, in the past few months, Cumberland DRW has successively transferred millions of dollars worth of PEPE and SHIB to platforms such as OKX, Robinhood and FalconX.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees Are stablecoins a threat to traditional banking, or do they offer a revolutionary alternative to costly payment systems? Recent discussions have painted a picture of stablecoins potentially undermining bank deposits. However, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, presents a compelling counter-argument, suggesting that the true competitive arena for stablecoins lies elsewhere: in the lucrative world of card processing fees. Understanding the True Role of Stablecoins Coinbase recently challenged the narrative put forth by some U.S. banks and regulators. These institutions often express concerns that the rise of stablecoins could lead to significant outflows from traditional bank accounts. But what exactly is the foundation of this debate? Not a Savings Vehicle: Coinbase’s analysis, as reported by Cointelegraph, clearly indicates that stablecoins are not primarily used for long-term savings. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which often serve as a secure place for holding wealth and earning interest, stablecoins are designed for different purposes. A Payment Innovation: Instead, stablecoins function predominantly as a highly efficient means of payment. Think of them as digital cash, pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar, facilitating rapid and low-cost transactions across borders. This distinction is crucial for understanding their impact on the financial ecosystem. The exchange’s findings suggest there’s no significant link between the growing adoption of stablecoins and a decrease in regional bank deposits. Why Stablecoins Challenge Card Fees, Not Bank Deposits The core of Coinbase’s argument pivots on where stablecoins genuinely compete. The company highlights that their primary utility aligns with challenging the high costs associated with traditional payment rails, particularly credit and debit card fees. International Remittances: Sending money across borders using traditional methods can be slow and expensive. Stablecoins offer a faster, more cost-effective alternative, enabling individuals to send funds globally with significantly reduced fees and processing times. Supplier Payments: Businesses often face substantial fees when paying international suppliers through conventional banking channels. By leveraging stablecoins, companies can streamline these payments, cutting down on expenses and improving cash flow management. Coinbase points out that U.S. banks annually collect an astounding $187 billion in card fee revenue. This colossal figure represents a massive market where stablecoins can offer a competitive, often superior, solution. Rather than eroding deposit bases, stablecoins are poised to disrupt the economics of transaction processing. Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions with Stablecoins The potential of stablecoins as a payment solution is truly transformative. They bring several advantages that traditional payment systems often struggle to match, especially in a globalized economy. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions using stablecoins can settle in minutes, not days, regardless of geographical distance. This speed is invaluable for businesses requiring rapid transfers and individuals needing urgent remittances. Reduced Costs: By cutting out numerous intermediaries and leveraging blockchain technology, stablecoins dramatically lower transaction fees compared to wire transfers, international bank transfers, and even many credit card processing charges. Accessibility: For the unbanked or underbanked populations globally, stablecoins offer a gateway to participating in the digital economy, enabling them to send and receive payments without needing a traditional bank account. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness position stablecoins not as a threat to the fundamental role of banks as custodians of savings, but as a powerful alternative for the movement of money. Navigating the Future: Benefits and Challenges for Stablecoins While the benefits are clear, the path forward for stablecoins isn’t without its challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key hurdle, but it also presents an opportunity for standardized growth. Regulatory Scrutiny: Governments worldwide are grappling with how to regulate stablecoins. Clear frameworks are essential to foster innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Interoperability: Ensuring that different stablecoins and blockchain networks can seamlessly interact will be crucial for widespread adoption. User Education: As with any emerging technology, educating users about how stablecoins work, their benefits, and how to use them securely is vital for mainstream acceptance. Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of stablecoins in facilitating efficient, low-cost global payments make their continued growth almost inevitable. They are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital finance, forcing traditional institutions to innovate or risk being outpaced in the payment processing arena. In conclusion, Coinbase’s stance offers a vital perspective: stablecoins are not aiming to replace bank deposits but rather to revolutionize the payment landscape. By providing a cheaper, faster, and more accessible alternative to traditional card fees and international transfer methods, stablecoins are poised to unlock immense value for individuals and businesses worldwide. This shift isn’t about undermining financial stability; it’s about fostering competition and driving innovation in how we move money in a digital age. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Coinbase’s main argument regarding stablecoins? Coinbase argues that stablecoins primarily compete with high card processing fees and international payment costs, rather than threatening traditional bank deposits. 2. How do stablecoins differ from traditional bank deposits? Unlike bank deposits, which are often used for savings, stablecoins are designed as a means of payment for quick, low-cost transactions, particularly across borders. 3. What are the primary uses of stablecoins identified by Coinbase? Coinbase highlights international remittances and supplier payments as key areas where stablecoins offer a superior alternative to traditional methods. 4. What is the approximate annual revenue from card fees collected by U.S. banks? U.S. banks collect an estimated $187 billion annually from card fee revenue, a market segment where stablecoins present a competitive solution. 5. What are the key advantages of using stablecoins for payments? Key advantages include increased speed and efficiency, significantly reduced transaction costs, and greater accessibility for global payments, including for the unbanked. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the transformative potential of stablecoins in reshaping global payments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01676-0.05%
Union
U$0.017437-6.87%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01728+0.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 16:40
Share
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

PANews reported on September 16th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$61.82 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$26.671 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$11.3257 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.8685 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.16538 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$14.73864 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$4.05089 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01441+1.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2344+1.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 17:04
Share
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01348-2.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin

Altcoin season on the way? All the hidden signals